White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner Discusses Historic Arab-Israeli Peace Agreement….

White House Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jared Kushner, is the lead liaison between the White House, Israel and mid-east interests. In an earlier interview today Kushner discusses the historic importance of the new Arab-Israeli peace agreements and what they mean for U.S. national security interests.

Start with the economics, not the conflict… then promote the goal of prosperity.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought North and South Korea together away from the table of conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought Serbia and Kosovo together away from the table of conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy rallied the Gulf Cooperation Council to stop Qatar’s support for Islamic extremists via the Muslim Brotherhood. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Turkey and the Kurdish forces together away from war and conflict. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy created a ceasefire to stop the bloodshed in Syria. President Trump mediated a cessation of hostilities between India & Pakistan in the Kashmir region. ♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Israel and the UAE together… and there will be more.