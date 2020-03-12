Prescient Trump…

The level of media opposition and snark against President Trump is simply so ridiculous at this point there’s a desperation to it. So let us consider…
From the outset of Donald Trump’s entry into the world of politics he espoused a series of key tenets around what he called his “America-First” objectives:
- The U.S. needed to have control over our borders, and a greater ability to control who was migrating to the United States. A shift toward stopping ‘illegal’ migration.
- The U.S. needed to stop the manufacture of goods overseas and return critical manufacturing back to the United States. A return to economic independence.
- The U.S. needed to decouple from an over-reliance on Chinese industrial and consumer products. China viewed as a geopolitical and economic risk.
Donald Trump was alone on these issues. No-one else was raising them; no-one else was so urgently pushing that discussion. In 2015, 2016 and even 2017, no-one other than Trump was talking about how close we were to the dependence point of no return.
Given the status of very consequential issues stemming from the Chinese Coronavirus threat; and the myriad of serious issues with critical supply chain dependencies; wasn’t President Trump correct in his warnings and proposals?
In early 2017 President Trump and his administration coined the phrase: “economic security is national security”, and the economic team set about starting a very complex process to ensure the past three decades of trade policy was reversed.
One moth after taking office, February 2017, President Trump met with labor unions and assembled a corporate manufacturing council, telling all of them they needed to change their thinking about manufacturing overseas.
The members of the council didn’t like the conversation; many of them were Wall Street multinationals who were themselves part of the historic shift in moving jobs to Asia and beyond. Several months later the council disbanded amid the policy contention; but Trump persisted with the America First agenda.
President Trump, never wavered; he warned the corporate CEO’s they needed to adjust their thinking and bring back their manufacturing jobs. Trump warned them to reorient their supply chains because they had become too dependent on China; and that dependency was manifesting as geopolitical risk if the U.S. and China were in conflict.
Time after time, conversation after conversation, in the background of events where few media were paying attention, President Trump spoke privately and publicly about the issue of over-reliance on Chinese products and critical goods from southeast Asia.
Then, after months of warnings, came the tariff hammer.
Those same manufacturing council executives and their Wall Street pundits screamed into every microphone they could find that President Trump was going to collapse the economy; that consumer prices would skyrocket; that Steel and Aluminum tariffs would mean everything from beer to soup would no longer be affordable.
Team Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer didn’t waiver. President Trump accepted the criticism of “Tariff-Man”; he owned the downside and then expanded the tariffs even higher upon more goods. The CEO’s shrieked louder, but eventually, reluctantly, some started moving supply chains out of China.
While Team Trump renegotiated trade with South Korea and Japan; and while Trump renegotiated NAFTA with Mexico and Canada; the president kept the pressure on those U.S. corporations and multinationals to return critical manufacturing to the United States.
Now, with the global pandemic known as Coronavirus, people are starting to awaken to the real dangers of our medicines, pharmaceuticals and critical health care products being made overseas. Right now we see the clear reasons why President Trump was so adamant about a conversation no-one wanted, Wall Street hated, and few were paying attention to.
Heck, it is only now that most Americans realize just how many critical products are at risk…. and instead of thanking President Trump for the foresight, the incredible prescience he exhibited, the professional political class are criticizing him for over minor details in addressing an issue they allowed to happen. In many cases those who are now criticizing are the same people who participated in assisting the dependency, for decades.
The criticism is not only unreal to witness, it’s maddening in the scale of its hypocrisy.
On January 30th while Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Chuck Schumer were literally trying to impeach President Trump; on that very day President Trump was assembling a task force in advance of his authorization for HHS Secretary Alex Azar to declare a proactive national health emergency.
On the exact same day the Senate was debating whether to call more witnesses for the Senate impeachment trial, the newly assembled Coronavirus Task Force was holding a press conference to outline: in accordance with the national health emergency declaration, at 5:00 p.m. EST; Sunday, February 2nd, the U.S government would implement temporary measures to increase detection & containment of the coronavirus proactively:
Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who was in Hubei Province in the previous 14 days was/is subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who was in the rest of Mainland China within the previous 14 days was put through proactive entry health screening at a select number of ports of entry, and up to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine. All foreign nationals, other than U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who traveled in China within the prior 14 days were denied entry into the United States. (link)
Simultaneous to this joint HHS, CDC and NIH announcement, on the other side of Capitol Hill, the U.S. Senate voted on whether to add additional impeachment witnesses; and what the impeachment process would be moving forward.
