Big Winning – REPORT: India and U.S. Close to Final Trade Agreement…

This is a very significant trade development as it is the culmination of a lot background work and a trilateral trade alliance based on economic nationalism. The U.S, Japan and India have been working on the Indo-Pacific trade reset for several years.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump already sealed their component. Now it appears India and the U.S. have reached terms. Very important. First, the report:
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and the United States are closing in on a trade deal, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, after two years of negotiations.
“In the long term, I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” Goyal said at the U.S.-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted virtually.
Both New Delhi and Washington should also look at a preferential trade pact with 50 to 100 products and move to a free trade pact in the long term, Goyal said. (read more)
As we noted in October 2019: In the bigger picture… Within the trade team, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was positioned with primary responsibility toward the EU and India. Ross clear-cuts through the politics, explains Trump’s objectives amid the trade proposals, and paves a path for U.S. Trade Rep Bob Lighthizer to engage his counterparts.
India has always been a key strategic nation within the global trade-realignment taking place by the Trump administration. Underpinning the geopolitics, the “Indo-Pacific” strategy is structurally the decoupling of the U.S. from China.
As a part of the strategy President Trump positioned the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as benefactors in manufacturing & trade as an outcome of the U.S. decoupling from China.
However, India had genuine concerns about the global dynamic. Specifically, India is worried about allowing the multinationals to have influence over their economy and social structure. In this regard India was not wrong; their concerns were not unfounded.
We can all see, heck we’ve lived through, massive multinational corporations quickly gaining too much influence; including -eventually- corporate influence over the politics of a nation. That corporatism inherently leads to corruption.
When Americans see it in other nations we call it “bribery and corruption”, but when it happens in Washington, DC, we call it “lobbying”; the process is exactly the same.
As a consequence of the concern, Indian Prime Minister Modi was straddling the fence while President Trump tried to influence him to come over to the side of ‘free markets’.
In an effort to dissuade the corrupt multinational concerns of Modi (and Trump clearly indicated he did see validity within the concern), President Trump used Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an example of what can be possible with economic nationalism.
President Trump (USA), Prime Minister Abe (Japan) and Prime Minister Modi (India) have held several very unusual trilateral discussions as this dynamic has played out over the past three years. The concerns expressed by India were valid; however, so too is the opportunity… that’s where Secretary Wilbur Ross comes in:
India and the United States have spoken openly about the ups and downs of their current trade negotiations. Their discussion at the 2019 Forum’s India Economic Summit revealed new insights into both sides positions – and a key sticking point.
US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross and Indian Minister for commerce, industry and railways, Piyush Goyal represented the US and India, respectively. WATCH:
.
Prime Minister Modi, as represented by Minister Goyal, was concerned about the influences that comes with allowing massive foreign investment. Secretary Wilbur Ross never diminished the concern because structurally that negative outcome, an outcome of corporate influence, is exactly what President Trump is now trying to untangle in the U.S. economy.
If President Trump is successful a new era of national trade will be based on genuine reciprocity and economic nationalism. Prior decades of allowing corrupt multinational corporate influence have created massive social inequities.
These inequities, both domestic and global in nature; driven almost exclusively by corporate greed to the benefit of multinational interests; allowed China to strategically step-in, open their doors and take advantage.
Fast forward to the past ten years and China is holding their national interests -and grip over prior investment- like a ‘sword of Damocles’ over the heads of the global corporations. As President Trump has said: “I don’t blame China … I blame stupid politicians”. The COVID-19 crisis made the issues even more visible.
In many ways President Trump was asking Prime Minister Modi to join in a network of nations and help the U.S. correct the current issue that personifies what Modi was worried about happening to India in the future.
Lastly, and here’s the important part; this is the part the global financial media seem to miss…. When you look at all of this ancillary geopolitical activity taking place toward the objective; you see it is all connected to a singular goal…. President Trump was never negotiating a “deal” with China, he was strategically decoupling the U.S. from China.
