About Today’s Ridiculous Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing – The Advocacy for Deep State…

BLOOD BOILING – Everything you need to know about the motives and intents of today’s insufferable Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on “Foreign Cyber Threats to The United States“, can be summed up in the following question:
Why does DNI James Clapper refuse to appear before the Permanent Committee on Intelligence, and/or the Senate Intelligence Committee, yet agree to appear before the John McCain chaired Armed Services Committee?
The answer is political; the answer itself explains the politicization of intelligence; the answer outlines why CIA Brennan, DNI Clapper and the Obama White House are manipulating intelligence; and more importantly the answer clearly evidences, yet again, that Senator John McCain is on the ‘other side’.
Senator ‘Deep State‘ McCain, in an effort to continue his long-standing foreign policy interventions, and to display his measurable efforts on behalf of his foreign payers, is facilitating/enabling the DC/White House political agenda…. again.
Even the very first line in The Hill article (no friend to the incoming administration), on the hearing, showcases the insufferable banality of today’s hearing:
“Top intelligence officials provided little new information to back up their assessment that Russia attempted to interfere in the U.S. presidential election at a hotly anticipated Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday” (link)
Of course they didn’t. They didn’t because the construct of the “vast Russian hacking conspiracy” is built upon a series of nonsense claims and mutually beneficial political obfuscations and black-hat platitudes.
The only common sense White Hat attending the hearing today was Admiral Michael Rogers, Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), who testified to the need of less cyber analysts and more concrete human intelligence deliverables.
It is NOT coincidental that Admiral Rogers position on current U.S. intelligence is diametrically in opposition to the current White House, and in direct synergy with the incoming Trump administration:
Understanding The UniParty “DEEP STATE” – During the time in 2011 when political warfare over the debt ceiling was beginning to paralyze the business of governance in Washington, the United States government somehow summoned the resources to overthrow Muammar Ghaddafi’s regime in Libya, and, when the instability created by that coup spilled over into Mali, provide overt and covert assistance to French intervention there.
At a time when there was heated debate about continuing meat inspections and civilian air traffic control because of the budget crisis, our government was somehow able to commit $115 million to keeping a civil war going in Syria and to pay at least £100m to the United Kingdom’s Government Communications Headquarters to buy influence over and access to that country’s intelligence.
Since 2007, two bridges carrying interstate highways have collapsed due to inadequate maintenance of infrastructure, one killing 13 people. During that same period of time, the government spent $1.7 billion constructing a building in Utah that is the size of 17 football fields.
This mammoth structure is intended to allow the National Security Agency to store a yottabyte of information, the largest numerical designator computer scientists have coined. A yottabyte is equal to 500 quintillion pages of text. Yes, they need that much storage to archive every single trace of your electronic life.
Yes, there is another government concealed behind the one that is visible at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country according to consistent patterns in season and out, connected to, but only intermittently controlled by, the visible state whose leaders we choose.
[…] The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies: the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department. I also include the Department of the Treasury because of its jurisdiction over financial flows, its enforcement of international sanctions and its organic symbiosis with Wall Street. All these agencies are coordinated by the Executive Office of the President via the National Security Council.
Certain key areas of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, whose actions are mysterious even to most members of Congress. Also included are a handful of vital federal trial courts, such as the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Manhattan, where sensitive proceedings in national security cases are conducted.
The final government component (and possibly last in precedence among the formal branches of government established by the Constitution) is a kind of rump Congress consisting of the congressional leadership and some (but not all) of the members of the defense and intelligence committees.
The rest of Congress, normally so fractious and partisan, is mostly only intermittently aware of the Deep State and when required usually submits to a few well-chosen words from the State’s emissaries.
[T]he Deep State does not consist only of government agencies. What is euphemistically called “private enterprise” is an integral part of its operations. In a special series in The Washington Post called “Top Secret America,” Dana Priest and William K. Arkin described the scope of the privatized Deep State and the degree to which it has metastasized after the September 11 attacks.
There are now 854,000 contract personnel with top-secret clearances — a number greater than that of top-secret-cleared civilian employees of the government. While they work throughout the country and the world, their heavy concentration in and around the Washington suburbs is unmistakable: Since 9/11, 33 facilities for top-secret intelligence have been built or are under construction. Combined, they occupy the floor space of almost three Pentagons — about 17 million square feet.
