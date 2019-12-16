Maria Bartiromo Discussing Spygate: “People Will Be Prosecuted for Crimes Against a Sitting President”…

Decide for yourself why this was needed. On the eve of Trump’s impeachment the Trusty Planners join with the Tick Tockers on Fox News. We know Bill Barr will appear on Fox tomorrow to justify his lack of action. CTH has a pretty good grasp of what’s going on. Millions of battered conservatives still don’t see it. Codependent no more.

At a key point in the interview Ms. Bartiromo says:

…”the lies are real, people will be prosecuted, and you are looking at crimes; not only against Carter Page, but against a sitting president”…

.

How incredibly tragic is it with all the documents and communications that Barr & Durham can see today, that they have not taken action BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.

Amid all the shameful conduct from Washington DC over decades, the purposeful inaction by a lying U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will forever cement his place in history.