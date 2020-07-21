Big Winning – REPORT: India and U.S. Close to Final Trade Agreement…

Well done Team U.S.A.

This is a very significant trade development as it is the culmination of a lot background work and a trilateral trade alliance based on economic nationalism. The U.S, Japan and India have been working on the Indo-Pacific trade reset for several years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump already sealed their component.  Now it appears India and the U.S. have reached terms. Very important. First, the report:

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and the United States are closing in on a trade deal, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, after two years of negotiations.

“In the long term, I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” Goyal said at the U.S.-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted virtually.

Both New Delhi and Washington should also look at a preferential trade pact with 50 to 100 products and move to a free trade pact in the long term, Goyal said. (read more)

As we noted in October 2019: In the bigger picture… Within the trade team, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was positioned with primary responsibility toward the EU and India. Ross clear-cuts through the politics, explains Trump’s objectives amid the trade proposals, and paves a path for U.S. Trade Rep Bob Lighthizer to engage his counterparts.

India has always been a key strategic nation within the global trade-realignment taking place by the Trump administration. Underpinning the geopolitics, the “Indo-Pacific” strategy is structurally the decoupling of the U.S. from China.

As a part of the strategy President Trump positioned the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as benefactors in manufacturing & trade as an outcome of the U.S. decoupling from China.

However, India had genuine concerns about the global dynamic. Specifically, India is worried about allowing the multinationals to have influence over their economy and social structure. In this regard India was not wrong; their concerns were not unfounded.

We can all see, heck we’ve lived through, massive multinational corporations quickly gaining too much influence; including -eventually- corporate influence over the politics of a nation. That corporatism inherently leads to corruption.

When Americans see it in other nations we call it “bribery and corruption”, but when it happens in Washington, DC, we call it “lobbying”; the process is exactly the same.

As a consequence of the concern, Indian Prime Minister Modi was straddling the fence while President Trump tried to influence him to come over to the side of ‘free markets’.

In an effort to dissuade the corrupt multinational concerns of Modi (and Trump clearly indicated he did see validity within the concern), President Trump used Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an example of what can be possible with economic nationalism.

President Trump (USA), Prime Minister Abe (Japan) and Prime Minister Modi (India) have held several very unusual trilateral discussions as this dynamic has played out over the past three years. The concerns expressed by India were valid; however, so too is the opportunity… that’s where Secretary Wilbur Ross comes in:

India and the United States have spoken openly about the ups and downs of their current trade negotiations. Their discussion at the 2019 Forum’s India Economic Summit revealed new insights into both sides positions – and a key sticking point.

US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross and Indian Minister for commerce, industry and railways, Piyush Goyal represented the US and India, respectively. WATCH:

.

Prime Minister Modi, as represented by Minister Goyal, was concerned about the influences that comes with allowing massive foreign investment. Secretary Wilbur Ross never diminished the concern because structurally that negative outcome, an outcome of corporate influence, is exactly what President Trump is now trying to untangle in the U.S. economy.

If President Trump is successful a new era of national trade will be based on genuine reciprocity and economic nationalism. Prior decades of allowing corrupt multinational corporate influence have created massive social inequities.

These inequities, both domestic and global in nature; driven almost exclusively by corporate greed to the benefit of multinational interests; allowed China to strategically step-in, open their doors and take advantage.

Fast forward to the past ten years and China is holding their national interests -and grip over prior investment- like a ‘sword of Damocles’ over the heads of the global corporations. As President Trump has said: “I don’t blame China … I blame stupid politicians”.  The COVID-19 crisis made the issues even more visible.

In many ways President Trump was asking Prime Minister Modi to join in a network of nations and help the U.S. correct the current issue that personifies what Modi was worried about happening to India in the future.

Lastly, and here’s the important part; this is the part the global financial media seem to miss…. When you look at all of this ancillary geopolitical activity taking place toward the objective; you see it is all connected to a singular goal…. President Trump was never negotiating a “deal” with China, he was strategically decoupling the U.S. from China.

