Maria Bartiromo Discussing Spygate: “People Will Be Prosecuted for Crimes Against a Sitting President”…

Decide for yourself why this was needed. On the eve of Trump’s impeachment the Trusty Planners join with the Tick Tockers on Fox News. We know Bill Barr will appear on Fox tomorrow to justify his lack of action. CTH has a pretty good grasp of what’s going on. Millions of battered conservatives still don’t see it. Codependent no more.
At a key point in the interview Ms. Bartiromo says:
…”the lies are real, people will be prosecuted, and you are looking at crimes; not only against Carter Page, but against a sitting president”…
.
How incredibly tragic is it with all the documents and communications that Barr & Durham can see today, that they have not taken action BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.
Amid all the shameful conduct from Washington DC over decades, the purposeful inaction by a lying U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will forever cement his place in history.
As I have said before, the swamp is far wider and deeper than most people can imagine. It will do whatever it needs to do to protect itself.
Yes the swamp is deeper and wider than we imagined. I am not convinced that Barr is “doing nothing”.
Then you are deluding yourself. Name ONE action he has taken, that conclusively shows he is doing SOMETHING.
YOU CAN’T.
Appointing Durham is like Sessions appointing Huber. Durham announcing his review is now a criminal investigation means NOTHING.
Heis a CLEANER, and is standing by, while innocent men are being prosecuted, and guilty parties get book deals and media gigs, and our,President is impeached.
Wake up and smell the cofeve.
Comey acts like he is about to get a severe, terrible, horrendous tongue lashing for his mistakes. Like he knows Barr has no teeth and the rig is in.
By the way, when a politician or bureaucrat says they are taking ‘responsibility’ it is absolutely meaningless. In Japan of old it would mean gutting yourself. Comey will just write a book and go on CNN for $$$$$$$$$$$.
Well lets adopt that Japanese tradition, and I’ll help! Be like gigging frogs, but the boat would soon be swamped, and yet lots of frogs still croaking, instead of croaked.
The only problem I have–and it’s a big one–with that Japanese tradition is that every act of hari-kiri costs us an honourable man….
Noe if only there were some way to compel the DIS-honourable to follow that path… DC would be a ghost town in a single week!!!
Yeah, I know, thats why I wanna assist. Stll very fond of hangings, tho.
Hanging is barbaric, disgusting, and uncivilised… and also MUCH TOO GOOD for most of those parents-met-briefly-during-a-commercial-transaction swamp dwellers!
Dutchman, you are spot on. We are watching it all going to hell in a hand basket. We are being duped while they laugh their asses off at us.
Shut down mueller in two weeks
Opened Clinton Fndn
Opened on Awan
Transitioned Durham to criminal
Declassed and publish IG
Consolidated Declass docs
Don’t forget Pompeo and others didn’t want to release ukraine transcript.
It was Barr who said “release it.”
AG Barr unceremoniously sacked Rosenstein, Weissman and Mueller plus a lot of other rats. He ended the three year Special Council witchhunt. He defied Horowitz and had Durham defy Horowitz which they didn’t have to do.
Not impressed.
Clinton foundation still in business.
Awans in Pakistan
Durham is a,Federal Prosecutor. Already HAD authority to subpoena witnesses, empanel grand juries, and indict. Announcing it was a criminal investigation was a PR move, meant and cost NOTHING.
The,IG report reads exactly like Rosie is still the Principle. 17 crimes committed, but no intent or bias.
Consolidated declass documents? WTF, you have GOT to be kidding!
Yeah, he also consolidated all the electronic device evidence. He went to Italy and recovered Misfuds blackberrys, brought them back and stored them right next to Awans and weiners laptops, and Hillarys server.
“Consolidated classified info”? Give me a BREAK!
Dutch: Barr says Durham to issue a “report” next summer. If that isn’t a tell about Barr, I don’t know what is!
Oh, there is a long list of ‘tells’, actually.
If PDJT truly had confidence in Barr, why would he dispatch Rudy to Ukraine? He did that as a ‘back up’ cause he didn’t trust Barr/Durham.
Dutch:. Yes, I agree!
He can only trust a proven fellow New Yorker!
Well there are FEW he can trust, for sure. Rudy is one. I am sure there,are plenty of New Yorkers, DJT wouldn’t trust,as far as he could throw a limo.
And, hopefully there,are,some he can trust, that aren’t from New York.
John S,
I was just going to cite a similar list! I am not happy with Barr, but Barr did shut Mueller down, to me that was THE MOST IMPORTANT thing Barr has done.
If it were any other AG we would still have Mueller poking around the administration making up crimes.
Again I am not happy with Barr, but he has done a few things that I like.
Horowitz took 18 months (!) to investigate one corrupt FISA application. McCabe was referred for prosecution in 2018 (!).
There is no chance Durham will complete anything before November 2020.
Comey was referred for prosecution for leaking memos that caused an illegit Special Counsel that harassed Trump for two years. Barr DOJ – “Prosecution was declined.”
Meanwhile, Flynn is entrapped, charged, Mueller/Rosenstein blackmails him to plead guilty, Barr DOJ conceals exculpatory evidence, Swamp Judge nails him.
