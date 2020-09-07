Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Current COVID Status?…

Red States, Blue States, Red Regions and Blue Regions present an incredible disparity within our republic; I’m curious what is the current status of the COVID lifestyle near you. What is going on in/around your town, city, region or hamlet?
Having traveled extensively during this COVID crisis is it is quite amazing the scale of difference between cities and states. The media has been reporting in large generic terms, but the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function. That’s what we are all interested in.
Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
It is remarkable how different life amid COVID is within each state, even when two states are right next to each other; and often even between two cities within the same state.
…So how is it your area?
In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden heavily controlled and sealed inside the bubble; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
♦Without COVID-19 panic the economy would rebound quickly and people would go back to work. This is against the interests of Democrats.
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental.
Everything is political.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
Our MAGA message is optimistic; and we must fight against any tendency to allow the leftist hatred and scheme against our American value system to impact delivery of that message… #Trump2020
PS Texas is well over the hump on cases. Deaths are close to zero. Worldometers is NOT reporting deaths correctly. See Texas dshs site for time charts for state and counties.
LikeLike
In a blue county in Western NC here. About10-20 new cases a day. Masks still mandated everywhere, but starting to see some rebellion. Schools are closed, at least in our county, and the moms and kids are miserable with the remote learning chaos…might be potential to flip these suburban moms away from the Dems as they’re starting to see the point that this purely political. A lot of people are stressed though, but I’m trying my best to be beacon of hope and positivity to a few…I think about the starfish story SD posted a few weeks ago. There are certainly a lot of people wandering the desert right now looking for purpose again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here it has become a farce, We wait outside a restaurant in groups without masks. Put a mask on to walk in. Take it off and eat and then put it on to the door. Same at stores, Half the people in the store have their noses uncovered and some people dont wear them at all. Nothing is said.
At the mall 2 security people were not wearing them. You do see a few people wearing them in the car. I went to the doctor for a stress test in town. No one on the sidewalks was wearing them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here in the Panhandle of WV. However, I’m noticing in the grocery stores and retailers that some aren’t wearing masks and are getting served — good for them! No one cares anymore. Just doing the bare minimum in some cases to follow Gov. Justice’s orders. Every clerk laughs and says that he or she will be glad when this is over and we can get back to normal — and they say “Nov 4th” as the date!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Southern California here. Extremely warm Labor Day weekend with tons of cars with Arizona and Nevada license plates. Walking around the beach areas for several hours taking note: about 80% no mask on; of the 20% with masks on almost entirely women (Karen); of the 80% no-masks-on, about half had a mask or scarf visible and half were entirely au naturel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Near Sacramento California. No indoor dining, masks everywhere in public. Online school kindergarten through college, no sports of any kind. Gyms all put large tents in their parking lots and put all equipment outside. Just opened hair salons. Still no churches are open. No Funerals, and the governor is always telling us that the top way the virus is spread is through family gatherings so do not get together with your family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Blues, how would you like to join me in my campaign to resist this scam? It’s called “Take off the scam mask”. We need a group of strong willed individuals who are willing to enter a store together without wearing scam masks and proceed to shop as a large group. We won’t be rowdy or boisterous. Simply enter as a group and conduct our business. If we are confronted, then we can make our statement known as respectfully as possible.
Imagine if a group did this. I live in the Sac metro area, too. Let me know.
LikeLike
In liberal Illinois. We are at the whim of idiotic gov Pritzker. Have gone from straightening the curve to not being fully free until a vaccine is available. My conservative friends all realize this is all a bunch of BS. My liberal friends are afraid to live their lives. They have signs in their front yard that say they are not afraid of illegal aliens but are in fear of mostly harmless disease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marc, I live in Chicago and feel your pain. MAGA
LikeLike
OTR trucker, have been all over the place. There are signs on doors at truck stops about wearing masks and at pick ups / drops. Many people are ignoring them and it seems the mood on this is changing to “who gives a crap”. Just crossed the boarder into Canada (customs) and I wasn’t wearing a mask nor was the CBP officer. No questions about Covid either.
