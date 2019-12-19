House Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement 385-41, Then Immediate Recess – Dems Head for The Exits…

Posted on December 19, 2019 by

As expected the House of Representatives has passed the USMCA trade agreement with an overwhelming 385 to 41 vote.  Pelosi’s political objective was to use USMCA to water down the toxic political environment created by her impeachment fiasco:

Also as expected, after passing the USMCA the House went into immediate recess for the Christmas holiday without any movement on the fraudulent impeachment articles.

In the time-frame between today and the return to the next congressional session in January, House lawyers will attempt to use the passage of the articles to support their background court cases: (1) McGahn forced deposition; (2) access to Mueller 6(e) grand jury information; and (3) possible access to Trump family financial records.

[PREDICTION for bookmark: Upon return in January Speaker Pelosi will refuse to allow impeached President Trump to deliver a State of the Union address in the House.]

This entry was posted in A New America, Auto Sector, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, History, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, NAFTA, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Trade Deal, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to House Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement 385-41, Then Immediate Recess – Dems Head for The Exits…

  1. stg58animalmother says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Ok now veto the spending bill!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Then have a SOTU Rally!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Adios Traidora says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Better Late than never

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. dufrst says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    She’s blowing up the Dems. She’s leaving her mark, as she pledged only to serve 2 years. She will go down as the worse Speaker in US history!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • suicdeclutch63 says:
      December 19, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      I hope so but I really can’t believe they are this stupid. Much of SD’s posts suggest a deeper lawfare play and I worry that he might be right. I also don’t fully understand the actual risks of all this, other than Mitch and Co. going completely rogue and convicting President Trump. I don’t believe any of the crooks in DC think they can do that without half the country exploding. I don’t put a lot of stock in much of the internet talk/boasting about citizens revolting but I think if they did remove Trump that they would have a storm on their hands that they could not control. In trying to understand what all this means it seems that it means that we are in for more of the same, five more years of the Democrooks doing anything and everything to remove a duly elected President or at least doing everything they can to make impossible for him to accomplish anything. Yet, despite all of their BS, President Trump has done more in three years than any President in my lifetime, accept for maybe Reagan. Other than actual removal of Trump, what is the worst possible downside of all this for President Trump and for the country? I would love to know what people think.

      Like

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        December 19, 2019 at 5:56 pm

        Senate should finish off their work on Monday, declaring the impeachment null and void.

        Like

        Reply
      • Green Bucket says:
        December 19, 2019 at 6:03 pm

        I believe they are confident they can impeach Trump without any repercussions. They’ve gotten away with literal murder these past few decades and they’ve become accustomed to the power and control.

        This is a test, and if we just roll over and allow it, we’ve failed. Not only that, the American experiment will be deemed a 240 year success. Until the modern democrat party that is.

        Please don’t take this lightly. If Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mike Lee, Tom Tillis, Mark Warner, Ben Sasse etc. (too many to list all the RINOs) thought they could get away with voting to impeach the President, they would do it in a heartbeat. That says a lot about them, but also us, because we elected them.

        Trump and conservatives must prevail as history will judge all of us harshly for allowing the demise of the greatest nation on earth. Fight back!!!

        Like

        Reply
  5. Linda K. says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    He can deliver it at a rally.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    So in her pickled head, he is impeached and can’t give State of Union Address when the movers are packing their stuff.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Trumpmendous says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Congress passing USMCA is like putting whipped cream on the turd they just laid. It’s not going to cover what you just did.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • LivingWithDogs says:
      December 19, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      Yes!!! What the commie-dems did is equivalent to your business partner emptying the bank account, stealing your home, and taking your dog but leaving you with a nice gift card from Bloomingdales. They’ve got to be insane if they think that burning the Constitution and attempting to destroy PDJT was something we would “get over” if they just pass USMCA.

      Like

      Reply
  8. M33 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    I think this scheme of their is going to backfire big time.

    Just a hunch…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Mike says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Go on Tucker and deliver it there. Screw the Witch Piglosi.

