Impeachment as a Means to An End, and Not The End Itself…

It does not seem accidental the hastily defined two articles of impeachment mirror the arguments needed in two lower court cases brought by the House Judiciary Committee.
It is likely both articles of impeachment, “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction“, are designed to support pending HJC court cases seeking: (1) former White House Counsel Don McGahn testimony; and (2) grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation.
Because the full House did not originally vote to authorize articles of impeachment the House Judiciary Committee never gained ‘judicial enforcement authority‘. The absence of judicial enforcement authority was evident in the lack of enforcement authority in House subpoenas.
The House could not hold anyone in contempt of congress for not appearing because they did not carry recognized judicial enforcement authority. Additionally downstream consequences from that original flaw have surfaced in cases working through courts.
There is an argument to be made the rushed House articles are a means to an end. That is – a way for House lawyers to argue in court all of the constitutionally contended material is required as evidence for pending judicial proceedings, a trial in the Senate.
This would explain why all the prior evidence debated for inclusion and legal additions to “articles of impeachment” were dropped. Instead the House focused only on quickly framing two articles that can facilitate pending court cases.
If accurate, that perspective means the grand jury material is the unspoken goal and impeachment is simply the enhanced means to obtain it.
The 6(e) material relates to evidence gathered by the Mueller team for grand jury proceedings in their two-year effort to construct a case against President Trump.
Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research.
Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president. This material would also be fuel for a year of leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team left to be discovered.
We know from the alignment of interests it is likely Jerry Nadler and his legal Lawfare contractors are well aware of exactly what Weissmann and Co. created for them to discover. The problem for the House team(s) is they need legal authority to obtain it and then utilize it to frame and attack President Trump.
With the impeachment articles now approved – the DC Appeals Court is asking Nadler’s team if the purpose of their lawsuit is now moot. Essentially the court believes the prior lawsuit was based on gathering evidence for the impeachment articles:
If my suspicions are correct [SEE HERE] then Jerry Nadler will respond to the court by saying the HJC needs the 6(e) material to support the obstruction article in a Senate Trial. Per the court deadline, we will know by Monday December 23rd. The obstruction article will then become disposable; it will have fulfilled its purpose.
The original lower court ruling approved the HJC request but limited the scope of the material to only that which Mueller included in his final report. So it’s not accidental that Nadler’s crew shaped an “obstruction” article considering two-thirds of Mueller’s report was structured around… wait for it…. yep, obstruction.
Conveniently a pending Senate Trial against President Trump for obstruction paves the way for the DC appeals court to rule in favor of the HJC need for supportive evidence.
While twisted, this approach screams Lawfare…. that is, to make an indictment and then go fishing for the evidence to support that indictment. Evidence that, not accidentally, carries more political usefulness than the indictment it is intended to support.
Also, it is worth remembering HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Mary McCord as part of his contracted team effort. McCord was the DOJ-NatSec Division head who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House to confront Don McGhan about Lt. Gen. Flynn.
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
My suspicion is the articles of impeachment are a means to an end, and not the end itself.
Defeating and destroying President Trump is the goal, by any means necessary.
This severe type of goal is not guaranteed by relying on a republican Senate to remove him. More extreme Lawfare measures are needed…
So the Democrats didn’t have the legal authority to subpoena witnesses.
Then they impeached the president because the witnesses they didn’t have power to subpoena didn’t show up.
And now they’re going to try to use that impeachment to win a court case to gain power to subpoena those witnesses?
So in other words, the Democrats think Supreme Court justices are as stupid as they think the voters are.
Sounds more to me like they want plausible excuse for possessing/leaking opposition research material that was gathered by Mueller’s team, but shielded by laws that apply to grand jury material.
But, if there was any “There” there , wouldn’t Mueller have put it in his report?
They want to drag this spectacle out through the entire campaign season in hopes that it will affect the election by discouraging support for our President.
Wasn’t that covered in the beginning, in some conservative article? The compliant LSM kept referring to “Letters of Request” as subpoenas? So people like Yovanovitch, Vindman (hacks) disobeyed POTUS and went to Schiff’s Star Chamber w/o a REAL subpoena.