Additional update for everyone…..
Over the last 6 weeks I have been to Seattle, Portland 2x, NY,NJ etc 3x, Chicago and Minneapolis many times and lots of areas in between. Since the protests/riots began on May 25th I have yet to see anyone rioting or any burned buildings or damaged property. I asked some of the people in these areas if they experienced any of this crap. The same answer (from both black and white people) “It’s going on in small little areas, nowhere else”. Have only seen a handful of BLM signs.
They had to fly people into Washington DC from the west coast to protest the Republican convention. I wonder how big their little Antifa army actually is?
LikeLiked by 4 people
People in my area, Augusta, GA, seem to have taken a general common sense approach. Most stores require mask wearing and encourage social distancing. Individuals appear to be pretty laid back about it: compliance but not extremism, i.e. if someone doesn’t have on a mask no one goes ballistic. Majority of people wear them only in stores not while outside. Sigh of relief, Publix grocery stores removed their one way aisle restrictions. It is as if we are to a degree going through the motions, but not stressing out about it anymore. The election has moved to the forefront and Covid has moved to the backseat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Central Ohio here: not much change. Many schools still “virtual” (Catholic schools, however, are meeting in person (with masks and assorted lunatic rules), restaurants are being hit by RINO Nanny-State Gov. Dewine’s unconstitutional “Investigative Unit” and getting fines and warnings e.g. when people without masks get too close at the table, and bankruptcies of small businesses continue.
On the other hand, I have seen more people outside without masks, especially in parks, and some in stores. A local professional soccer team will have fans in the stands. High-school football is being played…even though schools are “virtual”… 🙂 Yes, I know, it makes no sense! Ohio State cannot play football, but it is fine for the high-school kids!
LikeLike
There’s something wrong in the world today but I don’t know what it is. The data in Arkansas is FUBAR. One day we have 200 test positive and it looks like we have a steep downward trend but the next day there are 900 positives and 22 deaths. I don’t trust the data anymore than I would trust the Clintons in Fort Marcy Park. Restaurants and stores all have the mask-required signs. 80% of restaurant business is pick up (I think people have adjusted and actually like it – to me, it’s nice to dine in, I took that grace for granted pre-China Syndrome). There are some products still missing but most of the supply chain is back. One thing I have noticed is that there is more dangerous driving on the interstate highways. Had some “defund the police” grafitti on the police HQ last week (wannabe gangstas). No violence to speak of (“mostly peaceful protests” aren’t even happening). See a few BLM tee shirts around and the odd virtue-signaling yard sign for the group but that’s only in the 1% Biden yards. I don’t see how Arkansas doesn’t vote 90% for DJT but I’m sure there are closet Clinton fans around, in spite of their wicked ways (Twain was right when he said “you can fool some of the people all the time”).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Chicago, many masks on, cant go into stores without them. One can go to a gym to workout but are supposed to put them on in between sets, Haha. The fat man in Springfield (gov Pritzker) requires masks in restaurants when not actually putting food in one’s mouth. The troll (mayor lightfoot) says no picketing in front of her house. Many sheep in Chicago, the city is a joke. I am a third generation Chicagoan and have witnessed this city go down the s-tube in about one year, so sad. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
San Jose , Ca Most if not all wearing masks in businesses. Outdoors away from people 50/50. I am not seeing anyone with cold symptoms in my daily travels
LikeLike
Rural Eastern Middle Tennessee- Large asymptomatic covid surge in March, minimal death, minimal hospitalizations. Initially hard to get tests, then when reimbursement for covid in hospitals increased, there was ample testing. We were declining in incidence in april, may, june, and starting to open up when real cases with illness came. Rates of positives are up greatly, but most asymptomatic or mildly so, but also very sick people, many in hospital (but hospitalization thresholed lowered, and testing threshold lowered due to increased reimbursement.)
