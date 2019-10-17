President Trump Delivers Remarks on Turkey-Syria-Kurds Ceasefire and Agreement: “Great Day for Civilization”…

Funny how that happens. Recep Erdogan realized his Turkish forces were facing off against Kurdish military, the Syrian Army, and Russians. As a result of President Trump proclaiming the NATO ally was all alone; Erdogan was, as we anticipated, naked to an alliance of his enemies. Additionally, the Turkish economy was going to be destroyed by sanctions.
Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave President Erdogan the only way out that would avoid him being crushed militarily and economically; and simultaneously positioned the deal such that Erdogan could save face domestically and declare a win. The Kurdish forces will pull back allowing a 20 mile buffer region.
Brilliant all around geopolitical strategy by the Trump administration; and now all the pontificating war-mongers on Capitol Hill seem ridiculous. Here’s President Trump’s presser from the tarmac in Texas. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
No one has mentioned that in 120 hours, Erdogan will still control a 20-mile deep strip of eastern Syria, which was his intention all along. He will not have lost as many troops if they had to fight the Kurds for weeks.
Also, I predict that when the Kurds try to evacuate along the roads with their weapons, they will either be disarmed or killed.
Why should we care if Turkey controls a 20 mile buffer zone? I know I don’t.
Uhhhh, there’s a cease fire, a buffer zone and a war was stopped. I guess snell wants us to think those are bad things.
We’re watching Neocons think and operate in real time. Amazing display.
Erdogan had/has much, much more on his little Ottoman wish list than that. Also, he can’t really be blamed for wanting the strip…Kurds are not angels either, they are also moslems and prone to terror tactics just like the rest of them.
That is one of the more transparent truths in this whole mess. Another is that we are better off not involved in centuries old feuds, which is all it amounts to.
Yep. No sense getting between the Hatfields and the McCoys.
No he won’t he will pull out of all area’s once SAA get’s there.
The agreement covers all area’s, including Afrin.
So SAA moves in TR moves out. Just as long as the Kurdish forces stay far away enough of the border. Saves face for TR.
Get it?
Sorry but that’s uninformed NONSENSE and in essence fearmongering bullshit and repetition of MSM lies and grievances.(No War for the MSM, globalists and Neocons 😦 )
While the Kurds move out the Syrians move in with the Russians behind them!
Trump knows it, Erdogan knows it, everyone knows it.
The Turkish islamist proxies were already BEATEN by the Kurds along with Syrians fighting along them. Turkey wont attack Syria with Russia present!
2 days ago an offensive by Turkish forces was slaughtered by the Kurds when they showed up behind enemy lines through tunnels. At least 50 dead Islamists. Turks took no more than a few miles of farmland.
And we should care what happens to the Communist PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) why?
President Trump is right again.
The marxist democrat party and their propaganda allies will not give him any credit for this,
but we know who they are now.
And neither Trump nor we need their credit anyway.
Thank GOD none of our soldiers will be put in harms way for
another useless war in the middle east.
And we won’t forget the hundreds of cowardly republicans who stood with the democrat party
instead of the American people, and our great President.
We know who most of the RINO’s are; the surprise was the republicans
we thought we could trust.
Shame on them.
Foreign countries being under the mistaken impression that the United States can or will defend them at all costs can itself endanger peace, as they can act recklessly toward their adversaries. The Baltic countries, Ukraine, Taiwan, Japan – these countries have a responsibility to try to get along with their neighbors and a responsibility to defend themselves. The recent experience of the Kurds should be instructive. The US is not only unwilling to police the planet, we’re also unable to do so.
This really is exactly right.
This has unfolded almost precisely as I predicted, that Turkey would be quickly contained by other powers in the region.
All of the breathless naysayers crying “genocide” look like complete fools.
Romney sure acts like someone with money to lose. Obviously his owners are unhappy.
He’s totally deranged.
First rule of getting out of a hole is stop digging. mitt would be well to contemplate that rule.
Maybe Mittens and Nutty Nan can share a padded room.
Romney is a disgrace.
We know who the untrustworthy republicans are now they have all shown their hand.
“Hey over here, it’s me Barrack. I did that. That was my brilliant foreign policy. Just took a little time is all.”
Either the neo cons haven’t gotten the message that a deal has been reached with Turkey or
they’ve decided to ignore the news.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2019/10/17/mcconnell-invites-dems-to-go-harder-against-trump-on-syria/23840497/
They’re probably still watching ABC’s live coverage from Kentucky.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Happy to say my mouth was empty when I read your post 😉
lol………………………… and lots of hahahahaha !
