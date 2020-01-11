Taiwan Votes to Retain Freedom From China – Tsai Ing-wen Easily Wins Re-election…

The results of a massive turnout vote in Taiwan reflect the country wishes to remain free from the overbearing influence of communist China.
(Hong Kong Free Press) […] Taiwan’s incumbent leader Tsai Ing-wen has won Saturday’s presidential election, defeating her Beijing-friendly rival Han Kuo-yu by a wide margin.
[…] With 8.1 million votes as of 10:30pm, Tsai won the highest number of votes of any presidential candidate in Taiwan’s history of democratic elections. Han, on the other hand, received just over 5.5 million votes, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).
Tsai stated in her victory speech: “I want to once again call upon Beijing authorities to remind them that peace, clarity, democracy and dialogue are key to positive cross-strait interactions and long-term development,” she added. “I also hope that Beijing authorities understand that democratic Taiwan and our democratically-elected government will not concede to threats and intimidation.” (more)
Panda cries.
This is the woman who called President-Elect TRUMP to congratulate him on his victory and China had a hissy fit.
Well played Madam President!
https://wordpress.com/read/blogs/19678796/posts/125282
I hope he returns the compliment.
He always does. He’s very charming like that.
Oh TwoLaine, Pres Trump actually returned the volley with a better play.
Communist China sent a delegation to instruct the new Trump Admin on how to treat Communist China and Taiwan.
Pres Trump sent Dr Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon to meet with the Communist Chinese delegation.
(everyone in, around, and near Communist China knew who Dr Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon were lolol)
Hong Kong boomerang! Suck it China!
The 5.5 million that voted pro-communist must be imported white democrats
Taiwan is eventually doomed to be absorbed by China.
It will be the war Xi has up his sleeve to jingo-ise a future restless, possibly revolutionary Chinese population who have money but are politically caged.
I know Taiwan is done when I see Taiwan’s ordinary line soldiers covering their faces.
I know a # of treepers have BIG grins, today, just like me.
MNBV;
What a downer, discordant note you strike!
CHINA, or at least CCP rule OF China, is whats “DOOMED”; its only a matter of TIME.
Taiwan will NEVER be absorbed by mainland, CCP controlled China.
Bullies don’t want a FIGHT, what they want is to intimidate, by threatening a fight they have NO INTENTION of actually engaging in.
And China is a Bully, nothing more.
And at this point, like Iranian regime, and EU, dead regime walking.
Its only a matter of time,…
🙂 I do like a simple soul.
So you are in love with yourself.” I do like a simple soul.”
Communists will forever want to ‘annex’ any state, province, colony, district or neighbor for whatever reason they can invent. Of course, that ‘annexation’ is only desirable when the target is a rich, enterprising wealthy neighbor. Socialist/Communists are simply maggots wanting feed on what they don’t have.
‘
🖕🏼 Exactly.
If not driven by fleeing exploitation & poverty, war often initiated by elites in the bureaucratic state,
Average people want peaceful coexistence to prosper, which requires reciprocity.
Not exactly, MKBV. Taiwan’s forces have nuclear weapons and a great delivery system.
If mainland invades you can be sure that the Five Gorges Dam system and many other public high visibility strategic targets will be blown to dust. The PRC know this too well
“Taiwan’s forces have nuclear weapons”
Nonsense.
Do you have any evidence Taiwan has nukes? I can find nothing other than they were interested in getting them at one time.
Sure thing TT/MNBV -they announced it in the Singapore times.. sarc .Any Chicom leader can rollover that island any time, yet they haven’t. If they are willing to bet Beijing that the Taiwanese don’t have them what is the holdup?
@ MNBV Taiwanese nukes say “no”
5.5 Million communists in Taiwan.
Taiwan has come a long long way, many changes. When I lived there years ago it was still under martial law. I remember there a man who held up the Central Bank of China with a toy gun on a Monday, and was executed the following Thursday. The newspaper article quipped “presumably the firing squad will be armed with the real McCoy”.
Of course, censorship was heavy. Many of the “f” English language encyclopedias in libraries and schools had been confiscated because the article on Formosa often referred to Chiang Kai Shek as a warlord, which was really not off the mark.
When the movie The Graduate played the Chinese subtitles were changed to change the mother/daughter relationship to two sisters. The movie Sand Pebbles with Steve McQueen was filmed in Danshui Taiwan, I believe, but never shown in Taiwan. I heard it was because the Chinese characters in the film were denigrated as slopeheads. Of course, Westerners like myself were routinely referred to as “ato ga” or “tall noses”.
There was plenty of propaganda against the “bandit” Mao. But no pictures. Nobody actually knew what he looked like. I had a picture which I took of his wax statue in the wax museum in London. People heard that I had it, and would ask to see it. I finally lied and said I lost it, was getting a little nervous.
They sound pretty tolerant to me. They waited three days to execute the guy…how is that not tolerant?
SoCal…
I’m here atm on a business trip, and it’s a lovely country, though the domestic political situation is far more complex than DPP good KMT bad. I’m in a province that is mostly DPP yet elected a KMT mayor a few years ago. As always, politics is local. The only notable thing about this election is how much the situation in HK swung the election. The DPP was down significantly before China misstepped on HK, setting up at least an entire generation of young people that will never parley with the PRC. If it hadn’t been for HK the KMT would likely have won. Indeed their candidate is far more of a Trumpian candidate than the DPP’s, who is broadly unpopular, but on the right side of popular sentiment. In the long run, though, this is likely moot: I don’t think anyone here really thinks the ROC can hold out forever, but if they play their cards right they might be able to be absorbed under more favorable terms and a much different political climate. They’re good people, and I wish them all the best.
Just a thought off the top of my head, why would anybody vote to become subject to a communist regime that brutalizes citizens with torture and murder? Where people are given limits to what they are even allowed to think? That are forced to live almost as inhuman robots?
Yet 5.5 million Taiwanese apparently voted to live in such a hellish society.
They must be confused.
Trump is showing the world that freedom is a good thing.
This has been a bad week for foreign Democratic Party allies.