Hope to be over the hump soon. People are relaxing their precautions, but still frown on those who are throwing caution to the wind.
LikeLike
Middle of state west coast Florida. Something changing. A store taking down mask sign and employees not wearing. Grocery store removing aisle arrows and several employees greeting and asking how I am. I’ve never worn mask No longer the only maskless person
Denied entrance twice. Took the opportunity to explain BIOSECURITY as a chicken farmer. You wouldn’t get within a hundred yards of a commercial chicken operation with your mask and gloves!
Told ‘em spread the word. Be like Paul Revere! I feel like I have a CIVIC DUTY to go out and act like a NORMAL person!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here in Minneapolis some douche posted on NextDoor comparing the number of (supposed) deaths from covid to deaths in the Vietnam War, 9/11, the sinking of the Titanic, etc. You’d think they would compare a respiratory virus to the last couple of major viruses – the ‘57-‘58 Asian Flu, the 1968 Hong Kong Flu – both of which were in the same ballpark in terms of morbidity. But no, there’s an election in two months, so he needed to make it an Orange Man Bad thing. And of course, the white virtue-signalers agreed. What did they want the president to do – weld people into their apartments like in Wuhan? Magically transform the US into an island nation with a population of 5 million people 700 miles from anything (like New Zealand)?
This weekend I drove north into Cass County. North-central MN is usually about 50/50 politically. I saw a couple dozen properties with Trump signs. I saw zero Biden signs. We’ll see what happens.
LikeLike
PS, masks are pretty much optional once you get outside of the Twin Cities metro.
LikeLike
I’m in Melbourne, Australia. Our situation is pretty bad. We’ve been in stage 4 lockdown restrictions for 5-6 weeks. We have a curfew from 9p,-5am. Face masks are compulsory and you face a $200 fine for not wearing a mask. Police have also been granted powers to enter your home and search it WITHOUT a warrant. We’re only allowed out for one hour a day. No visiting family/friends. You can go out to shop for food – one visit per day. You can go out for medical care etc. These restrictions were supposed to be eased on 13 September, but we’ve just found out that the Victorian govt is extending this lockdown for another two weeks. For people living in on their own, we’re now being allowed to nominate one household we can visit. Businesses are still shut down. Small businesses have taken a massive hit, and we’re not sure how many will come back from this situation. The whole situation is grim. And the worst part about it has been the ease with which the state govt has done this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve seen the videos from Australia. Terrifying. If that doesn’t steel Americans’ 2nd Amendment resolve, they just don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has been depressing to experience as well. I haven’t been allowed to go to Church for weeks as well. It is amazing how ‘easy’ it has been for the govt to do this. Tyranny doesn’t always enter a place with tanks, soldiers. Oftentimes, it creeps in. And before you know it, you’re locked up in your home.
LikeLike
Middle Connecticut here. As per 9-4-2020 Governor’s report…there are currently 58 covid hospitalizations across the state. The Governor has issued his 69th executive order. The Governor has also had his emergency executive powers extended to February 2021. Masks are required pretty much everywhere. Restaurants open with limited capacity, as well as retail, beaches, parks. Doctors and dentists have been seeing patients, but more staggered appointments. Nail salons and hair salons are open, with all covid rules in place. Schools are opening in different capacities in each district or region. Our own local has a hybrid version with most children doing half & half.
I was able to vote in person in the local primary with NO issues.
The usual suspects are all mask-happy and living in fear. In as much as they are inconvenienced and annoyed about certain aspects of this phased lockdown, they do not possess the logic or reasoning to figure in the politics of all the emergency executive orders that do more harm than good.
On a good note though, my husband and I took a Sunday drive today, within our state borders…and we did see more Trump signs than Biden signs.