If Trump wasn’t decoupling from China, then all of these conversations with Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil and India would not be taking place in the clear manner and sequencing we have seen.
For some reason the global financial media cannot see the connective tissue between Wilbur Ross’s statements in India and the U.S. policy toward China.
“There are trillions at stake”…
And the decoupling is needed, especially with China working what are being seen as sanction end-rounds with Iran:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2020/07/17/china-and-iran-approach-massive-400-billion-deal/
“ China, sensing America’s internal political difficulties amidst social justice protests and a poor COVID-19 response, is taking off the gloves: Beijing is said to be in the final stages of approving a $400 billion economic and security deal with Tehran. In addition to massive infrastructure investments, the agreement envisions closer cooperation on defense and intelligence sharing, and is rumored to include discounts for Iranian oil. If finalized, the PRC would gain massive influence in this geopolitically critical region, and simultaneously throw a lifeline to the embattled Mullah Regime.”
And it ties back into India:
“Clearly, the anti-American edge of the deal is what attracts Washington’s attention. It would bolster China’s new digital currency e-RMB as a way to bypass American financial systems, and reduce the power of the dollar. It would also serve to benefit the world’s most voracious energy consumer and provide a mechanism to sell Iranian oil while evading US sanctions policy.
“China’s strategic investment together with military cooperation would boost one of the most anti-American powers, threaten American allies in the Middle East from Riyadh to Jerusalem, and provide Chinese companies preferred access to trillions of dollars in untapped hydrocarbons and markets. India, which traditionally maintained good relations with Iran, and recently clashed with China militarily in the Himalayas, is looking wearily at the double encirclement Beijing is executing against it.“
Bibi and Mr. Modi bonded as they experienced open abuse during the previous administration. Over the years the “bromance” has taken root in their peoples. Diplomacy, commerce, tourism, mutual respect has blossomed to friendship that will outlast election cycles.
The trend toward Islamization in the West is likely to leave Israel and India odd men out. The MSM is leading the way, a Muslim Brotherhood perspective that targets both countries as viciously as they do our President.
This coming together of three proud nations is precious. It’s a window of opportunity like never before, and likely never again.
#HindusForTrump #iExit Reject Communism
Hindu this. Hindu that. What about all the other religions in India? Why is everyone looking the other way when PM Modi promotes his Hindu supremacist agenda? Denying citizenship based on religion is something that Sec. Mike Pompeo should be engaging India on. There have been violent attacks on religious minorities in India by BJP(Modi’s Party’s) affiliated/backed mobs that the PM has ignored.
Just because he and President Trump get along doesn’t mean his govt shouldn’t be called out on these human rights abuses.
This is a massive move by China. They are all in on adversary mode.
🐼 making desperate deals with the devil.
We all know how those stories end.
Between Iran and China, it will be a race to see who can betray the other first.
Pakistan will take a bite of them both!
And they’ll all choke on Afghanistan.
my thoughts exactly.
I don’t know what the trigger will be, but I think Iran ultimately attacks Israel, and China is the catalyst behind the attack.
I wonder what Iran is bringing to the table in their deal with China? In my 70-something years, I don’t recall ever seeing a product labeled – “Made In Iran”.
When you can’t cut through the blocker positioned ahead …
…. eh, heck, just go around it.
#EasyButton #MAGA
This is precisely the reason we need to reelect Trump. So much is at stake, and Biden will do everything he can to turn back what Trump has done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As a point of interest, did a quick check on the Muslim Population of China. The articles all state the “vast majority of Muslims in China are Sunni”. Of course Iran is the epicenter of the Shia sect of Islam.
Interesting tidbits to consider:
China Inc.’s two neighbors are predominantly Sunni; Pakistan (a close ally) and Bangladesh. Their other closest ally in Asia, Indonesia is also predominantly Sunni.
Plus, it seems those Sunnis have a rather large Sufism content, i.e. Saudi Peninsula.
