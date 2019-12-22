Panda Takes a Knee – Beijing Announces Lowering of 850 Import Tariffs…

Donald J Trump was the only candidate in 2016 who knew how to use China’s panda playbook against them. Thus, when you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when he charges you to harvest your own apples…

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from Jan. 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website. (link)