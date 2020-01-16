Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses MAGAnomics, China Trade and USMCA…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the coolest cat in the crew, appeared tonight for a discussion on economics and trade with Lou Dobbs.  Secretary Ross discusses the current status of the economy and how the two trade agreements have established the foundation for a completely restructured U.S. trade relationship for years to come.

Wilburine notes the Europeans are nervous thinking about the wolverine teeth that will soon be heading in their direction.  Good Stuff.  WATCH:

What makes the Trump economic team so effective is their independence from any influence outside of the America-First agenda.  President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Secretary Steven Mnuchin were already independent billionaires -with wealth gained from private industry- before they entered office.  There is no financial influence upon them except to see Main Street USA thrive….

A comparison of First-Term Unemployment Rates – LINK HERE

 

2 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses MAGAnomics, China Trade and USMCA…

  1. Ono says:
    January 16, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Money Talks…

    Bull shit walks…

    Promises made promises kept.

  2. Rhi says:
    January 16, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Yay wolverines! Just shows how corrupt all of Washington has been over decades. No surprise there is gnashing of teeth as POTUS shows the American people how a properly run government operates. And how we Americans have been screwed over all these years. Nuke the swamp!

