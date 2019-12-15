Former AG Michael Mukasey Outlines FBI Conspiracy, Explains Why Lisa Page is Suing DOJ and Why FBI Refuses to Unreadact Text Messages…

Former AG Michael Mukasey appears on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo.  As Mukasey walks through the purpose and intents behind the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages what he outlines is really the motive for Ms. Page to be suing the DOJ and the reason why current FBI Director Chris Wray is covering for them.

Additionally, Mukasey explains the unlawful activity behind HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff gaining the phone records of Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani and John Solomon.  The only thing he didn’t mention is that AT&T owns a primary impeachment stakeholder, CNN.

BIG PICTURE – Lisa Page’s lawsuit is not about a breech of privacy; that’s the excuse.  Lisa Page is working with her Lawfare allies to block the release of unredacted text messages between her and Peter Strzok.  The totality of the communication outlines the context of the FBI conspiracy during the 2016 election.  That *conspiracy* is what FBI Director Christopher Wray was put in place to hide.

DAG Rosenstein recommended Chris Wray for that exact purpose. Wray then hired David Bowditch as his deputy.  Bowditch was/is compromised by his former role in the San Bernadino terrorist attack.  Wray then hired Dana Boente as FBI legal counsel. Boente was/is compromised by his prior role in the DOJ-NSD FISA effort, and his role in the capture of Julian Assange to cover-up the false claim of the Russia DNC hack.

  1. @ChicagoBri says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Dismantle the unAmerican FBI.

    • Dutchman says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      Chicagobri;
      The dismantling needs to go much further than that; as Sundance poi ts out, the media conglomerates MUST be dismantled.

      Heres an excercise; call up your phone service provider and tell them you want a copy of YOUR phone records.

      Not your ‘bill’, your ‘LUDS’ as the cops call them. Recirds that show who you called, or who calked you, what date/time, and how long the,call lasted.

      THEY WILL NOT GIVE THEM TO YOU.

      .NOT without a court order. I know, cause I tried once.
      But they are MY records, if MY phone calls!
      “Sorry, no. They are the PHONE companies records, and YOU can’t have them!”

      • Boots says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:20 pm

        the media conglomerates MUST be dismantled

        …must be destroyed, never to rise again…
        -David Plouffe, American Communist

        • Dutchman says:
          December 15, 2019 at 7:09 pm

          Debuting in 2025, …..Trump T.V., a Division of Trump Media Corp…9 bye bye mainstream media. He will be able to pick up existing media companies, at “Fire sale” prices, as their previous owners will have destroyed any credibility, and therefore the “good will” portion of their accessed market value.

          He will recoup whatever financial losses he has experienced, during his time in office, ten fold.

    • Boots says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      Calling Tim McVeigh….

    • frankmystery says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Nothing short of a civil war is going to dismantle anything. Best we can hope for is draining some of the swamp. In 40 years all I’ve seen change is the speed at which we circle the drain but we never go backwards and fix things. The permanent bureaucracy is massive now and I just don’t see government scaling back willingly. Obviously I promote a peaceful solution but I just can’t see how it will be accomplished given the powerful interests behind everything.

    • Yy4u says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      Should dismantle it but it wont happen

  2. not2worryluv says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    I don’t understand why Wray wasn’t vetted more thoroughly by President Trump and then left Wray and Rosenstein (Mr. I Can Wear A Wire) to appoint the rest of the “team”.

    • The Boss says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:19 pm

      The writing is on the wall for “current director Wray”.

    • albertus magnus says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Because PDJT is not trying to see past crimes prosecuted. He is working to fix the problems not go backward.

      I do not agree this is the right thing to do, but he is a talented, brilliant executive and manager and he has decided to focus on those issues that are most dear to him….MAGAnomics.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Keep in mind that when Trump appointed Wray, the Mueller travesty was still going strong.

      Politically — his options were limited by needing to wait until that mess was in the rear view mirror.

      His master stroke was getting Barr in place. The Swamp probably assumed Barr would be a Wray clone.

    • alonzo1956 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      It isn’t difficult to understand when a person realizes the immensity of this clown show and the totality of the players involved. It is looking to me like there are many more people involved than I originally believed, and hopefully Durham will provide clarity on the issues. I made a post some time ago that I thought approx. 50 – 60 people should be locked up for life, while 100 or so get 20 years with another 300 getting 5 years. It wouldn’t shock me to see numbers close to that. POTUS had to select from people who were trying to take him out, and thank God he is still standing.