Seventy percent of the intelligence community’s budget goes to paying contracts. And the membrane between government and industry is highly permeable: The Director of National Intelligence, James R. Clapper, is a former executive of Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the government’s largest intelligence contractors. His predecessor as director, Admiral Mike McConnell, is the current vice chairman of the same company; Booz Allen is 99 percent dependent on government business.
These contractors now set the political and social tone of Washington, just as they are increasingly setting the direction of the country, but they are doing it quietly, their doings unrecorded in the Congressional Record or the Federal Register, and are rarely subject to congressional hearings.
Washington is the most important node of the Deep State that has taken over America, but it is not the only one. Invisible threads of money and ambition connect the town to other nodes. One is Wall Street, which supplies the cash that keeps the political machine quiescent and operating as a diversionary marionette theater.
Should the politicians forget their lines and threaten the status quo, Wall Street floods the town with cash and lawyers to help the hired hands remember their own best interests. The executives of the financial giants even have de facto criminal immunity.
On March 6, 2013, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Eric Holder stated the following: “I am concerned that the size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy, perhaps even the world economy.”
This, from the chief law enforcement officer of a justice system that has practically abolished the constitutional right to trial for poorer defendants charged with certain crimes. It is not too much to say that Wall Street may be the ultimate owner of the Deep State and its strategies, if for no other reason than that it has the money to reward government operatives with a second career that is lucrative beyond the dreams of avarice — certainly beyond the dreams of a salaried government employee.
The corridor between Manhattan and Washington is a well trodden highway for the personalities we have all gotten to know in the period since the massive deregulation of Wall Street: Robert Rubin, Lawrence Summers, Henry Paulson, Timothy Geithner and many others.
Not all the traffic involves persons connected with the purely financial operations of the government: In 2013, General David Petraeus joined KKR (formerly Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) of 9 West 57th Street, New York, a private equity firm with $62.3 billion in assets. KKR specializes in management buyouts and leveraged finance. General Petraeus’ expertise in these areas is unclear. His ability to peddle influence, however, is a known and valued commodity.
Unlike Cincinnatus, the military commanders of the Deep State do not take up the plow once they lay down the sword. Petraeus also obtained a sinecure as a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard. The Ivy League is, of course, the preferred bleaching tub and charm school of the American oligarchy.
Petraeus and most of the avatars of the Deep State — the White House advisers who urged Obama not to impose compensation limits on Wall Street CEOs, the contractor-connected think tank experts who besought us to “stay the course” in Iraq, the economic gurus who perpetually demonstrate that globalization and deregulation are a blessing that makes us all better off in the long run — are careful to pretend that they have no ideology.
Their preferred pose is that of the politically neutral technocrat offering well considered advice based on profound expertise. That is nonsense. They are deeply dyed in the hue of the official ideology of the governing class, an ideology that is neither specifically Democrat nor Republican.
Domestically, whatever they might privately believe about essentially diversionary social issues such as abortion or gay marriage, they almost invariably believe in the “Washington Consensus”: financialization, outsourcing, privatization, deregulation and the commodifying of labor. Internationally, they espouse 21st-century “American Exceptionalism”: the right and duty of the United States to meddle in every region of the world with coercive diplomacy and boots on the ground (keep reading).
This, dear friends, is yet only part of what President Donald Trump is up against…
….there are trillions of dollars at stake.
- FBI Release on Russian Hacking Claims HERE
- CIA Director John Brennan Interview HERE
- Understand the Intelligence Gang of Eight HERE
- John Brennan and James Clapper Refuse to Brief Congress HERE
- Full Background on Brennan and Clapper HERE
- Intel sources for NYT and WaPo Under Investigation HERE
- Intelligence Paradigm Shifts Outlined HERE
Important note that everyone must remember. The Washington Post is the designated media outlet for the public position of the CIA. And CNN is the specifically funded media outlet for the positions of the U.S. State Department.
The Arizona elections were hacked on Nov 8th. Tens of thousands of votes cast for Sheriff Joe Arpaio were counted for John McCain instead as a result of this hack. Therefore, McCain’s reelection was completely illegitimate and Sheriff Joe should still be in office. I have no proof any of this happened but if it gets repeated enough the MSM will report it as fact I’m sure.
