Evening Session, Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Motion to Structure Conclusion – Livestream…

Posted on January 31, 2020 by

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; open Senate deliberations/speeches; and a final vote on the articles of impeachment.

UPDATE:  After a series of defeated Democrat amendments, the Senate evening procedural session ends at 8:00pm with the following outcome:

  • Monday: 11:00am closing arguments by House Managers and Defense (two hours each for a total of four hours); then the senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.
  • Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches.  Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
  • Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

Fox News Livestream LinkCSPAN Liveestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

304 Responses to Evening Session, Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Motion to Structure Conclusion – Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. swampfox999 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Ultimately, it will be 56 to 44 or 55 to 45 for acquittal.

    Like

    Reply
  2. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Mike Johnson, I expect the Dems to impeach again before 2020 – Tucker tonight

    Like

    Reply
  3. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    This is why, despite a non-stop barrage of emails to donate to some Republicans, I won’t be giving anymore.
    I’m done.
    No more donations when they do willingly give into the dems and leave him vulnerable for the SOTU.
    I’m tired and exhausted from their tepid support.

    Like

    Reply
  4. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Fake Acquittal – Dems are on tonight, calling it a Fake Acquitta to include Pelosi, Schiff, etc.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s