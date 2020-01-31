Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Debate and Closing Arguments – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day ten at 1:00pm ET. Today next steps will be debated to include anticipated motions for additional witnesses, closing statements, and possibly a vote on removal or acquittal (depending on witness motions).
Asking for Justice Roberts to intervene again….I think this ain’t over folks. Esp if they drag this out to next Wed. I am sick to my stomach. Blatant lies from people that are to be looked upon as Statesmen. Pathetic.
We have had very few statesmen serving of late.
Career politicians and hacks, gobs of ’em.
Never good to count your chickens before they hatch, or vote, but it sounds like I got this right yesterday. NPR reporting that Alexander and Murkowski are both “no” on witnesses. Assuming no surprise defections, it should wind up 51-49 and acquittal to follow shortly after. Now, I’m assuming that those “no” votes are also “acquit” votes, but who the hell knows any more. I still think acquittal will garner at least 53 votes. The battle lines are drawn here on witnesses. If the Dems lose they, they’ll probably tell their vulnerable senators to ‘vote your conscience if you have one’.
One other point. Last fall, Sen. McConnell told Trump very, very pointedly that he should STFU and stop attacking senators whose votes he would need. McConnell specifically cited Murkowski. I remember this like it was yesterday, but I do not remember the source of the report. Could have been here at CTH.
If Trump gets acquitted today or tomorrow, I just want people to take a minute and reflect on the good job that Mitch McConnell has done. People call him names, basically accuse him of being supremely unethical and willing to sell us all down the river for the right amount of money, but I think he did a good job here with a tough situation involving a total fraud committed by Democrats and a media complex that was 199% in the tank for Democrats. I mean, they went to the mat on this one, and it looks like they will lose and lose big.
So, I don’t always agree with what McConnell has done. But he appears to have successfully docked the ship for President Trump, and for that, he has my gratitude.
Mitt Romney? If that guy ever tries to run for the GOP Presidential Nomination, or ANYBODY WHO ASSOCIATES WITH HIM DOES, I will do everything in my power to burn that MF’er to the ground.
The CJ is not the Leader of the Senate and he is not the President of the United States.
Take it to the SCOTUS to decide. One Supreme Court Justice has not rights to change the law on his own.
So now it’s a criminal trial, sans the charges.
How can one not see the Democrats with their creep argument? Yesterday they asked just for Bolton as a witness. Today, we must have witnesse(s), four of them.