    Like

    Reply
  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    They could have done this a year ago but for the Big Psychosis. They’re just trying to pretend to do their real job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Eric C. says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Could you imagine Paul Ryan conducting a 12-week “Impeachment” against Obama and then just leaving town for Christmas.

    I can guarantee the left wing nuts would be at the residence of every Republican that voted for it throughout the break, even on Christmas Day.

    Lucky for Pelosi, most Trump supporters have jobs and families with no such time to stalk her and her lemmings.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. BobBoxBody says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Yeah, try to bar him frmo having SotU….because that worked out so well the last time she did it…

    It’s over. The Democrat party is imploding. When they’re marginalized and infighting, he can turn towards dealing with the GOPe…

    Like

    Reply
  13. peace says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Fortunately, it’s not Nancy’s house. It belongs to “We the People.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    As VSGT has said many many times the USMCA would pass overwhelmingly if it were ever to be put up for a vote by Nervous Nancy and guess what IT DID. Another accurate prediction and promise fulfilled.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. M33 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Sooo… When it Mitch going to have the Senate vote on it?

    Any word from our turtle??

    Like

    Reply
  16. darthawk says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    If Speaker Pelosi dis-invites Trump to deliver his State of the Union address, then McConnell should invite him to deliver it in the Senate Chamber, and McConnell should not invite any of the House Dems. He can use the smaller size of the Senate Chamber to justify en masse the House Dems exclusion.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. TwoLaine says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    I will take USMCA over the shutdown they gave us last year when they were running for the border to invite everyone over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. TruthHerald.com | R. Micallef says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Pelosi will regret what she has done to POTUS TRUMP. She is not only a mobster used to getting her way, she is a LIAR and a THIEF. She used 40,000,000 OF OUR TAX MONEY FOR A FAKE, FRAUD, ILLEGAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL IMPEACHMENT of the Man who saved America!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. Ellis says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Perfect time for McConnell to schedule trial for January 6.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. deplorable says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Makes one wonder if “impeachment” was an exchange of political capital for passage of the USMCA.

    Like

    Reply
  21. ed357 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    DEMocRATS are going home to poll their Impeachment passage…..

    When they get back to work after the Christmas recess….

    and have had an earful and their poll results…..

    then they will decide on whether the Impeachment gets forwarded to the Senate…..

    or they hold it and let it die.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Reserved55 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Two lumps for you, Scrooge.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Mike Robinson says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    He can … indeed, “deliver it on Twitter!”

    Look, Nancy … “Eleven months from now, You are ‘laughingstock history’ and I am re-elected. If you want to make History’s view of you even worse than it already will be, of course you are fully entitled to do so.” 🤷‍♂️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. hillariousclinton says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    If that nut-job does not invite PDJT for the for SOTU, then that opens him up to a whole lot of opportunties that will further make her look really, really bad. I think it’s a huge opportunity that MY President will fully take advantage of…. Be careful Dummy Dems…be very, very careful….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. glissmeister says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    It’s looking like her son may be implicated in the Ukraine and other foreign funding “Diversion to Democrats” foreign aid conversion schemes…

    So far it’s Biden’s son and Kerry’s step son. And what’s with the broke woke Obamas? After 8 years as POTUS he magically buys a multimillion mansion on Martha’s Vineyard?

    I wonder what is really going on? Chicago and Baltimore seem to be the norm.

    Conversion + diversion + subversion + perversion = Democrats get rich no matter what.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Re: SOTU address: I hope Sundance didn’t give the b***** any ideas.

    Like

    Reply
  28. oldersoul says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    [PREDICTION for bookmark: Upon return in January Speaker Pelosi will refuse to allow impeached President Trump to deliver a State of the Union address in the House.]

    This would be Nancy Pelosi pouring gasoline on her own now-burning-down House, sustaining the blaze she just lit for months to come, going right into the election season.