If Trump wasn’t decoupling from China, then all of these conversations with Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil and India would not be taking place in the clear manner and sequencing we have seen.

For some reason the global financial media cannot see the connective tissue between Wilbur Ross’s statements in India and the U.S. policy toward China.

“There are trillions at stake”…

  1. TMonroe says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    And the decoupling is needed, especially with China working what are being seen as sanction end-rounds with Iran:

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2020/07/17/china-and-iran-approach-massive-400-billion-deal/

    “ China, sensing America’s internal political difficulties amidst social justice protests and a poor COVID-19 response, is taking off the gloves: Beijing is said to be in the final stages of approving a $400 billion economic and security deal with Tehran. In addition to massive infrastructure investments, the agreement envisions closer cooperation on defense and intelligence sharing, and is rumored to include discounts for Iranian oil. If finalized, the PRC would gain massive influence in this geopolitically critical region, and simultaneously throw a lifeline to the embattled Mullah Regime.”

    • TMonroe says:
      July 21, 2020 at 3:37 pm

      And it ties back into India:

      “Clearly, the anti-American edge of the deal is what attracts Washington’s attention. It would bolster China’s new digital currency e-RMB as a way to bypass American financial systems, and reduce the power of the dollar. It would also serve to benefit the world’s most voracious energy consumer and provide a mechanism to sell Iranian oil while evading US sanctions policy.

      “China’s strategic investment together with military cooperation would boost one of the most anti-American powers, threaten American allies in the Middle East from Riyadh to Jerusalem, and provide Chinese companies preferred access to trillions of dollars in untapped hydrocarbons and markets. India, which traditionally maintained good relations with Iran, and recently clashed with China militarily in the Himalayas, is looking wearily at the double encirclement Beijing is executing against it.“

      • yucki says:
        July 21, 2020 at 4:56 pm

        Bibi and Mr. Modi bonded as they experienced open abuse during the previous administration. Over the years the “bromance” has taken root in their peoples. Diplomacy, commerce, tourism, mutual respect has blossomed to friendship that will outlast election cycles.

        The trend toward Islamization in the West is likely to leave Israel and India odd men out. The MSM is leading the way, a Muslim Brotherhood perspective that targets both countries as viciously as they do our President.

        This coming together of three proud nations is precious. It’s a window of opportunity like never before, and likely never again.

        • yucki says:
          July 21, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        • yucki says:
          July 21, 2020 at 5:01 pm

          #HindusForTrump #iExit Reject Communism

          • Marc says:
            July 21, 2020 at 5:28 pm

            Hindu this. Hindu that. What about all the other religions in India? Why is everyone looking the other way when PM Modi promotes his Hindu supremacist agenda? Denying citizenship based on religion is something that Sec. Mike Pompeo should be engaging India on. There have been violent attacks on religious minorities in India by BJP(Modi’s Party’s) affiliated/backed mobs that the PM has ignored.

            Just because he and President Trump get along doesn’t mean his govt shouldn’t be called out on these human rights abuses.

      • tuttizehuti says:
        July 21, 2020 at 5:26 pm

        This is a massive move by China. They are all in on adversary mode.

    • HeLLINaHandbasket says:
      July 21, 2020 at 3:41 pm

      🐼 making desperate deals with the devil.
      We all know how those stories end.

    • trnathens says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      I don’t know what the trigger will be, but I think Iran ultimately attacks Israel, and China is the catalyst behind the attack.

    • Eddd888 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      I wonder what Iran is bringing to the table in their deal with China? In my 70-something years, I don’t recall ever seeing a product labeled – “Made In Iran”.

  2. HeLLINaHandbasket says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    When you can’t cut through the blocker positioned ahead …
    …. eh, heck, just go around it.
    #EasyButton #MAGA

  3. uncreativ says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    This is precisely the reason we need to reelect Trump. So much is at stake, and Biden will do everything he can to turn back what Trump has done.

