Mexican President Notes Central American Caravan Timed to Interfere With U.S. Election…

There are trillions at stake…
As a consequence there are a myriad of ideological efforts underway, simultaneously with increased intensity, intended to influence the 2020 election. Pelosi/Soros Inc. working earnestly on mail in ballots. Big Tech continues efforts to disconnect the voices of their political opposition. Big Media continues efforts to frame anti-Trump narratives to assist their political allies. The big Wall St. multinationals, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are pouring money into efforts to block the re-election of President Trump.
Foreign money is pouring in from China and overseas interests who are negatively impacted by the America First national economic agenda. Regional politicians and their various special-interest groups are being funded to keep fueling antagonisms; and Hollywood influencers are ‘all-in‘ once again to assist the effort.
We can all see it; this time they are not trying to hide… Eyes wide open. Cue the coordination with the open-border immigration lobby:
GUATEMALA CITY/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president on Friday said he suspected political interference behind a new migrant caravan in Central America, promising to keep his country out of the U.S. presidential race as the group splintered and some began turning back.
More than 2,000 migrants, many wearing face masks against the coronavirus, barged past Guatemalan troops at the Honduras-Guatemala border on Thursday. Some said they were seeking to escape poverty aggravated by the pandemic.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has taken steps to curb illegal immigration so as to avoid entanglements with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, suggested that the caravan’s departure from Honduras had been timed to provoke.
“It is very weird, very strange,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference. “It’s a matter that I believe is linked to the U.S. election.”
He said he did not have definitive evidence to support that claim, but his words turned up pressure on the migrants. (read more)
I wish it had made it to the border. It would have meant another million votes for President Trump.
Disagree. The overt actions and statement by AMLO confirm our Presidents positive influence on our southern neighbor, that Lopez Obrador respects this President sufficiently to not want to antagonize him.
THAT is continuing proof of yet another “promise kept.” THAT should motivate anti illegal immigration voters who haven’t seen many overt actions recently, other than progress on the Wall..This serves as a stark reminder of President Trump’s commitment to American workers.
There has been an uptick in big drug stash captures at the ports of entry recently. The Wall, to the extent it is up, is doing what it is designed to do; funnel cartel smugglers to better guarded areas. More attempts by sea in panga boats trying to land on San Diego and Orange County beaches. Hopefully the SEALs are watching their waters around San Clemente Island even more. Plus the current Santa Ana Heat Wave is making Imperial County, CA and Yuma, AZ corridors literal kilns this week.
If anyone out there knows, has there been a subsequent increase in the price of heroin, meth, and cocaine due to the difficulty of smugglers getting across?
Good. That shows the wall and coordinated other border defense measures are working where it’s built.
Caravans – one of Nancy’s arrows in her little quiver?
FINISH the wall.
Is the caravan wearing masks while keeping 6ft apart?
Washing their hands.
Off topic, but looking at that picture:
WHAT IN THE HELL WAS OBOLA DOING talking to “The Race,” La Raza? How is that any different than giving a talk to the Ku Klux Klan? And people wonder how the country got so divided!
Just seeing this picture incenses me.
My seeing ANY picture of Hussein incenses me.
That too. Often wish we could get trigger warnings before being faced with the face of Evil.
In related news from yesterday: Mexico Supreme Court OKs AMLO prosecuting ex-presidents. AMLO has also been investigating Fast and Furious since summer.
This is what happens when you are afraid of using lethal weapons as deterrent.
They will continue to come and never stop while bringing in every infectious diseases know to man and maybe deliberately infected with this biological weapon.
Hopefully Border Patrol will restrict use of lethal weapons to coyotes, human traffickers, and cartel members who may threaten or fire on our officers. As much as I despise mass illegal immigration I have no desire to see desperate impoverished people murdered for trying to get here.
We are Americans and must be better than that. We must be tough but fair and humane.
Keep them OUT by whatever means is “necessary” to do so.
This is out country – not theirs.
They have NO rights.
How about the Hamas implants in the caravans?
These migrants have been told the border is closed to this tactic. They ignore this order at their own peril. If they enter enmasse this is an invasion of our sovereignty. They are the enemy and should be treated as such. If lethal force is the only way, so be it.
We no longer have the luxury of sympathy, we have a nation to save.
Would you not have fire bombed Dresden or dropped the bomb on Hiroshima?
I would hope people would not infer “sympathy “ on my part. Simply human decency for desperate poor people. I fully understand there are nefarious criminals in the midst of the innocents. I just don’t and won’t condone indiscriminate firing upon unarmed illegals in order to deter them. Period.
But they’re actually not the sob stories you think they are. They are employees; part of a plan.
