Is Pending IG Report on FISA Abuse Being Held-Up To Facilitate NSA Bulk Data Re-authorization That Expires December 15th?…

With impeachment headlines absorbing most attention, there is a quiet background story happening in DC where re-authorization of the USA Freedom Act is needed prior to expiration on December 15th. Techno Fog points out the bulk NSA data collection and FISA(702) surveillance programs are part of this reauthorization.
Just yesterday, November 6th, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings on the reauthorization. “Senators expressed their displeasure Wednesday with the Trump administration’s inability to answer questions about the National Security Agency’s collection of data records” (link). Which begs the question:
Is the current Inspector General report on FISA abuse being delayed due to the need for congress to reauthorize the very same programs the IG is about to criticize?
For context to this question, and considering the potential for some surprising revelations within the IG report on FISA, it is worth noting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence held back the the findings of FISA Judge James Boasberg that strongly criticized the FISA-702 process for a year.
The Judge Boasberg report was written in September of 2018 but not released (redacted) until last month.
There is a serious problem here…
FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA database being exploited for unauthorized reasons. We have a large amount of supplemental research to see through most of Collyer’s report and we are now starting the same process for Boasberg. However, an alarming possibility makes it important to outline a rough draft of what appears present.
Initially when Collyer’s report was declassified in April 2017 we were able to start assembling additional circumstantial and direct evidence. Two years of releases allowed us to see a more detailed picture.
Additional documents, direct testimony from NSA Director Mike Rogers, and later connected material from court filings, classified releases and ODNI statements made the understanding much clearer. What became visible was a process of using the NSA database for political surveillance. [SEE HERE]
With the Boasberg report we do not yet have enough supportive material to identify specific purposes. However, directly from the report itself there is a lot of information that shows a continuum of database activity that did not stop after Collyer’s warnings, and the NSA promises. It seems, the political exploitation continues; and with that in mind some recent events are much more troubling.
Boasberg notes the “about” query option that NSA Director Mike Rogers halted, technically didn’t stop. Instead operators used the “to and from” option almost identically as the “about” queries for downstream data review and extraction. The FISA Appellate Court appointed amici curiae to review Boasberg’s opinion and reconcile counter claims by the FBI. Boasberg was never satisfied despite the FISC-R amicus assurances. His opinion reflects valid judicial cynicism within his reluctant re-authorization.
One of the weird aspects to both Collyer and Boasberg is that both FISC judges did not ever seek to ask the “why” question: why are all these unauthorized database searches taking place? Instead, both judges focus on process issues and technical procedural questions, seemingly from a position that all unauthorized searches were done without malicious intent.
Accepting that neither judge had the purpose of benefit to overlay any other information upon their FISA review, their lack of curiosity is not necessarily a flaw but rather a feature of a very compartmentalized problem.
Boasberg and Collyer are only looking at one set of data-points all centered around FISA(702) search queries. Additionally, the scale of overall annual database searches outlined by Boasberg extends well over three million queries by the FBI and thousands of anonymous users; and the oversight only covers a sub-set of around ten percent.
As a result of the number of users with database access; and as Boasberg notes in his declassified opinion there is no consistent application of audit-trails or audit-logs; and worse yet, users don’t have to explain “why”, so there’s no FISC digging into “why”; the process is a bureaucratic FUBAR from a compliance standpoint; perhaps that’s by design.
All of that said, and accepting the FISC review is not engaged in the ‘why’, here’s the part where seemingly disparate dots start to connect and things are concerning.
REMINDER from the Mueller Report:
My strong hunch is that behind this process we would find the reason why the ‘Steele Dossier” was so relevant to Mueller. You see, investigating the dossier made the 2017 Mueller investigation an extension of a 2016 counterintelligence investigation and not a criminal investigation (later, those were spun off).
By maintaining the counterintelligence process for Mueller, the FBI was able to continue exploiting the NSA database as a FISA(702) tool for their investigation. The foreign actors played a key role in this process. So long as the Mueller investigation was targeting foreign actors they could collect downstream evidence on the “702” (American persons) returns.
In essence, the “small group” could stretch the NSA database rules to conduct electronic warrantless searches and massive electronic surveillance on targets direct (“to/from”) and indirect (downstream).
The violations that Boasberg is identifying (March 2017 through March 2018) must also include FISA database searches conducted by Mueller’s FBI team. It is all within the same system of electronic surveillance. The pattern, frequency and specifics of the Boasberg report are identical to the 2017 Rosemary Collyer report. Same violations. Same processes.
