Black Lives Matter Restarts “Polar Bear Hunting” Program – Michigan Authorities Charge 18-Year-Old Black Male Damire Palmer for Unprovoked Violent Attack Against White Macy’s Employee…

Similar to the well-known “knock out” game, violent black males began attacking random white people as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.  The objective is to violently beat any random white person while a friend or ally films the brutality.  It is also known as “polar bear hunting’.  CTH identified 28 victims in 2014 alone.  [Typical Example]

This is part of the BLM Marxist program of retaliation. Sometimes rape, gang sexual assault, or severe brutalization are part of the effort. This activity has laid dormant for a few years but surfaces again with the rise of the Black Lives Matter community.

If the random white person does not accept the beating, they are racist.

The media are allies in this BLM project.  Anyone who does not willfully submit to the BLM effort, is castigated as the source of their own brutality.

The latest example in Michigan ends with a familiar sentence: “Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to support a hate-crime charge.”

[Michigan] – Michigan authorities have charged an 18-year-old black man for the “unprovoked,” caught-on-video assault of a white Macy’s manager, officials said.

Damire Palmer, of Mount Morris Township, faces one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the June 26 attack on the employee inside the Flint department store. Palmer is still in the wind.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. “This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed.”

In surveillance video that prosecutors obtained from Macy’s, Palmer walks around the store then approaches the manager from behind and clocks him in the head, knocking him to the floor, officials said.

While the manager is on the ground, Palmer pummels him, the footage shows, according to authorities. Palmer then exits the store with his brother. (read more)

VIDEO:

.

Previous examples ignored by media in the last rise of the BLM movement:

Until we honestly confront the reality of what is taking place we cannot expect to see this trend stop. Every single one of these attacks is identical. A black suspect -usually a youth- a specifically intended random white or asian victim, a random blow to the face/head:

2014

New York, New York (near NYU Campus Greenwich Village)

Philadelphia (Brick to face)

New York city, New York (male victim)

New York City, New York (female victim)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (victim killed)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

St. Cloud, Minnesota (victim killed)

Flint, Michigan

New York, New York (six victims from same thug)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Denver, Colorado

Rochester, New York

New York, New York (victim Killed)

Houston, Texas (two victims)

New York, New York (female victim)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ferndale, Michigan

Baltimore Maryland (two victims)

New York, New York (72-year-old victim)

New York, New York (Pregnant female victim)

2013

Brooklyn, New York

Queens, New York

Peoria, Illinois

Winton, North Carolina

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brooklyn, New York

Fort Myers, Florida (89-year-old victim)

Chicago, Illinois (Victim killed)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

New Jersey (13, 14 year-old attackers, Victim killed)

2012

Chicago, Illinois (victim killed)

Michigan (victim was armed and shot attacker in buttocks)

St Paul, Minnesota

Chicago, Illinois (Victim killed)

New York, New York (Tourist victimized)

St. Louis, Missouri

This is what it looks like to be a victim:

Houston metro attack

This is not a myth, or urban legend !

128 Responses to Black Lives Matter Restarts “Polar Bear Hunting” Program – Michigan Authorities Charge 18-Year-Old Black Male Damire Palmer for Unprovoked Violent Attack Against White Macy’s Employee…

  1. freepetta says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    How disgusting!! How about black bear hunting?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lansdalechip says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Definitely racist. Just ask any of the victims above. (end sarc).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:21 pm

        👍🏻 lans

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Bill Durham says:
          June 26, 2020 at 10:50 pm

          I still enjoy getting in fights in my 50s. There is nothing like the look on a milenials face when an old guy shoots a perfect double leg take down and puts on a kimura. And then you crank on it until they scream. The only thing more enjoyable is the look of shock on their girlfriends face. Anyway, I don’t approve of defenseless dorks getting beat up. But I have to admit I did sort of find this to be karma. The Macy’s manager sounded like a social justice warrior beta cuck. The kind of runny nosed punk that was probably out in the streets supporting the thug that was kicking his arse. I am sorry if that sounds cruel. Bottom line is don’t be a liberal milenial beta cuck because there aren’t going to be police to protect you.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • jazzbogie says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:47 pm

        I’m curious how many of these States allow concealed carry. Just asking.

