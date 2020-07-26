It’s Not Just What is “In” The Documents, It’s What’s “On Them” That Tells The Story….

Now that everyone is familiar with how the Mueller Special Counsel Team took over Main Justice (DOJ and DOJ-NSD) in May 2017, let’s take a look at a critical ten days.
On July 12, 2018, at the apex of the Mueller probe, the DOJ-NSD dispatched a demonstrably manipulative letter to the FISA court informing the FISC that the predicate for the FISA application was still valid. {Go Deep} Nine days later, July 21, 2018, the special counsel released the Carter Page FISA application to fill FOIA requests.
The background context is important. House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was asking Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer for a copy of the FISA application on file in the FISC. Collyer responded saying both Goodlatte and Nunes (Legislative Branch) needed to exhaust all efforts to retrieve from the DOJ (Executive Branch). Congress was questioning the details of the FISA. Unprompted, and needing to keep prop-up the FISA application the special counsel (DOJ-NSD) responded to the FISC saying the predicate was still valid.
Obviously the background of how the FISA application was attained was critical to the special counsel maintaining the validity of their purpose. Hence, despite 18 months of direct FBI evidence that contradicted the primary underpinning document, the Steele Dossier, the special counsel lied to the FISC saying the originating predicate was valid.
The July 12, 2018, letter only surfaced in April 2020 after the FISC reviewed the December 9, 2019, IG report which completely contradicted the July 12, 2018, claims. The FISC responded to the Bill Barr DOJ in 2020 by demanding the 2018 letter be given to congressional oversight via Senator Lindsey Graham. The DOJ submitted the 2018 document and Senator Graham released the letter to the public.
Nine days later, July 21st 2018, the special counsel then released the FISA application to the public under the guise of a FOIA fulfillment. However, what almost everyone missed was that the actual FISA application itself was a very specific version released.
The special counsel released a very specific version of the FISA application. The first two components of the FISA release were from a copy dated March 17, 2017, that was used in an FBI leak investigation. {Go Deep} The special counsel used this version and then added the April 2017 and June 2017 renewals to complete the set.
Take a look at the last page of the first FISA application that was released and there is a much bigger story visible. This page tells us a great deal:
The FISC stamp of 3/17/17 tells us that Robert Mueller’s team released a document that was proprietary to the Washington Field Office FBI, Supervisory Special Agent, Brian Dugan. {Go Deep} FBI Agent Dugan calls this “an FBI equity” in his December 14, 2018, statement under penalty of perjury. The special counsel is releasing Dugan’s evidence.
This release tells us that SSA Brian Dugan turned over his investigative file to the special counsel at the conclusion of his leak investigation; likely because the Mueller probe held primary investigative authority over anything related to Trump-Russia, and the FISA application was a central component to the Mueller probe.
Quite simply: if agent Dugan had not turned over his investigative file; and if the special counsel did not take ownership of his investigative file; then the special counsel would not have this specific copy to release. The DOJ would have, instead, been releasing their own copy of the FISA application from the DOJ-National Security Division.
The simple fact that Mueller released this March 17th stamped version for a FOIA fulfillment meant the special counsel had received Dugan’s investigative file. Hopefully everyone can see that.
When the special counsel released the Dugan copy on July 21st 2018 they redacted the dates. Despite everyone knowing what the dates were from both Senator Ron Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley releases, the special counsel redacted the dates.
The special counsel redacted the dates because Brian Dugan had changed them in order to track leaks to the media. The unredacted Dugan copy would show origination dates in conflict with actual. The special counsel released the Dugan copy and removed the risk by redacting the dates.
This is one example of how the Special Counsel team controlled, removed and released information that was damaging to their own corrupt intentions. There are many more.
The special counsel needed to remove the evidence that SSCI Security Director James Wolfe leaked the unredacted FISA application to journalist Ali Watkins on March 17, 2017.
By the time Brian Dugan’s investigative file was scrubbed by the Mueller team, it was returned to USAO Jessie Liu with the evidence of the Wolfe FISA leak removed.
This is why the Wolfe grand jury never heard the evidence of “WHAT” James Wolfe released; and this explains why he was only indicted on lying three times to FBI investigators.
On the last sentences (paragraph four); on the last page; on the last court document that SSA Dugan would write; FBI Agent Brian Dugan swore under penalty of perjury that James Wolfe leaked the FISA application….
….No-one noticed:
(LINK)
In a righteous world, the SC is toast
LikeLiked by 8 people
In a righteous world, the SSCI is toast. There fixed it for you.
LikeLiked by 17 people
You are both right, fixed for everyone now.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Like 1football guru
LikeLike
Wow!!
Continued prayers for Sundance…the President and USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In a righteous world, the main players hang?
Does this stop at Weismann (Mueller an absent figurehead), Wray & Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even though Mueller has cognitive issues he is not completely forgiven in my mind. His wife is shameful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like my guy , SUNDANCE, is pulling on that proverbial thread that’s leads to a total unraveling!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I hope you are right. I wish I were seeing a bit more of why this leads to a total unraveling. Trying not to be cynical, but given no indictments to date, it’s challenging. Happy to see the 7th floor folks take their hits – they (and others) deserve a lot more than what has happened so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Banned. Tired of this crap.
I am a thousand miles from home, swinging hard to reach those that matter and simultaneously put this all out and knowing that if I tell you details of what is being done it will effectively be destroying my own effort….. and I have to read asinine comments from people who can’t think logically about what is taking place.
LikeLiked by 61 people
I was thinking the same thing Sundance , that dude struck me as a troll, I’m glad you banned him, thanks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK … who’s making the coffee? ☕☕☕
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not necessarily a troll – use Halon’s Razor:
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Stupid is as stupid does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. This. You guys are super smart here. Don’t under estimate a complete lack of understanding. Requires several reads through each article for me to fully comprehend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
Remember how you said you can’t unsee once you’ve seen?
