FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer Responds to Chairman Nunes and Chairman Goodlatte Request for FISC Documents…

Moments ago FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer responded to the requests from the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte. (full pdf’s below – #1 and #2)
There are nuances in each response specific to the statutory roles of each Chairman and the specific requests made by each committee. Reflected in Judge Collyer’s responses is a need for careful consideration of each unique request.
♦House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes holds primary oversight authority over the aggregate Intelligence Community (IC). Chairman Nunes has requested the transcripts from the FISA Court during the DOJ/FBI Title-1 surveillance application over their target, U.S. person Carter Page.
♦House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte holds primary oversight authority over the Department of Justice -including the FISA court- and has requested the actual FISA Title-1 application as submitted by the DOJ/FBI for surveillance of Carter Page.
Judge Collyer responds to both legislative branch chairman from the position of “never previously receiving such requests.” There are separation of power challenges, but also an understanding inherent in the response to Chairman Goodlatte of the unique statutory oversight his committee holds.
The Legislative Branch created the FISA Court system; however, the secret court resides in the Judicial Branch. Judge Collyer is taking both requests under consideration and asks both Chairman to consider seeking relief from the Executive Branch with requests directly to the DOJ for the majority of the information they seek.
However, there is an underlying issue not being discussed within the communication – yet visible in the corner amid their engagement. That issue is the possibility the DOJ may have modified the FISA documents within its possession in an effort to hide from congress the trail of a conspiracy against a presidential candidate and an incoming administration.
In essence, the FISA documents held by the court *may not be* identical to the FISA documents released by the Department of Justice. Chairman Goodlatte is seeking to rule out that possibility.
Here are the responses.
To Chairman Nunes (seeking transcript):
To Chairman Goodlatte (seeking documents):
As a reminder (for context and discussion). The only people who have actually seen the FISA Title-1 Application are:
♦The officials in the DOJ and/or FBI who assembled it. Those people are unknown but presumed to be from the DOJ – National Security Division. (Possibly: John P Carlin, Mary McCord or similar).
♦The presiding FISC judge who approved the application. (Possibly: Judge Rudolph Contreras – though no concrete evidence therein).
♦The three congressional representatives who have viewed the application as presented by the DOJ for the construction of the various memos:
•HPSCI member Trey Gowdy;
•HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff;
•and House Judiciary Chairman ¹Bob Goodlatte.
¹Chairman Goodlatte has viewed the FISA application as presented by the DOJ and is requesting to see the same application as presented by the FISA court.
This line in the letter to Rep. Nunes jumped out at me:
“As you know, any such transcripts would be classified. It may also be helpful for me to observe hat, in a typical process of considering an application, we make no systematic record of questions we ask or responses the government gives.”
Am I reading this correctly? There is no transcript of the actual face-to-face between the FISC judge and the FBI lawyer? No record anywhere?
Could it be that part of asking for this information is so that the public becomes aware of how this secret court operates? Could this line be a warning from the Judge Collyer saying, “Don’t forget that you folks created this Frankenstein court. Are you sure you want light shining into the darkness for the people to see?”
Oh yeah, Judge Collyer, we do. We indubitably do.
No court reporter means plausible deniability. Just another GREAT feature you get with any “secret court”
Yep, I’m hearing the voices of Madison, Adams, Jefferson and the rest of the founding fathers asking exactly the same. JL, sir you are a patriot and nailed it. Thank you.
p.s., these men would have went to the mattresses on this….they would indeed mutually pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. Most of the signers of the Declaration did just that, lost their lives and fortues , but not their honor.
My mind goes to Magna Carta and the Star Chamber.
Novel and significant.
Good point. How is it possible they have no transcripts of questions and answers? And it’s a Court. All the judges are off the hook. Worse, they can take bribe money and not ask any questions.
How FBI 302 like. No recording. They live in the era before writing was invented as least when it is convenient to not have records.
Like there would have been no record of the Obama-Biden-Comey-Yates-Rice Jan. 5th meeting if Rice hadn’t written that email to herself on Jan. 20th 15 minutes after Trump became president.
If there wasn’t a problem…..then there would not be opposition to the requests. It’s
costing the People a ton of money for something that there is more than enough evidence to convict the whole Obama administration….SO GETER DONE.
You have to take the Judge’s word for it that their decisions are not arbitrary and capricious.
