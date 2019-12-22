Panda Takes a Knee – Beijing Announces Lowering of 850 Import Tariffs…

Donald J Trump was the only candidate in 2016 who knew how to use China’s panda playbook against them.  Thus, when you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when he charges you to harvest your own apples…

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from Jan. 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website. (link)

  1. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 22, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Funny how China has to import hog food and put tarriff on top of shipping costs.

  2. rjones99 says:
    December 22, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Holy moley…Did we play a role in destabilizing Hong Kong as a means of getting more cooperation on N Korea? If so, that would have been a genius move.

    • Tall Texan says:
      December 22, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Nice thought, but i will say no. If we have learned anything from CTH and fellow Treepers, it is that our “intelligence” agencies are not that competent or smart.

      • Old Codger says:
        December 22, 2019 at 10:18 pm

        If by “our intelligence agencies” you mean the old Deep State, Skull&Bones varieyties, I would agree!

        Yet, however, I believe there are small enclaves of State and the alphabet agencies which have been taken over by TRUMP and his band of patriots, who are more than capable of “assisting” with the ruckus in Hong Kong!

    • A2 says:
      December 22, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Absolutely not. The PRC in cohoots with local pro-Beijing leaders started down this road aggressively in 2014 and the Umbrella movement. It was over eroding freedoms then and the attempts to pass the Security Act that Beijing has been pushing.

      The extradition bill was part of that act and brought out the protesters again.

      Xi is insane.

  3. Johnny Boost says:
    December 22, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Not surprising that China cut tariffs on pork imports. They’ve had to slaughter much of their livestock due to disease and pork prices have skyrocketed.

  4. SoCal Patriot says:
    December 22, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Winning never does get old.

  5. Sue says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    FROZEN avocado? Interesting. . .

  6. Jeff P. says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    BOOM!! POTUS Trump strikes again!!!! Win another one President Trump!!!

  7. MNBV says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    In return for what?

  8. Dolly Demure says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Ultimately hope for America to have nothing to do with China whatsoever.

  9. ann says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Thieves get their comeuppance.
    Unbelievable, the ineptitude before President Trump.

    I should be happy, and let the past go. Easier said than done, with nthe Uniparty, Wall St,, EU, lurking, stalking us.

    Fair, reciprocal trade. Bilateral, so less quarrels & simpler Enforcement.
    No more of these huge indigestible lumps, one suspects no one really knows the entire thing.
    They just see what they can get away with.
    💰🇻🇳👈🏼🔨👨🏼‍💼💪🏼

    • Mike says:
      December 22, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      “Unbelievable, the ineptitude before President Trump.“

      It wasn’t ineptitude, it was Wall Street moving jobs overseas while politicians sold the lie. And used US taxpayers as ATM machines.

      • ann says:
        December 22, 2019 at 10:56 pm

        All of them?
        I didn’t like those deals, although very young when it started.
        It made no sense,
        plus isn’t it true that both parties adopted globalist model?

        I didn’t see any other candidate except Mr. Perot who objected & educated voters on it.

        President Trump is the first President who puts Americans first while making decisions.

        And he informs us, gives performance reports.

        I think the Bureau, DoJ, Commerce, State and Leaders in both Chambers should give us quarterly performance reports. ❤️

        Agree with your description Mike. 🇺🇸

  10. MNBV says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Meanwhile the real killer politics goes on with no-one except Coulter paying attention.
    We deserve exactly what we get.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/22/study-immigration-redistribute-26-congressional-seats-blue-states-2020-election/

    • vikingmom says:
      December 22, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      And THIS is why it is so important for Donald Trump to get at least one, if not two more Supreme Court Justices seated. This question came up before John Roberts and he ruled AGAINST adding a citizenship question on the 2020 census, just the way his blackmailers told him to rule…not sure if there is any way to fix it before the count is taken next year but it is just flat out WRONG that non-citizens are counted in the totals to apportion Representatives! (And I say that as someone who is married to the son of legal immigrants!)

  11. eric says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Doesn’t sound like much to me. The Chinese are starving and their dropping tariffs on food?? Yawn. Meanwhile, “lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 NEXT year…”. We have to wait on tech they’ve been stealing for years. One tech company, IDCC just opened a court case against Huawei in UK of all places. US courts are of no value.