Take solace in knowing that those who wrote the kind of comment that got your attention DO NOT YET SEE, and so they continue to grope in the dark, whilst you throw darts.
Fret not, more and more people are seeing, and more yet will.
Concentrate on what you’re doing, we can moderate here.
LikeLike
Sundance, would Sen. Feinstein possibly be implicated/part of this, as she was the minority leader of SSCI until she stepped down in January 2017 ( and Sen. Warner took her place)?
Does she have more connections to China – other than her ex personal driver?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feinstein was the chairman of SSCI in 2016.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are doing an amazing job. Am wondering, do you ever sleep? How in the world you put all this information out all day every day I don’t know. Pray for your safety and success because the future of this country depends upon it. Thank you is not enough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I second that, I often have to reread to grasp what i assume is obvious to most I am very grateful for your clarity.
Thank you Sundance, much appreciation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance and PDJT,both only sleep 4 hours a night….in shifts.
Never asleep at same time.
The country is taken care of
24/7 by both these men and a select few others.
Thank you !
LikeLike
This pissant of a poster says:
STAY SAFE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep doing work SD. You are a very bright beacon and what you have uncovered is extraordinary. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for everything you and yours are doing! Thanks to all the treepers out there with the helpful comments.
God bless you all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done!
LikeLike
Love you Sundance! I too am so anxious to know what you know, but I know how to be patient because it will blow it if you tell us now. Thanks so much for not being the kind of person that would want to get this out early and blow it. Keep up the good work we are with you we got your back!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep going Sundance. You’re doing God’s work by illuminating the truth about something they’ve worked nonstop to keep hidden from us. Keep your spirits high.
An army is waiting to deploy with “The Big Reveal” so we can spread it among the masses. The truth will metastasize theoughout the country and justice will finally fall like sweet rain.
Standing by..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, OOOOooooooooh…….. I looooooOOOOOOVe, love, love you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I’m sure Sundance loves Patience.
Because Patience is a Virtue! 🙂
Me, I’m happy to wait for good news.
And respect that there are secrets which must be kept.
LikeLike
SD I would ask you to reconsider. No idea who he/she is, but I think we need everyone we can get to take the time they need. I am not going to sugarcoat, at the risk of a ban myself – I grow increasingly cynical after years and years of letdowns. Its hard observing your country teeter on a precipice with so many pushing and no one held accountable. I cannot, in good conscience, stick it to people who have become jaded over watching it occur.
What I ask is for us all to respect the people who truly want the right thing for our nation: but with the best of intentions for their god and their country, arrive at the pace they can handle. Faith is not an easy construct, and it takes many of us our entire lives to truly find it.
Here’s to crossing fingers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m nominating you for a Pulitzer Prize, sundance!
You deserve it, not those morons who got them writing about the fake Russia collusion cr@p.
LikeLike
Don’t let those who claim to be “lurkers and first time posters” or many who have just seemed to have popped up in the tree over the last couple weeks to get to you SD. It’s hard to keep a herd of cat’s lined up and moving in the same direction and it’s easy to see the enemy has invaded will try to sabotage and turn people BAMN.
LikeLike
Amen!!! Time to lighten the load and take out the trash!!!
LikeLike
Keep up the great work SD! How does the saying go……….never tell the enemy exactly what you plan to do (or something like that)!
LikeLike
RKV
The guy that has means to curb his cravings, asks to bum a smoke (not just once), then proceeds to pat himself down (roll your eyes because you know whats coming next) and without skipping a beat….”you got a light”? Sure, you want me to smoke it for you too!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a sweater that a loose thread. If you don’t cut it and tie off, it all comes unraveled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, this one must unravel and take all the coup plotters from the FBI, CIA, DOJ, SSCI, and their MSM partners / co-conspirators straight to jail!
May God bless and protect Sundance, his family, and all those helping him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like LockedDownInCali
LikeLike
Excellent work SD!
LikeLiked by 17 people
These aren’t criminal investigators, they’re CRIMINAL investigators!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Better Call Saul!
LikeLike
Definitely criminal. Just to lighten up things a little (hope the video posts ok):
LikeLike
Bravo to the all seeing sundance.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If Dugan signed the document why he was not writing Supervisory Special Agent?
LikeLike
headquarter is in charge – not the field agent
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone know how/why headquarters let Agent Dugan’s Dec 14, 2018 statement (w/“- the FISA application – “) become public knowledge?
LikeLike
So….. the Special Counsel’s Office covered up the fact that Wolfe leaked the FISA Application. Which leads to another thought…..
Did the Special Counsel APPROVE the leak of the classified FISA warrant?
1. They had to approve it’s release to the SSCI.
2. They KNEW that Warner was involved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 41 people
I agree, there is no way major media, particularly their Allied Media, would have filed this request absent a tip-off.
The leak of the March 17 copy, and with this designation visible, was, it seems to me, a heads-up to conspirators to get their stories straight. After all, for anyone at all familiar with the date of the original warrant and its renewals, this copy date would have been a big red flag.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WHO filed the FOIA? The Old Gray Lady or the WashPo?
LikeLike
CNN …….I think.
LikeLike
NYT and Judicial Watch both filed FOIA I believe.
And the reason why the NYT filed their FOIA is what I think is coming next as Sundance alludes to in his tweet.
Again, the corruption, the cover up and disregard for the law is mind boggling. This group was an out of control race car IMO.
Can’t wait to see what Liu has to tell Durham about all of this?
Bravo Sundance, keep it coming if you can.