Boom
Yes I wondered the same.
Ya know.. I HATED twitter before Trump. Now I find myself thankful for it every day!
I don’t tweet but I’m beginning to like it.
Trump has the American people behind him and the white hats in the military. I believe at any point if he were to call on us to march to Washington, people would do it. WE trust him and know that Washington has become totally corrupted. Literally half our congress has no business being there they are so corrupted and compromised. Drain the swamp Trump. That is what he needs to do.
Grasping at straws.
Masterful note by Trump.
Masterful explanation by Sundance.
In particular I like the reset on Cincinnatus. I had to explain to several younger engineers recently that the founders of the town where the Bengals choke away playoff appearances admired Cincinnatus and compared Washington’s return to Mount Vernon after winning the Revolutionary War to the dropping of power by Cincinnatus. Hence Cincinnati or “more than one CIncinnatus” in Latin.
Petraeus did six things in his military career that I did not do as an Army officer and USMA grad. He got four stars, snagged a skanky mistress with a streak of possessive jealousy as wide as Chesapeake Bay, and a felony conviction.
“Cyber attacks are federal crimes…. The DNC brought in an outfit called Crowdstrike to check out their systems…
This kind of crime should have had the FBI seizing the evidence and creating a chain of evidence in order to build a case should the opportunity for prosecution arise… “
Hmmm: FBI, CIA never examined DNC servers?
http://hotair.com/archives/2017/01/05/hmmm-fbi-never-examined-dnc-servers/
WTF? This is just unreal. When is President Trump giving his presser? I for one can’t wait for the moment when he looks at Brian Williams and asks him how he (and his channel) got access to to top secret report before Obama got it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Trump is fighting a battle. A White Knight
The behind the scenes goings on right now must be 25-7.
We can reasonably anticipate Trump wanting to do away with the DNI. Its creation and imposition over the CIA has served to militarize intelligence – and it works well, provided that the goal is a worldwide Empire managing a half dozen simultaneous conflicts all over the globe. The American people indicated at the polls they no longer have the stomach for Empire!
Human intelligence has taken a backseat in this new arrangement, and it’s becoming impossible to wallpaper over the damage. I’m hopeful Trump wants to beef up hum-int along the lines of pre-9/11 (CIA largely at the top) and I trust his judgement and brilliance on how to clean up that dreadful cesspool of politicized spooks.
John McCain lost me with, ” our democracy”. That is Soros/Obama/Shumer talk and I am done with it.
And besides, what about our Republic?
McCain and Graham BOTH need to loose their head positions on their committees. Neuter them ignore them and keep them out of every loop.
I agree. They should be removed completely from any position of authority anywhere. Give them the job of supervising the janitors.
Being a janitorial supervisor isn’t the penalty for treason, and hanging is too good for them. I would settle for that though. Hanging of course. Hang them on cnn and leave them there as the “nightly news”, for a year.
Time we send a message.
I think Lindsay may already be neutered. I suspect he’s the “catcher” in his “relationships”
He enjoys a “Deep steak.”
McCain needs to return to Vietnam for some more consultation.
After he apologizes to the loved ones of the 100 or so men who died on the USS Forrestal thanks to his alleged wet-start of a jet engine.
He has been accused of arrogance and cowardice so wide in connection with that tragedy that it took sevreal years in a POW camp for him to balance it.
The Deep State is fully entrenched and powerful and deceitful and well financed. They’ve had 30+ years to metastasize. Trump (us) is in for the an epic war. The only way he can win is if he has the white hats and some surprises in store for the DS actors. He’ll need to expose them (at least some key players) to the American people before they can take him out. He must know this. And, he must have the intel and the means to deliver it. He’s been protected by the white hats & the intel all along. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been allowed to become president. What we are witnessing is a chess match and we’ll have to see who wins. Hope it’s Trump or thing’s are going to get very dark in this country and around the world.
I agree.
And he needs us to be with him.
I am with him.
All Trump needs to do is have a fail-safe list of “these guys are the problem”
Anything happens, it will be handled.
Maybe they think they can run to safety on Epsteins Island or wherever.
It’s one thing when it’s a couple thousand peeps playing Spy vs Spy across the globe, with a nice safe country to retreat to.