Guess which event the media covered?….
So perhaps it’s not a surprise that most Americans did not know about the proactive steps that President Trump was taking. After all, the entirety of the media focus was on a ridiculous Senate impeachment trial while the White House Coronavirus mitigation effort was happening.
However, it sure is blood-boiling to watch the media now. To see the media cheer-leading for a national health crisis -literally with smiling faces as they hope for an economic collapse- for the exact same gleeful reason they cheered the impeachment effort. The level of U.S. media vitriol against President Trump is sickening.
The American mainstream media truly is the enemy of a prosperous and thriving America.
These times will never be forgotten.
God bless President Trump….
….And Thank You Prescient Trump.
We will never forget.
“Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against coronavirus to save lives in America and the world. America will get it done!”
– President Donald J. Trump
President Trump has taken unprecedented steps to protect the health of Americans in response to the coronavirus. The President is leveraging all of our resources to respond to the coronavirus, bringing together government and private industry in a collaborative response.
The Trump Administration declared a public health emergency in January to bolster response efforts. President Trump took early action to help curb the spread of the virus from other countries to the United States, providing important time for response and preparations.
- In January, President Trump acted quickly to restrict travel from foreign nationals traveling from China.
- In February, the President restricted travel for individuals recently traveling from Iran.
- The Administration put into place mandatory screening for all travelers coming into the country from Italy and South Korea.
- Travel advisories for severely impacted areas like Italy and South Korea have been raised to their highest level.
- President Trump is issuing a proclamation under section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to restrict travel to the United States from foreign nationals who have recently been in certain European countries.
The President directed his Administration to make general-use face masks available to our healthcare workers. This action will help make millions of general-use respirators available to keep healthcare workers safe & mitigate transmission of the virus.
- President Trump signed into law more than $8 billion to fund response efforts.
- The Administration has taken bold steps to incentivize the development of therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
- Working across the public and private sectors, the Trump Administration continues to drastically expand testing capacity using Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp.
- More than 1 million tests have been distributed nationwide, with another 4 million tests being shipped out by the end of the week.
- Testing is now available in every State lab in the country and commercial labs are now deploying tests, which will help generate a dramatic increase in availability.
- The Trump Administration has released guidance on how to keep businesses, schools, community gathering places, and families safe.
- From the start, President Trump has made keeping the public informed a top priority. There are daily 5:30pm briefings from the Coronavirus task force.
- The Administration met with health insurance companies and announced that health plans with health savings accounts will be able to cover coronavirus testing and treatment without co-payments.
The President is announcing an economic assistance package to help support businesses and workers who have been harmed by this outbreak. President Trump has also instructed the Small Business Administration (SBA) to exercise available authority to provide loans to businesses affected by the coronavirus.
- These loans will help overcome disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
- The President is calling on Congress to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion.
The President will be instructing the Department of the Treasury to defer tax payments for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus. This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.
- President Trump is calling on Congress to immediately pass payroll tax relief.
- The President announced that he will soon be taking emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to the coronavirus.
- The President also called on Congress to take action to extend this relief for workers.
Yes sir, he’s the real deal!
It was a very good speech and projected a sense of confidence with each step taken thus far to combat COVID-19. He did appear under the weather. Considering COVID-19 has attack rates ~ 50% and the shear number of people he meets with everyday, it had me wondering if he’s fighting the contagion. We should continue to pray for this health.
Naw, he looks awesome, ya little rolcon. His own Surgeon General declared President Trump more healthy than he is. Ya little rolcon.
OK, so what’s holding Trump back from nullifying the Patriot Act and entrails that hold the rest of us back from legally fighting the good fight with him?
What’s holding you back?
Bone Fish you are confusing me?
President Trump should tell Bill Barr that he will not sign reauthorization of FISA in any form until there are prosecutions. Period.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Off Topic.
Best President in the last 100 years!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Best President since George Washington. And he’s carrying the country all on his own, with just us to back him up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best leader the world has ever known!
Like!!
And we need to stand the gap with him, shoulder to shoulder, and reelect this man by overwhelming margins.
LikeLiked by 8 people
100% That’s MY PRESIDENT
I pray for his safety, God’s favor, and reelection every night. May God bless him and his family. Trump must be the most lonely men on this planet pushing for so many reforms being surrounded by so much evil. He is my president through thick and thin. He’s amazing. I am so thankful to God for giving us Trump. He is saving and restoring America.