LikeLike
Unless the media already had an unredacted copy and this release was to cover for that fact. Totally against the law.
LikeLike
NYT did have one. Sat on it like a good corrupt paper of record. Big assist to CNN for helping out.
LikeLike
I’m in a war with TWITTER AND SO CANNOT ACCESS ANY OF THEIR MATERIAL
pic.twitter.com/dBg1SdUh8I
CAN SOMEONE RELEASE THE TEXT?
LikeLike
Sure
Sundance tweeted:
“Why did NYT, Politico & CNN file a FOIA request for a FISA application? Generally that’s a futile effort with less than a .000001% chance of success.
Did the media know the FOIA would be filled?
Was this a coordinated plan?
This story is bigger than you can imagine.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breath-taking!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RICO
LikeLiked by 1 person
shows intent and a conspiracy! 2 birds with one stone –
get ride of fake news and the coup.
I’ll have my shirt by next weekend – Dont tread on me – Treason matters.
I’ll wear it everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did Jake Tapper know and when did he know it?
R Maddow
D Corn
M Isikoff
C Bernstein
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably all involved with the cia by blackmail or on payroll.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance.
18 U.S. Code § 798. Disclosure of classified information
U.S. Code
Notes
prev | next
(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes, or uses in any manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States or for the benefit of any foreign government to the detriment of the United States any classified information—
(1) concerning the nature, preparation, or use of any code, cipher, or cryptographic system of the United States or any foreign government; or
(2) concerning the design, construction, use, maintenance, or repair of any device, apparatus, or appliance used or prepared or planned for use by the United States or any foreign government for cryptographic or communication intelligence purposes; or
(3) concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States or any foreign government; or
(4) obtained by the processes of communication intelligence from the communications of any foreign government, knowing the same to have been obtained by such processes—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One has to say that this US Code was totally ignored so far.
ONE SYSTEM OF JUSTICE MR. BARR to quote you sir,
LikeLike
Not even Congress gets the FISA Applications.
That a FOIA from a member of the public was “enough” to make this public is a red flag.
So many unprecedented, quasi-illegal actions. ICIG “whistleblower” – not in accord with statute. Appointment of Mueller – not in accord with DOJ regulations. Comey discloses that DOJ gave him permission to publicly disclose there is an open counterintelligence investigation. Not well known that FBI has two functions and two bosses, and counterintelligence is not a DOJ function.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything is a coordinated plan with the mainstream media and the crooked politicians. There are no coincidences.
LikeLike
Holy Moly!
LikeLike
Sundance, here’s my like and I love your photo examples
LikeLike
They filed the FOIA’s to cover up what the SC and Warner did??
LikeLike
Of course it was a coordinated “plan”. Very doubtful the NYT, CNN on their own insight would come up with the idea of a FOIA request. That prompting came from SCO and/or SSCI. All three groups were probably involved. How did the ECO end up with Dugan’s files?
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. Thank you thank you thank you!
I believe.
LikeLike
The warrant was leaked to get the special counsel. The special counsel was a laundering operation for illegal deeds committed by the prior administration, congress and potentially Judiciary. Special counsel was stacked with the same criminals who orchestrated/supported the whole illegal operation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry, was wrong on the warrant leak to get special counsel, disregard my comment and see SD above.
LikeLike
Not just corrupt Senator Warner…. the despicable “attorneys” appointed to Special Counsel Mueller’s team…. I’m thinking that SOB Andrew Weissmann … totally his style to leak like this… and the NYT, CNN & Politico are all on his speed dial.
It’s just staggering to think the Special Counsel investigation was involved in this…. I hope John Durham is reading this site, Sundance. Amazing work!!! Bravo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Durham and Barr would have purposely avoided this site ……either beneath them to need outside info/help . Or they have purposeful blinders on ……Sundance says this moves ahead no matter what Barr/ Durham do. I hope that Barr will do the right thing even if it is under the weight of Sundance evidence. I would bet that if Barr hasn’t snooped around here once he gets wind of Sundance evidence and research, bet he sneaks a peek….just how much do they really know……
LikeLike
The FISA was leaked in March, months before Mueller was appointed
LikeLike
Can’t wait for the part where we learn Dana Boente was fired for retaliating against Agent Dugan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m sure it’s just an unlucky coincidence that the Head of the SCOTUS, the “honourable” John Roberts was the man who was at the head of the FISA court.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Kirsty,
THIS may have been, in addition to or seperate from any other considerations, why they HAD to get not JUST a SCOTUS JUSTICE, but the CHIEF JUSTICE, someone who was compromised!
Obamacare and his other wacky rulings may have been secondary.
Think for a moment, how a,Scalia or Thomas would have ‘Supervised’ the FISA courts, and you can see what I mean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true Dutchman. He is so compromised, CJ Roberts. Senate Republicans should start impeachment proceedings against him. Make his life, his family’ s life a living hell, and break him like they tried to do to General Flynn.
LikeLike
Starts in the house so good luck with that and getting 66 to pull the lever would be impossible.
LikeLike
Okay, so we start in the House and get 66 to pull the lever. I like this plan!
LikeLike
Could also be the reason the entire Bush clan is trying to help the conspirators. The plot continues to sicken.
LikeLike
Er,…um it was, I believe, Senate Republicans who vetted him, as part of the confirmation process,…and then CONFIRMED him to the Cheif Justice position.
Is it a coincidence these SAME Senate Republicons have consistently and adamantly resisted ANY efforts to revise the laws on FISC court and FISA?
LikeLike
WAY beyond that. Huge!
LikeLike
FISA Court is no more supervised than any Circuit Court. The extent of CJ Roberts activity is to choose existing Title III juges for the gravy “extra assignment” job of periodically handling FISA matters.
