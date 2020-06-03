Four Issues Highlight How Lindsey Graham’s Senate Hearings Are a Deep State Cover Operation…

The testimony of former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is now complete and we are able to make an honest assessment into the motives and intents of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and specifically Chairman Lindsey Graham.
Without a doubt, it is now clear Senator Lindsey Graham is executing the familiar chaff and countermeasure approach to cover-up the former administration surveillance abuses.
Here are four specific reasons that clarity is assured. Ranked in order of brutality:
♦ Number Four:
While there was some cursory inquiry into the reasoning of Rod Rosenstein to authorize the direct targeting of Trump campaign officials, not a single Senator inquired about the specifics behind how the August 2, 2017, scope memo was created:
Who specifically identified the targets; what justification was provided by the special counsel to target the officials; why were those specific persons were selected; and under what predicate was Rosenstein authorized to expand the Mueller investigation?
The Senators on the Judiciary Committee, with full knowledge and forethought; and with specific access to the document in question; and with malicious intent to deny justice on behalf of those targeted; totally failed to make appropriate inquiry.
♦ Number Three:
To make matters worse… The Senate Judicary Committee members specifically stated they were aware of the content of the Mueller Report. As a witness, DAG Rosenstein brought a copy of the Mueller report with him to the hearing; and yet not a single member of the committee highlighted the hidden/secret October 20, 2017, scope memo.
There was ZERO inquiry from the Senate Judiciary Committee into a known issue that was/is relevant to the ongoing prosecution of General Michael Flynn; and the underlying evidence, first uncovered within the report; highlighting how Rod Rosenstein authorized a hidden memorandum to target Michael Flynn Jr. as leverage to force a guilty plea from the original target of Rosenstein authorized. This was completely ignored:
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s lack of inquiry was either because they held no awareness of the hidden scope memo; or, more likely, because they needed to pretend they held no awareness of the hidden October 2nd scope memo to avoid exposing it.
♦ Number Two:
Despite the former Deputy AG stating twice that he was troubled by the leaking of the highly classified FISA application to the media, the committee intentionally and purposefully avoided asking the obvious question:
If DAG Rod Rosenstein was so concerned about the leak of the Carter Page FISA, then why did the DOJ under Rosenstein’s tenure purposefully refuse to indict SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking the FISA application?
During his testimony Deputy AG Rosenstein testified this specific leak was alarming to him because it identified the innocent target of the investigation, Carter Page. However, Rosenstein was alarmed enough to prosecute Wolfe for the leak. Why Not?
The Senate Judiciary Committee never went near that highly explosive issue.
However, if the purpose and intent of Senator Graham were not crystal clear by those three prior issues that were left undiscussed, the number one proof of his intention is stunning in it’s brutality.
♦ Number One:
The Senate Judiciary Committee was recently made aware of a letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court written in July of 2018. The letter was/is a specific example of fraud upon the court during the tenure of Rod Rosenstein. It is inexcusable that Rod Rosenstein was not asked about the July 12, 2018, material lie to the court.
Please notice this DOJ cover letter (making the committee aware) was personally sent to Chairman Lindsey Graham by the DOJ as ORDERED by the FISA Court.
The content of the communication was a 2018 letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court. The letter below was sent by the DOJ National Security Division on July 12, 2018.
The purpose of the hearing today was specifically about the FISA abuses, yet the committee did not ask a single question about this letter. Here it is:
This is an incredibly misleading letter to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
How is it even remotely possible for Senator Lindsey Graham to conduct an inquiry into Crossfire Hurricane and FISA abuses, and yet completely avoid asking Rod Rosenstein about the content of a letter that was specifically created during his tenure; and goes directly to the heart of his personal involvement.
The content itself is a complete fabrication of information and it was written by Rosenstein’s DOJ a full fifteen months after the DOJ was fully aware the predicate for the FISA application was fraudulent.
This 2018 justification letter was so alarming the FISA Court itself demanded the DOJ send a copy of it to the Senate Judiciary Committee to use in oversight. However, Chairman Graham didn’t ask Rod Rosenstein a single question about it.
There is no way to look at the absence of inquiry without accepting the motive and intent of the committee is to bury information; thereby protecting DC entities.
The hearing was intentionally scheduled to give the appearance of Senator Graham taking action; he isn’t. It’s the all-too-familiar…
.….Chaff and countermeasures!
It will come out and I pray to God that Panty Wearing Graham is involved.
lindsey graham needs to be primaried.
and sundance needs to put a not in this sentence, “However, Rosenstein was alarmed enough to prosecute Wolfe for the leak.”
Number Five—- not a single question about the 25th amendment or taping the president. Mueller’s tape recorder.
Number Six— why did you advise the president that if he released exculpatory evidence, that would be obstruction? How is revealing the truth obstruction?