Somebody learn Cuomo how fair to the American people it is to characterize the FISA court as secret. What a jackhole
Notice that Judge Collyer recognizes that the Department of Justice is part of the Executive Branch, not a Fourth Branch of government unto its own. I recommend that Nunes and Goodlatte should send their requests to the Chief Executive, who has the power to direct his Attorney General or Deputy Attorney General to provide the requested documents to Congress tomorrow (or at least let the documents be viewed).
Notice also that she writes “no systematic record”. We all know the qualifier game. Is there any sort of record, even if it’s not systematic? These Judges rule with no transcripts, notes or records of what was said? If that is the case, Congress needs to pass laws requiring it.
They need to pass laws shutting this thing dowm. This whole FISC/FISA stuff is out of control and real Americans are being hurt by it.
How in the Sam Hill can We the People continue to allow our government to operate in total secrecy/darkness? This is not America this has turned into a a mini USSR.
Secret Courts, Secret Warrants with no paper trail. No transcripts so there is no trail to capture those who abuse the system.
This is no longer America. It certainly is not the America I want to live in.
Consider the possible damage done over the years by these apparatchiks.
Exactly how I feel tazz…
“If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.” Madison. With power always comes corruption…FISA needs control, not elimination. Criminals need to be held accountable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A judge with integrity would have spoken out about this a long time ago.
Those judges who maintain systematic records have integrity.
Those judges who don’t… well… Follow the money trail.
What? Did they wipe their records with “cloth or something”…. Did they Bleachbit their hard drives too?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The question Sundance raises though is valid. Unless we see the actual documents submitted to the court, how do we know that what the justice department will produce today, is the same as what they presented to the court in 2016.
If they can’t turn over the documents to congress, they should at a minimum allow the committee chairs and ranking members to view both documents to ensure that no changes have been made.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not only do we need to see the actual documents which were presented in evidence we also need to see the arguments which were presented to the court. The arguments are critical in order to understand how the documents were framed and sold to the court. Without the arguments we can’t tell whether only the DOJ/FBI were lying/corrupt, or whether (more likely) one or more FISC Judges are also complicit/corrupt as well .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Replace the word ‘arguments’ with ‘supporting documents’.
No arguments would be presented in this type of Court since the subject of the surveillance doesn’t know. It’s a one-way street.
Submit your request and supporting documents, and the rest is up to the judge.
LikeLike
Chewbarka- your post brings total clarity. Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let me see…Executive Branch submits request to Judiciary but Legislative can’t see what either is doing??? Sorry, the super secret documents must be made known to the everyone…We are approaching a true Star Chamber…What secrets can not be known??? Since when have we become delicate flowers? LET TRUTH HAVE ITS DAY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a fact…they set this up as a COUP…read the document again…it says clearly continuing investigations! END THE WITCHHUNT! Congress hold DOJ FBI in Contempt so the Executive May Act!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”
John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy
No release of new JFK files in 2018…it’s truly harrowing watching “Hydra” take over…with all this FBI DOJ people forget the spooks in the corner…look at Obama…Page…Strzok…Ohr…little backstory…true believers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more the various branches of government twist and turn saying things must be kept secret the less I trust them. Where is the sunshine?
It seems to me the only people that have a reason to keep everything secret are the bad guys.
Release the application and all the underlying documents to the public.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“never previously receiving such requests.”
Judges set precedents all the time as unprecedented matters regulary come before them.
It is kind of their job.
Lame excuse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. Do we have Nunes’ request? Is the judge not sure that Nunes needs to compare the two sets?
The entire letter sounds like mud, if you ask me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting… So the President can tell the FISA Court and the DOJ to release the documents.
The judge CLEARLY wrote that the DOJ is under the Executive Branch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The president can tell the DOJ to release them, but not the FISA court. FISA reports to John Roberts.
BUT…President Trump can declassify the submission to the court and then they have no excuse to withhold it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the Judge is saying her branch Judiciary controls its own product. Three branches Executive Legislative and Judiciary separate but equal if you will.
A Possible answer if she is an honest broker is to have the executive release to her the Executive copy for comparison and then report or release accordingly.
This my friends does have constitutional overtones. The Judge may simply be delaying to defend the third branch,,, the ask nicely route.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Judiciary like the other branches may not work in secret…the FISA Court was set up to facilitate the “fast” workings needed but not to obscure or hold from review legal proceedings…the sensitivity of the matter allows things to handled expeditiously but not in a Star Chamber forever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The layers to this “onion”’are of historical proportions. The leaks are numerous rats in a pirate ship.
I’m ready for all of this to just be released
Seemed like to me she was saying, why doesn’t President Trump just unclassify everything himself. Why this bizarre end around when he could have declassified everything a month ago. My only guess would be the White House Lawyers have told him not to as it could be used in an Obstruction case against him
LikeLiked by 5 people
Precisely.