As far as what is before it, the FISA court is independent.
LikeLike
Just my opinion but I suspect Justices Anton and Clarence would have disbanded the whole FISC system if it was within their wherewith-all to do so.
LikeLike
Exactly my thoughts. They certainly wouldn’t have been hands off, or actively contributing to the corruption.
LikeLike
There are so many people that I want to see go down for their treacherous treasonous actions, and while the list changes from day-to-day, John Roberts remains in my top ten at all times!
LikeLiked by 1 person
v
agree
LikeLike
Does the Head of the FISA court go over applications before signed? I would think if not, he would over see this one because they are asking to essentially spy on President Trump.
LikeLike
You raise an excellent question.
Would the FISC judge have signed the FISA warrant on Carter Page, who was a member of the Trump transition team, WITHOUT having conferred with Chief Justice Roberts? Would the FISC judge have made the decision to sign the FISA UNILATERALLY without conferring with Chief Justice Roberts?
These questions need to be answered!!
LikeLike
Spot on! Roberts was compromised way back. Think Patriot act October 26, 2001. Roberts appointment September 29, 2005. President Bush signed Patriot act extension on March 9, 2006. Obama signed the PATRIOT Sunsets Extension Act of 2011, a four-year extension of three key provisions in the Act: roving wiretaps, searches of business records, and conducting surveillance of “lone wolves” (individuals suspected of terrorist-related activities not linked to terrorist groups). As per Wikipedia.
Timing is everything.
LikeLike
So the DOJ says the file actually delivered was substantively the same with non-material differences. Then what? Sorry to be dense, but what law was broken? You’re likely going to say something to the effect – “the special counsel lied (committed perjury) to the FISC saying the originating predicate was valid.” IMHO, a grand jury didn’t get evidence of a crime that occurred. It’s a fact that this sort of thing (grand jury’s not getting evidence of a specific crime) happens every day of the year.
LikeLike
no
in summary this shows the Weismann team knew an was not ignorant of a crime – and they covered it up and obstructed to continue what apppears to beee a coupppp
LikeLiked by 11 people
All the bits and pieces are being woven together with such seamless precision – the case is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence of an extended, complex criminal conspiracy is simply overwhelming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those on Muellers team had/have zero fear of having to defend themselves in a court of law because if they do then those that directed them will have to do the same. Hell 95% of DC will be in jail if just One Member of the Coup team converts to the Good Guys.
One guy is all you need to sink the unsinkable
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m as dense as RKV in this matter.
Luckily, the explanations below have sorted out the HUGE implications of Sundance’s analysis.
BIG.
Thank you.
LikeLike
Isn’t it BLATANT PERJURY in the letter written to Collyer, that says the predication is still valid, when EVERY ONE knew at least a year and a half before this letter that the whole thing was a fraud and NO predicate EVER existed ???
LikeLiked by 8 people
ye but the FISC is a bitch when it comes to the DOJ…they have no say so
and the DOJ was run by Weisman until april 2019.
see the treason?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t leave Tashina Gauhar out of the mix for running DOJ.
LikeLike
No lawyer but……
The letter sure seems like a perjury crime
The actual leaking of an unredacted FISA to the media sure seems like a crime
The cover up of the sworn testimony of an FBI agent that national security documents were in faceted leaked seems to be another crime.
Lying to the FISA Court 4 times sure seems to be a crime
And clearly a Senate admin doesn’t just go to the SCIF room and get a FISA. Someone had to tell him to go get it and someone also had to tell him to leak it is my guess.
So I’ve got four or five possibles and I’m sure Sundance has more beyond these.
LikeLike
I’m puzzled.There’s a Dugan version with changed dates that Mueller had. And a DoJ version with correct dates that Mueller perhaps didn’t have but which he could have got in a one minute phone call. His team redact the dates of the Dugan version because they know the dates are wrong.
Why not just make the one minute phone call to the DoJ, get their copy and release that ? Why did they choose to release the Dugan version ? If they were concerned about the date difference between the two versions, they could still redact the date on the DoJ version.
Why release the fishy Dugan version when they could release the real version ? Just sloppy and lazy ? Or is there a reason ?
Is the reason that if they release the Dugan version they get to control the redactions, whereas if they release the DoJ version they have to justify their redactions to somebody else ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
the real version would show the date
this way , they aren’t redacting anything they are just releasing the dugan file (that hides the date) so if they Kill POTUS none of this is in the open to cover up later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lee: they released the Dugan one so that those already in possession of it because of the Wolfe leak could claim they got it through FOIA.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Ah yes.
LikeLike
Bingo!
They were colluding with the reporters that had the FISA request with the erroneous date (leak trace). They sent the version with the leak trace, so that the reporters could lie, claiming that the got the document through legal means – i.e. the Freedom of Information Act, when in reality they broke the law by illegally receiving the FISA request from Wolfe.
Seems like this might fall under RICO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller, Weissmann, Tash, et al. were sabotaging the FBI’s criminal leak investigation from the inside. Sabotaging a government operation in order to aid the criminals under investigation.
Let that sink in.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The press already had the 3/17 dated copy because of Wolfe’s leak. The FOIA was fulfilled to give the press a retroactive cover story for how they got that leaked copy. If Mueller released the copy with the real date it would be a flag waving to the story that the dates didn’t match. The whole thing is cover for the Wolfe leak never happened.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did mueller know about dugan’s sting on the ssci or not?
Seems like that would make a difference…
Was mueller aiding Dugan?
Or did mueller step on his own sack?
LikeLike
Kind of like they needed the FISA ON Carter Page to give them a retroactive cover story for their illegal searching of the NSA database.