Against what we see more visible every day; and thinking about how corrupt we already know the Mueller investigation to be; now consider that without going to federal courts to gain legal authority, warrants, taps etc…. using their database access Mueller’s team could continue to exploit the FISA(702) process.
They could gather material for their criminal cases through the NSA database and then transfer those results to their spun off prosecutions.
That’s why the Steele Dossier would be so important. The Dossier formed the basis to continue making the Mueller investigation a counterintelligence operation, Title-I authority. Without the Dossier creating the foreign construct, Mueller’s team would have had to follow Title-III.
There is a better than strong possibility the Mueller team monitored all of their targets, extracted the evidence they needed, transferred it to prosecutors and proceeded to construct cases. They didn’t need too much actual investigation because: (a) they knew the Russian-collusion/conspiracy was false; and (2) they could just access the NSA database and pull all the material they needed.
My hunch is all of this exploitation is why ODNI Dan Coats sat on this Boasberg ruling for a year. Boasberg presented this opinion in October 2018, it wasn’t released until October 2019. That could also be a motive why Dan Coats left right before Boasberg’s opinion was released. Perhaps IC interests did not want anyone putting 2+2 together if this judicial review was released during the ongoing Mueller probe.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein authorized Mueller to investigate the Steele Dossier in the second scope memo (August 2017). If these suspicions are accurate, the reason Mueller wanted the dossier included would be to maintain Mueller’s investigation as a counterintelligence operation. [An extension of Crossfire Hurricane] As a result, all previous FBI exploits using FISA(702) database searches would be authorized.
To get the Dossier moved from “political opposition research” into valid “investigative evidence” the FBI needed to find a way to get it into the investigation…. Hence, Carter Page and the FISA warrant became the unwitting target and vehicle to carry it.
That explanation also reconciles why Rosenstein signed-off on the 3rd renewal of the Carter Page FISA. Rosenstein authorized a counterintelligence operation (2nd scope) and simultaneously re-authorized the cover story, the Carter Page FISA renewal.
The ramifications here are actually bigger than the original FISA database abuse. It means the Mueller group had secret ongoing background surveillance on all of their targets; and they did not need court authority (Title-III warrants) to get evidence. Maybe, just maybe, this is part of the reason why John Durham has expanded the time-frame for his review.
Now, bear with me…. Again, just to be prudent, we don’t have the supportive material yet to see through the Boasberg ruling, so there is some conjecture here. However, if we stand back and think about the bigger picture described; and we also think about current headlines continuing to surface; a whole bunch of sketchy new things start to reconcile.
Example: Listen to the video here for a minute as Chris Ferrell explains how people were being monitored by a State Department “war room”.
Remember all of the State Department “unmaskings” that were taking place? Hundreds of unmaskings assigned to U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, and yet no-one could identify who was doing them?
One of the significant changes between the Collyer report (covering 2016) and the Boasberg report (covering 2017) was an institutional inability to track who was doing the actual database searches. Some internal process was modified to create IC anonymity.
Well, against the backdrop of Ambassador Yovanovitch in 2017 and 2018 “monitoring” American persons in/around her Ukraine interests; and considering all of these database search queries identified by Boasberg in 2017 and 2018 “incidentally” captured Americans; perhaps this explains how the Yovanovitch “monitoring” was taking place.
Burisma Leadership Meeting With Ambassador Yovanovitch in October 2018 – Link
We know what the FBI and “contractors” were doing in 2016; and given how invested the intelligence community is within the current stop-trump operations (writ large); and given the political stakes for the intelligence community, well, would there be a reason they would just stop electronic surveillance in January 2017 when President Trump was inaugurated?
I suspect this NSA database is being continually data-mined by ongoing institutional operatives and contractors who are working against the Trump administration. I suspect the surveillance of their political opposition is ongoing….
.
We are living in a Stasi wet dream.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, the issue about renewing the USA Freedom Act has been on the radar for at least the past year or two. Just search out the various opinion pieces on the issue. Indeed, it has flown under the radar, but then all this other stuff has happened to get the squirrels running like brownian movement. The deadline is now approaching for renewal, thus a refocus.
I will not dissect the various opinions from Right or Left. It is clear however, that situations change and a serious look at the act needs to be made from what we are learning.
It was flawed at the beginning, but thought necessary at the time. Things have moved on and the flaws become more transparent.
