Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses 2020 Politics – Impeachment and Dem Primary…

Early Sunday Morning Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the final stages of the impeachment and the 2020 race.

McCarthy highlights the internal dynamic within the DNC that is entering a phase of extreme emergency. The DNC Club -vs- Bernie 2.0. The Iowa caucuses will likely be very interesting… However, those caucuses are notoriously corrupt by deeply connected party officials, and the 2020 Iowa delegate rule changes may spark a serious battle.