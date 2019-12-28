White House Manufacturing Adviser Peter Navarro Discusses Predictions for 2020 U.S. Economy…

Peter Navarro discusses the Trump administration’s trade agenda and some predictions for the state of the Main Street U.S. economy heading into 2020.
Navarro highlights the completed agreements with South Korea, Japan, China phase-1, and the U.S., Mexico, Canada USMCA agreement and what they can deliver next year.
It really is quite remarkable that President Trump and the economic team could simultaneously diminish the interests of multinationals, focus on Main Street USA, and still create a situation where Wall Street stocks are growing.
If he wants the main stream media to quote him, he had better say something negative about President Trump.
Thankfully, as you have reported in other poats, Mr. Navarro seems more interested in the truth.
Trump economy roaring so 2020 reelection is locked in.
If Dems select more establishment candidate for 2020, the crazies will completely take over their party, setting the stage for a potential wipe out of the Dem party in 2024.
Republicans will run a Trump like and Trump endorsed candidate in 2024 and win big again. Maybe Nunes, Jordan or Sara Sanders, who will have finished her first term as Arkansas governor.
Future is bright.
Nunes, he is an American hero. I’m reading Lee Smith’s book. So are these guys that got the economy roaring. Fortunately, the dems know so little about economics they were unable to interfere very much.
Close to 3.0 GDP and 32,000 Dow on deck for 2020. Economy will be “robust”. Farmers and auto industry to really benefit from USMCA. Reporting on China deal is “wrong”. The deal has teeth on major issues.
Yep – MAGA. This team is incredible.