So, the alliance with Iran is essentially financial, oil and hurt the US for China Inc. and a source of technology and oil market for Iran.
They don’t parse neatly along sectarian lines. It’s partners of convenience, alert for treachery that’s encoded in tribal DNA.
Iran sheltered Sunni al-Queda; Qatar is besties with The Turk and MB, Inc.
I hope something will be done about all of the people coming into the USA from India, especially in the IT field, that have been taking jobs away from American citizens. I know MANY people that have lost their jobs because of all this work visa crap. It must end.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We need less Kushner. A lot less.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been prone to view Kushner with a wary eye; call it intuition, if you will. And frankly I’m also not a fan of Ivanka, and my reasons for that are more concrete than is my intuition re Kushner.
Can you provide “evidence” of your “need less Kushner” comment so that I can have more than a vague wariness in regard to him?
I have not the slightest doubt that President Trump is placing his knights, bishops, castles, and pawns where they may be the most useful in his MAGA administration.
If my question is impertinent please ignore it.
I agree, mostlyogauge. In addition, these people that are taking jobs away from American citizens also have access to American intellectual property. Not good.
LikeLike
We are NOT tired of WINNING. Just getting started with what must be done. Wolverines indeed.
Wolverines!!!!
Wolverines!!!!
MAJOR WINNING !
Speaking of Wilbur Ross, how is he? Any news? Is he still in hospital?
The man is a US treasure and I hope and pray he is soon up and about. He is needed!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just did a search and no new reports. 🙏🏼🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks
Lots of us are hoping for his speedy recovery.
Trust Wilbur
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wilburine! One of the killers in 45 Team of Patriots!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like a patriot whose all action with few words. I pray he’s good to go 4 more year!
Yes, with Japan in Pacific and India to the South, only need Russia to complete the enclosure…
Of course, Three Gorges Dam may br China and the Globalists next move…world wide famine like Mission Impossible Fallout!
One reason China bought more corn…
When our domestic enemies are thrashed in November, PTrump will extend a hand in friendship to Putin. China’s designs on the Arctic must worry him.
LikeLike
India respects human rights and history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
..I really would like to know if they really fully respect Christians…
LikeLiked by 1 person
More then the CCP and DNC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@sejmon333535208; Fair enough, but we do know absolutely that China does NOT have respect for any religion, especially Christianity.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/more-persecution-in-india-4-things-to-know-about-modis-win.html
“Since Modi was first elected as prime minister, India’s rank as one of the worst persecutors of Christians in the world went up from No. 28 in 2014 to No. 10 this year.“
https://www.opendoorsusa.org/christian-persecution/stories/why-indian-leader-modis-big-win-is-an-absolute-tragedy-for-christians/
“ Christians in this region already routinely experience harassment and discrimination in the form of social ostracism, property destruction, hate speech and condemnation of their religious activities. We need the international community to stand up and do more.””
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now, with the new trade agreement, we might have some leverage
Wrong.
https://www.ncronline.org/news/world/indias-christians-muslims-face-higher-persecution-modi-government
“When India’s Hindu nationalist party, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), declared victory for the second time in the general elections this year, a sense of unease engulfed the country’s minority communities, who make up 18.2% of the country’s population. Since 2014, under Modi’s watch, religious persecution rose.”
LikeLike
Rounding out the discussion as outlined above, Sec of Defense Esper’s remarks on the related dimensions of the Indo-Pacific. The link below gives a summary of his remarks. You need to click on the link and follow the thread.
LikeLike
Additionally, Japan’s Defence Minister Kono briefing to the UK China Research group on the security issues in the region. Very interesting comments summarised here, so you need to click the link for the thread. All seems coordinated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump was never negotiating a “deal” with China, he was strategically decoupling the U.S. from China.”
India can immediately provide the pharmaceutical capacity to replace most of what the US now buys from China. They have the industrial capacity to replace a lot of the parts and assemblies currently made in China.