        Like

        Reply
    • fred2w says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      Ahmaud Arbery was hunted and killed by White racists thugs in Georgia.

      Fortunately, the thugs have been arrested and charged with felony murder. They deserve to get the chair.

      As for the Black thug above, he should be charged with a hate crime after assaulting the Macy’s manager.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:45 pm

        Thugs are thugs black, white, brown, purple or green. I’ve seen them all be arrested.
        So should these “Polar Bear” hunters be ignored?
        They are doing their “hunting” in big cities. More people more deaths.
        Oh BTW how about all the destruction of property and violent crimes committed recently?
        Who is committing them? Anarchists? Blacks, whites or both?

        Like

        Reply
      • California Joe says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

        Aubrey was approached by a retired police detective who recognized Aubrey as a man arrested for carrying a gun to a high school football game and suspected of theft from a home being built. When the retired police officer stopped Aubrey…the retired officer was attacked as Aubrey grabbed a gun from the retired officer Aubrey was shot. The news media and RINO Governor are giving this the Travon Martin treatment. The local District Attorney’s Office had declined prosecution and later objected to the charges filed!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Genie says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:34 pm

      Can’t say “black”. Say “bear of color.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • hagarthorrible says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:34 pm

      If I was to go ‘bear’ hunting I would take my rifle, I have known folks who use dogs. When does the season open?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • luke says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      I have met Africans and they are some of the finest people. Even tho they tried to swindle me; I appreciate a good jest lol. They and black peoples from the islands hate what they see here. So many people are clamoring to get into the US I would be willing to accept a trade. Skin color for skin color color skin if that be the requirement. I will trade white (libs) ones for black any day. These people outside marvel at our country; they long to be here. And they don’t understand this shit either.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • luke says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:16 pm

      This hurts tho. You know that I am non tolerant of this shit. If it comes down to it I am 100% ready.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. icthematrix says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    So ready to see these thugs pummeled into grape nuts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    I watched the Macy’s video a day or two ago. The perp and videographer claimed the victim called one of them a racial slur. They acted as if THAT was justification for the brutal assault. I hope BOTH go to jail.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. albertus magnus says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    PDJT must stop hiding behind states’ rights and protect American citizens.

    This nonsense has to stop.

    Like

    Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      This is not up to President Trump. This IS up to the individual states and municipalities.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Genie says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        …and additional “mall security” according to the news report.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:49 pm

        Remember this? (from Wikipedia)

        “The Stand in the Schoolhouse Door took place at Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963. George Wallace, the Governor of Alabama, in a symbolic attempt to keep his inaugural promise of “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” and stop the desegregation of schools, stood at the door of the auditorium to try to block the entry of two African American students: Vivian Malone and James Hood.[1]

        “In response, President John F. Kennedy issued Executive Order 11111, which federalized the Alabama National Guard, and Guard General Henry V. Graham then commanded Wallace to step aside.[2] Wallace then spoke further, but eventually moved, and Malone and Hood completed their registration. The incident brought Wallace into the national spotlight.[3]”

        Time for POTUS to have a JFK moment.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • hagarthorrible says:
          June 26, 2020 at 11:16 pm

          where in the US Constitution is public education specifically delineated as a Federal right; education of its citizens is rightfully a States Rights issue, and George Wallace was the duly-elected governor. Eisenhower used the 82nd Airborne in Little Rock…he was wrong. The basis for both of these actions, as well as being the bedrock of the Brown vs Kansas Board of Education was set upon the 14th Amendment. The 14th became law as an ‘act of congress’ and not as a duly ratified addition to the US Constitution. so even if the right to a public education is somehow found to be mandated, the 14th Amendment can be the basis of federal intervention. just because the desired goal is right and proper…and in this time only a fool doesn’t see the necessity of governmental involvement in education…but it doesn’t make it constitutional for the federal government to be involved entity. It is my belief that at some point in the future, a constitutionally sound SCOTUS will throw out the loosely written existing hate crimes legislation…the enforcement has left an abysmal trail of favoritism

