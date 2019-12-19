House Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement 385-41, Then Immediate Recess – Dems Head for The Exits…

As expected the House of Representatives has passed the USMCA trade agreement with an overwhelming 385 to 41 vote. Pelosi’s political objective was to use USMCA to water down the toxic political environment created by her impeachment fiasco:
Also as expected, after passing the USMCA the House went into immediate recess for the Christmas holiday without any movement on the fraudulent impeachment articles.
In the time-frame between today and the return to the next congressional session in January, House lawyers will attempt to use the passage of the articles to support their background court cases: (1) McGahn forced deposition; (2) access to Mueller 6(e) grand jury information; and (3) possible access to Trump family financial records.
[PREDICTION for bookmark: Upon return in January Speaker Pelosi will refuse to allow impeached President Trump to deliver a State of the Union address in the House.]
Ok now veto the spending bill!
Yes, it is not a spending bill it is a shopping list for both parties, but mostly the democrats. Veto!
Sundance, we can only pray that that happens that she blocks “proud to be impeached POTUS”, from the SOTU.
Then have a SOTU Rally!
Now that’s a BRILLIANT idea!!!
Let her do it, then hold a sold out SOTU for the public at the biggest stadium they can find!
Better Late than never
She’s blowing up the Dems. She’s leaving her mark, as she pledged only to serve 2 years. She will go down as the worse Speaker in US history!
I hope so but I really can’t believe they are this stupid. Much of SD’s posts suggest a deeper lawfare play and I worry that he might be right. I also don’t fully understand the actual risks of all this, other than Mitch and Co. going completely rogue and convicting President Trump. I don’t believe any of the crooks in DC think they can do that without half the country exploding. I don’t put a lot of stock in much of the internet talk/boasting about citizens revolting but I think if they did remove Trump that they would have a storm on their hands that they could not control. In trying to understand what all this means it seems that it means that we are in for more of the same, five more years of the Democrooks doing anything and everything to remove a duly elected President or at least doing everything they can to make impossible for him to accomplish anything. Yet, despite all of their BS, President Trump has done more in three years than any President in my lifetime, accept for maybe Reagan. Other than actual removal of Trump, what is the worst possible downside of all this for President Trump and for the country? I would love to know what people think.
Senate should finish off their work on Monday, declaring the impeachment null and void.
You are up Mitch.
I believe they are confident they can impeach Trump without any repercussions. They’ve gotten away with literal murder these past few decades and they’ve become accustomed to the power and control.
This is a test, and if we just roll over and allow it, we’ve failed. Not only that, the American experiment will be deemed a 240 year success. Until the modern democrat party that is.
Please don’t take this lightly. If Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mike Lee, Tom Tillis, Mark Warner, Ben Sasse etc. (too many to list all the RINOs) thought they could get away with voting to impeach the President, they would do it in a heartbeat. That says a lot about them, but also us, because we elected them.
Trump and conservatives must prevail as history will judge all of us harshly for allowing the demise of the greatest nation on earth. Fight back!!!
He can deliver it at a rally.
So in her pickled head, he is impeached and can’t give State of Union Address when the movers are packing their stuff.
Congress passing USMCA is like putting whipped cream on the turd they just laid. It’s not going to cover what you just did.
Yes!!! What the commie-dems did is equivalent to your business partner emptying the bank account, stealing your home, and taking your dog but leaving you with a nice gift card from Bloomingdales. They’ve got to be insane if they think that burning the Constitution and attempting to destroy PDJT was something we would “get over” if they just pass USMCA.
I think this scheme of their is going to backfire big time.
Just a hunch…
The dem party has nothing to offer Americans.
Corruption and propaganda is all they have. One would have to be pretty goofy not to realize that by now.
Go on Tucker and deliver it there. Screw the Witch Piglosi.
Or do the whole thing in front of Marine 1! Chopper pressers are the BEST pressers!
They could have done this a year ago but for the Big Psychosis. They’re just trying to pretend to do their real job.
Good call Gipper, but the dems were too busy with shampeachment to do any real work.
Looks like they’ll stay the course and go after Pence next.
Could you imagine Paul Ryan conducting a 12-week “Impeachment” against Obama and then just leaving town for Christmas.
I can guarantee the left wing nuts would be at the residence of every Republican that voted for it throughout the break, even on Christmas Day.
Lucky for Pelosi, most Trump supporters have jobs and families with no such time to stalk her and her lemmings.
Yeah, try to bar him frmo having SotU….because that worked out so well the last time she did it…
It’s over. The Democrat party is imploding. When they’re marginalized and infighting, he can turn towards dealing with the GOPe…
Fortunately, it’s not Nancy’s house. It belongs to “We the People.”
As VSGT has said many many times the USMCA would pass overwhelmingly if it were ever to be put up for a vote by Nervous Nancy and guess what IT DID. Another accurate prediction and promise fulfilled.
Sooo… When it Mitch going to have the Senate vote on it?
Any word from our turtle??
If Speaker Pelosi dis-invites Trump to deliver his State of the Union address, then McConnell should invite him to deliver it in the Senate Chamber, and McConnell should not invite any of the House Dems. He can use the smaller size of the Senate Chamber to justify en masse the House Dems exclusion.
I will take USMCA over the shutdown they gave us last year when they were running for the border to invite everyone over.