Barr just sits there.
Trump was boxed in by Mueller. Now he is boxed in by impeachment. And the Bipartisan Swamp is happy to keep it that way.
1. Durham & Nora.
2. Spying immediately acknowledged.
3. Jessie Liu & Ed O’callaghan moved out if DOJ.
4. Dates redacted, unredacted.
Appointing Durham means as much as,Sessions appointing Huber. Oh, and didn’t he say, early on that he,was going to have,Huber HELP Durham? Sorry, don’t know who Nora is.
2. Aknowledging the obvious is one of the first steps in “investigate to exhonerate”; we are SO glad to hear somebody finally aknowledge, that we imbue the aknowledger with white hat,status, undeserved.
3.Shifting people to different positions within the swamp, to get them out of the,spotlight, another classic move. Like Bruce Ohr, and many, many others. Means NOTHING.
4. Look at Sundances ‘wish list’of classified material that needs to be released. It has GROWN, exponentially, since Barr was appointed.
Meanwhile, Nunes referals, Grassley referals, and Horowitz referrals go unanswered.
Good men have been fed to this corrupt system for a lot longer than you’ve been alive, friend.
People who say “Barr is doing NOTHING” fall into three camps: people who want to put pressure on Barr to do more, people who want to demoralize and divide the right with infighting, and the useful idiots that fall for that trick.
The number of fools who think Trump and Barr have god-king powers to snap their fingers and remake the world is amazing. It’s a sign of extreme naivete to think that we can simply evict the occupying power of the Deep State and it’s corrupt cohorts with a single election, or a single appointment.
Wake up to the fact that your government and constitution have been overturned by these powers for the better part of the last century. It’s not just something that’s been around since the 1990s, it’s a process that’s been going on since WWII.
If you expect Barr (or any man, for that matter) to single handedly undo it, just because “DAMMIT I VOTED” or some other idiotic nonsense, try to understand, it’s because of apathetic whiners like you that it was allowed to get this far.
The Tree of Liberty needed watering a long time ago, but lemmings sat around complaining “DAMMIT I VOTED” like they were billionaire bosses upset with their employees. In reality, you were becoming farm animals on a global plantation through complacency, comfort, ignorance and inaction.
Keep throwing your tantrums, you only weaken your own side.
I do not fall into your 3 categories; I do not expect Barr to do a thing, so am not putting pressure, I have no desire to divide or demoralise the right with infighting, nor am I a useful idiot falling for that trick.
Nor do I think Sundance is. And ‘friend’, I don’t KNOW you, but its been going on since at least 1915, so you got the wrong war, hence a lot longer than YOU think, apperently.
I believe hope porn is dangerous, and counter productive, and so when people express unfounded hope that Barr/Durham will save the day, I try to prod them out of denial.
Marxist Globalists see people collectively as sheep to be herded, led and misled, not knowing or caring if the destination is fesh pasture, a shearing or slaughter.
Many adhere to this view, even on the right, seeing people collectively as ‘sheeple’ or lemmings.
There IS SOME basis for that perception, except people ARE NOT sheep, or lemmings.
One might say they are, right up until they aren’t. Like a car, that,starts reliably every morning for years, right up until the morning that jt doesn’t.
And then, the sheep look up. The globalists are in such a panic, not because of DJT, per se. Their panic is because of the people behind him.
Its impossible to identify the trigger, before it happens, but WHEN it happens, its obvious. And THEY know it, which is why they are panicing.
Its why page one of the tyranical dictators manual says once you gain power, consolidate it, and then BRUTALLY suppress ANY opposition, no matter how small.
Because they fear the people realising the truth; NO government, no matter how brutal or dictatorial, can “rule” if the majority of the people won’t let them. You can’t shoot everybody, cause then you won’t have anyone to rule over.
I do not throw tantrums, and don’t appreciate your condescending, snide attitude.
“Wake up and smell the cofeve.”
_________________________________________________________________
Fine, great, it’s all gone to shit.
So, what’s the answer……seemingly the majority of CTH, including Sundance, say it’s all screwed. Barr is a sellout, and by extension, Durham is as well. There are no heroes to save the day.
What is anyone going to do apart from bitching and moaning along with displaying their vast knowledge on everything?
My bet is on nothing, everyone will bend over and take it, Trump will be taken out, and the Swamp will win. Helluva way for America to end, but that’s what happens when the only thing people have in common is apathy……..and vast knowledge.
Anymore, this place has become just another entertainment site for people to attach themselves to while trying to build up internet points……..like it’s all a damn game.
Have a good one.
I have no idea what points you are talking about, but no one is keeping you.
I do NOT think ‘all is lost’, only that placing all of your eggs in one basket, is rather foolish.
So, depending on Barr/Durham to restore Justice, by prosecuting the miscreants, or detirmining that the,ONLY way to restore our Republic is with prosecutions would both be examples of this. Naive, narrow thinking and well,..silly.
The story isn’t over, the fat lady ain’t even warmed up yet, and your ready to throw in the towel?
I still have hope for Barr, but there’s a long way to go from here.