If Trump releases the docs now he’s just following the Judge’s orders. Classic CYA.
You think this is all part of a master plan?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure, I’ll go for that 😁
The issue is not getting the Executive Branch to release the documents. It is whether the documents that the Excutive Branch releases are identical to the ones that the FISA court reviewed.
Would you trust the slime balls in the DOJ to have not changed things to coverup what they REALLY submitted to cover their butts in hopes that the actual court docs would never see the light of day?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pulled you from the bin….. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
THAT is the key point.
Well, what, are they going to add in fake evidence?
If they are changing 302s to get convictions, why would that surprise?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point the rule of law either exists or it doesn’t. At this moment in history it does not. Not entirely true, there are laws for us peons and none for our masters.
I fail to see how separation of powers is an issue. They are not usurping the power of the judicial, they are asking for paperwork. There is no conflict here.
Our ruling elite are half-wits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think she’s stalling to allow DOJ to respond. She was copied on the Feb 1 requests from Congress to provide all the documents.
Then she told DOJ: you let us know when you’ve responded to Congress. (i.e., no more games, no more delays, etc.).
Then she responded to Congress: “I expect that their handling of your requests will inform the Court” — you let us know how DOJ has responded (did they hand over all docs?).
So… the question is: what happens then? She asks to be informed when the Feb 1 request has been fulfilled. What does she do with that information? If she was totally dissociating the Court from the process on concerns of separation or whatever, why interject the Court into the request/response process?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have suggested many times on this blog that the Memorandum by the FISA/FISC in April 2017 should have been used by President Trump:
A (writ of) mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion. (See, e.g. Cheney v. United States Dist..
To force the court to address the Obama admin.’s illegal acts: Trump administration members unmasking, illegal interference in an election, and the illegal acts of the DOJ etc. Add any other evil doers.
The FISC/FISA court is right under the Supreme Court and the Memorandum they wrote can be replied to via the writ of mandamus.
I think. If I’m right President Trump can clean the floor with these Swamp creeps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then he should do it. I am no longer in the mood to play 64D chess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Supreme Court would hear the case. Usually they like them to go thru the system with evidence and rulings to go thru but due to the “sensitive nature” of the evidence it should just go straight to the Supremes. As far as John Roberts, he appoints them. He may want to revisit his appointments and give them some direction one-on-one. The rest can write opinions about their performance.
If is a performance issue. The FISA court became a party to the spying by their decisions.
Judicial Review. The best-known power of the Supreme Court is judicial review, or the ability of the Court to declare a Legislative or Executive act in violation of the Constitution, is not found within the text of the Constitution itself. The Court established this doctrine in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803).
The FISA court gave it’s opinion in the memorandum. The Supreme Court can hear this.
By statute or by judicial expansion of the writ of mandamus in most of the U.S. states, acts of administrative agencies are now subject to judicial review for abuse of discretion. Judicial review of agencies of the United States federal government, for abuse of discretion, is authorized by the U.S. Administrative Procedures Act.
Use FISA memorandum and order to get Supreme Court to rule on the order. I think the Trump Admin. might be able to ask for a writ of mandamus against Obama admin holdovers. The SC can review Obama’s agencies for abuse of discretion, violating the 4th Amendment. President Trump etal are the aggrieved parties.
After the Supreme Court finds the acts unconstitutional, then file the criminal complaints. Should be a short hearing
LikeLiked by 2 people
the problem here is that anything Trump does is immediately spun by the MSM as obstruction, and Mueller and Dems may try to use it against him.
Insane and absurd, yes. But that’s the way it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew Breitbart famously said, “So what?”
No one cares about the MSM, we don’t trust them anymore.
http://news.gallup.com/topic/media.aspx
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the reminder. Thank you, Andrew. 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
The IC community thought they had PTrump tied up in a tight legal knots. It’s been clever how Goodlatte, Nunes and Grassley have legal maneuvered with memos to untie the legal knots. This one to the judge Collyer is along those lines.
The Judge can’t release the classified doc that originated within the DOJ without getting permission from the originator (DOJ). So Judge Collyer requested they get it from the doj directly. I bet a donut that Goodlatte and Nunes wouldn’t ask unless they had good reason to be concerned the docs differ.The judge’s request for a copy was brilliant- it’s basically saying the court doesn’t necessarily trust the FBI either (and even insinuated it in a public letter).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for deciphering that. Makes more sense to me now.