It’s quite another when everyone in that “nice safe home country” knows your faces and hates your guts.
Tired of raising kids to fight these megalomaniacs wars. Tired of burying them or nursing them through rehab. For what? For more campaign contributions from the MIC to McCain & Graham? No. Not anymore.
Me too. DJT is simply one of a kind.
I find your nations politics nauseating yet compelling.
The fact that DJT was confident in calling out Jeb, Linda, Mcpain, corporate media, Soros the DNC apparatus and become Pres. Elect is nothing short of stunning. Possibly even God inspired.
DJT has two aces in the hole in General Flynn and Sen. Sessions Many RINOS are sh***ing bricks. McPain actually looks frightened.
Can you believe everything that has transpired?!?!
Agree with everything you’ve written, and truly appreciate your perspective from the outside looking in.
IMO – this is what is going on with this hearing.
Senator John McCain and Lindsey Graham know that they are complicit and can be charged with War Crimes. President Trump has nominated people that would not have tolerated McCain / Graham and their cohorts in all the atrocities they’ve caused throughout the world. Do include Trump’s campaign promise to stop all these ‘Regime Change’ nonsense and that Trump knows, as does the senators, that Putin has surveillance photos and other documents proving the US St Dept / CIA / rouge elements of the Pentagon and their Gulf States mercenaries of their actions. Also, Trump has advisors that are ‘in the know’ about all this and will have deep access to all documents and I’m sure there are some trusted ‘white hats’ in various gov’t agencies that are saving ‘read only’ material …
This hearing is nothing more than an attempt to obfuscate and get the media on board that one cannot trust the Russians / Putin. Thus, placing smoke in the eyes of Americans and cause confusion. IMO – President Trump should make a statement that there are ‘people’ that could be charged with crimes against America for foreign involvement in the various ‘regime change’ policies and complicity of toppling democratically elected governments. This is the only way to shut McCain and Graham up and possibly do a quick retirement.
Thank God, Hillary wasn’t elected – we would have had McCain as the head of the Dept of Defense or as Sec of State … think about that.
Anybody here knows if Arizona and South Carolina have recall options for senators? These two need to go.
Recall efforts are almost always unproductive and constitutionally questionable. The most efficient (and legal) way to dispose of a U.S. Senator is to expose their corruption, and escalate the scandal to such a level that it forces a resignation. Even more efficient is when crimes are alleged. Then the threat of jail time usually causes them to resign sooner rather than later.
I absolutely agree with your “….get the media on board ….”, pretty sure I just saw evidence of it on CNN.
This is by far some of the best info I’ve seen from Sundance, and I hope we all know and keep in mind that google is an extension of the state department as well. “Deep State” is more than huge, it’s gigantic. We face an uphill battle, but this battle is one I’ve been waiting for since 9/11/1990… let’s get ready to rumble. It will take all of us in the long run.
How ’bout those top military men in the admin! Yep.
I can remember JFK saying he would break the CIA up into 1000 pieces…he has dead not long after..
Trump knew about this corruption going in…..the man is one brave fellow and so dearly loves this Nation….we are blessed with people like Sundance Assange….Okeeffe and many other that dig for truth and speak truth to power..
Those are big, big names these days:
Sundance, Asante, O’Keefe.
Those names are Trump-worthy.
They will go up in history as 21st Century Leaders of ‘The Resistance..’
agreed. rising to the occasion. being the men that are these times and events demand.
The Fancy Bear operation was concocted by a company called CrowdStrike, co-founded by a Russian-American named David Alperovitch, who just also happens to be a senior fellow at the CIA-linked Atlantic Council. News articles about CrowdStrike strongly suggest it exists to ratchet up cyber-war tensions with Russia, China, and North Korea based on hyped-up network security ‘vaporware’ products being sold at top dollar prices to tech-ignorant government customers.
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/12/25/obama-halloween-temperamentally-president-war-with-russia.html
“He is a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank and was named in December 2013 as one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Leading Global Thinkers, along with Angela Merkel, John Kerry, Ben Bernanke and Jeff Bezos”
Fast company there… 😳😳😳😳😳
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dmitri_Alperovitch
Half these “security experts” hire peeps on the sly to hack, then rush in to the rescue for mega bucks.