They seem to do a lot of retroactive cover story work
LikeLike
Who was to say that the dates were they only indications or traces. Their only path was to not take the chance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The version that was illegally leaked from the Senate Democrats to the media, was the Dugan version. That is how they caught Wolfe.
The NYT, Politico and CNN all had classified information. They were reporting this debunked russian garbage to assist the special counsel. To protect themselves from being a part of this “conspiracy”, they retroactively requested FOIA for the Carter Page FISA warrants.
It was planned very carefully. The media would request the FOIA. The SC would give them the leaked Duggan version. This would protect the media, pretending that all their reporting came from the FOIA act, instead of an illegal leak.
In order to keep sunshine off the fact that it was the Duggan version, the SC redacted the dates.
And they were hoping, praying and counting on the idea that no one would notice.
But Sundance noticed. He must have thought to himself, “why redact dates? Why would that be an important thing to protect?”
By redacting the dates, they almost brought more attention to scrutinize it.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Can the conspirators within the media be held accountable?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have never understood how ‘reporters’ can blatantly release known secret information? It is criminal for the government and it should be so for all. This releasing of secrets to gain an advantage in the public square is particularly abusive of their authority. Did not the IG report include cases of released information routinely for payment of sports tickets, junkets etc. Sick, Sick. This is not why I served in the Army to protect these b’tards and all others served not for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that what they are accusing Julian Assange of, reporting known secret information? Why is he being treated any differently than New York Times reporters doing the same thing?
LikeLike
Probably no criminal jeopardy. They’d have to have received or published classified material in the nature of military secrets, outing covert agents of the US, or US cryptography.
Short of defamation, the press has no duty to the truth. People will believe and trust the press to various degrees, but the press has historically been a tool to manipulate public perception.
LikeLike
Politik: Excellent explanation. This is serious stuff!! What was the role of Bari Weiss (NYT editor who resigned?) Ali Watkins gave her the leaked classified FISA. Is Bari Weiss in legal jeopardy? If so, what is the statute?
“It was planned very carefully. The media would request the FOIA. The SC would give them the leaked Duggan version. This would protect the media, pretending that all their reporting came from the FOIA act, instead of an illegal leak.”
LikeLike
Weiss might have been nothing more than a conduit for Watkins to gain entry to the NYT.
All I know about Bari Weiss is when Joe Rogan had her on his podcast. I suggest looking it up. She is very low information and practically admitted she had no clue on anything.
Search: Joe Rogan Bari Weiss Assad.
Joe flat called her out when she attacked Tusli Gabbard as an “Assad toadie”.
When he asked her to expand, she curled into a ball and couldn’t answer beyond those that phrase. She seems all of about 30 years old and having come directly from our Marxists University system, directly into D.C Political Journalism. She has not an iota of an idea about the world.
Maybe it was a red-pill moment for her, because she recently resigned citing the NYT as a place that doesn’t allow for open thought or conflicting opinions. And it appears they treated her very hostility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who ordered to code red? Was Wolfe just doing this to get laid (a nice cover quite frankly) or did Warner/DOJ criminals direct Wolfe?
LikeLike
I always doubted the story of the exchange of getting laid for the leak.
it’s a convenient cover that tries to limit the motive entirely to a “rogue Wolfe” who’s motivation was sex.
The real motivation was getting Trump. And that goes far beyond Wolfe.
Let’s not forget where this all ties together:
The Investigators before the Special Counsel and after the creating of the Special Counsel were the same group.
They were creating circular source logic, to trick the FISC into granting warrants, by claiming that their investigative work was matching up to “independent” investigation by the media.
In reality, they were giving the media to report. And then going to the FISC claiming two independent sources.
The entire thing was a cover-up and then-coup from start to finish.
LikeLike
Typical FBI CYA.
And the NYT is still claiming the dossier was a minor item.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing when this became public… Why redact the dates?
There are a lot of other redactions that seem to have been made for no legitimate purpose. The default is to hide everything to avoid embarrassment, not for privacy of investigative procedures or national security reasons. More transparency is definitely needed.
LikeLike
There were calls to compare the leaked FISA application with the Court filed application.
Per SD article above:
“House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was asking Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer for a copy of the FISA application on file in the FISC.”
However, again per SD article above:
“Collyer responded saying both Goodlatte and Nunes (Legislative Branch) needed to exhaust all efforts to retrieve from the DOJ (Executive Branch). Congress was questioning the details of the FISA.”
Fits right in for the need to create the Dugan application.
LikeLike
Where is FBI Agent Brian Dugan?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good question
LikeLike
Probably prepping for his Medal of Freedom ceremony.
LikeLike
Hopefully under wraps with:
1. Joe Pientka
2. Hundreds of Indictments
3. George Papadoupolous’ $10,000 in cash that he was going to bring back and publicly expose (marked?); but then he mysteriously dropped the media spectacle
4. …
LikeLike
His LinkedIn is up, and he still appears to be at DOJ.
LikeLike
Screen shot it.
LikeLike
Adding SSA Dugan to my daily Patriot prayer list…
Way to stick to your guns, sir!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Your right, I would be surprised, because as we know, they have no problems with cleaning up lose ends.
LikeLike
Was it within the Special Council’s charter to fufu FOIA requests?
Was the FOIA release even an “authorized” release?
LikeLike
Fulfill
Autocorrect…
LikeLike
Per Sundance’s recent proofs, the Special Counsel was essentially running the entire DOJ.
They especially “owned” all things Russia Russia Russia, including FISA, and yes, they were “authorized” to release anything they pleased.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dugan was probably going to meet Hillary at Ft. Marcy Park sometime after he gave the file to Mueller’s team.
LikeLike
Busted.
