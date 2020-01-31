Evening Session, Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Motion to Structure Conclusion – Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; open Senate deliberations/speeches; and a final vote on the articles of impeachment.
UPDATE: After a series of defeated Democrat amendments, the Senate evening procedural session ends at 8:00pm with the following outcome:
- Monday: 11:00am closing arguments by House Managers and Defense (two hours each for a total of four hours); then the senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.
- Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches. Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
- Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.
Ultimately, it will be 56 to 44 or 55 to 45 for acquittal.
Mike Johnson, I expect the Dems to impeach again before 2020 – Tucker tonight
This is why, despite a non-stop barrage of emails to donate to some Republicans, I won’t be giving anymore.
I’m done.
No more donations when they do willingly give into the dems and leave him vulnerable for the SOTU.
I’m tired and exhausted from their tepid support.
Fake Acquittal – Dems are on tonight, calling it a Fake Acquitta to include Pelosi, Schiff, etc.