Oh, he’s with the “Scowcroft Center”, endless warmongers (LDS + Lockmart, nice!) training future endless warmongers.
The only secrets they’re really interested in protecting are payoff and pedophile records. What do we have left that anyone would want to hack? F35 plans?
Interesting.
Dmitri Alperovitch is associated with both Crowdstrike and the Atlantic Council and he is the origin of the Russia-hacked-the-DNC narrative.
https://www.crowdstrike.com/dmitri-alperovitch/
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/experts
Thanks for pointing out the Alperovitch connections.
“The Ivy League is, of course, the preferred bleaching tub and charm school of the American oligarchy.” This is art- word art. Beautifully, elegantly and stingily written. Absolute linguistic genius. Thank you Sundance-whoever you are. May God continue to bless you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes…and impeccably researched as well.
The last Ivy League grad who wasn’t a traitor seemingly was Teddy Roosevelt. And even he needed an extended stay in the Dakota Territory to detox.
I have been thinking about the circus that our government has become. Maybe we should ask our cousins across the pond if we can rent the Tower of London. We can open it up again to its former glory to clean the swamp.
Possibly this is a disconnect:
Rogers (to my knowledge) has never claimed Russia “hacked the election”, meaning he never said that the Russians influenced the election.
Did the Russians hack Hillary’s e-mail ?
PROBABLY!!!
If they hadn’t, they would have been the ONLY ones who didn’t!
Hillary – in my opinion – knowingly put her State Dept e-mail info for sale to anyone contributing to the Clinton Global Initiative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh boy, this got lost somehow.
Nevermind ……..
Trump’s been around the block a few times. He knows a fraudulent shell game when he sees one. And that’s what this “Russia hacked us!” stuff is.
We know there are people who want to discredit Trump’s win. That’s understood. But a larger game here seems to be keeping Russia as a “villain,” and trying to stop Trump from being able to alter that designation even if wants to do so. Hence, Russian propaganda bill and the continued “Russia hacked us” narrative.
I’m sure there are some in the Deep State who don’t trust Russia. But my guess is there are those in the defense/spy business who also don’t want to see their budgets slashed because Trump and Putin (and their nations) start becoming friends. All bureaucracies want to perpetuate themselves and their influence, and I would imaging that includes the Deep State.
Also, Trump’s view of recent events and the world is clearly at odds with that of the Washington consensus. Trump is correct on Syria and correct on Russia. Some have felt that Obama may be trying to set up Trump as regards Russia and the alleged hacking, but the forces involved could go beyond Obama and probably do.
Trump is playing it smart. Point out the holes in the logic, raise relevant questions, keep attention on the matter until you take office.
Maybe the CIA guy who left the transition team was hoping to be a “minder” of Trump. To keep a close eye on Trump and make sure Trump stays on the reservation.
With those hopes looking dashed, perhaps the former CIA director realized his presence not only isn’t required, it may not be wanted.
As Sundance says, there are trillions of dollars at stake. Many jobs. Power and glory. The Deep State is used to doing things their way, regardless of who is currently the president.
Trump has to be careful and be smart. But we’re finding out quickly, if anyone wondered, that Trump isn’t going to DC to kiss the ring of any people there. He’s coming to get things done, and to shake things up.
Message sent.
Follow the money.So the Hillary email FBI investigation is hobnailed and the FBI gets some agents. That really means that they get money.
Where did the money come from? Well, isn’t the State Department missing some $billions? And where did the Kadafi secret Swiss money go? To the CIA? And Kadafi’s 20,000 stinger missiles plus Sarin Gas caches, then go to Syria, for a pipeline, topple another government, make some more money.
So, in the end, the secret part of out permanent Gruberment is self funding, and the NATO generals either make bribe money or are ‘Brownstone Operation’ blackmailed.
What a spider web of evil and fake patriotism, and there sits McCain.
anyone remember movie called 2012? people with guilty conscience were killed off before they warn society, meanwhile government spends lots of tax money to save only themselves and chosen ones. all this fiasco resemble this situation.
Ralph Peters is either getting a boatload of cash or has a lot to worry about. He’s been all over Fox, today, scare-mongering about the Russians Are Coming. I wish someone would put him out of our misery.
I don’t usually have time to monitor Dobs and Bill but tonight was an exception. I quickly tuned back to Classical music once that asshat start yammering away.