“The truth shall set you free” . . . 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this case, “The truth shall lock them up.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
every time come to the Treehouse I leave with a deeper understanding of my total ignorance…thank you to all of you American Patriots; I will be of much more value to the nation when the shooting starts!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, imagine that, one lie begets the telling of many more lies. Who knew?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I, a mere layman, glance at a redacted federal document like this and immediately notice that a portion of the friggin’ sign-off date and time is blacked out, then see that members of our vaunted media don’t bat an eye at that extreme oddity, it makes my blood boil. How is it that one could argue with a straight face that a piece of a DATE requires redaction? How could revealing the day of the month or time of the day possibly be compromising sources and methods?!
Of course, there’s only one logical answer – they’re covering their asses to retain a fake timeline. It’s right in front of our faces, yet all we get is crickets from the so-called mainstream media and members of Congress who are supposed to be providing oversight to these corrupt-to-the-gills agencies.
Hence why it’s ultimately going to be up to us, collectively, to essentially do their stinking jobs — on top of our own — and make it impossible to ignore the dirty laundry. Thanks, Sundance, for providing the ever-intensifying spotlight on these cretins. You deserve a Pulitzer.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s exactly what I just posted!
By redacting a date, they brought more attention to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Swan- great post and I was thinking the same thing when I saw date and time blacked out. In fact, every time I see those black block redactions I feel like whoever did it just gave us the finger so to speak. In short, it enrages me.
As far as the great Sundance, when it comes to the enormity of the work that he has done and is doing, a Pulitzer would be of little significance.
I would rather see our President Trump present SD with the medal of Freedom at next year’s State of the Union address, as was done for Rush.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t ‘like’ but a thousand likes for your attitude AND for your suggestion of a Medal of Freedom for SD. Consider it done IMHO. POTUS does not forget good heroes.
LikeLike
We don’t have a media.
No media outlet makes money. They all lose money. But that’s only when you consider the news outlet as an independent entity, which they are not.
What we call “the media” are actually the public relations departments of multinational corporations who have a combined trillions of dollars at the mercy of Congress and government regulators.
It is no coincidence that every major corporation has an “esteemed” retired Democrat or Uniparty Republican, or the child of one sitting on their board.
The same was true in Germany in the 1930s. These “special” board members don’t need to do anything. The board understands why they’re there. They don’t want get on the wrong side of these “special” board members or their “friends” in Government. Democrat Party Members, in particular, have long memories and longer knives, and they keep 2 lists: one of Friends of the Party, and one of Enemies of the Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dugan, and more circumvented peeps, FOIA requests, and desperate efforts to conceal and avoid, reming me of that old Dylan song we sung in youth camps:
They say ev’rything can be replaced,
Yet ev’ry distance is not near.
So I remember ev’ry face
Of ev’ry man who put me here.
I see my light come shining
From the west unto the east.
Any day now, any day now,
I shall be released.
They say ev’ry man needs protection,
They say ev’ry man must fall.
Yet I swear I see my reflection
Some place so high above this wall.
I see my light come shining
From the west unto the east.
Any day now, any day now,
I shall be released.
Standing next to me in this lonely crowd,
Is a man who swears he’s not to blame.
All day long I hear him shout so loud,
Crying out that he was framed.
I see my light come shining
From the west unto the east.
Any day now, any day now,
I shall be released.
The light is coming, and will shine upon the sedition, and the truth will be released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaked fisa warrant got the whole thing started even before mueller was appointed.
What did Dugan know about the SSCI and Wolfe that caused him to issue a tainted copy of the fisa warrant in the first place?
Was he just guessing, or did he already know that Wolfe was leaking to the press?
And who warned the ssci of the sting operation, Dugan or mueller ?
LikeLike
Your questions are answered in this thread:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/the-mysterious-journey-of-an-fbi-leak-investigation/
LikeLike
Looks like the dark and shadowy secrets of the office of Special Counsel are about to be exposed by some powerful sunshine compliments of Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You, Holy Spirit, for counsel, wisdom, and peace. We can trust in You to open out eyes to see and understand. We are grateful that You will reveal this all. Your power only supports righteousness. You are a Good Father. No evil can reside in Your presence. We gladly turn all of this over to Your care and welcome in Your light to provide pure, cleaning revelation.
May Your name be glorified above all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m hoping key patriot witnesses are being kept safe. My sincere hope is to see the gang of angry Dim SC attorneys + Mueller in Gitmo along with many other traitors of note.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert Mueller deserves to be hung for all the evil shit he has covered up in his career. That is all he has ever done is cover for the elite on both sides of the aisle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How embarrassing to listen to all the RINOs who praised and protected Mueller. It was as if they wanted him to successful.
LikeLike
It is a “Hand in Glove” complicit corruption with the Press being the Glove.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s an interesting issue. Rod Rosenstein prosecuted Igor Danchenko for public drunkenness in 2013. Ain’t that odd? Why is that a Federal Crime worthy of the time of the US Attorney for Maryland? I speculate that Rosenstein actually busted Danchenko for something far more serious. Did Rod Rosenstein strike a plea deal in return for Danchenko becoming a confidential human source for the FBI or another US agency?
Here’s a clue. Danchenko is interviewed in January 2017, Rosenstein (his handler?) is nominated for Deputy AG on 1 February 2017. Who nominated him. Was Rod Rosenstein acting as his handler when he was working as the PSS for Steele?
Another interesting Rosenstein factoid is that he was the on US Attorney who was retained after a Presidential transition by both Obama and Trump. Why?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Red State have just published: FBI Interview of Danchenko Was To Prepare for Him To Work Directly With Crossfire Hurricane Team
LikeLike
Jaw-dropping doesn’t begin to cover this.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/07/24/meet_steele_dossiers_primary_subsource_fabulist_russian_at_us_think_tank_whose_boozy_past_the_fbi_ignored_124601.html
LikeLike
Yep and another Brookings Institute connection. Danchenko worked for them at one time. Just one big circle of criminals.