      • nobaddog says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:33 pm

        Your right. There are so many people involved and it needs to be cleaned up. Its a big party in DC and whoever we elect (until Trump) were automatically invited. The gifts given kept everyone quiet.Only a few men of integrity resisted the trough they eat from. The uniparty is still out to get Trump removed and he better not take his eyes off of his so called new friends. Like they openly say, they cant let the people re elect him. His time in DC has to end now! Nothing else matters to them.
        Pray for the president, support him 100% and open as many eyes as you can on social media. Send them here to be educated.

    • LCPUSA says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      because at that time even the republicans were out to get trump.

      burr, mccain, mcconnell, all were complicit in the dossier. and rubio…every time trump tweeted about the fbi what happened? little marco rushed to their defense.

      they’d still throw him out if they could, but hebase would show up in DC and lynch them all.

    • doohmax says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      Maybe the President is putting these people in position to attempt a coverup, knowing all the while he has the evidence already in hand. To put it another way, maybe he is giving them the rope to hang themselves.

    • deqwik2 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      Yes & Bowdich was also in the email chain with the Coupsters so he knew what was going on. I’m sure that’s why Wray chose him as his assistant.

    • Darren says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      You have to remember Trump had few choices back then. All his appointments were being blocked. Thier clearances were being held up. Total obstruction of any Maga friendly person. The GOP offered up Wray and someone they could get through. Now we understand why….

  3. zimbalistjunior says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    thanks SD. the text re pressure to complete MYE is key.

    what other Strzok-Page communications have we yet to see that would shock people?
    will we see them?

    • dwpender says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      President Trump could declassify and release them ANY DAY.

      • BoreMole says:
        December 15, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        And yet he hasn’t.

        Call in the head of FBI – publicly demand declassification in 24 hours. If/when he/she does not, fire the person immediately; and call the next one in. rinse, repeat every day. If the top 20 people are gone, what exactly is the problem?

        I think this would be really good optics too, honestly, for everyday Americans to watch bureaucrats protect their own from embarrassment by refusing to honor transparency to voters. Obvious example of the swamp you could run in re-elect ads all day long.

      • Tl Howard says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:37 pm

        You don’t know that. POTUS doesn’t have them in his possession. If Barr hasn’t gotten them from Wray, what makes us think POTUS could?

    • Raptors2020 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Could be they’re hiding a lot to hide a little? One Strzok/Page text discussing Trump’s assassination would be a game-changer. DOJ/Lawfare will play legalese games ’til the cow/Nadler comes home, but violence tears down all the walls. Mueller was handed a team of biased, ardent Democrats and didn’t care, but FBI Bob saw one message between the horseface Lisa and psycho Strzok and immediately fired them both. What was it?

      • Lulu says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:18 pm

        I’ve always believed they discussed assassination. I believe the IC, FBI, and Pentagon have probable all discussed it in-house coming up with their own scenarios. I believe the DOJ/FBI plotting is what they’ve been desperately trying to hide.

      • Margaret Garland says:
        December 15, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        Bingo!
        Always believed it was the A word. Recall LP’s text to PS, something like: Never text me again? My hunch is that THAT’S what she was responding to.
        Ugh! Pure evil. Makes me pray for our wonderful president all the more and take great pleasure knowing PDJT’s invisible shield of Divine Light activates the Trump boomerang effect.
        No one can beat the power of his positivity. What an inspiration.

  4. Rgt says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Move all agency hqs out of dc and scatter them across the country.

    Anyone who would ever trust the fbi much less talk to them has not been paying attention.

    • annieoakley says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      Agree.

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      December 15, 2019 at 5:59 pm

      Careful – – they might poison every part of the country they congregate in.

      • littleanniefannie says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:13 pm

        I disagree. They were emboldened in DC because everybody there has the singular pathetic thought visible. The superiority complex in the Hoover Building (floor 7 specifically) is exceeded by the snooty air on the 7th floor of the CIA building. If these agencies are put deep in flyover country they will soon realize that they are on separate islands and the Deplorables are the gators in their moats. With at least 500 miles between them and “monitors” to ensure that they are not playing footsie, it is possible that they can remain. The top of each agency will be at the bottom of several prisons. They will only see sunlight for disinfection time. No communication twist and tween them. None of them. Visitors strictly monitored. If even a hint of corruption is found, the agencies will be immediately dissolved, pensions disappear and no agent can be hired by any government agency. Additionally, no agents will be allowed to have a job (even janitor) at any media outlet. If they see a problem, then dissolution becomes immediate.