Is he on McCain’s payroll? On the POS’s?
“The Russians are coming” was a constant theme on CNN this afternoon/evening as well.
Something’s up, we’re being groomed/programmed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whuch is to say FAIL!
we all need to watch that movie again just to lighten things up…it was really funny umpteen years ago
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very Powerful People In The U.S. Government Want War – This Is Their Sales Pitch
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-05/very-powerful-people-us-government-want-war-%E2%80%93-their-sales-pitch
“We need to understand that those who want this war will be absolutely relentless. The sales pitch will not end until they get exactly what they want. This is where all of us critical thinkers need to play a key role. We must be prepared to diligently analyze all unsubstantiated official claims, and push back against the war-mongers, because we know for certain the oligarch-owned corporate media won’t. We must be prepared to inform our fellow citizens about what’s happening so that we don’t fall victim to a cheap sales pitch with devastating consequences. Unfortunately, we must also be prepared for a possible deep state false flag if the current sales tactic falls on deaf ears.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peters is a joke and a crappy writer.
He’s an unlikable caricature of Buck Turgidson (Buck had his goos points)
They either have him on because they subscribe to his worldview, or realize he’s nuts and have him on as entertainment.
Damn that was funny!
Could not agree more. He has no influence.
Peter’s is on because he Adheres to the Prescribed Menu of NWO ” Talking Points~!
I imagine he has another book on the horizon on this very topic.
Agreed. We did the same thing.
@wyntree — Ralph Peters is beyond deplorable. He’s worse than despicable!
http://freebeacon.com/politics/ralph-peters-vote-despicable-corrupt-clinton-trump/
Who are these creeps with Clapper?
Anyone he handpicked or promoted during his tenure? Fired.
We’d like a list with pix too of all the Clapper / Brennan drecks who get sacked. Just so we know where they resurface and keep eyes on whatever organizations rehost parasites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN has a breaking story:
US intelligence has identified the go-betweens the Russians used to provide stolen emails to WikiLeaks, according to US officials familiar with the classified intelligence report that was presented to President Barack Obama on Thursday.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/05/politics/intel-report-says-us-identifies-go-betweens-who-gave-emails-to-wikileaks/index.html
So, the goal posts have been moved, there’s no direct link to the Ruskies…and instead to a “go between”. Seth? Braverman?
So, who “stole” these emails? The Russians or the go between (aka whistleblower).
I suspect that they stopped the contention that Assange got this directly from Russia as he always has factual backup, has never lied and the validity of his dumps always withstand scrutiny . Plus, he has the dirt on the dirty .
So, move the goalposts and move them quick. Lok
At least Seth had a bikerack dedicated to him by the DNC. That was nice.
Really?!
I missed this, I just turned off the CNN liars to watch Blackhawks pregame.
Know what this tells me?
This tells me that the propaganda machine is having trouble keeping ahead of us, we the truthful.
They have to continuously drip little bits of of info, often taking a different direction, to lead us into their Uniparty desperation mode.
Thanks Treehouse, we have these bastards on the run!
Hopefully.
this is all such poppycock. I read that much info, hacked, stolen or leaked gets routed through servers in Siberia so no one really knows from where it originated but you can always blame the Russians for it…the Russians really don’t mind because it means they have access to it too.
Is that true re: the bike rack?…azzhat if so
The article says that the US intelligence sources consider the Russians supposedly cheering upon Trump’s election to be some sort of proof that the Ruskis “hacked” it. What hutzpah to put out such a bogus narrative!
I read that whole essay. It was eye opening, even though it is about three years old. I am struck by the foresight and relevance to the present of the last paragraph, particularly, the last two sentences of the essay:
“The Snowden revelations (the impact of which have been surprisingly strong), the derailed drive for military intervention in Syria and a fractious Congress, whose dysfunction has begun to be a serious inconvenience to the Deep State, show that there is now a deep but as yet inchoate hunger for change. What America lacks is a figure with the serene self-confidence to tell us that the twin idols of national security and corporate power are outworn dogmas that have nothing more to offer us. Thus disenthralled, the people themselves will unravel the Deep State with surprising speed.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for all you do.
