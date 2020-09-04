“Peace is The Prize” – President Trump Negotiates Beginning of Historic Cooperation Between Serbia and Kosovo…

Once again showcasing the strategic success of the Trump Doctrine: focusing on economic security as a tool for national security – President Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Hoti of Kosovo joined President Trump in the oval office today to sign a joint statement of economic cooperation between the two nations. Truly a remarkable accomplishment.
.
[White House] – Statement by the President Regarding Economic Normalization between Serbia and Kosovo
Today, I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment. Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization. After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my Administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a real breakthrough on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues.
We have also made additional progress on reaching peace in the Middle East. Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalization of ties and the establishment of diplomatic relations. Serbia has committed to opening a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and to move its embassy to Jerusalem by July.
It has taken tremendous bravery by President Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Hoti of Kosovo to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments. By doing so, they have made their countries, the Balkans, and the world safer. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region going forward.
President Trump has been executing a foreign policy, a clear doctrine of sorts, where national security is achieved by leveraging U.S. economic power. It is a fundamental shift in approaching both allies and adversaries; summarized within the oft repeated phrase: “economic security is national security.”
The Trump Doctrine of using economics to achieve national security objectives is a fundamental paradigm shift. Modern U.S. history provides no easy reference.
“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence agents accountable for regional impact(s); and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
♦The commonality in these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made; and that takes us to the ultimate confrontations – the trillion dollar confrontations.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence. We have our own frame of reference with K-Street lobbyists in Washington DC. Much of President Trump’s global trade reset is based on confronting these multinational influence agents.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
Fortunately we are living in a time of great history, and we have multiple examples surfacing around the world. National elections in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Brazil and right here in the U.S. via Donald Trump highlight responses to dysfunctional multiculturalism and financial influences from corrupt elites within the institutions of globalist advocacy: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Globalism can only thrive amid a class structure where the elites, though few in number, have more controlling power over the direction of government. It is not accidental the EU has appointed officials and unelected bureaucrats in Brussels as the primary decision-making authority.
As the Trump Doctrine clashes with the European global elite, the withdrawal of the U.S. financial underwriting creates a natural problem. Subsidies are needed to retain multiculturalism.
If a national citizenry has to pay for the indulgent decisions of the influence class, a crisis becomes only a matter of time.
Wealth distribution requires a host.
Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, the NATO alliance, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.
We are living in historic times….
Just can’t stop WINNING.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’s fun to watch the Leftists heads explode again and again…
Trump…MAGA baby
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donna Kovacevic…can you comment on this news ??? please..
LikeLike
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their Country!
LikeLike
Good, if people are willing to talk over trade they may find it easier to talk over other things as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But not with the Demonrats.
LikeLike
All the accomplishments make them hate him more. Cry harder, libs! 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was fantastic. Grenell is terrific. A beautiful dress down.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Press Corps taken to school. And they didn’t like it! Lol “We’re not here to be lectured . . . ” Duh, yes you are you dumbash twits.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was truly an excellent dress down. And to the press:
“Shape up, and you won’t have to be lectured!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Richard Grenell is such a dynamic person. He tells the morons how irrelevant they are and they still don’t understand. I don’t think he could have been any clearer if he had come right out and said You people sitting here are one of the reasons that Donald Trump will win in a landslide on November 3rd.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Buh buh buh I went to college!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They received a ‘participation degree.’
LikeLike
Go get them Mr.Greell…..we do not see anymore real journalists as..PATRICK BUCHANAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr.Grenell….
.
LikeLike
I caught this on YouTube and I used it to whet my appetite before I partake of the whole occasion. I have NEVER seen such a whacking of media numbskulls in that press room by any official. It was a masterpiece! And the POS had the gall to rudely scold Ric by braying, ‘we didn’t come here to be lectured at’…my goodness the entire bunch of ninnies needs a ‘lecture’ before ANY presser! Kayleigh could learn from Ric. I loved it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Special Envoy Grenell: “How about a substantive question?!”
Whiner: “We didn’t come here to be lectured — ”
Special Envoy and Servant of God Grenell: “I didn’t come here to lecture you, I came here to talk about Kosovo — “
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am positive those two year olds weren’t even sure what substantive meant. Too many syllables.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you Ambassador Grenell. Perfectly said.
I think he’s right… the kids who come up to the White House to badger our Team likely have no idea where to find Kosovo and Bosnia on a map, let alone grasp the significance.
It’s been a LONG time since I was horrified by the news of torture, rape and mass murder coming out of the Balkan area. I still have questions about how the civil wars got started, and why; but please God may the madness END. May God bless you Amb. Grenell
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember Bill Clinton was shocked that each Apache helicopter he moved to the area required a C-17 full of spare parts, special fixtures, and maintenance personnel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Classic comeback.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grenell is a Trump Clone with refinement.
Will definitely be in the cabinet in ‘21.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a big fan of Grenell, and the fact that so called journalists are prepared to just breeze over these historic peace talks is disgraceful. Its obvious that they do not know their history, particularly the horrific massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in July 1995 – and other events in which the non wonderful UN completely failed to protect innocent people. This is the result of teaching crappy grievance studies and wonky woke identity politics nonsense, no body under a certain age knows their history any more ! A big uptick to Grenell, he has the patience of a saint !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grenell is right.