Seems clear no one in the coup has flipped. So anything Durham gets (at least before a potential Trump reelection) is going to be very difficult, IMO.
Nobody flips, especially these guys, until they are arrested and charged with serious felonies not the leaking nonsense!
@CCV, do you know who the 3 amigos are?
OTOH, even though I do not ” trust the plan” I think our President has a plan!
And I keep going back to this:
The great tragedy is No one will be escorted out in handcuffs…would change America for the better FOREVER…
The greatest tragedy is that our President is forever branded with the title impeached in the history books. Nothing else comes close to that because he is an innocent man. All this because their crazy base has to be satiated to feel better from the election loss. This is truly one of the most evil politicaI actions I have ever watched happen. The Democrat base is so hateful it’s pathological…all while having Hate Has No Place Here signs on their front lawns.
LikeLiked by 6 people
After the vote to impeach, could Trump sue the House that the articles do not rise to the level of treason, bribery, high crimes or misdemeanor and let the SCOTUS decide? Make SCOTUS define what those words mean. They can end the whole thing by actually giving us a legal interpretation of what those words mean.
No, and it would be a stupid, disasterous thing to do even if it could. That is just giving more power to the courts.
But Congress has authority and power over what SCOTUS or any other xourt can hear.
I don’t like it that he is going to be impeached but I think History will look past that. I am not a historian but i don’t think the fact that Andrew Jackson was impeached mars his presidency- perhaps I am wrong about that. We don’t know what will be written but I want to believe that Oabama will be seen for the corrupt, lying, tyant that he is and Trump will be seen as the man that stood up for the republic and the constitution.
I’m sorry. That seems melodramatic to me. If there is nothing to this impeachment farce the only ones that are shamed by it are the Democrats not POTUS. It’s not a badge of shame to have an illegitimate unconstitutional process claim you did something wrong when there is no evidence or fact witnesses and everything that has been claimed has been demonstrated as false.
Any suggestion of legitimacy in this process strengthens the Left. This is a fake process, more fake news and is no blot, nothing more than a cobweb of self-serving lies.
Wow! Sundance is absolutely convinced (otherwise he wouldn’t call Barr a liar).
I wont argue. Sundance has a lot more info and perception than I.
(but I do hope you’re wrong mate).
LikeLiked by 7 people
What ever FOX is paying her is not my enough.
LikeLike
Sad. Almost like a version of Q for the more intelligent, Maria (a fairly reliable person, if something of a Trusty Planner) aiding a Tick Tocker in Hannity to produce some kind of ‘reassurance’ for the masses.
Don’t want to watch. Even though Maria does get some scoops, not in the mood for Hope Porn BS tonight. Still infuriated with the Flynn ruling, and waiting to see what’s going to happen with the Senate trial format.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow.
The most pathetic part of the Q crowd is that they PAY to be deceived. They donate money so they can be lied to.
It’s sad to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“They pay to be lied to”
That’s what I say about people with cable news!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t that what we do with our taxes? We pay to be lied to?
Well, we pay our politicians to lie to us. Not that we have a choice though!
They pay to believe BS, we believe it for free. Sundance is warning us. Where is the panic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Panic? Why?
We need to gear up and get going. First fight is for the Senate trial parameters.
POTUS should coast in 2020. But he won’t. Because the Bolsheviks aren’t giving up, nor is the Deep State.
The core of the Q crowd MONETIZED their blogs and YouTube channels. They produce content for clicks and get paid as a result
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for explaining. I’m Not a Q follower, don’t understand or trust computer stuff.
Us Luddites need help interpreting.
Well, when all you have is a rusty, er, trusty plan, then you can always have an excuse for things not going the way you hope. Simply call it “part of the plan” and not a failure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍Sundance🇺🇸
Thank you for calling out all the trust the plan, tick tock, b.s.
Surreal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“You cannot make this stuff up folks… “
Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.
― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this stage there’s a “Tank” in front of the “Palace.”
One “team” is about to load a “shell” into the breach, and over the loud speaker, they are demanding the other “team” Surrender! (It’s sort of like a Movie)
However, the “Palace” has been anticipating and preparing for this from day one.
Once the actual “Shot is Fired {vote}” this “COUP” can finally be delt with; without question or excuse; to the fullest extent required.
At this point – It’s no longer an attempt – it has suddenly become REAL…
A few sacrifices, inconviences, hard work and planning; but it’s bloodless and the Republic is still intact.
Lots of complex “stuff” happening – worldwide; and it all must be done correctly, by-the-book, and in a proper sequence; wideband but coordinated.
“Keep in mind, we are all in this together!”
I don’t see what Barr could do about Sullivan.
Just remember, Sundance, this is a war against the Deep State…the people we are battling aren’t Comey and Rosenstein. It’s their employers that we wage war against. These are immensely powerful people. You are not going to win every battle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Never quit .