    • thedoc00 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 4:09 pm

      As a point of interest, did a quick check on the Muslim Population of China. The articles all state the “vast majority of Muslims in China are Sunni”. Of course Iran is the epicenter of the Shia sect of Islam.

      Interesting tidbits to consider:
      China Inc.’s two neighbors are predominantly Sunni; Pakistan (a close ally) and Bangladesh. Their other closest ally in Asia, Indonesia is also predominantly Sunni.
      Plus, it seems those Sunnis have a rather large Sufism content, i.e. Saudi Peninsula.

      So, the alliance with Iran is essentially financial, oil and hurt the US for China Inc. and a source of technology and oil market for Iran.

      • yucki says:
        July 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

        They don’t parse neatly along sectarian lines. It’s partners of convenience, alert for treachery that’s encoded in tribal DNA.
        Iran sheltered Sunni al-Queda; Qatar is besties with The Turk and MB, Inc.

  4. mostlyogauge says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    I hope something will be done about all of the people coming into the USA from India, especially in the IT field, that have been taking jobs away from American citizens. I know MANY people that have lost their jobs because of all this work visa crap. It must end.

    • Sentient says:
      July 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      We need less Kushner. A lot less.

      • harrietht3 says:
        July 21, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        I’ve been prone to view Kushner with a wary eye; call it intuition, if you will. And frankly I’m also not a fan of Ivanka, and my reasons for that are more concrete than is my intuition re Kushner.

        Can you provide “evidence” of your “need less Kushner” comment so that I can have more than a vague wariness in regard to him?

        I have not the slightest doubt that President Trump is placing his knights, bishops, castles, and pawns where they may be the most useful in his MAGA administration.

        If my question is impertinent please ignore it.

    • Yippeekiyay says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      I agree, mostlyogauge. In addition, these people that are taking jobs away from American citizens also have access to American intellectual property. Not good.

  5. Reaganite says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    We are NOT tired of WINNING. Just getting started with what must be done. Wolverines indeed.

  6. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    MAJOR WINNING !

  7. plumnelly1 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Trust Wilbur

  8. Publius2016 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Yes, with Japan in Pacific and India to the South, only need Russia to complete the enclosure…

    Of course, Three Gorges Dam may br China and the Globalists next move…world wide famine like Mission Impossible Fallout!

    One reason China bought more corn…

    • yucki says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      When our domestic enemies are thrashed in November, PTrump will extend a hand in friendship to Putin. China’s designs on the Arctic must worry him.

  9. justdirectyourfeet says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Testing

  10. warrenjay13 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    India respects human rights and history.

  11. A2 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Rounding out the discussion as outlined above, Sec of Defense Esper’s remarks on the related dimensions of the Indo-Pacific. The link below gives a summary of his remarks. You need to click on the link and follow the thread.

  12. susieqonamission says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Test

  13. Cowboy79 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    “President Trump was never negotiating a “deal” with China, he was strategically decoupling the U.S. from China.”

    India can immediately provide the pharmaceutical capacity to replace most of what the US now buys from China. They have the industrial capacity to replace a lot of the parts and assemblies currently made in China.
    And…. India does not want to be unduly influenced by US or other external Corporate control.
    Reciprocity, Bi / Tri lateral trade that is not beholden to the WTO or EU or China.

    This could work out very well for Japan, India, and the US. If this gets finalized, a lot of manufacturing is going to leave China for India. This is very Huge.

  14. amjean says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    America’s greatest enemy besides its own politicians is China. They need to be cut down
    to size so they cannot start WWIII. The democrats and rinos, along with their complicit
    media, would have us think our #1 enemy is Russia; not so.