          Like

          Reply
    • Joshua2415 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      What precisely do you expect the President of the United States to do?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:52 pm

        As JFK did when Geo Wallace tried to prevent black students from entering Uni. of Alabama. Federalize the National Guard of one of the states in which the gov is NOT protecting his/her citizens.

        Like

        Reply
        • Joshua2415 says:
          June 26, 2020 at 11:07 pm

          JFK ordered in the National Guard because Wallace was violating federal law, not because he wasn’t defending his citizens (Article VI, “Supremacy Clause”). Until one of the rogue dem governors breaks federal law, or explicitly asks for federal government help, Trump’s options are extremely limited.

          Like

          Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      PDJT “supporters”need to stop being naive and stupid about what one man is able to do under the constitution. He is done more than anyone imagined possible. Give it a rest. Don’t vote for him if you’re dissatisfied and enjoy your indentured servitude under PJSB.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        June 26, 2020 at 11:03 pm

        What people don’t like about POTUS’ “strategy” is just that: they recognized it AS a strategy, a political strategy and he made sure of that when he announced last week he was rather enjoying watching Dems destroy themselves. Say WHAT, Mr. PRESIDENT?

        We’d prefer you, sir, to think of the citizens suffering because of what is happening rather than taking comfort from believing your political enemies will destroy themselves. Even IF they did, they will have done it at the expense of people and property.

        Further, people KNOW you actually DO have the Constitutional authority to take action in cities and states.

        Like

        Reply
    • hocuspocus13 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      President Trump has offered Federal Government help to each

      Governor and Mayor

      They just have to call him

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • upstate909 says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:50 pm

        Yes the dems are letting this happen to their constituents; coming to a town near you should you give a vote in their favor.

        Like

        Reply
    • hagarthorrible says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      States Rights do prevail! Civil crime is not under Federal purview nor should it ever be…live in the state that enforces its laws in ways that make you comfortable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Charlie says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      Unless it is a federal crime, then the local authorities (liberal mayors) decide if the perpetrator is charged or released. Even if arrested, they will be released. What to do?

      Like

      Reply
    • James says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:56 pm

      @realDonaldTrump
      ’s town hall on Fox News drew over 5 MILLION viewers, beating MSNBC and CNN COMBINED!

      Like

      Reply
  5. Ish Kabibble says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Over 600K carry in my state. This might not end well for future participants.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. WVNed says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    through a wood chipper

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mazziflol says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Where is the EO to null and void bogus ‘Hate Crime’ laws. If crimes are not judged equally under hate crime laws, then do away with them all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. SW Richmond says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Why would anyone live in a city? My God, the stupid burns.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. noswamp says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    They want to start a race war before Trump is elected. Don’t take the bait.
    Prosecute these punks as with any other crime and send them to jail for a very long time so they can have time to think about what they want to do after they hit 40 and are eligible for bail.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WVNed says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      Democrats hate blacks. So they are trying to get us to kill all of them. A democrat post term abortion.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      I’m sorry but AA’s are 14% of the population. The percentage of AA’s that agree with this kind of lawlessness is even less, I’d imagine well less than 1%.

