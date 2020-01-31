Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Debate and Closing Arguments – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day ten at 1:00pm ET. Today next steps will be debated to include anticipated motions for additional witnesses, closing statements, and possibly a vote on removal or acquittal (depending on witness motions).