Pelosi will regret what she has done to POTUS TRUMP. She is not only a mobster used to getting her way, she is a LIAR and a THIEF. She used 40,000,000 OF OUR TAX MONEY FOR A FAKE, FRAUD, ILLEGAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL IMPEACHMENT of the Man who saved America!
Perfect time for McConnell to schedule trial for January 6.
Makes one wonder if “impeachment” was an exchange of political capital for passage of the USMCA.
Who would make such a lousy deal?
DEMocRATS are going home to poll their Impeachment passage…..
When they get back to work after the Christmas recess….
and have had an earful and their poll results…..
then they will decide on whether the Impeachment gets forwarded to the Senate…..
or they hold it and let it die.
Trump and Turtle should give them 5 business days, then file with SCOTUS for impeding the process by holding the articles..
IMO its too late for the Freshman Dem Reps representing Red Districts.
Two lumps for you, Scrooge.
He can … indeed, “deliver it on Twitter!”
Look, Nancy … “Eleven months from now, You are ‘laughingstock history’ and I am re-elected. If you want to make History’s view of you even worse than it already will be, of course you are fully entitled to do so.” 🤷♂️
If that nut-job does not invite PDJT for the for SOTU, then that opens him up to a whole lot of opportunties that will further make her look really, really bad. I think it’s a huge opportunity that MY President will fully take advantage of…. Be careful Dummy Dems…be very, very careful….
Yawn
It’s looking like her son may be implicated in the Ukraine and other foreign funding “Diversion to Democrats” foreign aid conversion schemes…
So far it’s Biden’s son and Kerry’s step son. And what’s with the broke woke Obamas? After 8 years as POTUS he magically buys a multimillion mansion on Martha’s Vineyard?
I wonder what is really going on? Chicago and Baltimore seem to be the norm.
Conversion + diversion + subversion + perversion = Democrats get rich no matter what.
Re: SOTU address: I hope Sundance didn’t give the b***** any ideas.
[PREDICTION for bookmark: Upon return in January Speaker Pelosi will refuse to allow impeached President Trump to deliver a State of the Union address in the House.]
This would be Nancy Pelosi pouring gasoline on her own now-burning-down House, sustaining the blaze she just lit for months to come, going right into the election season.
Her Congress just took very substantial political damage from this Impeachment. The majority of the electorate is already against what she has just done. A sane politician would look to appear more reasonable to offset that.
She could do it, but she would have to have a political death wish, or be insane from TDS, to do so.
Please let Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia deliver the rebuttal!!!
That guy is a total dumb-ass, which perfectly qualifies him for the job.
He can deliver his message from Guam before it tips over into the Pacific Ocean.
Maybe this is a win / win. USMCA is passed and every day they screw around with this impeachment they just keep digging their hole deeper.
Who in the hell would give a state of the union speech in the corrupt den of thieves known as the house of representatives?
Based on President Trump’s quick press conference(if that’s what you call it)….Trump said specifically to expect something in the next few days to few weeks(nothing to do with USMCA)….My immediate feeling was is has something to do with indictments….Especially with Barr’s interview yesterday that’ll be on at 7pm tonight with Martha McCallum….
No invite and Clyburn waiting with a rope to hang him. His words. Seems Clyburn doesn’t care so long as the ‘Rat leadership scratches up something for him to be part of because he is skinfully useful.
https://www.politico.com/story/2010/11/assistant-leader-for-clyburn-045077
Today
https://pjmedia.com/trending/wait-what-did-clyburn-mean-when-he-said-lets-give-him-a-fair-trial-and-hang-him/
Pelosi, with a straight face, just told reporters that she was passing the USMCA to do something for the American people.
And the worst part?
Not a single reporter asked her why it’s been sitting collecting dust FOR OVER A YEAR because she has refused to bring it to a vote…
Trump can have fun with this…put it in his SOTU letter to Pelosi tweaking her for caving to Trump’s public pressure and using it to try and hide the impeachment disaster.
Veto the Porkulus Omnibus Bill
The best defense is a good offense. The low-life crazed Dems can only be defeated by placing them on their heels and going on the offensive. Barr needs to release all the damaging docs that POTUS declassified. Then Durham needs to do pre-dawn raids (like what happened to Manafort and Stone) on the likes of Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, Strozk, et al, and charge them with all the forms of their treason and sedition. Take the gloves off, Mr. President!
A) The Senate doesn’t require the articles to be transmitted, that’s an easy rule change and
2) Trump should send a brief letter listing his accomplishments, the great economy, that Democrats caved to pass USMCA after his intense pressure (tweak), etc etc, and state that the State of the Union would be great if lunatic Democrats weren’t hell bent on fake impeachment scams. Re-attach his letter to Pelosi from earlier this week to his “State of the Union” letter.
Then hold a MAGA KAG rally and invite all the House and a Senate GOP to join him on the stage and behind the stage.
It always takes a few days for good ideas to percolate up to the Senate, but they’ll be on solid ground legally and historically-speaking if they pass a few rules changes for the trial that allow for a “dismissal with prejudice” ruling on the articles…to prevent the House from resubmitting they again…and eliminating any Senate Rules pertaining to the role of the House in the Senate process. Cut them out with scissors. Hold the trial and get it done in 1/2 day.
What was once the ‘People’s House’ is now a poisoned sewer. So, Sundance, why the hell would POTUS want to deliver his SOTU there? Address the nation from the Oval Office. Then in 2021, when we own the House again…well, you get the idea!
The Speaker and her associates bear false witness against President Trump, then scurry home to celebrate the birth of Our Savior.
