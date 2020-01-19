Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Discusses FBI, Flynn Prosecution, Rosenstein, Page, Strzok, and How it all Connects…

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the full background of the FBI surveillance impetus and how the bigger picture brings all of the government activity forward to the actions behind an impeachment trial.

In the full picture, the totality of government effort, the arc of all swamp action, has been to remove a president who is everything these administrative state officials oppose.  It is the independence of a Peoples’ President that represents the threat to the system…

  1. Julian says:
    January 19, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Come on Maria’s team – whoever does the doodle at the bottom – get your facts straight – Jeff Van Drew is a Republican these days – not a Democrat!

  2. mazziflol says:
    January 19, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    .

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 19, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Jordan 2024