And I see the results here in TX. 😡
And I see the results here in TX. 😡
Not all of them. Most are being used because they’re seeking a better life. I don’t disagree with stopping them, I’m all for it – make them follow our laws to gain entrance to our country. I just won’t agree with deadly force used indiscriminately until all of the illegals are armed and indicate a willingness to use those arms. We aren’t anywhere near that yet.
I have read several articles in the last few days that indicate President Trump is expediting work on the border wall. He must have seen this coming.
Bookmark it (hopefully, the link posts). It’s informative, mulitmedia, and updated every 7-10 days. As I am a regular viewer of this Border Wall System map (cbp.gov then search Border Wall System, just in case the link does not post), I can tell you that work has been quite expeditious.
https://www.cbp.gov/border-security/along-us-borders/border-wall-system?_ga=2.32298622.1798062745.1601669341-861184690.1601669341
Good idea. The caravan will remind everyone why we elected President Trump last time. A never ending stream of unstopped, illegal immigration, drugs and suffering humsn trafficking Good luck jumping the new wall. Yeah, we want that back.
On the positive side, at least the regional politicians are also calling out the interference in the US election. & SD is right – we can see it ALL now.
as PDJT said “…Our movement…”
What these unregulated globalists have done, not just to the US, but throughout the West is shameful. We can see the puppet strings now.
Great video. We need a new one!
The only President to never leave D.C. is the same guy who shadows this President as he furthers the goals of the NWO.
He may not be Satan, he’s too limp wristed ~ but he works for him, 24/7.
The should start using this:
“It is very weird, very strange. It’s a matter that I believe is linked to the U.S. election.” — President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who suspects “political interference” was behind the formation of a new migrant caravan of approximately 2,000 Central Americans. But the group disbanded before it reached the Guatemalan/Honduran border.
“We’re going back … because the (MEXICAN) president said we weren’t following the rules and that we were breaking many laws,” said Nelson Aguilera, who joined the caravan in Honduras with his wife and daughter on Thursday. (Emphasis mine) Reuters (10/2/20)
Suggest all clic on the “read more” link. Split into three groups, one turning back, one gonna try to settle in Guatamala, and one MAYBE heading into mexico.
But Mexico is NOT the ‘migrants’ friend’s; they have instituted “health checks”, and any determined to have endangered public health by entering Mexico, can be imprisoned for up to ten years.
In reading the whole article, sounds like few if any will reach our Southern border, and PDJT is getting a nice return on his investment in Mexican oil industry.;-)
Exactly. Sundance picked up quickly on the obvious and desperate motivations behind the caravan planners….
This is such a big ugly… but it’s also a lot longer than I had hoped. Will there every be a year in Trump’s presidency where this all ends?
When Trump announced his run, I knew he was going to win. I wrote an open comment to all of the bad people suggesting a way they could survive all of this: “Cut your losses and hide” was the general message. I guess they didn’t listen not that I expected them to. But imagine if they had.
They could have waved flags and all that and then install a GHWBush 2.0 to revert everything back. I guess they don’t think that far in advance any more.
Buy some Trump flags, yard signs, hats and anything else you can think of or just donate. We can’t let the enthusiasm slow down. More boaters. More bikers. Massive political rallies need to happen around media locations.
Trump’s just fine. He’s now just caught up in this process.
But am I alone in suspecting the timing so hard? Did the secret service inspect the ventilation systems?
If all of this is supposed to break my spirit, its not working.
At this point nothing should shock, and I would crawl through broken glass to cast my vote for Donald Trump. We are in the midst of an epic battle; not only are there trillions at stake, but the soul of our country and all of us are at stake.
To the oligarch, political And entertainment class that seeks to silence and enslave us, I hope you all go to hell.
Carry on troops
Yep four of us up here in British Columbia were having a coffee this morning, and saying how we were fanatical in our support for PDJT. However that has advanced to Rabid.
Millions of Americans are likely feeling the same way.
God bless PDJT
And, with help from our own “U.S. intelligence community and political allies.” Looks like an open coup. If it is, then how long will it be before it spills over into a Civil War?
The key for me is this statement “Keep in mind this is a member of the United States Intelligence Oversight group, the “gang of eight” saying the U.S. election is being manipulated by the U.S. intelligence community and political allies.”
Manipulated, can mean to tamper with or falsify for personal gain.
The U.S. intelligence community is “tampering with or falsifying the election for personal gain”.
Considering Nunes response above it is unlikely to be, to the benefit of the American Public.
AMLO will stop the caravans at his southern border.
If not, time to finally use that heat ray we have.
“Some said they were seeking to escape poverty aggravated by the pandemic.”
Our dem politicians have already caused and continue to aggravated poverty here. We don’t need foreign nationals irregularly crossing into this country and import even more poverty. In any event their motivations are misplaced as there is no “escaping” poverty in coming to California.
And Trump is still going to win the election.