I’m sensing that it’s about more than just exposing the rot. It would seem they are trying to restore faith in the system also, by using the system in all it’s glory to expose the bad actors.
Imagine the headlines if Trump Co just declassified and then started arresting people. We’d never hear the end of how ‘Stalin did this stuff!’ with variations of Mussoline, Kim, Hitler, etc. But the drip drip drip is actually working. People are noticing the discrepencies. Some are asking good questions. And if you think about what they’ve done so far- the Collyers Opinion from last year established that the abuses occurred. The left may not acknowledge it, but it is on the record. The Nunes memo introduced some other ideas that are basically confirmed by the Grassley letter. The Left is now pretty openly admitting that the Steele dossier was the evidence used to get the warrant. It’s seeping into the public awareness AS FACT. Did you think, after all the ridicule aimed at Trump for his ‘wire tapping Trump Tower’ tweets, that the Left would ever concede even half as much as they have?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems very Strange that Bob Goodlatte is asking for the ACTUAL submitted application to the court when he has already viewed the the one provided by the DOJ.
Wow, does he really suspect that the information provided by the DOJ is different than the one submitted. If it is, then there is going to be one holy hell of a lot of felonies coming. And there is going to be a presumption of guilt for the obstruction of justice case.
Wow! Does he already know the answer to the question he is asking?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Read it again…the sensitivity of the matter these jokers to submit fake stuff…it’s all counter intelligence regular order….there is only the oversight of the President…read Rice’s memo again…the order came from Obama…as long as Special Counsel continues, President Trump’s hands are tied…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the record of the FBI:
-they initially said they had no emails relating to the Clinton-Lynch meeting: Lie. There were dozens of emails.
-the FBI said they “couldn’t recover” texts, when the OIG did it in two days.
-the FBI said there were no 302s related to Steele, and later “found” them and turned them over to the Congress.
Given this past performance, is it really a stretch that the FISA warrants signed by Yates and Rosenstein could be different from what was given to the court, which again could be different from what the case agents used to task the electronic surveillance ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, they turned over some of the 302’s. Remember, they took some things out that were ‘too inflammatory’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also there are concerns about the 302s on Flynn in light of Comey testifying that The fbi agent(s) didn’t think Flynn lied. So the issue is did mccabe or mueller (Weissman) get it changed. In short what docs were altered or hidden to get Flynn to plead guilty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s potentially worse than that. Reporting has suggested that 302’s were MODIFIED (not sure which investigation).
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, I missed Firefly’s previous comment. I’m not sure we know which 302’s would have been modified. I was under the impression it was Clinton email investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget that the FBI also changed their 302s after the fact. This suggests that they can and do modify evidence whenever they find it necessary to achieve their goals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me, that would require a full audit of both parties.
With everything these POS have done, I can’t blame Goodlatte for doing exactly what he is doing. At this point I would go directly to Chief Justice Roberts who has jurisdiction over the FISA Court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another possibly compromised justice? Dang.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Goodlatte probably knows the DOJ provided FISA application will not match the Court record. Deep State expected everyone to give up seeking the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This what fighting back looks like. God it feels good!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Many, many years ago when I was still working we would get a Subpoena duces tecum. They were always requests for confidential records. The day of the hearing an employee would take the record to the court. When called upon to turn over the record the employee advised the judge the record was confidential. The judge would make the decision whether the record should be released or not. We did whatever the court ordered.
Doesn’t the Congressional hearing process have a similar law or even Subpoena duces tecum itself? Just order that the records be delivered to Congress.
Do we think the DOJ is honest and giving out everything? I don’t think you have to go too far to answer that question. Where are Hillary’s e-mails? How hard was it to find the last set of the Strozk/Page texts? (Hint: OIG found them instead of FBI.) Did Comey attend a meeting with Pres. Obama on Jan 5, 2017? He says no. Susan Rice recorded yes. Did Bruce Ohr report that his wife was receiving money from a political organization?
Do we think the application the FISC is the original of the one DOJ turned over to Congress? Well let’s see. I think there is reason to compare the copies given what we know about these agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We were put on notice that the court has no independent record of the FISA application. Unbelievable. Imagine a court system that doesn’t transcribe its proceedings!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a secret court. Hasn’t the United States government been hacked enough by China, Iran, Russia, etc.?
We have not safeguarded our sensitive information very well by using subcontractors either. Snowden. Military weirdos Bradley Manning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you are ok with this?
I believe what she is saying is that it is all contained in the application and that discussions are not a consideration and therefore are not memorialized.