And…. India does not want to be unduly influenced by US or other external Corporate control.
Reciprocity, Bi / Tri lateral trade that is not beholden to the WTO or EU or China.
This could work out very well for Japan, India, and the US. If this gets finalized, a lot of manufacturing is going to leave China for India. This is very Huge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
America’s greatest enemy besides its own politicians is China. They need to be cut down
to size so they cannot start WWIII. The democrats and rinos, along with their complicit
media, would have us think our #1 enemy is Russia; not so.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nothing comes close to the mendacity and malignancy of our own politicians, not the Chinese, not the Russians, not the Indians, etc.; they just take advantage of the situation as any sensible politician in a similar situation would do as PDJT said so in no uncertain terms many times. In fact, this may have been the reason I started to follow him 5 years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been an indirect investor in India for a very long and frustrating time. I see a huge nation that shares a much closer political and cultural alignment with the USA than does either with China. My hope is this creates opportunity for both countries to decouple from China. I would rather "Made in America" on my goods, but "Made in India" is way better than "Made in China."

Yes, the work VISA issue is very real. Most Indian-Americans are conservative, hard working and add greatly to our nation. But the flow needs to stop.
Yes, the work VISA issue is very real. Most Indian-Americans are conservative, hard working and add greatly to our nation. But the flow needs to stop.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Quality needs to come up with a “made in India” label. Also need assurances that India will eschew slave labor – as they’ve been quite amenable to abusing lower castes for that. It can be accomplished and I hope Pres Trump can encourage that direction.
I’m old enough to remember the evolution of the “Made in Japan” label from junk to high quality. Let’s see if India can repeat that performance.
LikeLike
This is the same bunk about most Hispanics being conservative and yet most that come to the US vote Democrat. Same with all the Indian families in my neighborhood. They vote Dem.
LikeLike
Not Cuban-Americans!
LikeLike
Yeah, I’m aware but they’re a small portion of Spanish speaking population of the US and only influential within Florida politics. The Mexican and Central American immigrants coming here vote for Democrats. Hispanics of a non-immigrant background do tend to lean Republican but with the VISA floodgates wide open and border still not secured yet, those conservative Hispanics will get drowned out by new arrivals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another strong day for the markets. But the broader ramification is the Trump economy that keeps pushing ahead in defiance of the "experts" worst predictions. Strong 3rd quarter, even better 4th quarter when the President is re-elected, and then 2021, the engines of growth will be unstoppable.

Not only transitioning, but positioning us for greatness.
Not only transitioning, but positioning us for greatness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“REPORT: India and U.S. Close to Final Trade Agreement…”,
Only close? Biden has had a final trade agreement with China for decades now.
He supports whatever they want to do and they give him and Where’s Hunter lots and lots of money. See, Biden can do trade deals too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China prefers to make trade deals with a fanatical religious regime while Trump prefers to make trade deals with nations who champion democracy. Noting how China is dealing with the Muslims within its own country, how soon do you think it will be before Iran turns on China?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe they’ll both turn on each other and that will solve a lot of problems all the way around!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Iran is Shiite. China’s Muslims are closer to Sunni. Shiites hate Sunnis and Sunnis hate Shiites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soon, the last remaining question we will be asking is – will Chinese economic imperialist philosophy go quietly into the night?
Their plan was a 100+ year plan to become the world’s only super power. Communist zero-sum philosophy doesn’t provide enough room for more than one super power in the world.
They have waged all-out economic warfare against the United States for 20 years. Their hand-crafted economy is fragile and depends on status-quo, which is rapidly changing beneath them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They realized after WW2 if you are to defeat the USA, you will have to buy them. And with the help of their existing comrades in our government, they may be getting close. Thank God for the USA, President DJT, Sundance, and all the CTH faithful. TRUMP 2020.

PS: First Post
PS: First Post
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great news – brought to us by the leadership of our MAGA President and Mr. Ross.
