Comrade deBlasio Introduces New York City Snitching Program – Take a Photo of Non-Compliant Behavior…

Comrade Bill deBlasio in New York City is making it easier than ever to snitch on your neighbors. If you happen to spot someone not obeying social isolation orders, or if you spot someone without a mask, the mayor is now asking people to take a picture of the rebellious activity and text it to the New York Division of Compliance Monitoring.
Comrades, please note: in the interests of the state any pictures showing non-compliant NYC activities can be sent by any concerned citizen with a phone from any location.
Freedom-phobic
The road to serfdom is paved with pictures of non-compliant comrades.
Sorry Carter….too many links got your comment held up. 😦
So many pictures. So many people not maintaining distance from other people. All but a very few maintaining distance from blah blahseo.
Remember the 1-800 snitch line holder’s doj set up to take any negative, racists reports on George Zimmerman? The msm actually publicized it. That was obama’s DOJ springing into action. Barr’s doj on direct violation of 1st amendment rights – crickets.
Where’s Snake Plissken when you need him?? Sure he wouldn’t put up with this..
Recently posted at my (many) leagues fantasy football website that I’d be driving to CA for work this coming week. Drafts and whatnot are occurring during this period, so wanted to give a heads up.
Also, mentioned that it’s my JOB and how I pay the bills.
Immediately excoriated for being reckless, thoughtless, stupid, etc.
Mind you, I’m not exactly friends with some of my competitors.
But there it was. Liberal statists trying to bully me into submission.
You can’t even deal with the statists at times. They are rabid.
Papers, please! I must see zee papers!
Actually, those who excoriated you are cowards, sheep, and fools.
Love the ideas!!
Screw DeBlassio
Win valuable prizes.
My attitude: Come and get me, Mayor!
And then show me where anything in the Constitution allows this or any other “mandate” from mayors or governors!
#ComeAndGetMe
Can anyone say DDoS?
I really hope they get inundated with New Yorkers sending one finger salute photos.
If the ACLU has given a statement, I missed it.
I think they’re busy suing to make sure males that ‘identify’ as females can continue to compete in college athletic/sports.
This is disgusting. How can these violations of our civil liberties be usurped by such blowhard hacks? The need to have moon shots text to them and text “kiss this”
DeBlabio will accomplish nothing with this. How will the authorities know that a photo was taken today and not 3 months ago? Must one hold today’s NY Times front page in the picture field? What an idiot. No one will be prosecuted.
Hold up a copy of the constitution in front of your face while the Stasi informants snap their picture. That way they can’t claim ignorance of the document when you sue them …..it’s right there on their phone! 😁
That’s right, the way they held up a newspaper to take a pic in that scene from Midnight Run…
Except Marvin had more brains than deBlasio!
Mao would be so proud of Bill
紅衛兵
And a hamster has more brains than the Chinese Commies!
We always claimed the Left would do exactly this if ever given the opportunity…
Well, HERE IT IS! Live and in Living Color!
New Yorkers elected a known long time communist as mayor who directly supported slaughterer of innocent civilians so I’ll assume they too relish this communism.
———————
“”The records show de Blasio was an ardent supporter of the communist revolutionaries in Nicaragua, who raised funds for the Sandinistas and was a subscriber to the party’s newspaper, “Barricada” (The Barricade). He traveled to Nicaragua in 1988 and became active in the NSN (Nicaragua Solidarity Network) upon his return to the U.S. New York’s mayor has been unapologetic about his involvement with a foreign Marxist political movement accused of slaughtering innocent civilians and practicing the “disappearance” technique of eliminating political foes. “”
“”According to the archive (NYU “Reference Center for Marxist Studies.” ) record guide: “The Nicaragua Solidarity Network of Greater New York (1985-2002), and its member organizations worked to support the Sandinista Revolution and to protest U.S. support of the counter-revolutionary military movement, aka the Contras, who also killed civilian supporters of the revolution, targeting medical and educational personnel in particular.””
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/n-y-mayor-de-blasio-active-supporter-brutal-communist-regime/
Considering how the NYPD feels about DiBlasio, I suspect they’re not going to be in any rush to enforce his unconstitutional orders!
Here is a picture of NYPD Officers turning their back on the Mayor for his lack of respect for slain officers…maybe I should text this into his little Stasi brigade!!
I was going to suggest everyone snap a picture of their middle finger and text it to comrad DeBlasio then i found this.
Hank Samson
@Woodbridges25th
Replying to
@NYCMayor
#AskMyMayor
#SnapAphotoOfYourBallsAndTextItTo311692
3:03 PM · Apr 18, 2020·Twitter Web App
LMAO Y’all
What is the area code?
I’ll send those commies an eye full.
Just when you thought de Blasio couldn’t get any creepier…
I’d say it was flippin’ hilarious, only when I think about it, it’s not. It’s flippin’ scary.
Trump must start hammering specific examples of un-American tyranny like this and where possible, get the DOJ involved.
A foreign national breaks federal immigration law, commits fraud to gain employment, and you’re not allowed to report them.
An American citizen stands 5’-11” from another American citizen, and you’re not only allowed but encouraged to report them.
This is Democrat America. 🙄 #Insanity
Whether in NYC or elsewhere, one thing I find very disappointing is that, as far as I know, not one professional athelete has been vocal about the BS that’s going on in these various lockdown states and the cities they play in. I guess Stevie Nicks was right when she sang “Players only love you when they’re playing”.
Just like during the Revolutionary War, people of stature are going to have to lead the way. Many of us foot soldiers will follow great men and women.