The act should be amended, with specific limitations to its authority.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Is Pending IG Report on FISA Abuse Being Held-Up To Facilitate NSA Bulk Data Re-authorization?”
I’ll go for a brief answer in a very “Outlaw-Jose-Wales” vein:
“I reckon so”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stasi never had it this good and Stasi isn’t in charge any more!
LikeLike
Damn Sundance!
You really should apply for some position in the Trump Admin.
Your research skills are off the chart!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ya never know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree the entire program should be shut down and in my opinion the Patriot Act and Obama’s NDAA as well. I also wonder if the spying now runs both ways? What became of the HAMMER, who now has control of it, was it possible to duplicate it, so several agencies might at this point each have one??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dunno about HAMMER, but here’s a telling scene from the Snowden movie (even commie film directors – Oliver Stone – leave a truthful nugget on the trail sometimes)
“You don’t have to get a FISA court order?”
“No, not here, XKEYSCORE’s under 702 authority, which means no warrants”
“Ok, but – US targets – then you’d have to … get … the court order”
“You mean FISA? Yeah, they’re just a big-ass rubber stamp, dude”
LikeLike
Burn it all down. And jail them all, or worse.
Or give up and stop having elections and stop pretending we live in a democratic republic where the people have any say in government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most elections are a sham. Frick and Frack both work for the same team.
Universal suffrage is a death sentence for liberty, and literally 100% of our elected officials tout universal suffrage as a laudable ideal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know from where you’re coming and the basic worries about FISA are well put.
That said,.. the Trump administration, Team Trump, is using FISA too. Maybe even for legit reasons to combat corruption abroad? (like Ukraine…)
..just a thought trying to put any cynicism aside
LikeLike
— I suspect this NSA database is being continually data-mined by ongoing institutional operatives and contractors who are working against the Trump administration. —
The institutional abuse is self-serving. Natural for it to be against accountability and the Trump administration, but also natural to think the abuse would continue under ANY administration, even one it favored.
The government snoops to the extent it is physically possible. The law has no play here, other than massive lip service to fool the people into believing any part of the government gives two hoots about the fourth amendment.
Church Committee – claimed it would curtail abuse, actually enabled it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The whole program up to and including the entire NSA,CIA and FBI are all using un-Constitutional actions against we the people period….FULL STOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think any of that unauthorized use of the NSA database since Inauguration Day was done by government allies of Trump surveilling people like Adam Schiff, for instance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coolmamie, my hope is that, the reason it has taken so long is that white hats couldn’t use any unauthorized stuff to lock people up, so new people were brought in, and they, independently, got proper warrants to surveil these clowns, who’ve all now hung themselves conspiring to overthrow Trump to avoid being held accountable for their own pay-to-play, obstruction, corruption crimes, without any “fruit of the poisonous tree having to be served up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From your mouth to God’s ear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Democrats conducted criminal activities abroad they surely had every reason to use FISA.
LikeLike
Sundance, Dennis Prager has a very interesting interview with the English-Russian women whom Stephen Halper used against General Flynn. Her name is Svetlana Lokhova, historian at Cambridge University in Cambridge, England. In the interview, she says that Halper was paid a million dollars by the Pentagon. Had not heard these allegations previously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps, this mysterious NSA database is simply Google, and we are all in it. Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, etc., are just plug-ins to the database. We are all inside the database, looking out, and we cannot make any sense of what we see, because we don’t have authorization, and a stuck in our own data silos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great insight, Sundance. Deep State is going to deep state.
Can we put privacy back in Pandora’s box? I say we try, and then support construction of a new internet that only let’s the NSA or any of our our tech companies collect thin-thread like connectivity data.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until safeguard measures are put in place by Congress to prevent the abuse of the FISA court system, re-authorization by the Senate should not approve it. In its present form, widespread abuse occurred and will continue to occur. The abuse has done more damage to the IC, DOJ, and FBI and weakened a Presidency compared to the benefits the bulk data collection obtained legally.
Shut it down until new safeguards are in place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They would tell us they were shutting it down and keep it running secretly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is back to who has *authority* to make such changes (Some internal process was modified to create IC anonymity), especially under the over site of the military. This is a case of bringing all of the NSA directors in for “shall I say a little talk”. Something the current CIA director can help with.
Sundance wrote:
“Boasberg and Collyer are only looking at one set of data-points all centered around FISA(702) search queries. Additionally, the scale of overall annual database searches outlined by Boasberg extends well over three million queries by the FBI and thousands of anonymous users; and the oversight only covers a sub-set of around ten percent.
