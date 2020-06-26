Black Lives Matter Restarts “Polar Bear Hunting” Program – Michigan Authorities Charge 18-Year-Old Black Male Damire Palmer for Unprovoked Violent Attack Against White Macy’s Employee…

Similar to the well-known “knock out” game, violent black males began attacking random white people as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The objective is to violently beat any random white person while a friend or ally films the brutality. It is also known as “polar bear hunting’. CTH identified 28 victims in 2014 alone. [Typical Example]

This is part of the BLM Marxist program of retaliation. Sometimes rape, gang sexual assault, or severe brutalization are part of the effort. This activity has laid dormant for a few years but surfaces again with the rise of the Black Lives Matter community.

If the random white person does not accept the beating, they are racist.

The media are allies in this BLM project. Anyone who does not willfully submit to the BLM effort, is castigated as the source of their own brutality.

The latest example in Michigan ends with a familiar sentence: “Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to support a hate-crime charge.”

[Michigan] – Michigan authorities have charged an 18-year-old black man for the “unprovoked,” caught-on-video assault of a white Macy’s manager, officials said. Damire Palmer, of Mount Morris Township, faces one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the June 26 attack on the employee inside the Flint department store. Palmer is still in the wind.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. “This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed.” In surveillance video that prosecutors obtained from Macy’s, Palmer walks around the store then approaches the manager from behind and clocks him in the head, knocking him to the floor, officials said. While the manager is on the ground, Palmer pummels him, the footage shows, according to authorities. Palmer then exits the store with his brother. (read more)

Previous examples ignored by media in the last rise of the BLM movement:

Until we honestly confront the reality of what is taking place we cannot expect to see this trend stop. Every single one of these attacks is identical. A black suspect -usually a youth- a specifically intended random white or asian victim, a random blow to the face/head:

2014

New York, New York (near NYU Campus Greenwich Village)

Philadelphia (Brick to face)

New York city, New York (male victim)

New York City, New York (female victim)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (victim killed)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

St. Cloud, Minnesota (victim killed)

Flint, Michigan

New York, New York (six victims from same thug)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Denver, Colorado

Rochester, New York

New York, New York (victim Killed)

Houston, Texas (two victims)

New York, New York (female victim)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ferndale, Michigan

Baltimore Maryland (two victims)

New York, New York (72-year-old victim)

New York, New York (Pregnant female victim)

2013

Brooklyn, New York

Queens, New York

Peoria, Illinois

Winton, North Carolina

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brooklyn, New York

Fort Myers, Florida (89-year-old victim)

Chicago, Illinois (Victim killed)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

New Jersey (13, 14 year-old attackers, Victim killed)

2012

Chicago, Illinois (victim killed)

Michigan (victim was armed and shot attacker in buttocks)

St Paul, Minnesota

Chicago, Illinois (Victim killed)

New York, New York (Tourist victimized)

St. Louis, Missouri

This is what it looks like to be a victim:

This is not a myth, or urban legend !