The bottom line is, the Mueller Report failed. This should’ve taken down Trump back in April. It did not. Mueller should not have looked like a fool in front of Congress. He did. I love CTH’s analysis, but there is a much deeper chess game going on here. Sure, by all means, continue with the criticism of Barr, and whoever else…but the situation is not as bad as it seems or this whole matter would’ve wrapped up long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Map, good. . I welcome your perspective
I have no expertise
I think it takes time to get a rogue institution as massive & complex as the DoJ under control.
I’d be satisfied just getting the DOJ chain of command
In this Congress to not be impeached would be a dishonor. All I see is Bad people trying to remove the good guy. Wear this label with pride Mr. Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
^This. If you’re not impeached by a democrat House, you’re not presidenting right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
perfect
Love it♥️
The democrats cheapened the impeachment process. Everyone knows this. No one cares about that title anymore. So what if he is impeached, where it like a badge of honor. The Stalinist democrat party is culpable, everyone is awake, carry on POTUS!
you can see she is honestly pissed off
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
But you may want to change one of your paragraphs from this…….
How incredibly tragic is it with all the documents and communications that Barr & Durham can see today, that they have not taken action BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.
To this…….
How incredibly tragic is it with all the documents and communications that Barr & Durham can see today, that they have not taken action BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” and BEFORE Judge Sullivan sentence brands Gen. Flynn as a felon for the rest of eternity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang maria looks fine!!! I love the money honey!
Dude – “That’s, retarded!” To quote the inimitable Rachel Jeantel.
That Chanel Rion from OAN isn’t exactly disgusting, either.
Don’t give Jeff Effing Sessions a pass on all of this.
Or the current senators who are backing him for a return to the Senate.
You hire an old CIA establishment lawyer and expect something else? But I repeat myself.
They’ve all decided the Institutions are paramount and in an ideal world would run America.
PDJT’s greatest weakness is picking people. Always was.
Almost better to encourage PDJT to make a list of contenders and let Cory pick an opposite.
Barr might give you a small snack from a minion. Hard to let them all walk.
PDJT doesn’t pick almost anyone. Only a small # of positions on his staff, are not Senate confirmation required, which means McConnell, Burr, Graham andCornyn and their ilk decide who PDJT can have.
Stephan Miller is I believe, not a Senate confirm position. Brad,Parscale, another.
So, when he IS free to pick, he does pretty good.
Barr has no choice, they HAVE to all walk. Either all go to jail, or all walk and all is over 10,000 and includes the Gang of 8, SSIC, etc. as well as the whe previous,admin.
So, NO small snack from a minion.
Why do so many people assume that PDJT is “picking” these terrible choices? Do you really think that he has any free will in most of this? He has been hamstrung by the entrenched power of deepstate/UniParty/whatever since entering the primary, and he doubtless knew this going in. So how do you take on such an enormous foe? Apparently, the answer is that you make deals to achieve as much as you can.
PDJT is historically a deal maker, and I think it likely that every “choice” he’s made in the White House has been the result of deal-making rather than simple selection. I think incomprehensible placements like Priebus, Wray or Barr, as bad as they are, are just the best deals that were available to him at the time, and that the “successes” (e.g. the economy and the judges) are the good side of some of these deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Amid all the shameful conduct from Washington DC over decades, the purposeful inaction by a lying U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will forever cement his place in history.”
This is not the nuclear bomb in our Republic, the stab in the back. No. Chief Justice John Roberts is the guard at sleep on his watch of the FISA court. Mike Rogers told the FISA court early of the illegal use of it to mine the NSA. There is no one who can justify the non action, and asleep is code for criminal neglect, just as Jeff Sessions was guilty of criminal neglect of his duties.
Then there is the previous president Obama.
The rot goes deep to bedrock.
I just wonder if John Roberts wasn’t bent and that his crookedness gave the usurpers the daring to try the rest?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Implicating a half black president would cause an earthquake.
I don’t give a hoot. Resist declared no quarter on us Nov 2016. Time to declare war back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, then we’ll just implicate the white half.
What’s to stop Trump declassifying everything tomorrow?
Cocamars,
The intelligence community, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the President holds the power to declassify.
He has the right. The ability is different.
His lack of desire.
They were not really after Gen. Flynn, they were and are really after US.
Gen. Flynn was just in their way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re laughing at us arent they?
https://giphy.com/gifs/26FxCOdhlvEQXbeH6/html5
Sundance…if what you say is true then I can see Trump firing Barr. He already had a do nothing AG in Sessions. I don’t picture Trump putting up with a Sessions 2.0.
I think, just a hunch, President Trump will wait to hear Barr’s justification tomorrow night at 7:00pm.
Then President Trump will get impeached on Wednesday.
Then President Trump will go full combat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope so for the sake of our fragile republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Barr becomes collateral damage, I suggest John Radcliffe as a replacement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not fire Wray first?
Murphy’s Laws of Combat 76:
If you are short of everything but the enemy, you are in the combat zone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes sense to me. 🙋🏼♀️ Tell me what to do!
RedBallExpress:. Your version of Murphy’s Law is a new one for me! LOL!
I only know of the engineering version!
Maybe so Sundance.
If President Trump goes to the mattresses, his enemies are toast.
One big reason: President Trump has a great consigliere in Rudy Giuliani.
