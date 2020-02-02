Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses 2020 Politics – Impeachment and Dem Primary…

Early Sunday Morning Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the final stages of the impeachment and the 2020 race.
McCarthy highlights the internal dynamic within the DNC that is entering a phase of extreme emergency. The DNC Club -vs- Bernie 2.0. The Iowa caucuses will likely be very interesting… However, those caucuses are notoriously corrupt by deeply connected party officials, and the 2020 Iowa delegate rule changes may spark a serious battle.
Nan is showing us the ” Power of the gavel “
I’m thinking Nan is showing us the power of vodka and poor decision making.
She said a few weeks ago she was going FIX that PDJT, she was going to show him the power of the gavel………..
How’d that work out for ya nan ?
What is that handle sticking out of yer……….
Nevermind.
Technically Bernie is not a democrat. When the DNC gets really worried, they will play that final card. It’s in the air now. They are holding off because they are scared he will go Ross Perot on them. He is Jill Stein on steroids. If there are any maga millionaires out there, it’s time to wine and dine Bernie.
I hope the Bernie Bros stay engaged. When Bern gets screwed again no way they vote dem, they either don’t vote or vote PDJT. And if Bern gets nomination no way he beats VSG.
It would be great if they formed a third party centered around Bernie, AOCs gang and all the Antifa thugs. All they need are their own billionaires to put up all sorts of challengers to the Dem candidate.
Convention becomes a bloodbath.
Lol one could only hope 😂
On the downside the Bernie Bros and ANTIFA are violent thugs.
On the upside they will beat up Democrats in Milwaukie if the DNC denies Bernie.
On the predictable side the MSM will blame Trump and MAGA supporters for the violence.
On the hilarious side no one will believe the MSM.
So when will Maggie New York times drop her next Bolton bombshell??? Not tonight Superbowl. Not Monday caucus. Tuesday for state of the union. Or Wednesday before the vote. And then Bolton book gets shevled. Internet detectives, Rudy, and Trump White hats must have enough of his dirty deals to destroy him. That’s why Schiff is hedging about calling him to testify. Try has him cold. Bolton was never going to testify. There won’t be a book. The manuscript was just another dossier. An excuse to get witnesses and drag thing s out until November. It failed. Now Bolton and his book disappear. But he keeps the advance for his payoff.
Kerry is denying it but I wonder if he’ll jump in. Like Bloomberg, he has no chance but now I recognize the splitter strategy that’s being used against Bernie.
There will be no clear winner at the convention so the superdelegates will decide. I wonder who they’ll vote for? It won’t be Bernie. Will the Bernie-bots, yet again, hold their noses and vote for the Dem candidate after Bernie has been shafted 2x?
We live in interesting times.
Splitter strategy needs lefties to divide his vote. Lizzy is the tool to split Bernie voters. But they hate her and it isn’t working. Bloomberg and Kerry and klobuchar and Pete divide the DNC vote. They will just keep changing the rules. If they can’t buy him off this time, they will change the rules. He will never be able to get that nomination. Never. He can get enough delegates in the primaries and they will change all the rules before the convention. They will stop him. It may not be pretty.
When Hillary backstabbed Bernie, she at least tried to hide it. But now they’re doing it in public: writing loaded questions for CNN, suppressing polls, keeping Bernie tied up in DC instead of Iowa, changing the rules that were just used to fire the black candidates in order to qualify a white billionaire Republican oligarch, bringing back super-delegates, etc..
For “Democrats”, they sure do have a lot of issues with this whole democracy-thing.
ps; Pro tip, Bernie; if they want to send you overseas to meet with Halper or Mifsud, DO NOT GO.
If Bernie gets the shaft this time by the DNC and it’s curtains. Many fell in line 2016 including Bernie himself. I would not count on a repeat of that happening again. Even if the chosen DNC candidate won fair and square it’s doubtful the Bernie Bros will buy it. I don’t see anyway forward for the left unless those kooks are placated. Smh you have to be some kind of a nut to believe that guy. That’s ok I’m all for a left wing firing squad as long as it is circular in nature. And remember….his name was Seth Rich.
One issue of concern amid the internal battle for the primary, DNC Club -vs- Bernie, is Bloomberg’s #1 advocacy point and how that *could* play out with increasingly desperate leaders.
A Parkland type event happening in/around early primary voting would benefit Bloomberg.
Excellent point, Sundance. Here in Minnesota they closed the last state facility for developmentally disabled adults with violent tendencies. They put the residents out into regular group homes and the public, at large. My son was severely assaulted by one of them.
So sorry that he (and you) suffered through that.
I hope your son is doing OK! There is a mental health crisis in the U.S. that needs to be addressed. A lawyer explained it is legal to be insane in Wisconsin (and every other state). In other words it is hands off while they wreck their life or until something really bad happens.
Why does nobody ever make the case that, while occasional mass shootings may kill dozens at a time, disarming the populace could cause the deaths of millions?
“My cold dead hands!!!”
What a frightening thought! And we do know they are completely capable of staging such a horror.
If the GOP wants to win back the House, they’re going to have to run on a platform that the NeverTrumpers, eGOP, and big money donors oppose:
– immigration law enforcement and giving Trump what he needs to build the wall
– ending the military adventurism of the past 20 years
– confronting and checking China, economically, politically, militarily
– draining the damn swamp, investigations, jail time for deep staters, updating the US Code to make some of the things that were done to Trump flat-out illegal.
– killing the FISA system until we can figure out how to prevent Democrats from targeting American citizens with it
– FULL Obamacare repeal, not just the mandate
But mostly: immigration. It’s THE reason that Paul Ryan threw the 2018 midterms. He did not want to keep his promises.
Bernie will have a heart attack and handover supporters. It’s set up to not looked rigged. It’s just a question of if he dies or gets another holiday villa. He has to make the choice.
To herd their cattle I recommend they get the heavy 2″ pipe gates at Tractor Supply instead of the cheap 1 1/2″ pipe gates they used to keep Bernie delegates away from Hillary at her convention.
If the US is to confront and corral China, they’re going to need some serious defense from the Biological Warefare coming out of Wuhan. 4 different HIV-1 virus strains embedded in the n19CoV, when HIV-1 has never been apart of any previous Corona Virus? Even the Indian Scientists say that’s too different to be coincidental. If true that is the biological equivalent of a Neutron Bomb.
Go to the actual publication and read the informed comments. All 4 short sequences happen in numerous other ways. So yes, it could be something they were working on in the lab and it escaped through carelessness. It has happened before in China. One of the four sequences was from bats, common in China. Amongst the millions of combinations it could have evolved from an HIV positive individual.
It is a lousy bio- weapon. No antidote and targeting your own people. ( Asian men appear to be most susceptible to this.). IMV we are up in the air on this, but China has a great deal of hubris, and that often leads to great human error.
A good forensic engineering study on the unique genome differences in this virus, along with knowledge of who in China was studying those sequences would help assertain
if China developed this.
The leader at the Wuton Lab said she would steak her life on it not coming from the lab. I think she is doing just that.
Meh, probably Paul Ryan II. But nobody could be as bad as “that’s not who we are!” return to regular order lying Ryan.
The Sunday MSM shows are a joke, except Maria Bartiroma, Sunday after Sunday Bartiroma is doing the job the MSM refuses to do, honestly inform the American people.