I never said I was for FISC courts, but then again I did read the 9/11 reports and there were glaring issues. 9/11 could have been stopped, more than once.
This is an accomodation for the smart FBI Field offices that have to deal with the MORONS on the 7th Floor. Please note that several of the 7th Floor and Washington DC DOJ idiots were promoted after 9/11. The ones that we have to have FISC to avoid their CRAP judgement.
If we do not understand our history we will be forced to repeat it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“History diesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.”
-Mark Twain
If we don’t record our history, then there is no reliable record of our history. For the FUSA courts not to transcribe proceedings means there is no reliable record .
“9/11 could have been stopped, more than once.”
Yes, before the Patriot Act and expanded FISA. So…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, exactly mr.piddles. This workaround is in response to stoopid bureaucrats in Washington DC. As everyone can see, the Washington DC bureaucrats are a huge problem.
Let us not forget that our fabulous immigration system let in people that were not checked by extreme vetting.
Also, let us not forget that for the past 30 years we have had an open border and we do not know who is here. Living among us. We don’t know where they are from or how many
This is why I think we are essentially screwed in terms of being able to get real sunlight shone upon the corruption between the DOJ/FBI and the FISC Judges. No records of court proceedings means everyone can make up whatever version of reality best serves their own Interests .
The FIS Court has evolved into an unConstitutional secret service bent on undermining U.S. Citizens. This Court is possibly equivalent to the NAZI Secret Service. Seig Heil!!
Abolish the FIS Court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think it had to evolve. I think it was born that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely abolish the court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her response is brilliant.
Rightfully avoids separation of powers pointing out this is between the Executive and Congress.
So sort it out boys, I have no problem with you sharing the info.
And by the way (last paragraph both letters) give me a copy of whatever you get.
The Executive (Trump – through his minions Sessions, Wray, Rosenstein etc.) can tell the DOJ/FBI to release the warrant apps to Congress if needed. No need for the Judge to get in that fight.
Collyers has also lifted the axe by saying give me a copy – presumably so she can compare it to hers – after all it is her court and she will be the judge of whether anything improper has occurred there.
Finally, as to the existence of the FISA court at all, that is a fight for another day. Not the issue we are trying to resolve here no matter how much it contributed to its existence. Let’s not get distracted.
Finally – the Executive delay may just be a combination of Trump to get directly involved and a waiting game on the IG report. This will all come out. Collyer will get her chance to compare the applications. Then we will see.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see it differently. What I heard Collyer say is our information (FISC) is not available to your branch.
The committees did not get an answer. Collyer did not offer to compare the two applications. If she meant that she was going to I believe she would have stated so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why should we trust hers eyes only?
“The considerations involve not only prerogatives of the Legislative Branch, but also interests of the Executive Branch, including its responsibility for national security and ITS NEED TO MAINTAIN THE INTEGRITY OF ANY ONGOING LAW ENFORCEMENT INVESTIGATIONS.”
Now where have I heard that before (hint: Rosenstein).
Possibilities?
1.) Mueller
2.) Internal Affairs
3.) Nothing specific; general policy/procedure stuff; etc.
“I expect that their handling of your requests will inform the Court as to how the Executive Branch perceives its interests and will assist us in our consideration of the full [emphasized?] range of issues”
This is an interesting passage:
1.) “how the Executive Branch perceives its interests” — i.e., if DOJ continues to stall and obstruct Congress, the Court has to ask: what the f— is the priority of DOJ and FBI? Politics or law enforcement? Saving their bureaucratic skins or legitimizing FISC/FISA? Secret and illegal surveillance or playing “by the book”?
2.) “will assist us in our consideration of the full [emphasized?] range of issues” — is the word “full” italicized? Sure looks like it. She would know all about the FISA/702 abuses (Apr 2017 opinion). Again, the DOJ’s response will “assist” the Court in their “consideration” — consideration for what purpose? Remediating the process? Holding folks in contempt? Something else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate the judge’s position and lack of desire to be involved in a political death match.
If a Congress oversight committee asks for a FISA request from the FISA court on an active investigation, then the last thing a judge would want to do is divulge the FISA request as it might jeopardize the DOJ’s investigation. She is in a very difficult position, especially with all the political overtones, not to mention having a probable corrupt FISC judge to deal with. She’s going to be verrrrrry careful, step by step.
Her only real option here is to get an okay from the DOJ/FBI saying that releasing the FISA documentation will not endanger any ongoing investigation. President Trump cannot order the release because obstruction of justice. AG Sessions can’t do it because he’s recused. That means the decision is down to Wray/Rosenstein and DOJ/FBI lawyers. Funny how everything bottlenecks down to those two guys.