He reminds me of King Josiah, the last good king of Israel.
Well Mr President,you toke the gavel out of Piglosi’s hands and we your forever grateful supporters are going to take it out permanently this Nov.God Bless you sir.
Thank you Sundance, as always, for an informative and inspiring essay. This needs to be spread far and wide by all of us.
We must combat the despicable lies and propaganda that are being disseminated by our enemies who want to destroy our magnificent President and our Country.
One of your best messages, Sundance.
Front page also is asking what is more dangerous – TDS or COVID-19
Dem voters cannot see what is happening – like mosquitos to a bug light (media) they keep doing what they do – Zaaaappp!
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/03/which-virus-more-dangerous-bruce-thornton/
Amen!
You Americans are soooo lucky to have Trump. Sure he mis-cues and has a very loose grip on the facts. But it just doesn’t matter. He wants the best for America and everything he does pushes that agenda.
We poor Canadians have a simple minded dolt who wants to push open borders and the Green Agenda. We are so screwed.
Meanwhile, read this https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-act-today-or-people-will-die-f4d3d9cd99ca
We all can do our bit to kill the virus dead. But we need to start right now. Trump mentioned “social distance”. It was the single most important thing in the speech. Because we all can do it. We don’t need the gov’t to tell us, we can make the social distance choice and kill this thing dead in a month.
A very loose grip on the facts?
Really?
From where I sit he is far and away the most honest person in Washington, so where do the rest fit in regard to their grip on the facts?
Or, to put it another way, who exactly among the Washington political class has a better grip on the facts?
Just curious.
Jase,
I have that same question. Former friends say, ‘Trump lies all the time’. Okay, what lies, enumerate them……… What lies???
Thanks for bringing that up.
God bless
I always wonder that, too. What lies? I don’t get it.
I say, he tells the truth that is why he is always in trouble in the media. He is not politically correct that is why they attack and make up lies about him. I love him for telling the truth.
He is, but he gets stuff like “cargo from Europe” wrong.
It was a great address and it will help. But he needs to stop making rookie mistakes. He’s a pro, he needs pro staff.
The corrupt MSM, after nearly 4 years, still cannot get past “Orange man bad!”. They could not accept their loss of control over the political process and political outcomes, they could not accept us, through President Trump, outmanoeuvring their political machinery and seeing through their lies and propaganda to elect someone who they had not pre-approved. Don’t expect that to change anytime soon.
Don’t expect the MSM to ever stop bashing President Trump using DemonRATs lies.
The MSM are all DemonRATs themselves.
See this: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/12/march-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1148/comment-page-1/#comment-7925604
Their freedom of corruption is in danger if they do not control the country. If they control the country, our Republic is in danger and our very lives. This is a fight to the finish. God bless President Trump and America.
President Trump is the leader of the American Revolution 2.0
Fighting the principalities of evil and hatred where no love can exist.
God is in charge and leading him in the battle for freedom
Sundance leads us to understand and see how dangerous the false song of globalism is!
Excerpt from Van Morrison’s “you don’t understand”
Does freedom of speech exist?
What free state is this?
You don’t understand how they work in the dark
You don’t understand what it’s like to be a mark
How mad, bad, and dangerous some people can be
Why can’t you see?
The GOP chairwoman challenges the leftist narrative that Trump is a do-nothing
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/the_gop_chairwoman_challenges_the_leftist_narrative_that_trump_is_a_donothing.html
Sundance…..very well written and extremely thorough. Details the MSM don’t want to really cover.
Trump is getting things done, a lot of them, more than most would think to do. Meanwhile, Pelosi and Schumer keep taking political shots at Trump:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-democrats-introduce-coronavirus-bill-call-for-paid-leave-free-testing
“Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a joint statement following the address and said the best “way to help keep American people safe and ensure their economic security is for the president to focus on fighting the spread of the coronavirus itself. They said Trump failed to address the lack of coronavirus testing kits.”
Coronavirus testing kits don’t just pop out of thin air. Takes time to develop and produce. The fact that 5,000,000 will be available by the end of this week is pretty amazing. WHERE WERE SCHUMER AND PELOSI REGARDING TEST KITS PRIOR TO THIS? Nowhere. Nary a word about it said of their own accord until they thought they had something to criticize. I wonder if they focus grouped that response.