LikeLike
Central OK – although the large chain stores “mandate” masks, even going so far as having large STOP sighs before walking into the stores, I’ve not been challenged when ignoring the signs. Some masks are worn, but there are fewer masks than bare faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in a small town (3k) on the Nevada frontier. This is a red county in a blue state. There have only been 14 cases diagnosed here since March (ten prisoners in the jail transported from another town in the county, and four out-of-town contractors who were working here). I see a lot of masked people, but more unmasked. You can enter any store without a mask and no one says a word. I have yet to wear a mask and don’t even own one. If I am ever approached, I plan to say “It’s illegal to carry concealed and wear a mask in Nevada.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
North Florida, and stores still requiring masks. Would really like to know what they’re up to counting people as they exit from Walmart stores. I don’t mind wearing mine. It reads TRUMP 2020 on the front of it. If I’m being forced to wear this BS, I’ll spread my message and do it!
LikeLike
Sioux Falls, South Dakota no changes here.
Incidentally, I was stopped at Walmart for not wearing the mask. I responded I’m not wearing the mask, I’m done with the mask. He asked is it for medical reasons, I said no I’m done with wearing the mask. Inside the store 10 minutes later security approached me said in this store you’ll wear a mask. I said if I refuse are you prepared to call police, we will do what we have too. More than anything I wanted people who heard to think about it, you don’t have to wear the mask. But unfortunately you would not believe how fast the people scattered when they heard me challenge store security. Yes, I put the mask on until society as a whole just stops wearing the mask one or two people are seen as trouble makers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Stupid continues. In the past 2 weeks, I’ve experienced being forced to wear a mask to enter and walk to a table at Outback Steakhouse (Governor Kemp should have gone ahead with that lawsuit to stop local government mandates), forced to wear masks indoors and sit in social-distancing squares outdoors at Callaway Gardens, and forced to put a mask on in a linens outlet that had a police officer on hand to enforce it.
It is so beyond retarded. It is merely a ritual to force conformity. At the crowded outdoor event I attended, everybody on the social-distancing squares had to get up and walk between them on the way to the crowded concessions lines. Not a whit of ‘social distancing’ being observed the whole time.
Every time I get the ‘put a mask on’ command, I loudly declare to everyone in earshot how glad I’ll be when the Democrats and liberals can get over their d&@! panic.
I’M SICK OF MASKS!!!! End this crap now.
LikeLike
From the dark, newly frozen, northland….Montana at 6,000 ft elevation, in SW sector… Yep, we still got this RED/Commie for a Gov….even if he is running for a Senate seat…
Our numbers were “reported” as climbing, but I am fairly sure that these were some of those 90% false positives caused by other strains of similar DNA… I managed to suffer a 3 day bout with a common flu myself last month… I have no idea as to what our HCQ access is anymore – but, will be finding out during my pre surgery meeting next week… It might be under that “right to try” rule or it might be withdrawn knowing this AH Gov…
Most sheeple are wearing masks in businesses in both nearby towns… There seems to be “more faces of color” around here now… nothing overt, just noticed during my standard scan of surroundings… Also noticing more “print thru” of sidearms than usual…seed and feed has big empty spots on their shelves….and, rifle season doesn’t open for another month… Still looking for 300 black out in bulk…
Our state govt is bonkers… we all really need to start packing and removing from office these worthless place holders!… Helping out Pres Trump is all good….but, I’m thinking we need to be taking more direct actions… Like cleaning out these nests of BLM, etc…. lots of unused backhoe’s up here….real easy to use and return with a $20 bil under the seat for fuel… you can’t dig in these here Rockie Mtn’s very well without a mechanical advantage… Ya’ll keep safe and observant and check-6…
LikeLike
In eastern Iowa, some grocery stores, Walmart and local ones, require masks. Iowa has not mandated masks except in six counties, but not where I live.
Restaurants open, maybe 50% capacity in most cases, but no masks required.
Some local government agencies require appointments to do business. Like the library, or Department of Motor vehicles to get a driver’s license renewed. They are behind, because of shutdowns in the spring.