    • Mygreney Hyportnex says:
      July 21, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      Nothing comes close to the mendacity and malignancy of our own politicians, not the Chinese, not the Russians, not the Indians, etc.; they just take advantage of the situation as any sensible politician in a similar situation would do as PDJT said so in no uncertain terms many times. In fact, this may have been the reason I started to follow him 5 years ago.

  15. BuckNutGuy says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    I have been an indirect investor in India for a very long and frustrating time. I see a huge nation that shares a much closer political and cultural alignment with the USA than does either with China. My hope is this creates opportunity for both countries to decouple from China. I would rather “Made in America” on my goods, but “Made in India” is way better than “Made in China.”

    Yes, the work VISA issue is very real. Most Indian-Americans are conservative, hard working and add greatly to our nation. But the flow needs to stop.

    • AceODale says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      Quality needs to come up with a “made in India” label. Also need assurances that India will eschew slave labor – as they’ve been quite amenable to abusing lower castes for that. It can be accomplished and I hope Pres Trump can encourage that direction.

      I’m old enough to remember the evolution of the “Made in Japan” label from junk to high quality. Let’s see if India can repeat that performance.

    • Marc says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:35 pm

      This is the same bunk about most Hispanics being conservative and yet most that come to the US vote Democrat. Same with all the Indian families in my neighborhood. They vote Dem.

      • yucki says:
        July 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

        Not Cuban-Americans!

        • Marc says:
          July 21, 2020 at 5:52 pm

          Yeah, I’m aware but they’re a small portion of Spanish speaking population of the US and only influential within Florida politics. The Mexican and Central American immigrants coming here vote for Democrats. Hispanics of a non-immigrant background do tend to lean Republican but with the VISA floodgates wide open and border still not secured yet, those conservative Hispanics will get drowned out by new arrivals.

  16. helmhood says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Another strong day for the markets. But the broader ramification is the Trump economy that keeps pushing ahead in defiance of the “experts” worst predictions. Strong 3rd quarter, even better 4th quarter when the President is re-elected, and then 2021, the engines of growth will be unstoppable.

    Not only transitioning, but positioning us for greatness.

  17. OffCourseNation says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    “REPORT: India and U.S. Close to Final Trade Agreement…”,

    Only close? Biden has had a final trade agreement with China for decades now.

    He supports whatever they want to do and they give him and Where’s Hunter lots and lots of money. See, Biden can do trade deals too.

  18. Eileen McRae says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    China prefers to make trade deals with a fanatical religious regime while Trump prefers to make trade deals with nations who champion democracy. Noting how China is dealing with the Muslims within its own country, how soon do you think it will be before Iran turns on China?

  19. chojun says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Soon, the last remaining question we will be asking is – will Chinese economic imperialist philosophy go quietly into the night?

    Their plan was a 100+ year plan to become the world’s only super power. Communist zero-sum philosophy doesn’t provide enough room for more than one super power in the world.

    They have waged all-out economic warfare against the United States for 20 years. Their hand-crafted economy is fragile and depends on status-quo, which is rapidly changing beneath them.

    • Randy McCoy (Handle: Udon MP 61) says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      They realized after WW2 if you are to defeat the USA, you will have to buy them. And with the help of their existing comrades in our government, they may be getting close. Thank God for the USA, President DJT, Sundance, and all the CTH faithful. TRUMP 2020.
      PS: First Post

  20. vinopasorobles says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    This is great news – brought to us by the leadership of our MAGA President and Mr. Ross.
    So encouraging to see this progress. I love his optimism coupled with wisdom and the desire for the good for our nation as well as others.

  21. maganificent says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Winnie the Pooh will not take kindly to this…we’ve got your back Modi, join us for another round of winning!

  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Thank you, Team USA.

  23. SR says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Make minimum 150K for H1 visa salary along with 25% tax on offshore projects/hour billing.

  24. TradeBait says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Once this is done, only the demons will be doing business with the devil Chi-coms. Wonder if the Chi-coms know Iran is a house of cards with trip wires all over the place? Nah.