      • globalwarmingatheist says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:29 pm

        There are plenty of locations that could poison them.
        Corpus Christi
        South Bend
        Gary
        Denali Alaska
        Rockford
        Death valley
        Fargo

    • LivingWithDogs says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      As long as the buildings that they work in are along the vein of double wide trailers and a breakroom with a vending machine and linoleum floors.

  5. California Joe says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Wray needs to be FIRED along with every FBI official that he hired!

  6. kenramsey says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    When the previous IG report revealed that FBI personnel were accepting bribes by news organizations for leaks, Wray incredibly came out and said that the proper response is more training for agents. That was incredible. No, the proper response is prosecution. He should have been fired right then and there if you ask me.

  7. Nigella says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Fire them all

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    So, Barr removing Wray AND Bowditch would be a step.

    But what would be the political cost?

    Explanation is easy: ‘Given the severe and wide-ranging problems, omissions, procedural violations and lies in the recent OIG report… combined with non action on stated reforms by Director Wray over a year ago in response to various systemic FBI problems … both individuals have submitted their resignations to spend more time with family.’

    ‘I have also relieved them of their top secret & classified clearance designations.’

  9. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Talk about a preponderance of the evidence! What we have seen in the past week has provided irrefutable proof of the case that Sundance has laid out on these pages.

    Everyone else connected with this fiasco- heroes and villains- has written a book with their version of what transpired..

    Someday I hope that Sundance will put together his treasure trove of research and analysis and pen the definitive work on the Civil War/ Coup. Nobody better to do it.

  10. Judy Taylor says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Don’t stop with departments: Move members of Senate and Congress OUT of DC and TO their districts. They need to become acquainted with the electorate.

  11. BL says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Does anyone know if AT&T really gave and admits to giving the records to Schiff? The man does lie. What if Schiff got them some other way…

  12. Miller says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    The text are the “documentation of bias and intent”.

  13. trumplandslide says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Drain the swamp, get rid of the FBI

  14. John says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    The Deep State can’t bring itself to admit they setup Trump. Maybe they should get OJ and scour the nations golf courses looking for who setup Trump. The longer this goes the worse it’s going to be for them.

  15. Marie Avante says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    “A ‘lawsuit’ that goes nowhere is the next best thing to ‘national security’ for hiding, not exposing, dirty little secret back-channel connections between the ‘opposed’ players on the stage.” —Ashton Gray

  16. MNBV says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    So there just might be a tiny niche of the Administrative State that rejects the Administrative State in favour of the Republic and Constitution.
    Good on Mukasey

  17. Zombie says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Mukasey. Old fashioned common sense and a grasp of the details.

  18. dwpender says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Could we get declassified and see ASAP the name of the person( presently redacted) at “the Agency” (presumably CIA) referenced in Strozk’s August 5, 2016 text to Page, right after Strozk attended an initial meeting with “the Agency” regarding Crossfire Hurricane? The Agency person Strozk quoted as saying, “The White House is running this.”

    Let’s hear from this individual. What was the basis for his statement? How and what had he previously learned re CH and from whom? Why did the FBI stooges like Priestap think it was an FBI-run “operation.”

    AG Barr — How about acting tomorrow on this? You only need to declassify and release one presently redacted name!

    P.S. We’d of course appreciate seeing all the Strozk/Page emails in unredacted form, but we’ll take material tidbits to start.

  19. evergreen says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Let’s get this STRAIGHT about Strzok and Lisa Page: they were incompetent criminals, most UNDESERVED of top clearances. Here’s why…

    We know about all of the inside poop because these two were texting about it. Obama wants to know “everything”, insurance policy, names of media “operatives”, methods, etc. This we know, and for any tidbits we (SD) could ascertain through other media, we have correlation and confirmation of that information.

    These two violated institutional procedures and national security measures by discussing all of these things on unsecured lines of communication. These two allegedly were bopping each other. These two were plotting against the opposition party (bias, prima facie, Mr. Horowitz!), the president-elect, and ultimately against the President (overthrow of the government). All of these are cause for loss of security clearance in their own right. The outcome of their acts–the discovery–is proof that they violated their protocols; their secrets were revealed. How is that for rating a security clearance, not to mention a top one at that?

    These two should be serving Manafort’s sentence.

    • emeraldcoaster says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      God bless them for their incompetence, for the texts play a crucial role in outing the devious scheme.