I’ll be interested in who the muscle is that will catch them all.
From the very beginning (November ’16) I said that Trump should tap Rudy for AG, but people laughed and said Rudy was a washed up drunk.
I wonder if they feel the same way now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Over McConnell’s dead body.
Hmmm
Ann:. Well maybe if we set up a GoFundMe?
All it takes is one well placed straw.
I actually agreed!
He MUST! I and many will surely have his back!
All of the 4D, plan-trusting blather simply cannot explain away the continuation of corrupt cases and sitting idly by during the impeachment of a duly elected President.
This is how I felt in the Fall of 2018; I simply could not square the circle of risking election outcomes while sitting on information these people have KNOWN since at least late 2017.
With the end of the Mueller investigation and appointment of Barr/Durham, I’ve let myself get suckered into HOPE — but always an open-eyed, let’s actually see what happens version of hope.
Well, this is it.
We should have no illusion that Trump’s acquittal in the Senate is a done-deal.
I hope that SD is right, and that with the last “yea” vote on Wednesday, Trup goes into full combat mode.
Because his troops are beleaguered — not just demoralized, but persecuted; on social media, on streets and school buses; they’re beat up, de-platformed, banned, smeared, and ostracized from communal life. His foot soldiers for 2020 are being shunned and silenced into oblivion. Those who had his back in the early days — Flynn and Stone — are financially ruined and facing prison, for the crime of believing he could win and sticking by him.
It’s time to get off the ropes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not so concerned with the branding of impeachment. I think Trump in a sense considers it the jab to the chin that checks the box for fully authorized and justified counterpunch.
Rather, my concern is that the senate has enough mercenaries that simply cannot restrain their compulsion to cast a negative vote and secure DC blessings and globalist commissions and sinecures for life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even if Trump got rid of Wray, it would send a signal to Barr to step it up.
Wouldn’t matter if Barr had taken action before now or not. They would have still voted to impeach and ‘branded’ POTUS. Both he and his supporters will wear that brand like a badge of honor as it blows back in their faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impeachment in the House didn’t hurt Bill Clinton. I certainly don’t know why it would hurt Donald Trump who has got a whole lot more arrows to shoot back..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is the Master of the down side.
I was IMPEACHED four you jobs.
I was IMPEACHED four Blacks employment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s excellent! 👍
I was IMPEACHED for the booming economy.
I was IMPEACHED for USMCA.
I will gladly be IMPEACHED for fighting for you. (Slings and arrows)
The list can go on and on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My opinion is that while the President would prefer not to be Impeached by the House, he’ll consider it “a cost of doing business” and wear it like a Badge of Honor.
My greater concern is it appears as if almost everyone in our Govt is somehow “in on it” one way or another, and their insatiable greed will inevitably lead to the demise of our Republic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And what badge of honor will General Flynn wear?
His lynching could also have been stopped but people chose not to act.
Now he is a framed, felon once Judge Sullivan passes sentence.
Absolutely and totally disgusting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ve got them, I’ve got them all”
-President Trump regarding the filthy corrupt and evil swamp.
OK, sir, your move……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ve got them, I’ve got them all”
Thanks for reminding me of that Tweet.
The bottom line is Trump is watching the bottom line. And as others have pointed out, being impeached by crooks like Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi and the Swamp is a badge of Honor.
Look at Trump through this stink, does he look one bit bothered? Amazing. He is Daniel Webster beating a deal with the Devil.
LikeLike
Spot on MVW – we can all pontificate about Barr, the end of the Republic, DS triumphs. but I don’t forget one thing… we are dealing with PDJT. Brilliance on display – he swats down the democrats like they were flies. The man simply does not lose. He’s got excellent legal counsel, he is not an idealogue, so being impeached is a big “meh” for him. Business, trade and building is what drives him. These democrapic gnats will be taken care of – you can take it to the bank, “I’ve got them, I’ve got them all.” Why on earth would anyone doubt him? Art of the Deal – he knows revanche. All the rest is bluster by the pundits here and the gnats. You’d think we all would have learned this by now.. “We’ll see what happens.” I am 1000 percent certain PDJT will prevail.
LikeLike
IMO, in Trump speak it means, I exposed them, I exposed them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just replayed it…
LikeLike
CFR Bartiromo letting us down easy.
LikeLike
Maria might be even better as an interviewee than as an interviewer. Did you notice Hannity let her talk? Yes, it was more tick-tock but it was pleasant to see her in the role.
Btw- will Paulie Numnuts Ryano be at the Fox News Christmas party?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zorro,
Maria needs to be on Hannity every week! Wow, I encourage all on here to check out that interview, she was very positive and strong on Durham.
LikeLike
I don’t think PDJT will be tainted by this impeachment because it is the impeachment process itself which is catching the damage. Constitutional impeachment will be forever diminished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fake impeachment will leave no scratch or dent on the real thing just like awful fake (tofu) bacon does zero damage to the real bacon.
Both just leave a bad taste in your mouth.
Patience, cold anger, focus on the correct target(s)… Neither Barr nor Sessions are justifiable targets yet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Willy Nilly; BINGO!!