      I wish we could all find a way to coalesce and show our numbers like the rioters and protestors do. If we did it would stop this insanity in its tracks immediately because it would be such an overwhelming show of people opposed to this crap.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Joshua2415 says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:35 pm

        We did that. It was called the Tea Party. And John McCain and the rest of the republican party pissed on our heads and told us to enjoy the rain.
        Which is precisely why Donald J Trump is now President of the United States.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Arcollins040@yahoo.com says:
          June 26, 2020 at 11:01 pm

          We can’t allow this to continue to divide us. There are numerous black Americans appalled by this behavior. We are speaking out, our voices are just muted even more so than white conservatives.

          Like

          Reply
          • Irisheyes says:
            June 26, 2020 at 11:14 pm

            The cabal / deep state foments the race hatred to keep up distracted from seeing what they’re doing or have done. They fear nothing more than ALL of us working together to take them down. I agree with you, Arcollins – we have to get past this!

            Like

            Reply
      • SarahB says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

        “The percentage of AA’s that agree with this kind of lawlessness is even less, I’d imagine well less than 1%.”

        You can imagine honest lawyers but you would be wrong there too.
        The mainstream blacks are just like the rank and file FBI agents when it comes to standing up for what’s right.
        As long as it’s hurting “the other side” you’re not going to hear a peep out of them.
        This has been going on since I was in grade school in CA in the 50’s.
        As soon as the blacks entered the schools, the assaults and the rapes started and every time a fight was broke up by a teacher, it was ALWAYS “He called me a “…………..” even though everyone knew it was a lie.
        I saw a article today in the ChicSunTimes that should make many here happy and ties right into this.
        “60% of felons in Chicago who applied under the “Next Step Act” released”.
        Maybe the Kushners will meet one of them at Macys.
        Oh, wait, unlike us, they have SS cover.

        Like

        Reply
        • Marc says:
          June 26, 2020 at 11:01 pm

          How many black people do you actually know and interact with in your personal life? I’m sure you can count them on one hand so you should keep your assertions on “mainstream blacks” to yourself. You don’t know me nor my family.

          Like

          Reply
          • arcollins040 says:
            June 26, 2020 at 11:14 pm

            Exactly, I am seeing a lot of racist views on this post. We are not all out here beating white people in the streets, just like it is not all black people that were looting and rioting. There is evil in every race.

            Like

            Reply
      • Charlie says:
        June 26, 2020 at 10:55 pm

        Unless it is a federal crime, then the local authorities (liberal mayors) decide if the perpetrator is charged or released. Even if arrested, they will be released. What to do?

        Like

        Reply
    • alonzo1956 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      Noswamp
      I am willing to bet that when the perp is caught and tried, the jail sentence will be far less than what they the prosecution originally wanted to give Roger Stone.

      Like

      Reply
    • Marilyn Shealy says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:20 pm

      Back in 2016 black lives matters came in before the election they appeared to be peaceful, some spoke English others didn’t. They took alot of jobs, during the holidays away from area people. I didn’t understand, what was going on at that time. I asked alot of questions, no one knew the answers to. They took over a nursing home my partner was in, also both Walmarts in that town, hired them. They stayed for better then 6 months, I was told they were from the Dominican Republic. They have since been replaced by Hispanics, which is odd in New England. So my guess is this is a sanctuary city now. When you go into this one Walmart, listen to what goes on around you, they are all speaking Spanish. My police scanner was going crazy, with stops and accidents. They do not know how to read the signs. I kept on hearing papers or no papers.

      Like

      Reply
  10. RedBallExpress says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    The reaction of life long Democrats who can’t think or see:
    “This is terrible, we have to vote for Biden”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      unfortunately, you have a valid point

      Like

      Reply
    • Bth says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      I don’t think so. There are too many people with kids, businesses, assets, husbands who see the brutality here. Can’t believe this results in more votes.

      Like

      Reply
      • RedBallExpress says:
        June 26, 2020 at 11:00 pm

        Not trying to argue but I am referring to Democrats that will never vote for Trump. They can’t see cause and effect and blame Trump for the country going to hell.