    The US is being turned in a simple “bread basket” to China, while our tech sector is robbed blind and allowed to wither.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      December 22, 2019 at 10:59 pm

      Do we really have to grow corn fence row to fence row and deplete and basically export the most important natural resource we have – our soil – just to have a few more farmers? Of course more volume is good for ADM and Cargill. By the way I am a farmer.

  12. hoghead says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    “But…but…a trade war with China will wreck our economy and make stuff cost more…and tariffs will ruin EVERYTHING! I heard what tariffs did way back there in the past…” [s/off]

    I am SO glad someone knows what he’s doing, and has some guys working with him that know too.

    • Magabear says:
      December 22, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      The Fox crawler had something to that effect the other day. “Economy strong despite trade tensions with China”. Maybe the economy is strong because of being tough with China? Nah, can’t be! 🤔

  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    President Trump and his Trade Team are the Best!
    Merry CHRISTmas!

  14. Magabear says:
    December 22, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Team Panda could only withstand Team Wolverine’s relentless forecheck for so long…….the puck inevitably ended up in Team Panda’s net. 😁😎

  15. bluenova1971 says:
    December 22, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    I’m gonna go out on a limb here and predict new all time highs in the markets tomorrow….(again 😊)

  16. Sunshine says:
    December 22, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Meanwhile, NoKo’s Kim Jong Un has a Christmas surprise for the American people. I wonder what that could be?

  17. A2 says:
    December 22, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Sorry folks, but the relaxation of tariffs on certain category of goods is across the board to all nations that trade these items with PRC and in line with recommendations of the State Council, a decision made even before the ‘trade war’ escalated at least that’s what their selling.

    BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — China will adjust import tariffs for a range of products starting Jan. 1, 2020 to promote high-quality development of trade, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.

    Approved by the State Council, the commission recently released a circular on the adjustments of import tariffs to implement the spirit of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, the second, third and fourth plenary sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee, as well as the Central Economic Work Conference.

    The adjustments will be made to expand imports, promote the coordinated development of trade and environment, advance the high-quality development of the jointly building of the Belt and Road, the commission said.
    To stimulate import potential and optimize the structure of imports, China will implement provisional import tax rates that are lower than the most-favored-nation (MFN) tariff rates for over 850 commodities.

    The country will introduce or reduce the provisional import tax rates on products including frozen pork, frozen avocados and non-frozen orange juice amid efforts to moderately increase the import of daily consumer goods that are relatively scarce in the country or have foreign characteristics to better meet people’s needs.

    China will impose zero import tax on pharmaceutical products containing alkaloids for asthma treatment as well as raw materials for the production of new diabetes medicines to reduce medication costs and promote the production of new medicines, the commission said.
    The country will introduce or cut provisional import tax rates for commodities including ferroniobium and multi-component integrated circuit memories to expand the imports of advanced technologies, equipment and spare parts, and support the development of high-tech industries.
    China will also introduce or lower the provisional import tax rates for some wood and paper products.

    In order to promote the coordinated development of trade and environment, China will replace the provisional import duties on tungsten and niobium scrap and waste with MFN tariffs from Jan. 1, 2020 as it tightens solid waste management, according to the commission.

    In 2020, China will continue to apply conventional tariff rates on some products originated from 23 countries and regions under the relevant free trade agreements or preferential trade arrangements.
    Further tariff reduction will be made according to the free trade agreements China has separately signed with New Zealand, Peru, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Georgia, Chile and Pakistan, as well as the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement.
    In 2020, China will continue to apply preferential tariff rates to the goods from the least developed countries that have established diplomatic ties and completed the exchange of notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations with China.

    China will also make adjustments to the applicable countries in line with the United Nation’s list of the least developed countries and China’s transition period arrangements, the commission said.
    Starting from July 1, 2020, China will implement the fifth MFN tariff concession on 176 information technology products and accordingly adjust the provisional import tariff rates of some information technology products.

    The tariff adjustments will help reduce import costs, advance opening up to a higher level and allow other countries and regions to share in China’s development.‘

    http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-12/23/c_138651497.htm

  18. ATheoK says:
    December 22, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    “China will lower or remove import #tariffs on a number of products starting in Jan. 2020.”

    Don’t count chickens before they hatch!
    This does seem sudden given China’s recent anger, recalcitrance and threats.
    Causing one to suspect this is a distraction in aid of Pelosi’s schemes.

