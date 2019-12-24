IG Footnote 474 – Confidential Human Source, W/ Delta File, Previously Inside Trump Campaign…

CTH was always curious why one specific member of the Trump campaign and transition team was abruptly departed (Nov 15, 2016) immediately after the visit by NSA Director Mike Rogers was scheduled, and two-days prior to their meeting. It’s a weedy question, likely only considered by those who were watching closely at the time…
However, perhaps Inspector General Michael Horowitz has provided some background on the move. [Page 336, 337, fn #474]
Based on the arc of the pose-election timeline described in the segment of the report that touches upon “non-tasked” Confidential Human Sources (CHSs), beginning page 336; and based on other information in/around the specific CHS described; there’s a very strong likelihood we can identify this one.
(NOVEMBER 15, 2016) Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers has resigned from Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.
“It was a privilege to prepare and advise the policy, personnel and agency action teams on all aspects of the national security portfolio during the initial pre-election planning phase,” Rogers said in a statement Tuesday. “Our work will provide a strong foundation for the new transition team leadership as they move into the post-election phase, which naturally is incorporating the campaign team in New York who drove President-elect Trump to an incredible victory last Tuesday.” (link)
As more Americans are now aware of how deep the intelligence community operates in/around DC politicians, it is worth remembering exactly how this happens.
The modern intelligence apparatus has a history of leveraging/turning compromised politicians into assets for an agenda most Americans are only now starting to grasp. Former HPSCI Chairman Mike Rogers was in place during the 2012 joint CIA/State Department Benghazi operation controlled by Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta, code name: Operation Zero Footprint.
Congressman Rogers was part of the group who covered for Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta in the outcome of Benghazi. Rogers motives on both fronts (cover Benghazi and surveillance of Trump) are part of the old fashioned motive, money. Mike Rogers’ wife, Kristi Clemens Rogers, was the president and CEO of Aegis LLC a “security” defense contractor – and her connections delivered a $10 billion contract with the State Dept.
In the height of the scrutiny over Benghazi HPSCI Chairman Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Dutch Ruppersberger authored a quick, and widely rebuked, intelligence committee report that provided the first line of defense for Clinton, Obama and Panetta. The media seized on the Rogers/Ruppersberger report to set the narrative.
Immediately following their efforts, Mike Rogers and Dennis Ruppersberger resigned from congress. Mike and his wife Kristi riding off into the sunset with multi-millions of wealth from the secured Aegis contract. [Oh yeah, and Kristi retired too]
This is how the deep state operates and the Rogers example is a typical highlight for how enmeshed interests of the intelligence community, politicians and the individual can resurface when needed. With the background explained, you can easily see how the Deep State 2016 presidential election interests would merge with the interests of Mike and Kristi Rogers influence/affluence.
Oh yes, at the time…. the Deep State media was also fully engaged:
November 15, 2016 – By David Ignatius: The ouster of former congressman Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) from Donald Trump’s transition team is a worrisome sign of continuing internecine battles in the GOP and the ascendancy of Trump’s personal political allies in shaping the president-elect’s agenda.
A question- “Delta File” = Change File? Tracking? General information on activities?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Delta” Background pdf.
https://t.co/rBBDO6xxTs?amp=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
I wonder if my experience, in attempting to open this file, is the same for others? ie, when I click the link access is denied stating the link is unsafe.
LikeLike
POTUS knew early on that he was being spied on. So there are white hats around feeding him info. This is problematic for Horowitz. They said there were no spies IN the campaign, just fun loving assets like halper making contact with page and pappy. Now we have a chs IN the campaign and they have a file on him on. But of course he was Never tasked? Seriously? This sounds like the FBI lied to Horowitz or Horowitz is whitewashing the fact they tasked spies to infiltrate the campaign.paging Mr Durham. And another cnn employee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Either? More likely BOTH, because the FBI ALWAYS lies and Horowitz is an excuse-making “Cleaner”
LikeLike
This really clears up a lot, because at first I thought this bad Mike Rogers was actually Meatloaf –and I would have been really disappointed. Whew! /s
________ Placeholder for future terrible Meatloaf song title puns to be potentially added later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love at the Dashboard lights. 🤦🏻♀️ Just dated myself.
LikeLike
Rogers joined August of 2016 was removed November 2016 and Comey McCabe and strock had no idea he was inside? And never used him? C’mon man! Was Rogers the source page and strock were afraid of burning?
LikeLike
from Trumps campaign staff to cnn… pure green puke…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we should start with CNN Commentators list and go from there to find out who is dirty.
LikeLike
Christmas or not, they all deserve hanging. It’d be a gift to America and reinforce the principles of freedom and accountability.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being former FBI made him a likely candidate also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never liked Rogers, thought he was too smug using his ex-FBI status as a “badge of honor and truth” for cover. What he was trying to cover I did not know at the time.
Swamp rat…Rogers is just one of many who now lie about the pool wondering when his nails will get done and his new suit delivered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same with Christy! From NJ were everyone is dirty who is anyone.
LikeLike
I have NEVER trusted Mike Rogers. I always suspected him of being a RAT 🐀 bas-TURD and working against the interests of the US and his own party.
It’s more then a co-incidence that he was abruptly let go. Could he be another DEEP STATE SPY? My trained “go with your gut” says absolutely!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May all of their illgotten wealth be quickly used up in legal fees trying to stay out of a federal penitentiary.
LikeLike
The Founding Fathers would have to have had, a prescient understanding of the Criminal Mind, to foresee where the U.S. government would be taken over by the Enemies Within, in the guise of Civil Servants, who bribe U.S. politicians with U.S. taxpayer money.
Merry Christmas Everyone.
LikeLike
Interesting zerohedgs take on why no one’s been indicted yet.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/great-cover-biggest-scandal-american-history
LikeLike
Review Aegis contract. Maybe some assets forfeiture in the Rogers’ future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And two Bakers – both Black Hats – one a lawyer, one a Colonel running ONA and railroading a Whistleblower.
Sundance, you’ve gained a lot of new followers the past 18 months … an ocassional refresher on past battles might be helpful.
Benghazi, all I know is non Military support, warriors stranded & rumors of Hillary running weapons to Libya?
IRS scandal, everybody walks free, multiple hard drives mysteriously crash.
Romney implosion.
Bush Jr entering Iraq, idiotic.
LikeLike
Benghazi Brief – https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/11/the-four-year-anniversary-of-september-11th-attack-on-benghazi-libya/
LikeLike
President Trump has had his own detectives for many years. Some of the sharpest crooks target casinos.
He is not naive. Trump casinos make money on crooked gamblers and guests Trumpcan’t stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t immediately jump out at me: “minimized…because of…campaign activities…even though…no longer…in the Trump campaign.” What other campaign activity is there?
LikeLike
I guess I’m at a loss as to why this guy is a CHS as a matter of course, and that his handler has no idea of his whereabouts and significant activities; i.e., an advisor to the PRESIDENTIAL candidate and subsequent president-elect. How could this not be known?
LikeLike
How interesting… the email said to limit contact BUT they STILL WANTED any info they could get about Campaign Activities. If THAT isn’t Political Opposition Research, I don’t know what IS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will they go over every FISA case Collyer ruled on or only those that Clinesmith was involved in . Collyer knew every bit of seditious malfeasance that took place .She was repeatedly informed and warned by countless individuals including Nunes and Levin as to what had and what was and what would be taking place in the FISA court and she did absolutely NOTHING . Every single warrant that woman ruled on needs to be examined . Who the hell gave her a Get out Jail Free card ?
LikeLike