LikeLike
I hope that our president has a good plan and that he has it in mind to slaughter the democratic party. He said a while back that if they want to play dirty, that was fine by him as he too could play dirty. His words are what gives me the hope that there will be a good end to the present outrage.
Here is what worries me. The Chinese paid the drug addict son of the vice president of the United States 1.5 billion dollars which was obviously a payment they wanted something in return for.
The democrats only need 20 senators to remove Trump.
What if China were to invest another 2 billion dollars? They could pay each one of twenty republican senators $100,000,000 to join the democrats in voting Trump out of office. The fact that China is paying billions of dollars in tariffs means they could easily afford pay out a couple of billion to get Trump out of office and stop the tariffs. Money is too easy to launder in this day and age so It could be done.
I am hoping that someone here will tell me that I am wrong and explain why. I for one am running a little scared. The democrats are evil and they have global backing when it comes to getting Trump out of office. We could be looking at massive civil unrest and even some kind of a civil war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After Wednesdays Impeachment vote , he will go full Rambo.
LikeLike
Nope, his hands will be tied by the Senate Impeachment rules and the DOJ, FIB, CIA and ODNI will never act on any declassification coming from an impeached President even if it did come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance ain’t mincing words.
I don’t ever recall any other controversy or tragedy lasting so long; having so many legs; including so many players and crimes. This is …
I. The mass abuse of our intelligence agencies back to at least 2012.
II. The weaponization of our NSA databases (new mass technology).
III. Trillions spent on needless sham Middle Eastern 13th century wars. ($$$ is the Mother’s Milk of politics)
IV. The intelligence agencies, DOJ & FBI exonerating Hillary Clinton of deleting Federal documents; destroying gov’t computers and phones; basically a coverup.
V. The Clinton Foundation, Uranium One: our gov’t for sale.
VI. Whistleblowers ignored or raided; innocent schlubs treated like gestapo.
VII. All of the above unleashed in SpyGate, including Five Eyes & the CIA.
IIX. A disinterested DOJ / FBI, if not coverup.
IX. Numerous books documenting the above.
X. Hundreds of exculpatory and illuminating documents hidden while a duly elected POTUS is railroaded and maligned.
XI. An Administrative State of hundreds of thousands, and a MSM, supporting the above.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for the list! Everything here is true, and it’s hard to wrap your head around all of it at once. This is why I find myself shocked on a daily basis that THIS IS WHERE WE ARE. Difficult to comprehend where we go from here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually easy…
1. re-read the second para to Dec of ind (the list above is a start…).
&
2. Look into the principles of the militia
&
3. realize ‘violence’ is not the problem (especially when defending yourself) but unjust aggression IS -IS for sure- a problem
&
4. Pray that ‘you’ or ‘your fighters’ have great intel and targeting plan: after self-defense, start with arrests and proceed as required from there.
Duck back….Meet water…..
Impeached, acquitted, re-elected.
The people still decide next November. If the Senate somehow go full-swamp and convict then 65 million people have a 1775 decision to make.
Every one of these total BS prosecutions (Flynn, Roger Stone) and the lack of any meaningful indictments after more than 3 years says Barr talks a good game but is NOT going to hold the true criminal co-conspirators accountable. Him and Durham might charge the one underling FBI lawyer but that won’t amount to anything more than the James Wolfe scam
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a reminder it was Sept 17, 2018 when PT ordered the original declassification of key documents.
The documents included in this original declassification order were the following:
1. specific pages of the June 2017 FISA warrant application related to onetime Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page
2. all FBI interview reports prepared in connection with all FISA warrant applications in connection with Page
3. all FBI reports of interviews with Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr prepared in connection with the FBI’s Russia investigation.
4. the DOJ and the FBI to release all text messages related to the Russia investigation — in unredacted form — of former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page and Ohr.
And within 3 months after PT announces what he wants declassified above we get the nomination of AG Barr to replace the recused and fired Jeff Sessions.
And then 5 months later Barr ends up with total authority and control over the declassification launch codes.
Now looking at the list of items PT WANTED declassified can you see how this public, unredacted info might ruffle feathers and ruin the FBI and DOJ?
If you were the leaders of these agencies would you want and welcome this dirt exposed publicly?
Now overlay what we got from IG Report #1 & #2 then add in impeachment farce and what we are seeing today with the General Flynn case and I hope you can see the dot connection that Sundance is suspecting.
As they say, if the glove fits you must convict!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, Victor Davis Hanson called this in a recent Epoch Times interview (American Thought Leaders). I’m not offering any opinions here…I just note that he more or less predicted this. Start watching at about 2:20 in the video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know SD doesn’t like to talk about Q, but at this point, I see two possibilities:
1) per his recent posts, Q has been pointing out that his very first post was done on the very same day that Jeff Sessions appointed John Durham to dig into the predicate for Crossfire Hurricane. This suggests that Q is what he claims, someone with high clearance, working for the President, implementing Session’s plan, communicating hope to the massively growing Anon community, but, at the same time, trolling the deep state, posting cryptic images and allegations of outrageous crimes, who nonetheless concedes that some of what he posts is “disinformation is real, disinformation is necessary”. If he’s real, and if Durham has been doing his job, then Durham has had his targets under surveillance for a long time, able to document their every reaction to Q’s posts, including those where he blows up some of their means of communicating, which would allow the surveillors to document how the targets then reestablish some new means to continue to conspire and collude. I hope this is the case.