        What is really outrageous is a lot of them are totally against senile politicians, abortion, gun control, riots, masks, etc but will only vote Democrat period. Its like they knowingly vote for their enemy.

        Like

        Reply
  11. nerveman says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    I’m strapped. You strapped? Get a conceal carry license. Go to the range and learn. Meet a very diverse crowd. Everybody goes and you would be surprised how diverse and everybody has a common interest.

    Like

    Reply
    • garavaglia1 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      I am too. But being strapped wouldn’t have helped this guy.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      But but but … wouldn’t that be “disproportionate force”. “Why didn’t you run away?”. Having said all that … I’d not hesitate to empty my clip in the wild animal. Self preservation Trumps everything else. It’s in MY DNA … I don’t have the coward, victim, gene.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Bone Fish says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    The truth is white charity has only ever had one child, and his name is black resentment.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Tl Howard says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    I encourage everyone here to spread this through their emails, twitter accounts, fb to everyone and anyone.

    It disgusts me that corporations seem NOT to distinguish between saying the black lives are important from promoting “BLM” or “Black Live Matter.”

    This org is the KKK of our time, along with Antifa, and by God, make everyone KNOW it and make the Dem Party wear it up their asses.

    Like

    Reply
  14. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Just think…

    Dan Cathy, the CEO of Chick-fil-a says white people should shine the shoes of these polar bear hunters.

    Screw him AND Chick-fil-a.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Bogeyfree says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Will somebody put a mic in front of Lindsey and McConnell so we can hear their outrage………..

    Like

    Reply
  16. mandy says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Now now, you guys….we ALL know that the black youths only do these attacks because they’re poor … and beating a white person to death puts food on their tables, or something….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Big Bubba says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      This wouldn’t be happening if we just invested more money in after school programs or midnight basketball. I mean, it’s not that hard to figure out people. /s

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      We all … “deserve” … a beat down!! Becaaauuussssse … “colonialism” … or … “settler culture” … or something. None of it has to make any sense … it’s just excuse-making for “wilding” … effen WILD ANIMALS doin what WILD ANIMALS do. No rational justification necessary.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Galahad says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    This disgusts me to no end. It is time we demand action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. WhiteBoard says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    in summary,

    Cops treat certain feeling blacks (thuggish ) and freaking any color really,,,, a certain way when dealing with them… why? because of this guy right here…. THERE IS AN UNDERCURRENT of activity the WORLD hides of a privlidged thug culture that now get away with, and encouraged to do, their violent racist thuggery against other colors ( really any color that its accepted to beat down and get away with – ironically we know that is asian, indian, and white).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Galahad says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Look at that ugly mug smiling that he attacked someone unprovoked from behind. What a piece!

    Like

    Reply
    • dougofthenorth says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      I gotta say the way this colored fellow is punching I would bet he sought out this particular white dude for his impish boi body.
      If this fellow hit me from behind, he might not live to regret it.

      Like

      Reply
  20. corimari2013 says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Have you seen the video of the black kid who punched an elderly white woman (using a walker) as he walked by her on a NYC sidewalk? She went flying down onto the pavement.
    Have you seen the video of a black man walking up to a white man who is washing his car (at the curb in Brooklyn, NY), and shooting him twice in the neck from behind? The man died. A father of a young child.
    Lone wolf attacks…polar bear hunts…terrorism.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      I have seen both videos and they make your blood boil. There has been next to nothing about the man shot, where did you find info?

      Like

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      June 26, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      I am sure millions saw that as it was all over the net. But, are they connecting that behavior to the Dems? Do they see POTUS as someone who is taking action to prevent scum like that from walking the streets of NYC?

      That guy had a record longer than ten arms but in a DeBlasio NYC, it matters not.

      So, while Donald J. Trump can’t change the laws of NYC, he sure as hell has the biggest stage on which to speak about “laws” such as those in NYC and about criminals who would harm us. Clearly, Twitter doesn’t have the gravitas that’s necessary for discussion of such a crime by a person who should NOT have been walking the streets of a civilized society.