    Her Congress just took very substantial political damage from this Impeachment. The majority of the electorate is already against what she has just done. A sane politician would look to appear more reasonable to offset that.

    She could do it, but she would have to have a political death wish, or be insane from TDS, to do so.

    Like

    Reply
  29. The Boss says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Please let Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia deliver the rebuttal!!!
    That guy is a total dumb-ass, which perfectly qualifies him for the job.
    He can deliver his message from Guam before it tips over into the Pacific Ocean.

    Like

    Reply
  30. MD says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Maybe this is a win / win. USMCA is passed and every day they screw around with this impeachment they just keep digging their hole deeper.

    Like

    Reply
  31. poweranalysisltd says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Who in the hell would give a state of the union speech in the corrupt den of thieves known as the house of representatives?

    Like

    Reply
  32. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Based on President Trump’s quick press conference(if that’s what you call it)….Trump said specifically to expect something in the next few days to few weeks(nothing to do with USMCA)….My immediate feeling was is has something to do with indictments….Especially with Barr’s interview yesterday that’ll be on at 7pm tonight with Martha McCallum….

    Like

    Reply
  33. NoTwoSystemsOnlyOneChiCom says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    No invite and Clyburn waiting with a rope to hang him. His words. Seems Clyburn doesn’t care so long as the ‘Rat leadership scratches up something for him to be part of because he is skinfully useful.
    https://www.politico.com/story/2010/11/assistant-leader-for-clyburn-045077
    Today
    https://pjmedia.com/trending/wait-what-did-clyburn-mean-when-he-said-lets-give-him-a-fair-trial-and-hang-him/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Zachary Navarre says:
    December 19, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Pelosi, with a straight face, just told reporters that she was passing the USMCA to do something for the American people.

    And the worst part?

    Not a single reporter asked her why it’s been sitting collecting dust FOR OVER A YEAR because she has refused to bring it to a vote…

    Like

    Reply
    • hokkoda says:
      December 19, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      Trump can have fun with this…put it in his SOTU letter to Pelosi tweaking her for caving to Trump’s public pressure and using it to try and hide the impeachment disaster.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Perot Conservative says:
    December 19, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Veto the Porkulus Omnibus Bill

    Like

    Reply
  36. Adjudicator says:
    December 19, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    The best defense is a good offense. The low-life crazed Dems can only be defeated by placing them on their heels and going on the offensive. Barr needs to release all the damaging docs that POTUS declassified. Then Durham needs to do pre-dawn raids (like what happened to Manafort and Stone) on the likes of Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, Strozk, et al, and charge them with all the forms of their treason and sedition. Take the gloves off, Mr. President!

    Like

    Reply
  37. hokkoda says:
    December 19, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    A) The Senate doesn’t require the articles to be transmitted, that’s an easy rule change and
    2) Trump should send a brief letter listing his accomplishments, the great economy, that Democrats caved to pass USMCA after his intense pressure (tweak), etc etc, and state that the State of the Union would be great if lunatic Democrats weren’t hell bent on fake impeachment scams. Re-attach his letter to Pelosi from earlier this week to his “State of the Union” letter.

    Then hold a MAGA KAG rally and invite all the House and a Senate GOP to join him on the stage and behind the stage.

    It always takes a few days for good ideas to percolate up to the Senate, but they’ll be on solid ground legally and historically-speaking if they pass a few rules changes for the trial that allow for a “dismissal with prejudice” ruling on the articles…to prevent the House from resubmitting they again…and eliminating any Senate Rules pertaining to the role of the House in the Senate process. Cut them out with scissors. Hold the trial and get it done in 1/2 day.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Gunner says:
    December 19, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    What was once the ‘People’s House’ is now a poisoned sewer. So, Sundance, why the hell would POTUS want to deliver his SOTU there? Address the nation from the Oval Office. Then in 2021, when we own the House again…well, you get the idea!

    Like

    Reply
  39. emet says:
    December 19, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    The Speaker and her associates bear false witness against President Trump, then scurry home to celebrate the birth of Our Savior.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s