  25. trapper says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Cue the picture of the back of pouty panda sitting alone in the dirt.

  26. rhinobuster says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    China……hearing that Ross Perot “sucking sound ” of your economy yet?

  27. yucki says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    India and Defense Indigenisation Initiative

    In the present-day India, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, there is a greater push for indigenisation in the defense sector, that is, to develop and produce defence items within the country. In order to make the country a self-reliant nation in defense production, a few important steps have been announced by the government recently…

    The strengthening of ties in this specific domain has come at this juncture when the two countries are facing both traditional and non-traditional security threats…
    https://jiss.org.il/en/ningthoujam-the-future-of-india-israel-arms-trade/

  28. magatrump says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    This is why the globalists hate President Trump. They are feeling it big time as their pocketbooks continue to empty. God bless President Trump.

  29. janjan says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    we don’t need no stink’n China;MAGA

  30. ann says:
    July 21, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Peanut gallery Question:
    NAFTA, China most favoured trade partner happened before my era, and my understanding may be way off base.

    If I’m tracking accurately, PM Gondi and Minister Goya are genuinely determined to protect India’s economy and sustain their domestic small business platform that sustains millions of their people.

    That didn’t seem to be the case with US political leaders of either party..
    if our governing elite had been committed to keeping our domestic industry alive, our leaders would have protected our country from the ensuing socioeconomic and cultuual meltdown we have endured.
    As I said,, I’m not versed in economics or fiscal,policies. The choice of globalist market profiteering, Wall St “free trade enmeshment was made before my adulthood.

    Could not Congress & economic policy msskers foresee the deleterious long term impact of globalist models?
    Governing class swapped the beating heart of our country, the livelihoods of Americans., esp men! for shortsighted portfolio gains, stockholder profit for multinational banking & business conglomerates.
    Our power as citizens was replaced by a structure that responded only the interests of international powers.

    This decade of sociopolitical and cultural conflict was not inevitable.

    In my humble opinion, this mass regression to antiquated “ socialist” nostrums and cultural deconstrion is an artefact of the gross mismanagement we’ve had for thirty years.

    There is no reason to make being an American miserable.

    Look at these folk! They have much larger burdens, China threatening their border, recent gruesome , religious and factional bloody slaughter, chronic malnourishment, endemic tuberculosis, millions of dirt poor untouchables,.

    Yet they manage to put their country first! These guys aren’t in China’s pocket Or stool ids for corrupt Ukrainian regimes.

    Why are India’s leaders farsighted and protective of their people while ours are not?

    • Ken Lawson says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      ann – The simple answer is that our politicians are corrupt and embraced globalism because it lines their pockets and feeds their egos by giving them more power over the masses (just to make sure I’m clear, masses = American citizens).

    • Cowboy79 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Ann, you didn’t miss a thing.
      When the US gave China MFNTS (Most Favored Nation Trading Status), import duties changed from about 40% to about 17% for everything included in the US-WTO trading agreements. That began in 1979 and the US must renew it annually.
      Then came NAFTA, and that allowed China a “back door” into US Markets via Canada and Mexico.
      Between those agreements, the US lost most steel production, auto parts production, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, etc.
      As Ross Perot said “That giant sucking sound is American jobs leaving the US”.

      India has seen what happens when nations allow corporate interests to affect national economies and security. They don’t want any part of it. Good on them.
      Trump is trying to extricate the US from these harmful treaties and replace them with reciprocal bi-lateral or tri-lateral agreements that the US can negotiate, approve, cancel or modify without having to get the blessing of the EU or the WTO. This diminishes the power of the WTO and globalization like a fire ax taken to matchsticks. Lots of people have spent the last 40 years lining their pockets at the expense of US Jobs and the US Economy. Trump is changing that dynamic. A lot of vested interests don’t like the changes. Hence, all the pushback. As Sundance says, “there’s trillions at stake”.