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      The Brooklyn victim: “Kenneth Singleton, 35, a clothing designer and graffiti artist from Brooklyn’s East New York, has been identified as the man who was shot dead while washing his car on Saturday”. He wasn’t white, but for certain the attack was unprovoked

      Like

      Reply
  21. cplogics says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    It’s time for a national address in prime time by the President of the United States. We can continue to blame Democrats all we want, but the President alone took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and to protect the nation from both foreign and domestic assault. There is no time to waste, Mr. President, election or no election. The time of waiting has passed. We stand with you. As Margaret Thacher said, “don’t go wobbly”.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    One of my neighbors here in Minneapolis – a white, hyphenated-name woman “Reverend” for a liberal Presbyterian church – offered the neighborhood free “No Justice No Peace” signs. To me, that slogan is an implicit threat: “give us what we want or there’ll be violence”. Of course she’s in the nice part of town, not the parts where there’s no more grocery stores because they all just got burned down. I hate people like her as much as the thugs.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Tl Howard says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    I think our failure as citizens has been our inability to find a way to make the media PAY. Editors, producers, anchors who speak the words into the camera, SPONSORS (Yes, we could have a very different landscape in the USA right now if we had banded together against corporate sponsors of NBC, ABC, CBS and if we had launched truth campaigns against Disney, Comcast, Verizon, etc. )

    As long as the media isn’t embarrassed, shamed, made to pay personally and financially, they’ll eventually win this war because they carry the big microphones and we don’t.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Big Jake says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    What the hell kind of name is Damire?

    And POTUS needs to stop beating around the bush on this stuff. I’ve been a supporter since the day he announced but now even my patience has worn thin. Step in and put a STOP to this crap publicly and forcefully. Prime time perp walks and frog marches NOW. The average Joe has had enough.

    Like

    Reply
  26. dufrst says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Apply for your conceal carry weapon license (CCW)! No matter how long the process is, do it!

    Like

    Reply
  27. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    I could easily revert to being the bigoted racist that I used to be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Arcollins040 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      And the cycle will just continue. Don’t judge all Black people by the videos you see just like you don’t want us to judge all white people based on Derek Chauvin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    This continues to sicken us all.
    These sub humans are truly animals.
    They don’t deserve jail time.
    The firing squad is the way to g…..
    for those who intentionally thrives to harm or destroy another person’s face/head/brain.
    They are doing this to keep us in our homes in fear.
    I pray for safety for Treepers and all American Patriots from these vicious animalistic attacks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. jacintodad says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Where was the injustice department when this was an everyday occurrence during Osama’s reign ? And where is the injustice department on this now ? Everyone with 2 brain cells knows exactly what this is and the hate crime and if white youths were doing this to them it would be automatically a hate crime and it is when it’s referred to as polar bear hunting. If that picture of the pos is his mugshot then he deserves a shot from the blind side and you can bet the fraudulent AG from Michigan will push for A lean sentence especially in Flint.

    Like

    Reply
  30. FreyFelipe says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    The latest example in Michigan ends with a familiar sentence: “Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to support a hate-crime charge.”

    Write Black Privilege.

    Like

    Reply
  31. FreyFelipe says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    White on black= Horrible. Black on black = Meh. Black on white= Shhhhh.

    Once you understand this, you pretty much understand it all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. FreyFelipe says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    There are a number of races and ethnic groups in America. Counting in ethnic groups, probably several to more than a dozen. Whatever the number, it would seem to be one too many.

    BTW, please don’t anyone ask me what I meant. Maybe even I don’t know what I meant. Maybe. Reasonable doubt they call it.

    Like

    Reply
  33. kleen says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Blue cities.