So encouraging to see this progress. I love his optimism coupled with wisdom and the desire for the good for our nation as well as others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How is Wilbur Ross doing BTW? Has there been any update since he was hospitalized a few days ago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how great things could have actually been if the left had not been fighting against this POTUS from the beginning.
LikeLike
Winnie the Pooh will not take kindly to this…we've got your back Modi, join us for another round of winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Team USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make minimum 150K for H1 visa salary along with 25% tax on offshore projects/hour billing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once this is done, only the demons will be doing business with the devil Chi-coms. Wonder if the Chi-coms know Iran is a house of cards with trip wires all over the place? Nah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cue the picture of the back of pouty panda sitting alone in the dirt.
LikeLike
China……hearing that Ross Perot "sucking sound " of your economy yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
India and Defense Indigenisation Initiative
In the present-day India, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, there is a greater push for indigenisation in the defense sector, that is, to develop and produce defence items within the country. In order to make the country a self-reliant nation in defense production, a few important steps have been announced by the government recently…
The strengthening of ties in this specific domain has come at this juncture when the two countries are facing both traditional and non-traditional security threats…
https://jiss.org.il/en/ningthoujam-the-future-of-india-israel-arms-trade/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why the globalists hate President Trump. They are feeling it big time as their pocketbooks continue to empty. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
we don't need no stink'n China;MAGA
LikeLike
Peanut gallery Question:
NAFTA, China most favoured trade partner happened before my era, and my understanding may be way off base.
If I’m tracking accurately, PM Gondi and Minister Goya are genuinely determined to protect India’s economy and sustain their domestic small business platform that sustains millions of their people.
That didn’t seem to be the case with US political leaders of either party..
if our governing elite had been committed to keeping our domestic industry alive, our leaders would have protected our country from the ensuing socioeconomic and cultuual meltdown we have endured.
As I said,, I’m not versed in economics or fiscal,policies. The choice of globalist market profiteering, Wall St “free trade enmeshment was made before my adulthood.
Could not Congress & economic policy msskers foresee the deleterious long term impact of globalist models?
Governing class swapped the beating heart of our country, the livelihoods of Americans., esp men! for shortsighted portfolio gains, stockholder profit for multinational banking & business conglomerates.
Our power as citizens was replaced by a structure that responded only the interests of international powers.
This decade of sociopolitical and cultural conflict was not inevitable.
In my humble opinion, this mass regression to antiquated “ socialist” nostrums and cultural deconstrion is an artefact of the gross mismanagement we’ve had for thirty years.
There is no reason to make being an American miserable.
Look at these folk! They have much larger burdens, China threatening their border, recent gruesome , religious and factional bloody slaughter, chronic malnourishment, endemic tuberculosis, millions of dirt poor untouchables,.
Yet they manage to put their country first! These guys aren’t in China’s pocket Or stool ids for corrupt Ukrainian regimes.
Why are India’s leaders farsighted and protective of their people while ours are not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ann – The simple answer is that our politicians are corrupt and embraced globalism because it lines their pockets and feeds their egos by giving them more power over the masses (just to make sure I’m clear, masses = American citizens).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann, you didn’t miss a thing.
When the US gave China MFNTS (Most Favored Nation Trading Status), import duties changed from about 40% to about 17% for everything included in the US-WTO trading agreements. That began in 1979 and the US must renew it annually.
Then came NAFTA, and that allowed China a “back door” into US Markets via Canada and Mexico.
Between those agreements, the US lost most steel production, auto parts production, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, etc.
As Ross Perot said “That giant sucking sound is American jobs leaving the US”.
India has seen what happens when nations allow corporate interests to affect national economies and security. They don’t want any part of it. Good on them.