These very same people lambasted Trump for stopping incoming travel from countries affected by the virus. Schumer made a snarky tweet about it only to figure out he was wrong and he stealth deleted it a 2-3 weeks later. Yet, amazingly enough, democrats are now sticking to their screams about needing to keep travel coming into the US even from affected countries. Earlier this week Nadler wanted Pelosi to shut down congress and let everyone get out of DC for fear of the virus. YESTERDAY he declared that preventing people from coming into the US, even from virus affected countries, would do nothing to benefit the public health. Staggering hypocrisy.
The democrats are purely political animals. They only think in terms of what will help them politically, NOT what is best for the country.
President Trump is absolutely amazing. The right person for the country at this time in history. It’s beyond time we had a president who FIGHTS BACK against all the democrats and their media arm (ALL of MSM) throw at him. Other republican presidents all but cowered to the media. Not this man. He shows the backbone the public has, but has not been able to elect into office because they are so fake.
The media hate Trump because he is like us. And they hate us as much as they hate Trump.
May God bless and strengthen him to lead the country. May God use him to expose the corruption in this country. May God bless us all.
Thank you! Schumer and Piglousy get muted when their faces appear on our TV.
THEY and their ilk caused our problems and it Is patently obvious they can in no way solve them!
W I N N I N G
OK, it took longer to read this than usual because something got into my eyes 😭.
This man’s SWORN duty is to protect and defend us from all enemies both foreign and domestic. That very basic Oath isn’t recognized and understood by the Dem party / media trolls. They are not maddening and horribly unAmerican. That makes each of them our enemy!
No more, “go along to get along.”
Are you sick of, “my friend on the other side of the aisle” yet? We have no friends there! We even have a couple of attention-starved elite Republicans who can’t get with the program to protect and defend – Romney, Collins, Murkowsky, et al, who always have to be convinced to cast a vote the President favors.
The man is trying to save America for the Love of the Almighty!
Let’s turn out in numbers large enough to not only overcome the Dems margin of fraud, but also enough to bury the dead Dem party!
Rah! Rah! You are spot on! Scream it from the rof tops!
Sundance your choice of words is always sprinkled with little nuggets….”needs to REORIENT…” Yup, I absolutely love it, the way you present things is incredibly clear and spot on. Always.
Our President is a gift and as your previous statements, my anger is cold and seething with every cruel and angry article against him as is yours. Media have sunk lower than I could even have imagined. I pray that he continues on in spite of their vitriol and has the strength to let it roll of his back. He is quite amazing how he absolutely moves forward with his and our (!!!) agenda totally focused on the end game.
Of all this Administration’s far-reaching, multi-faceted initiatives since January 2017, not one has proved anything but wholly positive. In face of Pres. Trump’s momentous renewal of U.S. strength and confidence, viciously malignant agitprop has disgraced mass-media collectively and personally forever. “Electing” (sic) the DC clerisy’s cowbell candidate MzBill, a catspaw Biden or infantile-regressive Bernie-baby, would end Franklin’s American Experiment forever.
Fortunately, disembodied yet powerful statistics project a 2020 Trump vote of minimum 67.3 on 126.0 million (53.41%), a net 8.60 million legitimate ballots, deriving an overall popular margin of 6.83% with a commensurate Electoral Vote nearing 343 : 188 vs. 2016’s 304 : 227 (33.9%). Oddly enough, on Super Tuesday Rats’ combined 238.3 (Sanders) + 147.6 (Biden) + 146.9 (Bloomberg) totaled 532.8 vs. Trump’s 569.4, a virtually identical 6.87% Trump margin.
DJT is not only a great President, but a great man.
Like Themistocles from Athens in the period between the battle of marathon and the full invasion of Greece by the Persians, or Churchill in the period between world wars, One far sighted leader faced impossible odds to prepare their people to be able to defend themselves from a danger few if any beside themselves could see. President Trump will rank with the greatest world leaders of all time when people study this time period in ages to come.
Well, you can’t change the mind set of the brainwashed; but perhaps, some people that are sheltered in their domiciles surrounded by their rolls of toilet paper will take a moment and reflect. Perhaps (I hope) some will realize that President Trump is right. 🤔
Sundance
Thank You, as always beautifully written with truth and passion
Our President….my two cents….
He’s a builder at heart. He speaks to people so that they understand.