    Like

    Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 26, 2020 at 11:06 pm

      Portland and Seattle are blue (democrat) cities and they don’t have this, not nearly as much anyway, so their must be an addition factor, and a bigger factor, and we all know what it is.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Harlan says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    The smile on that little bastards face is there only because he believes he is invincible.
    He can commit any atrocity and not pay the consequences because he is a.) black and b.) a leftist.

    That has to change if we are serious about keeping our country.

    Like

    Reply
  35. sunnydaze says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    I remember when they terrorized the Milwaukee Waterfront Fair several years back (2012?). So sad to turn a great family venue into a scary, violence -filled event.

    The Obama years.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bill says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    These guys are such cowards.

    In late 2013before it became known about the knock out game, I was going for my after work run through Ballston in Arlington VA. I was running up Randolph St between Fairfax Blvd and Wilson Blvd. I was probably 500 ft away and I notice a black mail walking down the middle of the sidewalk. I’ll never forget it. He had short dreads with a white rubber band type ring around one lock on the left side. He was wearing a Bob Marley shirt. White shirt with Marleys face on it with Jamaican flag colors over his face. Super baggy black shorts. High white Sox and high tops. As I got closer I noticed he was purposely impeding my path so I kept veering closer to the edge of the sidewalk and curb. My radar went up. And this just so happened to be at the peak of my Muay Thai training, thank God almighty. Right when I was out of space as we were about to basically be colliding I saw his fist go up and back and thanks to my training I went into street guard and side stepped with my feet properly positioned and before he knew it I was on his weak side, he was totally exposed and I faked a punch. Just a quick twitch. He backed off really quick. I had my head phones on and my music was loud because I like it that way when running. He was saying something to me I couldn’t hear. But then he casually turned back in the direction he was walking and strolled off as I stood there in full fight stance. I stopped my music. Stared him down until he was so far away I knew he wouldn’t try and sneak me.

    I cut my run short and sprinted back home. I don’t keep my phone on me when running. Just my iPod and keys. I called the local cops and gave a full description and told them what happened. I then went on Facebook (when I still had it) and I posted the event on there trying to warn my friends about this guy so they would be safe.

    It was about 3 months later that stories started coming out in the news about the knock out game. It was then I knew he was trying to make me a victim of that game. Chicken S—t punk whimped out just because I was willing to go toe to toe. These people are absolute cowards. If you stand your ground and they don’t out number you they will back down like the p——-s they are.

    Stay safe out there everyone.

    Like

    Reply
  37. SOCRATES says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    CONCEAL AND CARRY!!!

    Like

    Reply
  38. California Joe says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    According to FBI statics Black males between the ages of 14 and 35 account for 3.5% of the population of the United States and commit 60% of the homicides and even more of the violent crime. So, why is President Trump pandering to a group that would kill you and never even vote for him?

    Like

    Reply
  39. timothy says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Charges of racism do not work anymore; your rhetoric has met reality.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Henwood says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Sadly this practice is all too common in the UK

    Like

    Reply
  41. Red Mosquito says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    There is definitely a race that is privileged in this country. And it aint whites. Name another race of people who can get away with the crap this thugs get away with every day.

    Like

    Reply
  42. timothy says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    People are waking up to the fact that we are not the same people and that we cannot live together.

    Separation is the moral thing to do.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Joebkonobi says:
    June 26, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    I remember seeing one “polar bear” attack on an elderly lady using a walker. The black man is walking down the sidewalk and as he passes her he sticks his arm out and clocks her. She falls on the sidewalk and he just keeps on walking. Very sick. These are racist hate crimes!

    Hard to believe we are at a place that hate crimes only apply to whir on black. Republicans are scum sucking cowards afraid to offend the woke crowd. They aren’t woke, they are criminals. When a BLM leader says if they don’t get what they want they will burn the system down, then they are an enemy and must be defeated “by any means necessary”. Otherwise we do not have a Country, just a banana republic waiting for the next coup.

    Like

    Reply

