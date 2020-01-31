Evening Session, Day Ten – Senate Impeachment Trial, Motion to Structure Conclusion – Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; open Senate deliberations/speeches; and a final vote on the articles of impeachment.

UPDATE: After a series of defeated Democrat amendments, the Senate evening procedural session ends at 8:00pm with the following outcome:

Monday: 11:00am closing arguments by House Managers and Defense (two hours each for a total of four hours); then the senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.

Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches. Each Senator limited to ten minutes.

Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