You can’t speak to construction workers like you are in a tea room / meeting room, with platitudes and statements where they are left with a blank look saying and thinking…..Huh….?
And not just construction workers. His business required him to speak to the truck drivers, the cooks, the designers, the maids, taxi cab drivers, golfers…the entire gamut of individuals who were involved in building his empire.
He had to understand their problems and their needs in order to “build” quality hotels and golf courses. And he had to talk to them in the way they understood…talk like us…Americans..
And, he was from Queens….where there is a language all it’s own…Queens…and where I’m from…where you gave everyone a name…everyone…you wore glasses you were “four eyes”, you were overweight, you were “Wimpy”, you were smart you were Professor”
if you were Polish you were Ski….and if you lied your were Lyin, or Crooked, or Lazy, you were Lazy, or whatever….it comes natural to him..it is were he is from.
And he did not only learn from speaking with other people but by doing himself. His father taught him to get down with them, get down with the workers, and do it himself. As he has stated. His father had him counting nails, driving fork lifts, cooking meals.
And then as he grew to be a billionaire, he was in the meetings, the parties, the society of the high minded and powerful. He heard their conversations…their plans for the world…in the back rooms…he heard the names of the powerful who controlled everything. all he had to do was listen…
And he did not like what he heard…
So here we are …with a President who is one of us…did you see any of the video of him speaking with the Olympians who won medals? Just touched your heart…he gave almost everyone one of them a chance to speak and say whatever they wanted. Joked with them like one of the guys and made them all feel special…from Bronze to Gold.
You can truly say he is one of us. The left hates him because he is just one of us…and…
He saved us…..he saved us all…….and he continues saving us….Everyday
We should thank God every moment….for this man…this True Blooded American
And to be quite honest, he is now also saving the world one country at a time….
God Bless our President and his family.
Well said Gunny.
I believe God is using Trump for our good. Remarkable man with remarkable life experiences that helped prepare him for this time.
I’m so glad we have a man in office who will FIGHT BACK against the democrats and their media.
And the democrats and their media allies, utterly hate him for fighting back and not licking their boots like other republicans. The people out here are not spineless. We want people in office who will fight back. They say they will but they get there and cower down when they get criticized. And it infuriates us.
Trump gets it. And we get Trump.
May God watch over and protect him and help him to lead the country on the right path.
Gunny, well said. You knocked it over the left field wall. PT is the guy from the neighborhood. One of the boys you’d love to eat pizza and drink beer with. In short, one of us. I love this man. God truly has his hand on Donald’s shoulder.
Well said, Gunny. President Trump is God’s vessel.
By 2015 Americans knew at the cellular level that the United States was broken.Many of us were screaming about it for 20 years. Even those that are now known as the “resistance” knew. We as a nation were at a crossroads- continue the rape and strip mining of our nation or elect someone that will turn it around.The fight is not over, far from it. God put PDJT here and only God will take him away.
Great article and you are right SD…Prescient Trump exactly!
“The criticism is not only unreal to witness, it’s maddening in the scale of its hypocrisy.”
Brilliant synopsis of key elements in Trump’s Presidency. The rabid left’s distortions of Trump’s achievements have been mind boggling and infuriating for sometime but money can buy countless corrupt stooges to deliver mass anti Trump propaganda and the Dems’ obscene, uncontrollable lust for political power has no boundaries or limitations.
So nothing they do or say should be surprising anymore. I wish President Trump would read this article and enter it on his Twitter site as a link or a thread etc. so millions could read it. I just hope there are enough grateful voters waiting to reward this hard working and deserving President in November with another 4 years.
If I had a crisis, the last people I ever would want in charge are Nitwit Tehran Nan, Cryin’ Chuckie, or any of the rest of the Do Nothing DIM Clown Show. They couldn’t even find their way out of a paper bag.
The only thing they know how to do is spend OPM (Other People’s Money) and b1tch, moan and complain. They are as worthless as a $2 shirt. People are dying on the streets of their cities, walking around in real sh1t, and they do NOTHING, for decades. Not quite a stellar record.
Thank You Mr. President, Melania, your family and team, for all you do. WE KNOW.
Thank You Sundance and Team. We KNOW.