Let that sink in.
Food news is that McCabe is pissed and trying to win points with a DC jury, just in case.
I’m really starting to think they are all crisis actors just playing the American people hoping you stay divided against one another and never focus on them.
Kinda like Alex Jones complaining all the time about how he’s been banned from YouTube, Twitter and Facebook but he’s never once filed a lawsuit.
I sick and tired of people be played a fiddle.
It doesn’t matter that Graham stopped Rosenstein from naming the dozens of agents and lawyers involved in the coup as long as Barr and Durham are getting the names and the evidence from whatever Rosenstein knows! Remember there’s nothing Graham and the Senate can do except talk and talk is cheap!
Rosenstein said there were dozens of agents involved AND I HOPE AND BELIEVE MOST OF THEM WEREN’T INVOLVED. Listen at the 0.50 mark. Saying Rosenstein claimed dozens of agents were involved is misleading at best. Leaving the rest of the quote OUT changes the entire sentence. That also makes Graham not guilty of trying to hide that particular remark .Graham doesn’t need our help to be proven a liar and we don’t need to lie to prove Graham a liar.
I am not disappointed because I never expected anything more from Lindsay Graham. He is a snake in the grass. A total swamp rat.
Other than finding out RR was hoodwinked and SC wrote the scope memo, today was a waste. What an empty suit Linsey is, for 2 years he’s been telling anyone who’d listen, he was going to get to the bottom of ”this”. Here it is, key, star witness, all Teed up….and Graham shanks it. The job is to big for the man.
The ‘man’ is not big enough for his jock strap . . .
At this point POTUS should consider taking out every Rino in the Senate. Let the Dems win. Take out Mitch Lindsey. All of them. Who cares. It doesn’t matter anymore. There’s no difference. They are all Dems pretending to be Republican. Start over.
Excellent analysis by SD as usual.
Confirms my belief not only is Graham a sphincter orifice, he could quality as a traitor to justice.
So why bother paying attention to this crap anymore? No one in the Senate, either side, is interested in getting to bottom of this. It’s a waste of time. We all knew in our hearts that Lindsay is a POS. Yet we hoped. I’m done hoping.
I’m sick. The whole d@mn thing is a charade. The president has the authority and the power to declassify whatever he wants. What is he waiting for? Maybe an emergency will happen? Like now?
We knew it would be… Good job, Sundance. Keep shining the light.
This is why DJT is doing it himself in the campaign arena. McConnell, Graham all swamp. Carpetbaggers, thieves and liars all.
Really not surprised. Graham is a deep state swamp rat.
Why did he postpone his so-called hearing until the virus and riots dominated the news?
We know why. He’s covering this with a pillow until it stops wiggling.
Sad that they are so corrupt – cannot give up though! Keep fighting
lol!
Precisely why I don’t really care about these hearings.
And if you trusted Lindsay Graham to do the right thing, well I sell bridges if you want to contact me later 😂
I can just imagine the conversations of the Judiciary members after their staged kabuki theater. RINO’s and democrats laughing together at their magical production for we the pleabs!
They are all celebrating with an afternoon cocktail, I am sure . . .
Sundance all morning (during testimony!) I was looking forward to your assessment that I was hoping you would do! I hoped upon hope I would see some good news come in this assessment. Darn that I was wrong.
NEVER trust Lindsey the RINO….EVER!
He’s not the one calling the shots. He takes orders just like the others of both sides.
It’s a big club and we ain’t in it
It is literally like the farmer asking the fox to inquire why his chickens are missing.
How is it possible for Graham to conduct a fair hearing when he was involved in the attempt to Remove Trump himself. He admitted that he saw the fake Russian collusion Steel Dossier that his BEST friend John McCain had. He admitted that he was the one who told McCain to give it to Comey.
Graham should Not be heading any investigation. He should be removed from the Senate and be tried for Treason .
Dont worry, the meaneeist bites will be in Graham.s primary re-election ads next week right before PDJT’s picture with Lindsay thanking him for all he has done over the last 3 years.
Dog and pony show – that’s all it was.
Or elephant and donkey show
And they didn’t even do a good job of faking it.
Like I said yesterday.
Dollars to donuts Graham kicks the can down the road closer to November 3rd.
Sundance please put the picture of the kid kicking the can. It’s appropriate for today’s song and dance!
Do you know what’s really going to be galling ? Insannity will have Ms. CYA on tonight and sing his praises for being so “brave” at going after Redactenstein.
This is if Vanity can get off the incessant recital of his mixed martial arts training.
delighteddeplorable: “Vanity” that’s cool.
Maybe he’ll weep on Linsey’s shoulder about his failed marriage instead.