One of the significant changes between the Collyer report (covering 2016) and the Boasberg report (covering 2017) was an institutional inability to track who was doing the actual database searches. Some internal process was modified to create IC anonymity.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its an extremely powerful tool. Who wouldn’t want to use it, exploit it to advantage? Protections, security and laws be damned. Its like the discovery of fire. A powerful tool that must be used with caution, there are rules because of its destructive nature. But once one experiences the benefits of fire, could you go back, do without it?
I fear this issue will be something that will be ongoing forevermore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money and power are the motivations. And, all processes can be circumvented, since they are the creations of man. Want to stop it, shut the NSA database down. But, first trace the people involved back to their source.
Same basic reply for the CIA, FBI, etc. Shut them down, by turning off the money/funding instead of power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, Crowdstrike contractors could still be running these queries from almost anywhere. Or, one or more of the partners, such as Threadconnect.
Send in some experts into the NSA database complex and you could have your answers in under one hour. To include all of the locations the clients are working from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Marie, sounds like Rudy crashed your cozy little corner of the coup. Can’t wait til you get your sweet lil’ pundit gig so you can trash our President along with those fake news hacks. Hope you rack some bucks so you can buy yourself a defense attorney.
LikeLike
This is how you know Trump is clean, and his kids too. No other candidate has been so thoroughly investigated down to the gnat’s ass like Trump. They got nothing.
LikeLike
I have suspected this as well. However, what was it that Mike Rogers shut down? Only contractors outside the governemnt?
And was the Ambassador to Ukraine accessing the NSA database on John Solomon, Sarah Carter and the Fox journalists? I thought she was just monitoring their social media accounts.
LikeLike
I will ask again. How many GOP House “retirements” were a result of IC data base access convincing them to retire.
LikeLike
Such doublespeak to have them call it the “Freedom Act” which just continued “Patriot Act” authorization of warrentless mass surveilence of people by government, right out of 1984. Not too dissimilar to named legistlation like the “Affordable Care Act” which quickly caused health insurance premiums to sky rocket.
LikeLike
This is what I surmise. The IG report is being held back until the Senate can get the current FUBAR legislation passed. Once passed, it will be too late to implement the IG’s report recommendations and changes. As SD suspects it is what the deep state wants!
LikeLike
Look at the committees drafting and voting on the legistlation. The members are awash with lobbyist money or campaign contributions from high tech data firms set to make a bundle of cash if they keep the unchecked surveilence state going. I wonder if some congresspersons select committees because some yield higher corporate campaign donations?
LikeLike
JPin: No doubt! The more money the more power they have! Without money they have no power!
LikeLike
this mass surveillance effort – unlimited … uncontrollable.. inextricably tied to our technology driven civilization… provides near infinite collection capability ….. it is irreconcilable with a nation that cares a hot second about personal liberty and would like not to be subjugated and live under the boot of tyranny….. the “processes” can’t be tweaked… massaged…gimmiked.. oversight by trusted political elites…(deep staters) or restricted..in any way …. to counteract the nature of our darker sides. Oh for sure we need to protect against hostile actors…. but we can’t help it….
it’ll be continue-reauthorization granted … right up until the last gulag bed space is assigned …
LikeLike
I have never understood how Mueller and crew were able to use a law that specifies that it is only for criminal investigations, the special counsel statute, and turn it into a counter intelligence weapon. How is it that they used title one surveillance, national security tools, and then used the evidence gathered in court, title 2, criminal evidence laws. How did they just in your face do it and nobody said a word? Anything Mueller did that was not specifically to further a criminal investigation is illegal. Any counter intelligence investigation is illegal.
LikeLike
PS reauthorization, my ass.
LikeLike
Since the IG and AG are apparently doddering senior who don’t remember where they are, maybe it’s time for President Trump to just do what he promised – fully declassify everything and put all the docs on the internet. Then we all have all the information. The IG and AG are taking extra time in order to keep information from us, not to enlighten us. They ask the guilty parties to review and offer edits to their reports. I don’t think we need that pile of poo.
Just declassify so the people have the facts. We will figure out what to do with them. Given our current law enforcement agencies track records, it looks like we will have to go back to tar and feathers and putting the bent cops in stocks on the public square. We can throw rotten food at them. Gluten free of course.
Give us what you promised, Mr. President.
LikeLike
We have serial peeping Toms at all levels of government.