Yes it was. That’s why Pelosi called it an ‘impeachment inquiry’… It’s wasn’t a formal impeachment and it wasn’t legal… had no legal authority. That’s what they’re looking for now. Weasels
SCOTUS must be involved soon, because they will call Nancy out.
She actually really, truly, actually thinks the House Speaker can dictate impeachment rules to the Senate.
:-)…………Silly little girl.
Dec 23rd will be an eagerly awaited date.
Sundance, I think you’re going to make me break my device looking at that picture of these evil devils. I’m ill as they promote the rule of law and the Constitution while destroying those things and laughing at us.
This is a dark night and we have let our country and president down.
The first step in defeating an enemy is to reveal his plans….
Oh I agree completely. I get frustrated because it seems like Team Republican doesn’t make good use of the research and analysis you have generously provided them.
About time somebody wished WAPO, NYT, and all the bent media, a Merry Crimnas, with apologies to our Lord.
Big donation forthcoming.
Thank you for your tireless work.
You are an invaluable asset!
Looking across the DC landscape–a FISC judge who does nothing when her Congressional oversight sends a letter warning her of fraud perpetrated on the court; a House of Representatives who manufactures high crimes and misdemeanors out of thin air; State Department, DOJ, FBI employees gone rogue–I see a spiritual wasteland devoid of truth, righteousness, and justice. There is no humility, no courtesy, and no fear of God. The Golden Rule is void. My spirit grieves.
The DC courts are stacked to the Hilt with Obama judges.
I doubt the SC court would go along with this though.
They have always planned to go after the president’s children. They are looking to jail and bankrupt the entire family. It is his punishment for running for President and winning, a warning to anyone else thinking they can do the same. And notice to the American people that they have no say in their own government.
Full-on government tyranny is coming – it’s already here in CA, N.Y., and VA. Heck in Virginia they are planning to send armed troops to attack gun owners, law enforcement, and their families.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep State is going to lose.
Freedom is not free.
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
Once again more Leftist’s projection.
Fed up with the corrupt Left accusing their opponents of doing what they themselves are doing.
McCord and her ilk are LAWLESS, they don’t give a damn about the Constitution or it’s values.
But why should they when AG Barr gives criminals like McCord, Weissmann, and Rosenstein a pass in order to protect his precious institutions.
Until these seditious cretins go to jail the abuse will only continue.
Barr needs to get off his fat, lazy azz, NOW.
Barr needs to get off his fat, lazy azz, NOW.
WRONG!
WE need to demonstrate across America in the strongest ways possible.
That includes riots, damage, and fires. That what minorities and Antifa do. Time we started using the same masked means of terror and fear.
There’s NOTHING ELSE on earth that will teach and show our enemies a tiny bit of the hell to come if Trump’s removed.
A SHOW OF FORCE. It’s what’s for dinner. Breakfast. And lunch.
I don’t engage in LAWLESSNESS like riots, damage, and fires.
But I do intend to be boots on the ground in Palm Beach, Florida to show my support and gratitude for my precious POTUS and his lovely, classy First Lady when they land here for their Christmas respite.fully aware that Soros will have his paid astroturf there too.
Is this not self-evidently an attempt to use the impeachment process for a different purpose than that specified by the Constitution, which is to prepare a case for the removal of the President for the Senate to hear? Cannot the Supreme Court be asked to rule on whether this in fact nullifies the articles of impeachment passed in the House, unless they are sent to the Senate, exactly as passed, in a timely manner?
Using Plouffe’s words, whether or not Trump is removed, the media must be utterly destroyed for their 60 year crimes of seditious conspiring against America and it’s Constitution.
In particular, the more highly visible individual members must be destroyed. In every way imaginable, according to the rules of rough justice which hangs seditious conspirators.
They have, are, and will continue to orchestrate the death of America, death of the Constitution, and the death of individual liberty. It’s only fitting they receive the same final ending in return.
I located the formal impeachment document…
Perhaps Lindsey and Mitch are already on to this scheme…no more “witnesses” to be called in the Senate for either the President or Nancy-Dems. The Senate will acquit on the basis of what they see now sent to them.
Every one of us should make a contribution to this website. Without Sundance, we wouldn’t have the incite to what is going on. CTH is quoted as source on so many sites. I gave to this and Trumps campaign. We can’t let the dems out smart us and win.