2) Q is not real, but part of some even deeper plot to blow up the country by having the Republican Senate surprise vote to convict on the obviously bogus impeachment articles, whereupon Q can help lead the open insurrection that would follow, hoping to destroy our country by getting the right to rebel against the constitutional process, however it has been perverted by those who might engineer such a vote. I hope this is not the case, but believe Marxists are capable of the most subtle deceit, and always and everywhere they seek power they do whatever it takes to destroy the existing establishment, and a Senate vote to convict is possible, and could end our constitutional government. In 1935 Germany, did Antifa act to halt Nazism? Or to incite Nazism to go over the edge, to grant Hitler dictatorial power, to destroy Europe so that the Soviet Union could take over its Eastern half?
Is this greatest-economy-ever going to continue to grow for years, or have the central bank debt-liquidity manipulators put us in the position where any really bad news will burst our bubble like never before, providing the derivative-leveraged, short-selling hedge funds the biggest short opportunity in history?
I don’t know the answer to either question, so will put my faith in God and pray with Grandma Covfefe for President Trump, his team, and the USA. While I sweat bullets.
3) Q is a GOPe special to pacify conservatives into inaction, believing that there is some great plan afoot, and GOPe sabotage of Trump is part of some miraculous plot to lure the Deep State to their ultimate doom.
Trust the PLAN,
Maybe in the olden daze…..
“Impeachment” was a wooowzer!
Today;in the current climate? More like a teachable moment!
In 3AT*
Isn’t it all part of the Great Unmasking?
I was thinking:
If Trump wins in 2020;
And if he loses Ain’t gonna be because of this “impeachment lite”
What comes next::::::
Lord Trump!!! God love him!
Is playing a Role….Look no farther than THE GLORIOUS WWF days;
Boxing,
Don King
Tyson Ali,MMA,
casino magnate
Show Biz,baby;
But,as we Know….the Policies!,,,,,
Are deadly serious,and Wildly Popular is asked in a non partisan evaluation.
So what comes next!
A normal accolyte
A believer and follower
Who takes the MESSAGE
THE MOVEMENT
and spreads it to the masses,
WITHOUT the need for pt barnum because already inside the tent, and willing to watch,
Citizen interest and Participation are GROWING
HOW IS THAT A BAD THING?
Patience
I know there is some beautiful biblical verse or proverb to fit the occasion,
Something about for every time there is a season:::
Or some such!
Rejoice
Don’t fret
MAGA
What I like is that TCTH has matured a bit since the Sessions days. There were commenters, way back then, who were absolutely VICIOUS in their conduct towards anyone who pointed out that Jeff Sessions was doing exactly nothing to support or protect our President. Lots of nonsense about “eating crow” and so on.
This time around, we see the inaction and we call it out EARLY. No heads in the sand, this time around!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s not also forget, though, that until a certain point, SD himself was encouraging trust in Sessions.
Oh ye of little faith. I don’t know about this Q business, that’s yet to be proven either way, opinions aside. But as far as my faith in President Trump is concerned its – ROCK SOLID!
I find it strange how in articles here its ‘Trumps got them by the short and curlies’ on many fronts, from the coming election to the economy, yet now its the ‘trusty planners and tick tockers’ …?
Last week Rush Limbaugh laid out why its taking so long. The enormity of the situation, who’s involved and beside the fact this has never ever been done before. Entrenched and decades long, President Trump and co must move with extreme precision and caution. As Rush Limbaugh says “otherwise their dead” and I believe it.
Who really knows why its happening like this. I’m positive there are reasons beyond my knowledge, so I can’t just throw up my arms and say we’re doomed. Donald Trump is still President and is looking like he’s going to win 2020 in a landslide. The whole impeachment fiasco has done nothing but bolster President Trump’s approval among independents and even democrats are sick of it.
Trust the plan. No really. Not the Q plan, whatever that is, but President Trump’s plan. So far the Presidents plans have done so so much already, and I believe he is less than halfway through accomplishing them. Results, real tangible results. This is a plan I can trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO President Trump’s Plan was to trust AG Barr.
So let’s see how that goes but so far on the scorecard what I see is…………
PT is impeached, when people know he has been framed
General Flynn is getting sentenced when people know he has been framed
Stone and PapaD got convicted/sentenced when people knew they too were framed
The FIB and DOJ did virtually nothing wrong and there is no bias.
But hey the plan is working out great!
Out comes Hannity to tell us about his prison guard mom and his cousin the FBI dude. And, oh by the way, he took a test for the NYPD and then worked construction and waited tables. Hate to be so hard on the guy, but he is insufferable….
Where do we go from here? The President has to know the corruption is beyond fathomable. What next? Concord Bridge?
Nothing will happen to any of them. Sad but true.