After the same names come up numerous times, participating in different roles at different institutions but doing the same thing, assisting with the coup against POTUS, it seems that it’s beyond obvious what they’ve been up to.
LikeLike
I am somewhat new here so I am sorry to restate what may be obvious to long time participants. Is this an allegation that an FBI agent used investigative techniques to discover leaking of top secret documents and the FBI agent’s report or file was purged before it got to the U.S. attorney assigned to prosecute the leaking case?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WAY beyond that. Huge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is the conversations and actions by members of the SC/Lawfare, SSCI, Congress, and partners-in-crime within the IC – in-between their being informed of Wolf’s actions being discovered and the scrubbed documentation being sent to the Grand Jury. A LOT happened in that time frame; I am guessing we don’t know the half of it…yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance: Thank you. I don’t ‘get’ every little spec of what you have uncovered and offered to us here at your Treehouse, but I DO get that you are working ‘overtime’ and ‘beyond’ to save this Nation. Never having at all trusted the previous, evil administrations to do ‘for the people’, what they swore to do, I revere the ‘larnen’ as a result of this site. Thanks again, and Be Safe & Successful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD-Forensic document detective. So thankful for all you’ve done. We see the truth because of your righteous efforts. Some hero’s go unseen. But we see you. We know of your valiant fight for truth. We will tell this story to our children. The story of an unseen hero that put the quest for exposure of truth above all else. In all likelihood, fulfilling the purposes of God for your life, you have literally saved our Nation.
A Forever grateful lurker…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if any of the SCO staff (e.g. Weissmann) is reading this and kicking themselves that they didn’t think to redact that 3/17/17 certification stamp from the clerk?
LikeLike
They knew it as soon as Wolfe threatened to call Senators as witnesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, if so…. “Hello, is the sunlight a little bright here?”
LikeLike
Sundance your ability to find the truth is amazing. We would all (Treepers) be lost without you. Thank God I found you years ago. I hope you know how important you are not only to us but the country. Stay safe my friend. Prayers as always. Now buckle up boys and girls, it going to be quite a ride once the wheels are turning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess my comment posted on the CTH a couple of days ago in the “Information Without Action is Antithetical to Its Purpose” thread, has the significant meaning I thought it may have, although I had no idea what that significance was – it stuck with me.
I said this:
——————–
HeLLINaHandbasket says:
July 24, 2020 at 8:34 pm
A short time ago, Tom Fitton had made a remark, it went something like:
“It’s not what’s in the documents, it’s what’s on them.”
——————–
I thought it was a strange statement to make, and from following Tom and Judicial Watch closely for a very long time, I knew he wouldn’t say an off-handed remark like that, unless it was important.
And now, here we are talking about just that!
Sundance, you’re going to hurt your back, doing all this digging! 😉 ha!!
#MAGA
LikeLike
Think you’ll find that Sundance said it first. Not 100% sure, but if I had to bet, I’d go with Sundance. Like Fitton too, BTW. Another Patriot that does great work.
LikeLike
Was it Tom Fitton, though? I believe Sundance attributed that statement to “J.W.”, which may or may not be Judicial Watch. And quotes are typically attributed to individuals.
LikeLike
A little too deep in the weeds for me to follow. The key point is that Wolfe leaked the fisa not because of a girl… that was the shiny bright object to distract from the true motive… whatever that was.
No way Barr and Durhan can conduct a proper investigation without finding out who ordered the leak and who stopped Dugan’s investigation of it.
Keep Pushin.
LikeLike
Wolfe worked for Senators Warner and Burr. End of hunt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Overwhelming evidence. “We Know!”
Who is the “we” AG Barr? Not the Ne’er-do-well’s stinking up Portland, but the thinking productive American’s who love our country and our God. We proudly stand for the National Anthem with our hand over our heart, or at attention.
We see what has taken place over the last 4 years, “we know” who is responsible, do your damn job. Or, those same Proud, Fierce, Dedicated, Responsible, Devoted, Hardworking, God fearing, Patriotic, Americans will be forced to save our republic. Why? Because a handful seditionous self-serving leftist bastards thought it was wise to remove the Ballot Box and subsequently remove a duly elected President.
Now the left are taking a direct assault on our Founding, the country that we love. Are we again being forced to give perhaps; “The last full measure of devotion”. Where do you stand in this equation? What side are you on? This is a nation of laws, not of men, and once this covenant is broken all bets are off, and you’ve chosen anarchy.
“This is a time for choosing.”
LikeLike
Wolfe screwed up. He didn’t check the date stamp by the clerk. They didn’t realize what Dugan had done. Wolfe got his hands on that document and IMMEDIATELY, I mean within minutes, started sending texts. HE did that brazenly because the Senators and the Special Counsel WANTED it leaked. That is the real reason that Wolfe threatened to call the Senators as witnesses. It wasn’t just the leaking charge. At trial, the leaking charge would expose the Senators AND the Special Counsel for conspiring to leak a classified FOIA request for the purpose of political war.
That is why Wolfe walked. And Jesse Lieu let Wolfe walk away from a slam-dunk conviction. The corruption is contagious.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So, this is why we are all being called into service.
LikeLike
“the Special Counsel WANTED it leaked”
wellll the Mueller SC team did not yet exist in March 2017…. they were appointed in May 2017….. but certainly they had huge motive-means-opportunity to orchestrate the cover-up, as Sundance has so insightfully demonstrated.
LikeLike
I think TPTB wanted it leaked because it would force the appointment of the Special Counsel and they needed that to happen so that they could go in and see exactly what evidence was still out there that could be used against the coup plotters. Once the SC was appointed, ANYTHING the President said or did to expose the Coup would be called “obstruction”….