LikeLike
This is my belief about the cases against the Ukrainians Giuliani was working with. Deep state gets tipped off that Giuliani is on Ukraine trail with help of these guys. SDNY is given years worth of NSA searches who then runs an illegal parallel investigation which they claim goes back years. I’ll never trust any federal agency again.
When Nunes ran cover for renewing patriot act even knowing what deep state did with the powers it gave I doubted nation will ever go back to truly free. He’s about as good a guy we have and he feels mass surveillance is the only way.
LikeLike
“who then runs an illegal parallel investigation”
Also known by the rubric: “parallel construction”
… I seem to recall
LikeLike
I find it hilarious that there are anonymous searches being done in these databases.
The FBI won’t even let me use a private IP address space and NAT to connect my workstations to my own (law enforcement) database. Because some of the records in my database contain criminal justice information derived from FBI databases, the rules require that all queries be accountable to an individual human being and also to a specific machine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bear with me…
I played a game once where one particular resource, money, was disproportionately available in relation to the play of the game. In other words, money was in short supply and was the most valuable resource.
One day I found an obscure and extremely circumstantial bug that allowed me to double my money every time I logged on. The window of the bug was short but even in a short time I amassed enough money to never worry about it again, ever.
With infinite resources I then quickly conquered all aspects of the game. It was very fun being able to enjoy so much, so quickly, and so easily.
However, after that initial enjoyment phase, something else happened. First, the game wasn’t fun anymore as there was nothing challenging left to do. Second, I atrophied all of the skills I had learned over time. Skills that were needed in a “fair” environment were lost. Finally, I didn’t have the ability to play fair and I didn’t have any desire to play in a fair environment. The only way for me to play the game anew was to create a new account and transfer the money into that account.
I think about these things every time I read about FISA abuses. I see the same things that I felt when I “cheated”. These FISA searches are a drug. They can’t stop using them. They can’t live without them. They don’t know how to survive without them. It’s the only way they can play.
No, they haven’t stopped abusing NSA queries. Not a chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a lot of very bright and knowledgeable people on this site . I need your takes on the following:
1- Why are the Senate Intel and Judiciary Committees NOT holding parallel OPEN hearings interviewing ALL of the same players Schiff’s “star chamber” has had in and , thus, presenting a transparent narrative contemporaneously destroying Schiff’s game?
2- The “whistleblower ” has no legal right to anonymity in that he doesn’t meet the criteria as a whistleblower. so why is this not exposed and taken off the airwaves / MSM by the Senate?
3- Are McConnell, Tillis( Intel) , Graham( Judiciary) , Imhofe ( Armed Services) and the other usual dirtbag suspects ( Collins, Romney, Sasse, Murkowski,, and more ) incompetent? Corrupt? or stupid? for not countering anything the House is doing?
Help me out, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1- similar question was posed to a GOP Senator on TV (saw it on Fox News) and he said because Senate has no power to do so, that “impeachment” powers are solely in the House at this stage.
Now, that doesn’t answer why they’re not conducting hearings and interviews under some other rubric like general judiciary interests … but that was the answer offered.
The witnesses the Dems are calling are specifically having to do with the House’s “impeachment inquiry”.
I don’t know that GOPs in the Senate could rightly call the same witnesses and mouth homilies that they’re calling them for some other purpose different from that “impeachment inquiry” … gnomesayin’?
LikeLike
2- the “whistleblower” is not a whistleblower
In addition to the aspects you brought up, is he even a whistleblower with the rules and regulations
Don’t those rules have a protocol whereby the blower is to blow within his own agency? Like to an Inspector General or equivalent up the chain from him?
Did he?
Or did he bypass that procedure and go outside and start working with House Dems like Schiff?
What WAS his chain of command? He was a CIA employee detailed to the White House? So CIA chain of command? White House chain of command?
Or do regs allow you go outside – to Congress?
I haven’t kept up with all aspects of this, so truly don’t know
LikeLike
Sundance said: “I suspect this NSA database is being continually data-mined by ongoing institutional operatives and contractors who are working against the Trump administration.
Ok. so what are Barr (DOJ) and Pompeo (State) going to do about it?
And what will President Trump direct them to do about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like a top priority here for Barr and co should be to find out who modified the internal process to allow create IC anonymity when querying. Once we know who, should comb through all their communications with the database if possible to determine motive and co-conspirators, since their clearly flew in the face of the first judge’s recommendations.
LikeLike
Yeah, the bad guys have some intel capabilities, but I have a feeling the good guys are doing just fine…
LikeLiked by 1 person