PS: McCain & Linda should be tried for treason after today’s antics. I’d specifically like to suggest to Graham where he can shove his “rock.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The evil of this is B Obama “hate child”!
Part of this Russia nonsense is to try to undermine/ and delegitimize Trump. Another part is to contaminate the relationship between the US and Russia. If Trump and Putin can mend relations between their countries, then they can work together to defeat ISIS, encourage peace and prosperity around the world via trade/commerce, and reorder the world around the nation state. All of these things are not in the interest of the Deep State, MIC, and globalists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. IMO delegitimize won’t work, and neither will contaminating the relationship with Putin / Russia . . . Putin’s got Obozo’s number.
I think a 3rd part of this nonsense is part of the plan to keep the press well supplied with anti-Trump talking points so we will be faced with a veritable barrage of negativism concerning Trump (worse than that faced by Pres Reagan).
I agree. Hopefully, Trump can change the narrative and marginalize his detractors with winning and successful policies.
Per John Roberts on Tucker….NBC has been given “exclusive access” to the CLASSIFIED report that will be presented to Barry……WHY THE HELL IS NBC VIEWING CLASSIFIED MATERIAL?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly what Trump asked, and what ALL of us want to know!
Maybe McCain has a copy, who knows?
Let me guess….. through Rhodes Bros.?
Exclusive access could mean that it was discretely sanitized so they wouldn’t be violating laws governing the release of classified information to uncleared or “No Need to Know” personnel.
LikeLike
“There are now 854,000 contract personnel with top-secret clearances. . .”
That statement makes it even more bizarre that POS mouthpiece Ben Rhodes was unable to get Security Clearnace and was appointed, anyway.
“Emails released as part of a hack on Obama administration confidante John Podesta confirm that Rhodes was not able to pass preliminary background checks by the FBI in 2008.
“We agree that it would not be worth pushing for Benjamin Rhodes to receive interim status,” Obama transition team members wrote to Podesta in October 2008.
“For your information, out of the approximately 187 people who we have moved through the process Benjamin was the only person declined interim status,” the email said.”
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/congress-probes-fbi-ben-rhodes-security-clearance/
Uh huh…
What does that mean?
It means we are being groomed to get back into ‘going to war’ mode.
It means that we’ve been concerned might happen before Jan 21 may just be about to happen right now.
The MSM is wall to wall with this crap right now.
Gear up folks.
Yep, that’s what it means. But it won’t happen. They can groom all they want to at this point, it’s too little, too late…
In two weeks the proverbial feces will begin hitting the rotating blades. There will be a war, but it won’t be “their war” for a change.
Ready?
John McCain is to politics what “starring Madonna” is to movies:
If you see that name attached, you KNOW it’s really, really bad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That juxtaposition just blew my mind!
Haha!
Indeed
Assange already said he didn’t get it from the Russians. So are these “Russian actors” actual Russians, or were they people working for Russia, or were they Moose and Squirrel pretending to be Boris and Natasha?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The latter, definitely.
Moose & Squirrel.
Excellent and most timely article, Sundance. Eternal gratitude for your continued perseverance!
Treepers, I’ve flashed this article to the best of my ability over my small network of social media. Might I suggest you do the same? Remember, everybody knows (at least) 10 people. We need this sunshine out there. Help if you can, in any way you can.
We’re almost at the end of the beginning (1/20/2017); with that in mind, please remember:
Yesterday was the only easy day!!
Not sure if this is related to the discussion. If it’s not please feel free to move it to the appropriate place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeez-us H.
Gives the term ‘kid gloves’ new meaning.
Comey is bought.
Did anyone else see Dobbs segment tonight on this circus? Had Ralph Peters been in studio I think Lou would have punched him. What a weenie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ralph will be out hollowing at the moon in a few days!
Yes, I saw that…and yep, I think so too that Lou would have popped him if Peters had been there in the studio.
In other McCain news: “John McCain says he might support Trump’s Russia-linked secretary of state – when ‘pigs fly'”
While the alphabet agencies are twisting themselves into knots blaming Russia for hacking and influencing the US presidential election, would someone explain the overt actions of the US government to defeat Netanyahu in his reelection bid? The Obama administration sent money and people to vigorously defeat Netanyahu. Would one of our intelligence agencies investigate our influence in another country’s election? Of course not, that would not fit the current narrative to delegitimize Trump’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Partial transcript as follows:
MCCAIN: I thank you. And so really, what we’re talking about, is if they succeeded in changing the results of an election of which none of us believe they were, that would have to constitute an attack on the United States of America because of the effects, if they had succeeded, would you agree with that?