Schools are back in operation, but masks are required.
LikeLike
Hartwell GA; Lake Hartwell here. Lake activity this weekend. School is back in session; no masks mandates. My hairdresser is a school bus driver (no air conditioning on buses) and no mask mandates.
Football is in full swing down here.
I believe there have been 2 deaths with chi-com flu in addition to other underlying conditions and the two were over the age of 66-92…so there you have it. The numbers are going down, down, down in Georgia ….and Kemp is out every other day pushing the TRUTH.
Some stores in other counties are requiring masks and people will not shop…where I shop I do not wear a mask (Gov. Kemp is not mandating masks).
We have had to travel to Athens for doctors’ appointments and the masks are handed out, however, I normally wait in the car for my husband and was allowed into the lobby restrooms without a mask and little to no hassle. Gov. Kemp has apparently sent the message that people who do not wear a mask cannot be harassed into wearing one.
However, we do not have the freedom to travel as in the past and feel free to go in and out of different types of stores because we don’t wear masks and most are now just ordering on line, getting products/groceries delivered and living a more reclusive type of life.
To us, that’s not a really big deal, since we are retired and prefer the wooded areas, lake living in the country BUT, just a short drive, a younger person finds it cumbersome and a bit too reclusive.
My daughter now works from home; has dogs for companions and socializes very little.
Many no longer attend church (really weird for the South).
And it is apparent the majority believe it is more political, rather than a real pandemic.
So, not all rural Southerners are stupid people.
All in all, we consider ourselves very lucky that we are living here and not in the Blue States.
LikeLike
Here in Wisconsin the public schools are all online this year. Private schools are open, but some counties have shit them down. My children are in a private school but must wear masks and social distance. There are so many restrictions that some parents decided to homeschool. Our snake of a governor pushed through a mask mandate, must be worn everywhere. Many businesses were requiring them anyway. Besides the masks, almost all businesses are open and life is pretty much back to normal in my county, except for the football season. Our local economy is going to take a big hit without the Packers. I refuse to watch any pro sports, so I won’t miss them. But the tourism associated with games is a big part of our economy.
On the bright side, a couple weeks ago we took the kids to a local amusement park owned by the park district. I would say less than a third of people were wearing masks. It was quite busy, everyone enjoying the weather and kids having a good time. The people here are staying positive, even with the local media and government fear mongering.
The rioting in Wisconsin has guaranteed a PDJT victory in November. There won’t be enough dead voters in Milwaukee to stop the red wave that’s coming!
LikeLike
Sacramento, CA metro here, and I’m beyond pissed about the mask scam. Our stores are going backwards, it seems. Stores that previously were lukewarm on enforcement have turned into scam mask Nazis. I was asked to leave two stores today (Staples and Rite-Aid) because I declined to wear the scam mask. In both cases, I told the store managers that they were aiding and abetting a scam. One of them admitted to me that she knows it’s a scam, but that her hands were tied. Before I left, I shouted to everyone, “People take off your masks. It’s all a scam!”.
I then went to my local supermarket and shopped without a scam mask. An employee confronted me about not wearing a scam mask, and I told her I could not wear one, because I am allergic to scams. She radio’ed to her manager that I was non-compliant, and I was expecting to be told to leave, but nobody did anything. What’s more, I walked right past a female police officer as I exited and she paid me zero attention. This particular store always has a Sacramento P.D. officer posted up inside, but to date no officer has ever said a word to me.
In any event, I would like to organize a “take off the scam mask” campaign, but I don’t know where to start. I spoke to one gentleman in the parking lot of Rite Aid and tried to get him to join me. He grumbled about being sick of the scam mask hysteria, but he complied nonetheless. People have zero fight in them, it seems. Now I see how Nazi Germany was able to succeed in persecuting the Jews: people simply don’t want to push back. It’s sickening to see this in America.