Trump is trying to extricate the US from these harmful treaties and replace them with reciprocal bi-lateral or tri-lateral agreements that the US can negotiate, approve, cancel or modify without having to get the blessing of the EU or the WTO. This diminishes the power of the WTO and globalization like a fire ax taken to matchsticks. Lots of people have spent the last 40 years lining their pockets at the expense of US Jobs and the US Economy. Trump is changing that dynamic. A lot of vested interests don’t like the changes. Hence, all the pushback. As Sundance says, “there’s trillions at stake”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So funny — we each ended our reply quoting Sundance! 🙂
LikeLike
One way to look at what’s gone on through trade over the past decades is to understand that the interests being pushed aren’t those of “nation states” — i.e., governments representing their people — but really are the interests of transnational financial elites versus world governments — ie, transnational elites *against* nation states. The elites want the power. Transnational elites are stateless, but they push their favored policies through governments — using governments — by gaining control of governing apparatuses (usually through political corruption and perverse economic incentives).
Trade deals have been evaluated in terms of which nations win or lose; in reality, all nations’ people have lost, because the real power shift is from decentralized, real economies that work through and for nations’ people — to global-centralized-financialized economies that work on the backs of nations’ people but to the benefit of stateless actors who own paper assets.
Some nations’ leaders have been better than others at defending their traditional economies against rapacious transnational predators and parasites — like India and Japan. Other countries have allowed the predators — transnational financial elites — to take over (sadly, the U.S. for the past decades). China’s leadership has stood alone in seeing this game for what it is — including the weaknesses it creates in other countries like the U.S. — and has carefully strategized to use the system against its enemies, and to allow its own people to be exploited as slave labor for the elite while, in turn, using the world’s sociopathic, greedy and arrogant elite as vessels for its own drive to power, e.g., through infiltration, espionage, theft and social manipulation.
The key, though, for understanding what’s gone on is to realize it’s been stateless actors truly calling the shots and gaining the benefits; Trump is trying to wrest control back to the United States for its own interest (i.e., our people and economy) — and not as a vessel for the Chamber of Commerce and global financial interests. As Sundance says, there are trillions at stake, and virtually no on the current playing field actually is on our side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newhere, you nailed it!
India has plenty of globalist corruptocrats; Mr. Modi is an exceptional patriot. He’s fearless because he gets the kind of respect our President deserves.
LikeLike
👇
A few more details here on the deal
Close to limited trade deal with U.S., says Piyush Goyal
“India is willing to work with an open mind, with a willingness to open our hearts and our markets.”
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/almost-there-piyush-goyal-on-limited-trade-deal-with-us/article32153317.ece?homepage=true
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very familiar with many technical aspects of trade. I have never heard such cogent explanations — merging common sense + technocratic knowledge + genuine wisdom — from any of the so-called (and often self-proclaimed) “experts,” inside and outside government, and I’ve listened to quite a few of them.
SD’s analyses are required reading to understand what’s going on. For kicks, head on over to international economic law and policy blog, where a lot of the DC/globalist trade clique likes to hang out. It’s like reading a bunch pedantic, droning essays on multiplication and division, while SD’s over here explaining higher concepts of calculus in fewer words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I took economics in college, it was pure math. All system dynamics, complex models as useful as the UK model for the China virus.
LikeLike
Something to be encouraged about here – trade agreements that are knit together with principles of economic nationalism will have the effect of cinching off the money pipeline that the pols and lobbyists have been helping themselves to for decades. This will, in turn, weaken their influence over policy, etc, since they will have less and less $$$ to buy access and control policy decisions…..kinda like slowly bleeding a predator to death with cuts or puncture wounds.
Once it no longer pays to spend 20 million dollars to get elected to a job that pays 200K per year, we’ll start to get a MUCH different sort of person running for elective office all across the country.
We will call them citizen legislators, and patriots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like this comment, Monadnock, and your optimism is refreshing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope what PT and his financial team are doing is setting up China to have very limited dealings with the US. They share none of our values and most are corrupt including American CEO's.
LikeLike
Stuff happens… to the detriment of the DNCCP. I'd call that a win…
LikeLike