Looks like another SCIF to the rescue!
Does Roberts have jurisdiction? Not that I am fan…
LikeLike
Seems like you could read into her request to be informed of how DOJ responds to the Feb 1 letter in any number of ways.
Hopefully someone has already told SD what she REALLY means (and is prepared to do in the event of further stonewalling or gamesmanship) so that he can eventually tell us. No other news source (as far as I can tell) is on this story like SD & CTH.
What a treasure this site is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, this site is a treasure. The ideas and research are fabulous here 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he is. See Sundance comments on previous page.
Tired of the game playing, time to get this resolved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Angel. My soul grows weary and my body grows weak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The response to Nunes is puzzling. She seems to tease that she is still considering the matter.
Well, this is what I would tell her: Nunes is Gang of 8 qualified to read any classified information. No limits. He also has perfect oversight capabilities, and thus stalling him has no real basis.
So get with it, hon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done! I cannot figure out if she is trying to stall, and/or does not want to be caught in the middle. But this should not be a difficult task.
I have this feeling that a lot of this seemingly endless “paper pushing” is to kill time waiting for Ginsberg to drop because I don’t think Roberts can be trusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole thing is just a charade. The “secret” FISA warrant could be printed on the front page of the paper without endangering any American lives or giving out any secrets except that our elites are partisan idiots. Which isn’t a secret.
We know what the warrant says. It is an extralegal justification based of rumor mill to use the government to spy on a campaign. What they want us three things:
1. For the American people to see that the DOJ and judiciary are at best incompetent and most likely seditious.
2. To see who’s put their names on this illegal operation.
3. To gather evidence for executing justice.
The whole “our documents are so secret you must want Johnny Americanpie to die if you want them released” is spin.
Declassifying a document isn’t rocket surgery. They are interested in keeping it secret. Not to protect us, but to protect themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First –
Thanks very much ad rem. I’m glad to see a certain post in this area is removed. I was about to respond to that fool and instead went to get a bourbon. By the time I got back, the post was gone. Don’t remember that poster anyway. Maybe a troll?
Second –
I hope the analyses of the FISA court letters are instructive enough to get more people to understand what a thorough investigation entails, and why one might take so long. Personally, I think we’re closer to the end than most believe. We could very well be at that point where investigators are gathering evidence of crimes that can be loaded into an indictment or be used to cut a plea deal in exchange for dropping some of the charges.
Third –
I’m feeling great about President Trump’s leadership and sense of purpose. He is leveraging every advantage he has to MAGA. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect! I am with you, and I am going to go get a scotch.
It’s getting close. Too bad the Judge will not even invite the Chairs into her chambers to at the least review the documents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would have taken one sentance.
Another reading says to me, FISA Court is daring Congress and the Executive to hold them accountable. What are the reasons they don’t transcribe the hearings? Will take Congress 5 minutes to draft law requiring transcriptions and President Trump 2 minutes to sign it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am still working on my subtlety. The FISA Court has been in operation for more than one half a century. You would think the court would have this little matter well in hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are the chances the OIG has already looked into this and made the comparison as part of his investigation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe, because both letters are so similarly written, that she is being very careful addressing the FISA issues at hand. I think the key statement Judge Collyer makes appears at the end of the Goodlatte letter when she says how the DOJ responds to Goodlatte’s requests will tell the court how the DOJ “perceives their interests” and will then assist the court to consider the “full range of issues” at hand.
She has told Congressman Goodlatte she will make the final decision on his request when she has seen what the DOJ has produced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure looks to me like the democratic party controls the FBI , the memos were FBI records and the democrats called all the shots ., Just like these FISA warrants and applications sure looks like the democrats know whats in them and wont let them be seen . I keep hearing about the good FBI agents out of 35K , Well where are they ?? Don’t tell me they don’t know whats going on ?? How many know Mueller is on a witch hunt . They have sat by and watched this COUP attempt on our president and none have come forward ,. CIA ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
“when she has seen what the DOJ has produced”. Hum, I forget, how long did it take for the DOJ to turnover records requested by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)?
Which is why she told DOJ: let me know how things are going on your end, mmmkay?
Last sentence in Goodlatte response.
I have a few questions. What could she do if the documents were changed? Is that a contempt charge?
Question: Could it be the FISA court does not keep a copy of the application but only keeps a cover sheet executive summery type document with a case number etc. They sign it and the DOJ slips it in their breifcase locked bag and returns to the DOJ SCIF to file the documents.
