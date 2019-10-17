President Trump Delivers Remarks on Turkey-Syria-Kurds Ceasefire and Agreement: “Great Day for Civilization”…

Funny how that happens. Recep Erdogan realized his Turkish forces were facing off against Kurdish military, the Syrian Army, and Russians. As a result of President Trump proclaiming the NATO ally was all alone; Erdogan was, as we anticipated, naked to an alliance of his enemies. Additionally, the Turkish economy was going to be destroyed by sanctions.

Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave President Erdogan the only way out that would avoid him being crushed militarily and economically; and simultaneously positioned the deal such that Erdogan could save face domestically and declare a win. The Kurdish forces will pull back allowing a 20 mile buffer region.

Brilliant all around geopolitical strategy by the Trump administration; and now all the pontificating war-mongers on Capitol Hill seem ridiculous. Here’s President Trump’s presser from the tarmac in Texas. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]

BREAKING: SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazlum Abdu announces on public TV that the SDF is 'ready to adhere to the ceasefire.' – @K24English — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2019