LikeLike
The SC team was already effectively in existence long before Mueller became its official head. Crossfire Hurricane and its subsidiary smear operations were simply rolled into the SC’s purview. They were thus able to hit the ground running to clean up old loose ends.
LikeLike
And he now appears divorced… and living in a Trump property! How delish.
Want a special treat on how obsessed they are with their own importance?
The Wolfe home that was recently sold had a built-in bookcase which appeared to be on a basement level. (Realtor staging photos.) The built in bookcase is – oddly – OPENED – at an angle, revealing an INNER ‘secret’ bookcase of his framed gov’t memos, pics & commendations. Thus had to be very costly … custom… I’ve never seen one before. I’ve seen Murphy beds … not this. (Wish I could zoom better to see the momentous, but everything blurs out.)
LikeLike
BTW, Jane Rhodes Wolfe:
1. Heavy: “Wolfe Was an Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army Who Married an FBI Agent”
2. Heavy: “Wolfe’s second wife was Jane Rhodes-Wolfe, The New York Times reported. She was a top official in the FBI….”
3. Heavy: “In 2012, Rhodes Wolfe became a member of the Senior Executive Service in the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. …”
4. Retired from the FBI in 2016, now s consultant.
LikeLike
I’ve been double checking the dates, because it’s an action-packed sequencing. Wolfe leaked in March 2017 (or April?); SC did not start until May 2017. So it wasn’t the SC as a formal body that pushed for the Page FISA to be leaked. The leak was used as public justification (we strongly suspect collusion, don’t you know) for the need for a SC. FBI Director Comey’s firing was simply the spark they used (obstruction of justice) to put the plan in action. If President Trump had not fired Comey, there would have been another pretext used.
LikeLike
55praises, Senator Feinstein had no problems leaking the Congressional testimony of Glenn Simpson and I have no doubt that Warner & Burr had no problems leaking the FISA warrant in their effort to oust the President….
Speaking of timelines….I found the following to be noteworthy
On May 7th, 2017, Carter Page sends a letter to the USSCI Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner declaring “Illegal leaking of classified information surrounding the completely unjustified FISA warrant against me……..”
“On May 8, 2017, MALE-1 (Carter Page) sent an email to REPORTER#1(Ellen Nakishima) and several other known national security reporters, (Exhibit 5A.) complaining about the reporting that had been done against him. Carter Page also blind-copied James Wolfe on the May 8, 2017 email. (Exhibit 5B) [James Wolfe Statement of Offense & exhibits]
“On May 9, 2017, James Comey terminated….
LikeLike
Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen, for by it the elders obtained a good report.
Thanks Sundance for the faith you’ve shown us all.
God bless you!
LikeLike
THANKS Sundance.. When i leave here i alwaya feel a little smarter! But then i have MORE questions.😣
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the special counsel was in possession of the FBI file at the time of the July 2018 letter to the FISC, this confirms that SC was intentionally lying to the FISC. How do we know? Because at the same time SC was telling the FISC that the predicate was still valid, it was also in possession of FBI material, including the FBI summary memo, revealing that the Steele Dossier sub source was completely unreliable.
LikeLike
Didn’t Sessions state that he was investigating the leaks happening? He quit before he ever released any kind of report on that subject.
LikeLike
There are reportedly dozens of ongoing leak investigations.
IG Michael Horowitz reportedly found 50-100 FBI Leakers & Bribe takers… but I got the impression his investigation was ongoing.
I’m usually pretty good at searches, but going back I couldn’t find worthy results. I recall seeing a graph of just one leak, and how complex it could be. Not sure if its me … or if the Interwebs have been scrubbed.
LikeLike
Personal note to Sundance: this ain’t minutia, brother; it looks like a home run!
Kudos & Huzzah!
LikeLike
It should be considered whistle blower, and SD should be rewarded as such.
LikeLike
Got to give it to the perps, they were busy little bees trying to cover their tracks…..
At times it’s difficult to wrap my head around all this but you’ve done great work at such a granular level, connecting these details and bringing them forward. You deserve a Pulitzer….if it really means anything these days. Justice would be prize enough I guess.
LikeLike
I think SD would be happier if the NYT were forced to give up theirs for their part in the coup.
LikeLike
Pray for you every day and ask God to send his Protector, the Holy Spirit wherever you are. I heard these words today and thought of you. God’s love surrounds you:
God Only Knows
For King and Country
God only knows where to find you
God only knows how to break through
God only knows the real you
There’s a kind of love that God only knows
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t a coup with just a few players – this is MASSIVE! Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, they are small potatoes… imagine the network that’s in place! Holy Toledo, Batman!
This operation is probably run out of the Obama compound in DC!
LikeLike
I can’t wait o fly to Washington DC… to watch SD be awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom.. Giddy Up!!
LikeLike
Stay safe. Stay positive. Make sure you get your rest too (ie., stay fresh and sharp). God bless. God Bless America!
LikeLike
If this FOIA trick was used by the coupsters with the Carter Page FISA warrant then IMO it is likely there are other FOIA requests that were submittted, and approved, for narrative engineering and leak protection. One can make a FOIA request for copies of the FOIA requests made. Perhaps Judicial Watch has the resources to start asking about who (NY Slimes / Wash Compost /, Corrupt News Network, Rachel Madcow/MSLSD, etc). and tie them to specific leaks in the same manner that this leak was tethered to a FOIA request.
It also looks like there were a lot more note takers (besides Stzrok, Boente, McCord) that we have not yet heard from in terms of declassification/disclosure of notes (Evans, Trasha Tasha, George Toscas, Scott Schools, James Crowell).
LikeLike