The court and Judge Sullivan know, without any doubt, that the DOJ/FBI is withholding evidence in Gen Flynn’s case and they won’t release it. And the Judge won’t order it to be released. The Judge just said that he will NOT consider the entrapment case that Powell laid out before the court. He will not consider the fact that, it is known, that the agents that interviewed him stated in their report that they didn’t think he lied. Yet, the case is moving to the sentencing phase.
I think, if I understand correctly, the whole Flynn case rests upon Flynn failing to put to the court that he pled under duress due to his son being a target of the prosecution for FARA violations that were trumped but which in a parallel case ended up being debunked. His son being a likely beneficiary of that failed FARA prosecution would likely not be successfully prosecuted. Which means he could undo his plea and stand before the court to argue that point explicitly–not the general entrapment case. He has to admit to that court that he lied intentionally under duress DUE to a contrived prosecution of his son–and for no other reason. To argue otherwise, well, the judge won’t hear it.
By withdrawing the plea and explaining the reasons for it, he would then open the door to the larger entrapment scheme, but not otherwise. After all, why would an honorable general officer lie to the court about lying? Clearly, there is pressure being applied that exceeds his abilities to withstand.
Question: Suppose Trump is either removed from office by a double-crossing Senate or simply does not get reelected in 2020. What can he reveal about classified information he saw while in office?
I have sometimes wondered if Trump would actually wield MORE power as an ex-president
LikeLike
I think about this as well. Interesting times.
The cards ain’t worth a damn, if you don’t lay ‘ em down
Can we please call this “impeachment” a fauxpeachment!
Would appreciate!
THANK YOU
LikeLiked by 1 person
“POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing”
~Lisa Page
(to FBI paramour Peter Strzok)
It’s Game over man, Game Over!
But how quick you forget….
First we Fxxx Flynn then we Fxxx Trump
And the IG in charge declares no bias.
If memory serves me correctly, Barr was recommended by Bush when PDJT visited him before/after old man Bush’s funeral. Bush voted for Hillary, doesn’t that really tell us all we need to know?
When we lost the House in the midterms we were screwed. It’s not just the ba$tards in Congress that did this, it is the BA$TARDS that voted them into office. I still, for the life of me, can not believe that the people actually voted for the Dims in the states where PDJT brought so many 1000’s of jobs back. If it was voter fraud that elected the Dims we are just as screwed. All these ba$tards have to do is steal the election and blame it on the fact that he was damaged goods by being impeached.
And, I don’t trust the Senate not to impeach….there are trillions of dollars at stake. They are ALL crooked excepting a few. They want him gone. Just imagine how much money and power all of these ba$tards are losing with him in office. I put absolutely NOTHING past these ba$tards, and they are ba$tards! DC is the most corrupt money and power hungry cesspool on the planet! I hate them, all of them, and all of their minion worker bees as well. The whole damn region of the country could submerge into a freaking sinkhole and I would rejoice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are only two ways things ever get corrected: the ballot box or the bullet box.
My question for Sundance, was Jeff Sessions in on the conspiracy or was he just a coward?
It’s so inexplicable to me his actions and inaction in this whole affair. If anyone deserves opprobrium for Trump’s impeachment, it’s Jeff Sessions! Yet, there he is running for Alabama Senate!
I am going to be a bit contrarian here.
Trump is playing Bre’r Rabbit. Ukraine/Russia/FISA — whatever — is the Tar Baby — a sticky mess created and dressed up by Bre’r Fox, played by Nancy Pelosi and the Dems to catch Bre’r Rabbit. The briar patch is the impeachment trial where Bre’r Rabbit can escape –but which Bre’r Fox thinks will finish off Bre’r Rabbit but which is where Bre’r Rabbit ultimately escapes, detaches himself from Tar Baby, and outsmarts Bre’r Fox.
Trump has indeed said and tweeted multiple times: please impeach me.
The fact that Trump does not appear worried is what I keep going back to.
SD:
“How incredibly tragic is it with all the documents and communications that Barr & Durham can see today, that they have not taken action BEFORE the House can brand President Trump with the words “Impeached President” for the rest of eternity.
Amid all the shameful conduct from Washington DC over decades, the purposeful inaction by a lying U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will forever cement his place in history.”
Indeed, it is a tragedy of historic significance. I have been anticipating for months SD’s indictment of Barr. Here it is, and I completely agree.
I can’t help but react to this news with a simple “we’ll see” attitude.
This is a newly acquired proclivity of mine just about 3 years old now as a result of watching what’s going on and it’s served me well.
I know it’s too easy to get wrapped up in the moment , but perhaps Sundance(who knows WAY more than I) and others ought not to draw drastic conclusions so quickly.
Okay, I’m convinced now, it’s all over, we’re doomed………..Barr will channel his inner Nero and play his bagpipes as our constution burns. 😮😲😩
But I do ask, if all hope is lost, then what in hades are we all doing here? FISA, schmisy, I’m gonna spend my time on hockey blogs instead arguing things like advanced analytics vs the eye test and plus/minus ratings! Heck, that’s what I used to do back in the day……….good times, good times. 😜
Constitution…….damn android!!!!!
