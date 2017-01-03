Interventionist Intel – Black Hat Brennan Speaks of Intel Legacy To PBS…

Politically engaged Americans (writ large) will, most likely, soon discover why it became so intensely important to outline the internal fight between ‘black hat‘ and ‘white hat‘ operatives within the intelligence community as it related to the 2016 U.S. election. One example of the “shadow fight” within the administration is outlined here.

A PBS interview with CIA Director John Brennan highlights the scope of professional obfuscation needed when intelligence agents decide to politicize intelligence. The Obama administration is in the process of attempting to re-write their own history.

As you watch this interview it is critical to remind yourself of the background within the names espoused by Brennan; specifically James Clapper and Jeh Johnson. Additionally, against the recent sunlight we have provided, I would strongly highlight the discussion toward the end of the interview surrounding Syria.

♦ Prior to the administration of President Obama beginning, John Brennan, a career CIA official himself, was directly tied to the hacking of the U.S. State Department and the passport records of then candidate Senator Barack Obama, in March 2008.

‘This individual’s actions were taken without the knowledge or direction of anyone at The Analysis Corp. and are wholly inconsistent with our professional and ethical standards”, Brennan’s company said in a statement sent to reporters after the passport breach was made public. (link)

On April 19th, 2008 the key figure in the ensuing investigation, Lt. Quarles Harris Jr., 24, who had been cooperating with a federal investigators about the State Dept. hacking, was found slumped dead inside a car. He was shot in the head.

♦ Jeh Johnson was the Pentagon’s Chief legal counsel during Obama/Clinton’s Libyan fiasco, which led to the interventionist overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. Clinton: “we came, we saw, he died“… etc. Bob Gates was Defense Secretary and staunch critic of any move to intervene in Libya.

As a leading member of the 2011/2012 OLC (Office of Legal Counsel), Johnson warned the Obama administration the United States did not have legal authority for the Libyan intervention they spearheaded. It is a well accepted DC reality the appointment to the position of Homeland Security Director was a quid-pro-quo for his silence and obedience in the face of Def. Sec. Bob Gates speaking directly to congress.

So what does all this mean?

Well, it is transparent to everyone following closely the net intention of this ‘hacked election narrative’ is to provide the professional political UniParty class in Washington DC with a fortified defense mechanism to thwart off the incoming swamp draining.

The use of corporate media to protect the corporate legislative body is as familiar, and predictable, as Senators John McCain (see: Keating Five), and Lindsey Graham, fighting against term limits and finance reform on behalf of their corporate interests/benefactors, Wall Street and global interests.

However, moving forward there is considerable room for previously outlined optimism. The corruption within the intelligence community officials appears so severe, the White Hats are rising up from within the Defense Department to tackle it head-on.

With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over the NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious.

The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a select group within the Defense Department. This DoD surge appears to be why corporate interests are railing against “too many generals”. The DoD generals also appears to be why all of those interests -within all of those corrupted political intel institutions- are going nuts thinking about what lays ahead.

Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis the Department of Defense has actually seceded from the political elites. A wonderfully patriotic soft coup of sorts has actually taken place. Now, with the election of President Donald Trump, the white hats are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, security and intelligence apparatus.

In an effort to defend their exit, the outgoing intelligence leadership is using the “Russian conspiracy narrative” as a sagebrush sweep to hide their retreating footprints.

This intelligence shift, away from structural use to pave the way for interventionist policy, is the tectonic change many have quietly discussed, yet few imagined possible.

We must elevate our thinking to understand the motives…

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017