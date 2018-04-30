South Korea President Moon Jae-in: “President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize”…

‘Splodey Head Alert !!…
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, a South Korean official said on Monday.
“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” Moon told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media.
Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday pledged at a summit to end hostilities between their countries and work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.
Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim, which he said would take place in the next three to four weeks.
The Trump administration has led a global effort to impose ever stricter sanctions on North Korea and the U.S. president exchanged bellicose threats with Kim in the past year over North Korea’s development of nuclear missiles capable of reaching the United States.
In January, Moon said Trump “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure”.
Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize just months into his presidency, an award many thought was premature, given that he had little to show for his peace efforts beyond rhetoric.
Even Obama said he was surprised and by the time he collected the prize in Oslo at the end of that year, he had ordered the tripling of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (read more)
“Complicated business folks… complicated business”...
[Via Gunny66] Our President:
He’s a builder at heart. He speaks to people so that they understand. You can’t speak to construction workers like you are in a tea room / meeting room, with platitudes and statements where they are left with a blank look saying and thinking…..Huh….?
And not just construction workers. His business required him to speak to the truck drivers, the cooks, the designers, the maids, taxi cab drivers, golfers…the entire gamut of individuals who were involved in building his empire. He had to understand their problems and their needs in order to “build” quality hotels and golf courses. And he had to talk to them in the way they understood…talk like us…Americans..
And, he was from Queens….where there is a language all it’s own…Queens…and even from where I’m from…where you gave everyone a name…everyone…you wore glasses you were “four eyes”, you were overweight, you were “Wimpy”, you were smart you were Professor” if you were Polish you were Ski….and if you lied your were Lyin, or Crooked, or Lazy, you were Lazy, or whatever….it comes natural to him..it is were he is from.
And he did not only learn from speaking with other people but by doing himself. His father taught him to get down with them, get down with the workers, and do it himself. As he has stated. His father had him counting nails, driving fork lifts, cooking meals.
And then as he grew to be a billionaire, he was in the meetings, the parties, the society of the high minded and powerful. He heard their conversations…their plans for the world…in the back rooms…he heard the names of the powerful who controled everything. all he had to do was listen…
And he did not like what he heard…
So here we are …with a President who is one of us…did you see any of the video today of him speaking with the Olympians who won medals? Just touched your heart…he gave almost everyone one of them a chance to speak and say whatever they wanted. Joked with them like one of the guys and made them all feel special…from Bronze to Gold.
You can truly say he is one of us. The left hates him because he is just one of us…and…
He saved us…..he saved us all…….We should thank God every moment….
And to be quite honest, he is now also saving the world one country at a time….
God Bless our President and his family.
If he wins, announce that he got his strategy from Putin
Gunny is spot on.
When I hear our President speak I don’t hear the cultured tones and phrases of “Donald J Trump, multi-billionaire”. No, I hear “Don the Construction Worker” (with all due respect).
A man who speaks like “one of us”.
Prize talk is premature. Trump has achieved much, but it’s going to be difficult developing a lasting framework to ensure NKorea denukes and gives up their missile program.
“lasting framework” = meaningless buzzwords
Will they really do what they promise? There are no guarantees execept other than the one where the US removes NK from the map if they get hostile.
Batman!
We have a real, honest, chance… that President Trump will not only stop the Koreas from warring but will also bring a peace agreement between the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as Peace with Iran.
In my opinion he’s working on 3 Nobels. Of course they likely won’t even nominate him for 1.
I would also like to point out that God made President Trump what he is, and gave him the life he gave him (good and bad), so that he would be the 1 man strong enough to do this for the world when the time came.
The Nobel Prize for Peace is symbolic, and politically (globalist) oriented. A recognition of someone contributing to their shared world view whether in deed or in rhetoric. No matter what the President does to bring world Peace, the cognitive dissonance built into the system will not permit objective recognition. It’s not merit, but grand scale virtue signalling.
Even the other Nobel awards are the result of behind the scenes politics, but that’s another story.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Mueller, Comey and/or others in the swamp were given the award for their personal sacrifices and initiative in their swamp resistance movement. Or a Trudeau, Macron or Merkel for their noble sentiments, and allegiance to the globalist value system. Or Kim for his sudden enlightenment. Anybody but the most deserving.
Dennis Rodman for getting his two friends together.
Our president should receive the “America First Award.”