They don’t want to talk about it because they’re all dumbsh*ts who don’t know the 1st thing about and couldn’t even be bothered to read a bit and brush up on the subject for an hour beforehand.
These people are worse than useless.
And>>> Heads Up, they have no shame & no intentions of becoming “better people”. Cuz that’s not what they were trained for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To the woodshed presstitutes.
Take no prisoners Rick!!!
LikeLike
…another nice step in conducting the TRUMP World Order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m losing track of the number of Nobel Peace Prizes President Trump deserves. Simply amazing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
calbear, except when obutthead was given the nobel peace prize they became meaningless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that happened when Arafat was given one.
LikeLike
One terrorist dictator or another
LikeLike
They only have meaning, if you can write underneath the award what they actually DID to merit it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s case proved that Nobel’s can be bought as easily as a Harvard degree.
LikeLike
yep, better not to give PDJT a meaningless participation trophy. PDJT will just continue getting things done.
LikeLike
President Trump will not get a Nobel Peace Prize. He more likely to get another Nobel Prize, economics comes to mind.
The reason I am saying this is that they are handed out by different committees from different countries {Sweden vs Norway} The Norwegian group is just left a little left of Stalin. Not all Norwegians are like that.
LikeLike
This also explains some of the people at the rally last night. 🙂
LikeLike
Contrast in facial expressions here. Robert O’brien has a big grin on his face and Pence looks anything but happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is excellent news to head into the weekend with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2020 is Everything!
Korean War end with 45 Victory!
LikeLike
I just saw a cat and a canary holding hands. Trump is amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT, student (prodigy) of Sun Tzu
“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”
Sun Tzu
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. Deja Vu. I was just looking at a bag of some Prvi Partizan (PPU) bullets on the bench marked “Made in Serbia” this morning. Seems the Eastern Bloc (PPU, S&B, Russian junk), Brazil (Magtech), and Fiocchi (IT) stuff is now drifting in to restock some of the domestic ammo that’s been wiped out on the shelves. Maybe that Serbian *.mil inventory draw will decrease and more reloading components and boxed ammo can make their way to the U.S.
LikeLike
Applying the foreign policy strategm and success to US internal policy would be sweet indeed.
Goal [my personal insertions]:
“…to hold manipulative influence agents [Chamber of Commerce, foreign elites such as Soros, IO operatives from Europe, corrupted uni-party politicians in DC, etc.] accountable for regional [national] impact(s); and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values [U.S. Constitution, rule of law, equal justice for ALL] held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.”
LikeLike
From the old established way of doing things, “But .. but .. but .. that’s not how we get things done around here.”
And they still don’t get it. As well as the White House press corps (or should we call them the press corpse?)
PDJT is upending all the usual (and failed) ways of doing things and, in the process, is getting things done on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the establishment is focused on that shiny thing (PDJT’s latest tweet) and is missing all that’s been happening. By the end of his second term, they will not recognize the new world that PDJT has created.
LikeLike
Richard Grenell rocks!
LikeLike
as always….prtomr
LikeLike
Nobel Peace Prize on way for Trump?
Tired of watching US win and LEAD?
The World is noting and yet our domestic media ignores these successes?
One wonders if only to not compare Trump foreign policy to The One who aided in creating ISIS?
LikeLike
Sundance retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazing.
Better than Moses, he’s leading the world country by country out of Enslavement from the Globalst Pharoahs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not that I care a whit about the NPP, but if he was awarded that he should send some lowly recipient to receive and declare the money will be sent to some rebuild property destroyed by Antifa/BLM.
LikeLike
Another “no leak” success.
LikeLike
We need to give President 4 more years. Not only for ourselves, but for the whole world.
LikeLike
8 more years. To make up for the coup time lost.
LikeLike
Did I hear Hiden Biden reply today to a set up question that an american soldier ‘won’ a Bronz Star? I think you EARN a Bronze Star. It is not the oscars idiot!
LikeLike
So, does anyone here remember how many fronts the stellar Obama/Biden team had us involved? How many places we were dropping bombs? How many troops Obama/Biden sent to the Middle East? Hmmmmm… ?
If Biden is elected, won’t he get us tangled up in a bunch of messy wars, just like he did previously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know why they hate him. Peace doesn’t pay their bills.
LikeLike
One of the debates should have a moderator asking about further peace accords that need to be done in the world. Trump could point out his accomplishments and planned ones. Biden could just retell his story on how he told Ukrainian leaders they wouldn’t get the money unless they fired the prosecutor.
Well, one can dream, can’t one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly a miracle by President Trump. After spending 18 months serving there I can say it’s not an easy accomplishment. The hate and division there goes back centuries.
LikeLike
“We didn’t come here to be lectured about journalism. We came to turn your Kosovo-Serbia pr whatever presser into an identity politics discussion, instead, like we studied about in the Ivy League. What part of that don’t you understand?”
LikeLike
AMAZING!!!! Our President and his cabinet are a force of nature!!!!!
LikeLike