Hilarious!
BINGO.
The other aspect of this is other NATO countries were seen to be impotent. They did not front up to help NATO ally,Turkey ( unless they were listening to President Trump, in which case the Democrats should take note).
Also I hope we see the pressure put on all those EU countries to do something about the ISIS fighters in the prison camps –they should at least be paying for the camp operating costs, if they are not already doing it.
You know, the political world exists because we all agree to it. Trump is a realist and he is shattering all the illusions these people have of themselves. If this agreement works and everyone is satisfied, what will Congress say about their resolution then?
Everybody’s Happy! We’re Happy, They’re Happy, whole world is Happy… said the Happy Trumpy Warrior!!!!!!!!!
Don’t be surprised if the Syrians and Russians kick Turkey out of that 20 mile buffer.
Happening!
I’m in Nashville for business with my wife and child and she has been terrified about the Turkish war planes dropping bombs just next door in Kentucky. Happily, the cease fire has quelled her nerves and now we can spend an enjoyable evening at the the Grand Ole Opry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t is amazing? All these life long politicians are wrong on 100% of everything.
I was thinking how funny it would be that in a few months Trump announces he is sending troops back into the region. Just to see the Democrats all freak out and say he is wrong for doing so. It would be funny in that it would once again illustrate the Dems only oppose whatever he does.
SD thanks so much for these vids. They are very difficult to find on youtube or elsewhere. Thank you.
Poor Lindsay. Looked like he was holding back having a melt down today.
What a fantastic deal. A few days ago the Kurds publicly announced their fighting forces were allying up with the Syrian Army. The Syrian Army and some Russian forces moved into the area and joined with the Kurds. In the area were ISIS & PKK (the radical Muslims & Kurds).
With this deal, it looks like all of the radical fighters in Syria are going to be rounded up where ever they are. Maybe that’s why Mitt is going bonkers. The good Kurds & Muslims, Turkey, Syria & Russia, with the U.S. watching everything, are going to wipe away the globalists’ main fighting force. The neocons suffered a huge defeat.
That sure flushed out the rinos. After all his wins, (which they’re happy to get re-elected on), they couldn’t even give him a little time to let his policy work. Wish we had somebody Trump-like in Canada to vote for.
The commie hate crew will spin this a thousand ways.
Bottom line: Our Lion just negotiated a cease fire in what is the most likely place to have WW3 begin.
He gets zero credit from the MSM, backlash from war mongering MIC gangsters, and derision from the Left.
To the rest of us, say 65% of the country, he is a Godsend,
Here’s the full text of the joint US-Turkey statement:
The US and Turkey reaffirm their relationship as fellow members of NATO. The US understands Turkey’s legitimate security concerns on Turkey’s southern border.
Turkey and the US agree that the conditions on the ground, northeast Syria in particular, necessitate closer coordination on the basis of common interests.
Turkey and the US remain committed to protecting NATO territories and NATO populations against all threats with the solid understanding of “one for all and all for one”.
The two countries reiterate their pledge to uphold human life, human rights, and the protection of religious and ethnic communities.
Turkey and the US are committed to D-ISIS/DAESH activities in northeast Syria. This will include coordination on detention facilities and internally displaced persons from formerly ISIS/DAESH-controlled areas, as appropriate.
Turkey and the US agree that counter-terrorism operations must target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.
The Turkish side expressed its commitment to ensure safety and well-being of residents of all population centers in the safe zone controlled by the Turkish Forces (safe zone) and reiterated that maximum care will be exercised in order not to cause harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Both countries reiterate their commitment to the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and UN-led political process, which aims at ending the Syrian conflict in accordance with UNSCR 2254.
The two sides agreed on the continued importance and functionality of a safe zone in order to address the national security concerns of Turkey, to include the re-collection of YPG heavy weapons and the disablement of their fortifications and all other fighting positions.
The safe zone will be primarily enforced by the Turkish Armed Forces and the two sides will increase their cooperation in all dimensions of its implementation.
The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG from the safe zone within 120 hours. Operation Peace Spring will be halted upon completion of this withdrawal.
Once Operation Peace Spring is paused, the US agrees not to pursue further imposition of sanctions under the Executive Order of October 14, 2019, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Syria, and will work and consult with Congress, as appropriate, to underline the progress being undertaken to achieve peace and security in Syria, in accordance with UNSCR 2254. Once Operation Peace Spring is halted as per paragraph 11 the current sanctions under the aforementioned Executive Order shall be lifted.
Both parties are committed to work together to implement all the goals outlined in this Statement.