If anyone on this board would like to help me, I would like to organize a group in my area to join me. It’s simple: we all enter the store together and shop and force them to deal with us. We can remain calm and courteous, but what are they really going to do when 20 people without scam masks enter the store at once?
LikeLike
Minnesota Public Radio reported 3 covid deaths yesterday. Two over 90 and one in his 60’s.
LikeLike
Upstate NY about 40 minutes from the non-socially-distanced protests in Rochester which seem dominated by whitey and no-dietey.
Covid-19 gone (zero cases, gone-gone) in my county until SUNY Oneonta outbreak. Suspect similar situation happening in other counties. Roch will no doubt get an outbreak due to imported rioters (only non-rioting visitors to NY have to quarantine).
Masking 99% in stores everywhere. Most people just pop ’em on, then off again outdoors. Very few make any effort at social distancing, masked or not. Bored with it, I think. People making an effort to be cheerful and nice on both sides of the checkout. Lack of bags getting awfully tiresome though.
Finally got to church! Latin Mass, no communion in the hand so the priest stops and sterilizes his hands between each communicant. Altar boys masked for communion only. A few people masked, most not—cathedral is so big and only a handful of folks in attendance. But communion! That was awesome. Elderly ‘at-risk, not-scared’ mom VERY happy about Mass again.
LikeLike
North Central Florida here. Masks required to enter stores but once you get in, no enforcement. I worked open to close yesterday and went without a mask (against company policy) the entire day. About 80/20 on masks. The customers are still programmed to come in with one, but no Karens and it was great to SMILE and know they were seeing it. I’m still seeing too many children wearing them, but school has started back up, so parents must be falling in line to get the benefit.
LikeLike
MI here. Last week Gov Whitler and Lt Gov Garlin Gilchrist were sent “Cease and Desist” letters along with a copy to AG Barr. Here’s the press conference.
LikeLike
MI here. Last week Gov Whitler and Lt Gov Garlin Gilchrist were sent “Cease and Desist” letters along with a copy to AG Barr. Here’s the press conference.
LikeLike
San Diego, CA.
Three deaths. Elderly, bringing total to 703 officially, which is a fake number as we all know. They snag every death certificate as Covid no matter what co-morbidity was present.
Some people have the Covid Religion. They are terrified of others. Other like me forget where my mask is (usually in the car) because I know the truth and don’t really give a F. Neighbors I talk to are more interested in touching base than knowing your biases on masks. Others seem to be isolating, walk down the street with their head down. For me, it’s out of the question to keep a mask on in an un-air conditioned store for longer than several minutes and it’s been extreme heat and smoke from fires. I keep pulling it down.
There needs to be a class action suit on the masks. Completely unconstitutional! Friends went to the beach this weekend. Lots of people there. No hassles reported, but in L.A. $500. fines at the beach for not wearing one, but you know about this as it’s been in the news. As the saying still goes, although more unspoken now, “We don’t give a DAMN what they do in L.A.!” These precautions are possibly helping people who have unhealthy life styles, but why the rest of us have to suffer for their laziness, I don’t the H. know!
Jorizabeth
LikeLike
Here in Texas, Democrat Greg Abbott has just extended the disaster declaration. Looks like tyranny will rule until he delivers our state to the Democrats.
LikeLike
n.w. iowa pretty much back to normal.masks in wal mart,menards lowe’s but everywhere else pretty much encouraged but not required.
LikeLike
Outside Seattle. King County is all in on Inslee’s orders, but it is clear many people are tired of it. Some are tired and willing to continue playing along. More and more I see folks chafing at the bit to be free of it. I myself only use the mask strategically. Will not wear one outside, almost never wear one going into stores. Will where we if I don’t want to engage with people, but otherwise, avoid the mask Nazi stores. I get very few challenges, unless it is small business terrified of being shutdown by the mask nazi’s. Just starting to see Inslee election signs, but see a lot more Culp for Governor signs. See a lot more Trump signs than I saw through the entire 2016 election cycle.