    • Newhere says:
      July 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      One way to look at what’s gone on through trade over the past decades is to understand that the interests being pushed aren’t those of “nation states” — i.e., governments representing their people — but really are the interests of transnational financial elites versus world governments — ie, transnational elites *against* nation states. The elites want the power. Transnational elites are stateless, but they push their favored policies through governments — using governments — by gaining control of governing apparatuses (usually through political corruption and perverse economic incentives).

      Trade deals have been evaluated in terms of which nations win or lose; in reality, all nations’ people have lost, because the real power shift is from decentralized, real economies that work through and for nations’ people — to global-centralized-financialized economies that work on the backs of nations’ people but to the benefit of stateless actors who own paper assets.

      Some nations’ leaders have been better than others at defending their traditional economies against rapacious transnational predators and parasites — like India and Japan. Other countries have allowed the predators — transnational financial elites — to take over (sadly, the U.S. for the past decades). China’s leadership has stood alone in seeing this game for what it is — including the weaknesses it creates in other countries like the U.S. — and has carefully strategized to use the system against its enemies, and to allow its own people to be exploited as slave labor for the elite while, in turn, using the world’s sociopathic, greedy and arrogant elite as vessels for its own drive to power, e.g., through infiltration, espionage, theft and social manipulation.

      The key, though, for understanding what’s gone on is to realize it’s been stateless actors truly calling the shots and gaining the benefits; Trump is trying to wrest control back to the United States for its own interest (i.e., our people and economy) — and not as a vessel for the Chamber of Commerce and global financial interests. As Sundance says, there are trillions at stake, and virtually no on the current playing field actually is on our side.

      • yucki says:
        July 21, 2020 at 5:54 pm

        Newhere, you nailed it!
        India has plenty of globalist corruptocrats; Mr. Modi is an exceptional patriot. He’s fearless because he gets the kind of respect our President deserves.

  31. A2 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    👇
    A few more details here on the deal

    Close to limited trade deal with U.S., says Piyush Goyal

    “India is willing to work with an open mind, with a willingness to open our hearts and our markets.”

    https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/almost-there-piyush-goyal-on-limited-trade-deal-with-us/article32153317.ece?homepage=true

  32. Newhere says:
    July 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    I am very familiar with many technical aspects of trade. I have never heard such cogent explanations — merging common sense + technocratic knowledge + genuine wisdom — from any of the so-called (and often self-proclaimed) “experts,” inside and outside government, and I’ve listened to quite a few of them.

    SD’s analyses are required reading to understand what’s going on. For kicks, head on over to international economic law and policy blog, where a lot of the DC/globalist trade clique likes to hang out. It’s like reading a bunch pedantic, droning essays on multiplication and division, while SD’s over here explaining higher concepts of calculus in fewer words.

    • yucki says:
      July 21, 2020 at 6:03 pm

      When I took economics in college, it was pure math. All system dynamics, complex models as useful as the UK model for the China virus.

  33. Monadnock says:
    July 21, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Something to be encouraged about here – trade agreements that are knit together with principles of economic nationalism will have the effect of cinching off the money pipeline that the pols and lobbyists have been helping themselves to for decades. This will, in turn, weaken their influence over policy, etc, since they will have less and less $$$ to buy access and control policy decisions…..kinda like slowly bleeding a predator to death with cuts or puncture wounds.

    Once it no longer pays to spend 20 million dollars to get elected to a job that pays 200K per year, we’ll start to get a MUCH different sort of person running for elective office all across the country.

    We will call them citizen legislators, and patriots.

  34. wodiej says:
    July 21, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    I hope what PT and his financial team are doing is setting up China to have very limited dealings with the US. They share none of our values and most are corrupt including American CEO’s.

  35. Benedict Comey says:
    July 21, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Stuff happens… to the detriment of the DNCCP. I’d call that a win…