CLAPPER: First, we cannot say — they did not change any vote tallies or — or anything of that sort.
MCCAIN: Yeah, I’m just talking about…
CLAPPER: And we have no — we have no way of gauging the impact that — certainly the intelligence community can’t gauge the — the impact it had on the choices the electorate made. There’s no way for us to gauge that.
Whether or not that constitutes an act of war I think is a very heavy policy call that I don’t believe the intelligence community should make. But it’s certainly — would carry in my view great gravity.
MCCAIN: Thank you.
Source:http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/05/clapper-alleged-russian-hacking-efforts-not-change-vote-tallies/
It’s no big deal.
Our Embassies can function quite well on their own, without any Ambassadors until new ones are appointed.
Especially without traitors as ambassadors, appointed by whatever its name is. bari somebody…
Fantastic!
Bring those communists home and put them all under different jails.
Sundance interested in your thoughts on this
The Washington Post’sPhilip Rucker reported that Woolsey became uncomfortable after being cut out of intelligence talks with Trump and his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Woolsey came under scrutiny last week after implying to CNN’s Jim Sciutto that Trump could be “playing us” with regard to what he knows about Russia’s role in election-related hacks of Democratic Party organizations and officials.
“There’s a possibility that he is [playing us] a little bit,” Woolsey said, referring to Trump’s statement at a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he would reveal what he knows about the hacking campaign on “Tuesday or Wednesday” of this week.
http://www.businessinsider.com/former-cia-director-woolsey-has-split-with-trump-2017-1
Ah ok now I get it. I just posted a tweet about this, but it offered no backstory. I hadn’t heard about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am glad to see him part ways with President Trump’s team.
He can’t be trusted.
There a many things that bother me about the “Russia Hacked the Election” narrative buzzing about right now, too many questions, lots of conjecture, and absolutely no hard evidence. However, one big thing that has always stood out to me is motive! To rightfully prosecute anyone you need three things – motive, means, and opportunity. Russia obviously has the means and opportunity to “hack”, as does pretty much every other state actor in the world, but why would they do it? What is their motive?
First off, Russia has done pretty much whatever they wanted under Obama/Clinton/Kerry foreign policy with practically no consequence whatsoever, so why would they want an unknown like Trump in charge shaking things up? IMO they wouldn’t. Don’t get me wrong, I see where they, like most other nations, would want to “hack” or spy on the US government, DNC, RNC, etc., the US does the same thing, but what I don’t see is why they would want to sway the election in Trump’s favor.
Secondly, why would Russia leak the information through WikiLeaks? If they were brash enough to leave evidence that they hacked into the DNC, something I have heard officials say was deliberate, then why would they go through the trouble of using the anonymity of a third party like WikiLeaks? Why wouldn’t they just release the information themselves? Why an attempt to remain anonymous if they deliberately left trace evidence to point back to them?
Finally, if Russia did hack the information of John Podesta and the DNC why in the world would they share it? I mean they would have obtained embarrassing, and in some cases incriminating, evidence relating to a candidate for President of the United States! The smart play would have been to keep the information quiet, wait for Hillary to win, then use the information as blackmail or leverage against her and the DNC. And while pretty much every pundit condemns Putin as an “evil communist dictator”, I haven’t heard any of them say he isn’t smart!
This whole thing just has too many contradictions and unanswered questions for my taste.
Grooming, brainwashing, same bs narrative being repeated over and over…fake “news”…
FAKE.
?????
To be honest, Woolsey has never been a strong advocate for Trump. Whenever he was on FBN or Fox, he was usually wishy washy with his answers when it came to Trump. I had a question mark about him, and now I see that the Trump team questions his motives as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good riddance.
Read this three times my jaw is still dragging on the floor 8-(
How did this happen, 854,000 people? Heading to liquor cabinet…
I sat through watching that hearing this morning. It was pure torture. The obfuscation ran rampant. It was one waste of time dog and pony show. The swamp is YUGE and will take some time to drain.