Consider the judges are appointed on a rotating basis. Where are all the SCIFs needed to allow reading, storage and discussion about all this super double secret probation documentation? Note this is not a real court and these are not real warrants. Everything is supper secret so no one will ever need to see documentation, so why even store any. Why not just let Strzok walk with some papers and hand the judge the executive summery. Show judge the half inch thick supporting docs. Judge says ok and signs the cover sheet, keeps a copy and Strzok walks out with the complete package to be stored at FBI/DOJ.
I suspect the FISA judges don’t have the docs. Now they have to ask DOJ to send them a copy so they can pretend they had them and were doing due diligence when they were not. Another possibility is the judge travels to the DOJ/FBI SCIF and looks at the docs, signs, and leaves. All records kept,left at DOJ. the cover sheet with signature would be unclas/les when separated from the rest.
After reading both of Judge Collyer’s letters, I am a little bit more circumspect of Judge Collyer’s position. She is of a legal mind. This is to say, her letters are about issues involved in setting a precedent. She is carefully working around this issue.
I find it hard to believe the FISA court, or for that matter any court, does not employ a senographer. It part and parcel to the history of the courts system. It is simple a record of what is said before a judge. It is time honored understanding of how a court works. It is theire life blood to have an accurate record.
So there must be something else she is concerned with, and rightful so. And, I believe that to be setting a judicial prescident.
The good news is, she might also be saying, there is more than enough evidence to proceed with the Horowitz findings without dragging the Judiciary into the former adminstrations mess.
I would furher add, if there is going to be fall out from the Horowitz report, the last thing any concerned citizen would want is for the courts to have the courts impartially questioned. As best as I can say, with human nature as it is, and the degree to which we entrust the Judiciary to act and judge daily with Solomon type issues. Judges and Juries are the final word absent of God’s involvement that humanity has in place to the workings and actions of mob justice.
The Judge uses some calculated language.
“It may also be helpful for me to observe that…………we make no systematic…”
Wouldn’t you say “….may also be helpful for me to STATE (or) INFORM YOU that……we make no systematic…..”
Also, both letters seem to commit to nothing specific regarding fulfilling the requests of Nunes and Goodlatte.
This whole process was manipulated we need to see a front to Back full audit
I also think we are witnessing the slow, methodical case being built against government officials who weaponized our government agencies and the courts, against its citizens. We have all lost patience long ago from watching these people in power corrupt and transform our Country. Keep the faith and pray for their success.
“in a typical process of considering an application, we make no systematic record of questions we ask or responses the government gives.”
Say what?! So there’s no transcript of the proceedings? No proof of ANYTHING that was said? I’m getting about sick of this whole FISA thing…. the FISA court itself. A modern, (supposedly) free and open country should not have such a Kafkaesque court!
Also likely present in the request for the FISA Title1 warrant would be a FBI Special Agent (S/A) who is participating in the investigation.
As it concerns who would be present- I would think that requesting/applying for T1 warrant would closely follow the same rules/practice as applying for a Title III warrant used in U.S. District Courts. Included with the application is an Affidavit in support of the Application composed by & sworn to by a S/A involved in the investigation & to answer any questions the judge might have on same.
When she says “systematic record”, I read that to mean there is no system to record the hearings — be it electronic or court reporter. Without a transcript and in an ex parte situation, there is no check on the government’s oral presentation. I can only imagine what the DOJ partisan Lisa Page had to say in open court without a record. I have a serious problem with the FISC as an institution. It is a part-time court with no oversight and minimal procedural rules. At some point in the very near future there needs to be a re-evaluation of the entire concept and how it has been operated.
Secret courts…in America.
She worked for Crowell and Moring before being a judge. Here’s a little tidbit.
The firm has also been recognized for securing clemency for pro bono clients in the President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush administrations.
The term “secret court” should be an oxymoron. A court is where justice is meted out.
I’m starting to think the entire FBI is completely useless. They can’t do what they are supposed to do and they do all kinds of stuff they are not supposed to do. Tear it down and fire EVERYBODY now. Start a new federal law enforcement agency and staff it with the best cops from local PDs, as nominated by their peers.
The same goes for the CIA. If the spooks try to fight it, lock them up. End this crap now.
I’m sick of this new PC garbage about how great these agencies are. They are rotten.
“The term “secret court” should be an oxymoron. A court is where justice is meted out.”
Simple. A “secret court” is the Judicial branch of a Secret Government.
Ok, that’s crazy.
Or is it?