Trump descending the escalator is equivalent to Washington crossing the Delaware, both fighting for our nation’s survival against tyranny. Fog shrouded Washington, whether timely coincidence or Devine intervention is interpretation, Washington’s enemies were foreign with ample domestic Tory support. Trump’s enemies are largely domestic, whose values and principles have been eroded over time by foreign tyranny exploiting our inherent freedoms. Trump is in this war for us, for our survival. We are his army. Supporting him in every way conceivable is our duty or this nation shall perish. God bless President Donald J Trump.
Traveling on Vacation in France right now as CNN International has for the past 4 hours said US residents from Europe are banned for 30 days. In the past hour they changed to will be allowed but must be tested for Virus. (No details of how or where) US Government Consulate In Paris has not sent any travel alerts to members concerning the new ban. There is a mad rush by US citizens to re-book thru London which still routes planes thru NYC or Washington. I guess we will just wait and see. There is less Panic in Paris that what we had when we left the US on Tuesday. Doctors are screening all Asian Travelers into CDG Paris when we arrived from the US yesterday morning. Life goes On.
This is precisely the reason I believe God appointed DJT to be our president for THIS time. Consider if Hillary was POTUS. What would this nation look like?
We are twice blessed by God for having given us this treasure. And what erks me to no end is the msm calling him Trump instead of president Trump or the president. Its a slap in the face to the man, and it angers me and it should all of us who voted for him. Everyone prays God bless America. Well sir,
He did.
x10000 SD!
45 takes every blow to protect our nation…He is a COLOSSUS! Towering Powerful Strong…but it is his MIND THAT MAKES IT ALL HAPPEN!
The Fake News thinks they can turn their narratives on a dime and reframe and refocu and no one is the wiser…remember the little boy who said he LOVES TRUMP and his wicked mother scolded the little boy? That Little Boy is becoming a MAN AND HE KNOWS THE GREATNESS OF 45!
AMERICA FIRST MAGA KAG! 2020 is Everything!!
EXCELLENT ARTICLE!
God bless our wonderful president. Can you imagine if this happened during p44? He would have gone on the golf course.
A President Joe Biden would have Hunter as the Corona Czar. Can you imagine Slo Joe trying to explain his economic and health policies dealing with this situation.
Limit Down Trump has been a corona denier since day 1 and many Americans will pay the ultimate price for his dysfunctional leadership. He has been ignoring professional advice and winging it since he entered the White House and has put us into a health cum financial crisis. Heckofajob Trumpy!
LikeLike
unfortunately, you are unbelievable…
FACT 1: 45 imposed travel restriction on China; DIMMS HOWLED RACISM
FACT 2: WUHAN 400 is a GeoPolitical BioWeapon that was released knowingly or unknowingly into the world…with Spring, it will be destroyed and return as Covid 20 next winter like other flu strains…
jc – you obviously did not read the above article nor care to question where you are getting your misinformation from. Always open to agreeing to disagree BUT when facts are “not there” it’s hard to take comments like yours seriously. If you came here to learn, GREAT, but if you are here to be a cocktail straw please find another site.
And “Kerching” as another $10 from George Soros comes your way. Pathetic!!!!
Thank you for laying out every step the President has taken. Excellent.
Like him describing corona as like the flu, encouraging people to return to work as soon as they were up to it and 80% will recover from it? Also the doctors marveling at his medical expertise “maybe I should have been a doctor instead of president”!
I note how The Leftists concentrated on the president’s slightly raspy voice…and not on the content of the address, which apparently they could not effectively attack. So they harp about his voice!
Sad, just sad!
Watch today’s stock market: will the Leftist billionaires and their minions continue to sell and start rumors of panic to fuel the gamblers, or will sensible people see great opportunities to start buying? The former of course desire to catalyze a downturn, which they will try to blame on the president somehow, at least through guilt-by-association.
Here is the main problem: The modern stock market has been so distorted by short-term gamblers rather than long-term investors, that irrationality such as we see now becomes more powerful, for there is nothing more irrational than the mind of a gambler. Soros-style speculators can take advantage of such gamblers and cause further deliberate distortions, since one can now gamble and make money on stocks going down.
So what about the people who sold America off to China? Whilst reading the piece I couldn’t help but think who are these people, and why haven’t they been exposed for their treachery?
This was planned. Its not an accident. These people deliberately attempted a transfer of power from the U.S to Communist China, calculatingly over decades, and have resisted to the point of impeaching the man wanting to stop it. Selling out America and the west for a globalist/communist future. They should be named, shamed and be stripped of every gain they’ve ever made. Traitors.