Shocking that thee was not ONE Senator that deigned to ask one penetrating question.
L-Dob. The ball is in your court.
The United States Senate is where truth goes to die. Evil.
Lindsey Graham just tee’d up a few Talking points for Hannity to chomp on….
Maria Bartiromo will not be fooled
Maria will pimp-slap little Lindsay into next year. But I think he’ll avoid her for quite some time. He’s a wussy RINO putz.
Don’t remember a more useless hearing ever when they could have tore Rosenstein a new one. Mitch must have threatened them.
The good news: we will see on full display those in the Senate who are full of shit. Secondly, you can be sure that Barr has his prosecutors getting answers to the questions where the Senators do not.
why was RNC moved from North Carolina?
look no further than Miss Lindsey…
Isn’t Miss Lindsey SC?
McConnell and his deep state senate buddies were in on the coup attempt from the beginning. How could anyone believe that now they are going to investigate themselvea?
Lyndsey Graham is a disgrace to America, to the senate, to South Carolina and to himself.
Mitch McConnell is also a disgrace.
IMHO I believe Lindsey was protecting not only himself but his cohort and gf 6ft under McPain.
When this hearing “ended” I was wondering where the rest is. Couldn’t believe it was completed.
I bet Ms. Lindsey gave his very large portrait of Songbird a big kiss before heading out to Capitol Hill this morning.
Sundance, first, thank you so much for bringing your analysis and documents all together throughout the past three years so that we may know just what the heck has been going on. With that in mind, how in the world do they think we are this stupid?! I feel like somehow they need to know from us that if they have no intention of actually investigating a damn thing, then stop wasting our time and tax dollars on this. There will never be a shoving of this under the rug, they need to know they can’t fool us with this charade in pretending to be doing something. We don’t believe this and we know the answers to the questions that should have been asked. Just forget it and leave it to Durahm and Barr, who basically are our only hope unless Ratclliffe declassifies and releases more stuff for at least to be public information.
It was your usual Exoneration Hearing courtesy of our deep state corruptocrats. (I love Sundances’s new word)
Most of our elected politicians are either corrupt or idiots. Why wouldn’t the FBI/CIA etc feel like they are the law unto themselves. They know that our politicians will run cover for them; It is the path of least resistance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
~ grammy
At this point is there any hope? It doesn’t appear as if anyone in elected office is with the people of the United states. At the snail’s pace they do things even 4 more years of Trump feels like a delay of the inevitable shredding of the constitution and the end of America as we know it. It just makes me feel a great sadness. Trump can only do so much when the the powers that be are capable of shutting down the country even with him in office.
Fear not, frank!
As long as there’s no mail in vote on November 3, 2020 justice will not only be done but we will see it being done,
in a most spectacular and heartfelt way.
God’s on His throne now and He’s the boss of these “a**hole”.
I quote the good people of Hong Kong.
Oh they didn’t want to bump the guy carrying the bowl of hot soup. Might spill some of it and make a mess. But even worse, might spill it on them.
Most Senators did nopt ask any questions, or only 1 in 5 minutes. All they wanted to do was talk eother about how necessary it was to have the hearing, or how irrelevant it was given that America is burning. The Senators should stop making speeches and ask some hard hitting questions.
But people like Sundance, Bongino, undercoverHuber etc, should prepare a list of questions and give it to a handful of Senators who are at least half interested in exploring the facts. Then at least some probing questions might be asked.
This is just another dog and pony show.
It saddens me that everyday something new comes to light that indicates we are well on our way to turning into a third world country.
“Chaff and countermeasures!”
And just what else did we expect? After 4 years of obfuscation, cover up and lies it is a foregone conclusion nothing is going to happen to any of the culprits nor is justice going to prevail. Yeah, it’s big and it’s ugly alright but it is the norm so live with it.
I expected nothing more. The Senate and a large chunk of the House are in on it. It’s amazing that DJT’s Presidency has endured. FUBAR
Prayer is the only weapon we can wield that will kill the evil that are the governments of the world, the “royals”, the “free press” and Frankenpope.
Pretty sure we’re not going to see either QEII, Prince Charles or Andrew, unless it’s a video or a letter.
London Bridge has definitively fallen down here in GB.
You’d think it would have made the news in America when the Federal Reserve was taken from the Rothschild and family and given back to the country…but nope.
Th worst was Joni Ernst acting like the “ol Iowa farm girl” who doesn’t, gosh golly know much about lawyering”. She basically asked nothing in her five minutes. What a waste. They just asked general questions which they thought would placate the base (eyes rolling).
So I’m waiting to hear from President Trump about what he thinks Lindsey The Limp Hearted is up to.
Well…
https://thedonald.win/p/FysScN6K/i-thought-it-was-another-great-p/c/