Interestingly, the state of Washington has not been reporting negatives, at least for some counties. I get updates from several of the counties, and up until the last several days, it had been saying this for negatives: “* DATA UPDATE: Due to technical issues, the state Department of Health (DOH) is currently not able to provide an update on total negative COVID-19 test results.”
That changed a few days ago and they are now reporting negatives again.
Outside of King County I see far less adherence to the Covid mandates. Small businesses care less, people think it is more BS than not. People are tired, frustrated, and seem to be acknowledging the hypocrisy more than not. It feels like it wouldn’t take a big spark to set things off sometimes.
LikeLike
Limestone County Alabama. Daughter went back to in person traditional school August 7th. Restaurants are open but every other table is blocked. All stores are open but only allow half capacity (for social distancing). Masks are still mandated.
We had a great time going to Dog Days flea market this weekend. It’s a huge outdoor labor day event. If was packed – very few masks seen.
LikeLike
All I know is YTD total deaths in the US (less auto deaths) as compared to YTD deaths (less auto deaths) for 2019 and vs 2018 better be around 180,000 more this year otherwise this is the scam of the century.
LikeLike
Visited my daughter in Chicago this weekend. Restaurants seem to be operating 50-75% capacity. Not sure what the restriction is supposed to be but it doesn’t seem like any restaurant was following one too closely. You have to mask when waiter/waitress comes to the table. River walk crowded, guessing 70% people masking. Boats in abundance, almost no one masking on those. I was not harassed when not wearing mask. Retail stores looking really empty, not as much boarding up downtown as I expected, NYC has much more boarding. 11 pm is liquor curfew. Car traffic in theatre district, downtown and magnificence mile super light. Everyone seems to have become accustomed to the masks, I don’t see the virtue signalling as much anymore, but small businesses have got to be suffering, I don’t see people leisurely shopping.
LikeLike
Southern NC outer banks. I refused to wear a mask except when going to Dr. or Dentist. Met a few Karen’s who I simply told to stay 6 ft from me and I’d do the same for them. Our moronic Governor finally figured out he better get off his Marxist power trip or he’d lose the election. I think he still might. It’s all over 11/4
LikeLike
Here in the So Cal desert hair salons just opened. Church services are limited and outside only as well as restaurants. Mask mandatory of course.
LikeLike
An entire legislative election was cancelled for a year, maybe forever, using covid-19 as an excuse.
Nancy and the DNC must have Puppet Lam on speed dial, I mean tiktok, wechat, zoom….
Guess where.
LikeLike
Delaware is still in Phase 2 and Gov. Carney just renewed the Emergency order until Oct. 15. He says he has no idea when we can move to Phase 3. Currently have 609 deaths in a population of 1 million and 360 of those deaths were in Long Term Care facilities.
Restaurants can have 60% indoor seating but most don’t come near that percentage. Many people will not enter a restaurant and I have been shamed for eating inside. Masks are mandatory everywhere but we are a friendly and polite people and still smile and talk to strangers. The panicked looks are mostly gone.
Sleepy Joe has a ton of commercials on TV every night and I have yet to see any from President Trump. Schools are almost all virtual; the Teacher Union is very strong and gives all of its donations to the Dems. Many Teachers are NOT Democrats but remain incognito.
LikeLike
The biggest impact for me (socially and economically) has been the closing of the land border with Canada to non-essential travel. For those of us in border communities (on both sides) it has been economically catastrophic. Some businesses in my village have closed permanently. Many of us are used to crossing back and forth 2-3 times a week, we’re that integrated socially.
For those of us who have developed close and intimate relationships with others on the other side, it’s been emotionally devastating.
Word is that U.S. is willing to open up the border, but Canada is holding back. Chrystia Freeland runs things in Canada now (Justin is a placeholder), and Freeland has a big bug up her butt when it comes to President Trump.
LikeLike