REMEMBER!!! There was a FISA application that was DENIED before the Oct.21.16 application that was approved. I don’t know the date of the one that was denied. However, the FISC judges rotate EVERY 30 day’s. I’ll bet the DOJ/FBI went to the SAME judge(probably Contreas) within that 30 day period. I’ll also bet there WAS a transcript of the “denial’ i.e.judge expressing his/her doubt and advising them of the reasons for the denial. As a POST SCRIPT: As corrupt as the DOJ/FBI were in this debacle, they would have to be out of their minds to “modify” their application, knowing the court has a copy of the original. But, then again this would NOT matter if Hitlery won!
Judge Collyer, Pres. Trump, and Rep. Goodlatte should schedule time together and review the FISA applications the DOJ has and the FISA Court has. If they are different, everything should be declassified.
I’m confused. If the FISA application is available from the Executive Branch, it would no longer be secret. Therefore, the court is not protecting anything for law enforcement or National Security reasons, but for something similar to Executive Privilege. Judicial Privilege?
Secret Court Privilege?
This is where the bloody head of Mueller gives great cause for the President to tread with caution. One misstep and a very friendly DC federal judge could cause Trump to be gleefully charged with obstruction of justice by the special counsel. Nunes and Goodlatte are working to maneuver the judge into some how authorizing Trump to make a release or direct DoJ to make the release.
Until a stake is driven through the heart of Mueller, this will be the case. Trump’s one problem is that he can never be sure if enough neverTrump republicans would not join the impeachment movement. He has been threatened, and even supposedly “friendly” congressional members have warned him of this fact.
My greatest fear, regarding every document associated with the FISC and FISA as well as every thing FBI and DoJ is that there is zero audit trail. That especially applies to change logs. I also fear there is no audit trail of declassification and destruction of documents. This will leave altered documents in place that cause allot of confusion because they do not align with sworn testimony, e-mails, text messages, on-going investigation rationale or even FISA applications vs investigatory and interrogation notes. The very fuzzy rules regarding back dating and applicability of Federal Codes regarding security of classified documents. The declassification of under laying, basis documents may cause more confusion and problems.
That being said, I hope I am wrong.
So, is there not a remedy for Goodlatte to request a reconciliation by Judge Collyer between the FISA warrant that the DOJ provided to him and the FISA warrant in possession of the court? i.e. a way to ask Judge Collyer to review the FISA warrant provided to Congress by DOJ to ensure they are identical?
There are four FISA judges who already know the answers Goodlatte and Nunes are seeking. We hear now from the head of the FISA court that there are no systematic records kept of FISA court hearings. In other words, she cannot provide any documentation that will pass the smell test.
Why haven’t any of these four FISA judges stepped up to address this issue?
We have just learned that the secret court that issues secret warrants has secret proceedings that are not memorialized. There is no record of any proceedings kept; if any judge did keep records, he has just been told to delete them as he sees fit.
Altering court documents. That would show INTENT! Our government is infested with a subset of people who are unethical, immoral, and backstabbing. Lawyers.
Unfortunately as discussed on this web site, there are very vague and fuzzy rules that allow back dating and corrections to be made after the original applications are given to the FISC. The question raised above is which version of FISA application exist in which location and that there may be NO log or records of changes and destruction. Now we know why after seeing all that has been exposed to day.
I will gladly stipulate that Sundance has done a very good job with his investigation here. However, it is VERY worth noting that the surveillance of Flynn has almost universally appeared within the MSM to be a result of warrants to monitor the communications of the Russian ambassador Kislyak.
That fact is not, in any way, a trivial omission. It would be far, far easier for the FBI and DOB to spy on Kislyak than Flynn, and even if they had a Title I warrant to spy on Page, they could have found the materials we see regarding Flynn from existing warrants regarding Kislyak.
I have great respect for Sundance – please don’t get me wrong, here. Nonetheless, we have to recognize that the people abusing the system were actually pretty smart. Peter Strzok, for example, has a Master’s Degree from Georgetown. So does my wife. My wife is a very intelligent woman, as were many of her classmates (even if lots of them don’t know how to actually THINK for themselves and realize the level of brainwashing their degrees entailed).
We have to be honest with ourselves here. Reality is what it is, as is bias. If you want to convict people and sentence them to time in jail, you have to recognize that the system is designed (with very, very good reason) to acknowledge the presumption of innocence, the need to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, and intent. These will all be very difficult. I have no doubt that they’re all true, but PROVING them, in a way that even those with whom we disagree will accept, is a far more challenging proposition.
