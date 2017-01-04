This Should Be Interesting – Donald Trump to Meet with Brennan and Clapper on Friday…

As anticipated, the propaganda amid the MSM narrative surrounding the intelligence fracture is thick this week. Perhaps it’s time we really call the baby ugly.

Before getting into that, it appears President-Elect Trump is scheduled to meet with the primary intelligence community propagandists, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper:

It’s doubtful there could ever be a more swampy couple of political intel operatives present in Washington DC than these two professional deceivers.

Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) James Clapper’s prior congressional performances should have forever removed any credibility from his ability to influence. You might remember him being questioned about NSA surveillance of Americans and his response of “no”.

That jaw-dropping lie to congress was ultimately the last straw that led Edward Snowden to release the truth of the issue(s). When faced with the painful reality of sunlight, Director Clapper explained thusly:

“I responded in what I thought was the most truthful, or least untruthful, manner by saying ‘no’.” (link)

As to the trustworthiness of CIA Director John Brennan, well, we’ve previously outlined much of his historic issues –SEE HERE– This guy is so covered in swamp muck it’s doubtful he could ever remember a time without it.

Don’t forget, as CIA director this guy admitted to spying on congress. Additionally, while only rumor, the family of Michael Hastings believes it was John Brennan who was the subject of Hasting’s investigative reporting when he was killed.

However, if we really want to rip the band-aid off the intelligence infection amid the DC swamp – we should probably highlight how the republican side of the UniParty has been an effective abettor of all usurpation. Consider this example.

When President Obama was first elected it was generally accepted that John Brennan stood no chance of an intelligence confirmation due to his prior involvement with hacking the State Department, and his personal activity –voting for communists etc.- and rather radical world views.

(2009 Article on Passport Breech etc) […] Had Brennan been appointed CIA director, as rumored in the Obama campaign shortly after the election, senators also would have questioned him about an article he wrote in an obscure foreign policy magazine over the summer. The article, entitled “The Conundrum of Iran: Strengthening Moderates without Acquiescing to Belligerence,” appeared in the July issue of “The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science.” Among other recommendations, it argued that the next U.S. administration should grant political legitimacy to the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas, and should exercise “strategic patience” with Iran rather than engaging in “bellicose” rhetoric and coercive diplomacy. (link)

In 2009 Brennan there was no way for Brennan to successfully pass the confirmation process. However, somehow, mysteriously, in 2013 despite Rand Paul’s filibuster based on opposition to the drone program, Brennan’s confirmation flew right through the senate easy-peasy.

What took place between 2009 when he didn’t stand a chance at confirmation, and 2013 when Brennan’s confirmation flew through the Senate unopposed?

What exactly took place between those dates?

Isn’t it odd, how so many outlying issues stem from the tentacles within the joint CIA/State Dept. intelligence operation in Benghazi Libya? Perhaps now people understand why CTH spent so many hours investigating and assembling the 2 year project called The Benghazi Brief. I digress.

Again, the answer to the Brennan confirmation is found within the story that in addition to Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton, Republicans and Democrats on the Gang of Eight intelligence oversight committee were at risk if the covert operations were exposed to full sunlight.

Who was a member of that Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight in 2011/2012? Why, that would be John Boehner and Mitch McConnell; along with Mike Rogers and Saxby Chambliss the respective House and Senate Intel Chairs.

After the Libyan fiasco, the CIA threw a bag over the operation (including in Syria). All of the Go8 members benefited from the under-the-rug sweeping of the CIA operation that led to four Americans dead, including one U.S. Ambassador – Chris Stephens. The White House (Obama), CIA (Panetta) and State Department (Clinton), along with the oversight team, all essentially had some blood on their hands.

There was only one member of the intel group without direct responsibility for the fiasco, that was General David Petraeus (came in after Panetta), and look what actions removed that little hiccup (FBI and DOJ). With the Paula Broadwell affair outed, who told Petraeus it would be in his interest to step down? That would be our ODNI pal James Clapper of course.

With Petraeus out, you might remember Mike Morell stepped in as interim CIA head, who conveniently affirmed Clinton’s YouTube video motive in testimony before congress.

After the hearing attended by Morell, the White House put John Brennan up for CIA confirmation – and against the backdrop of him now protecting: Obama, Clinton, Panetta, and the Gang of Eight (Boehner, McConnell etc.) the confirmation process flew through without anyone even raising an eyebrow.

When we see the current media proclaiming the magnanimous credibility of John Brennan and James Clapper surrounding “the vast Russian conspiracy”, we also see the GOPe leadership of the professional DC UniParty willing to support the same position.

Laughable, but not funny, is how “conservative punditry” seemingly forget it was the highly politicized CIA who covered for Clinton by affirming the insufferable, and ridiculously false, YouTube motive in Benghazi.

Those short memory pundits now clutch their pearls when Trump is rightly cynical of the politicized intelligence motives and findings about ‘teh Russians‘….

But, do not fret. There is considerable room for previously outlined optimism. The corruption within the intelligence community officials appears so severe, the White Hats are rising up from within the Defense Department to tackle it head-on.

With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over the NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious.

The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a select group within the Defense Department. This DoD surge appears to be why corporate interests are railing against “too many generals”. The DoD generals also appears to be why all of those interests -within all of those corrupted political intel institutions- are going nuts thinking about what lays ahead.

Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis the Department of Defense has actually seceded from the political elites. A wonderfully patriotic soft coup of sorts has actually taken place. Now, with the election of President Donald Trump, the white hats are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, security and intelligence apparatus.

In an effort to defend their exit, the outgoing intelligence leadership is simply using the “Russian conspiracy narrative” as a sagebrush sweep to hide their retreating footprints.

Trump is providing a path for a massive intelligence shift, away from its structural use which paved the way for interventionist policy. This the tectonic change many have quietly discussed, yet few imagined possible.