      • dwpender says:
        December 15, 2019 at 6:11 pm

        In a strange way, the country owes a debt of gratitude to Lisa Page for her seductive skills. Strozk would never have been so phenomenally indiscreet in writing in the absence of his desire to impress his adoring damsel in distress. There is SO much we would never have learned.

    • emet says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      Stork and Page: Failures as Federal officers, failures as criminals. No sense of shame. Bumbling fools who spent their pointless careers texting each other.

  20. Zombie says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Sundance, IMO your research provides investigative shortcuts for Barr and Durham besides the big picture view of the hoax/coup. Di o you know if this info is getting to them or the president’s team.

    We know Ms. Powell has taken advantage.

  21. A2 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    All three interviews recently posted were great. Mukasey just nailed another charge at the feet of the coupists.

  22. evergreen says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Mukasey is now a benchmark of seriousness by which Wray should be measured.

  23. Zombie says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Now is the time to release more Strzok/Page before an Obama judge seals them from daylight.

  24. MVW says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    It is essential to point out the key players, that without which everything falls apart. There are many but there are only a few blockbusters.

    Jeff Sessions is one, an obvious one for the very start. He is one keystone for which so many things follow.

    However, before Jeff is Chief Justice John Roberts. He is essential for 2 reasons:
    FISA oversight key, he had to fail to provide proper oversight.
    Impeachment trial. Yes, this cabal was serious about the whole 9 yards.

    One more is Pence, and he exposed himself only once with his role in the firing of Flynn.

    • Elric VIII says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:03 pm

      Chief Justice John Roberts (AKA “The Dread Pirate Roberts”) has more than two reasons to question his integrity. Some of his rulings have been complete flip-flops from his previous positions for no understandable reasons. Why is that? Has he been compromised by the FBI “contractors?” That suspicion may also have bearing on his lack of proper FISA oversight.

  25. DesertRain says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Let the sunshine in…

  26. Bogeyfree says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    So if we see all this then surely AG Barr has to see ALL of this too!

    Now the question is, what will he do about this blatant conspiracy?

    But my question is, why has Barr not done anything with Wray?

    Does it possibly suggest Barr is OK what Wray is doing as he is always singing his praises so does this possibly suggest Barr also does not want anything exposed that might put the FIB in bad light?

    The biggest travesty is if in the end we get no indictments and nothing declassified and unredacted.

  27. DebbieSemms says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Barr’s constant praise of Wray leads me to distrust Barr and anything he hast touched. I also have little faith in Durham since Barr appointed him. Strong words are meaningless, only arrests will change my mind.

  28. DebbieSemms says:
    December 15, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    I forgot to mention Barr’s praise of Rosenstein, and Mueller as well.

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      And they’re both gone now…

    • billinlv says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      Bagpipes Bill gives great speeches but unlike his title, (Attorney GENERAL), I see no warrior/genuine fight to the death in the guy. I see him more as a compromiser/peace negotiator, let’s find a way for everyone to save face and just get along. Negotiating peace terms is fine after the enemy has been crushed and held accountable. I am afraid that Barr intends to skip step one and two and go right to step three. Barr is literally surrounded by arch criminals. Everywhere he turns he bumps into them. And yet, not a single criminal has been made to feel the least bit uncomfortable and tremendous amounts of information and evidence are being lost, forgotten and swept away with time.
      James Comey pronounced Hillary Clinton guilty of running an illegal private server. Why has she not been charged with that obvious crime? All Barr has to do is shake the tree. All kinds of things will fall out of it. It appears he is sipping a single malt scotch while contemplating his navel in the shade of that tree.
      Debbie Semms is right to be wary of Mr. Barr.

      • warrprin1 says:
        December 15, 2019 at 8:00 pm

        AG Barr announces, wordlessly, with every unproductive day that goes by, that his goal is to protect the D.C. “Institutions of Government” – no matter how great their failure, no matter how purpose driven their malevolence, no matter whatever else is at stake – even if it means upending the legal election results of 2016 with the circus of a fake impeachment and conviction.

        Mr. barr, the protection of the Deep State is worth THIS? ⬆️ THIS ⬆️, Mr. AG Barr, is what we see.

        THIS IS THE DANGER: He appears wedded to the purpose of protecting the unofficial, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, 4th Branch of government.

        I agree with comments posted up thread of this one: AG Barr has made no visible progress in taking out those who colluded, almost successfully, to take out the President of the United States. And worse, the Fat Lady has not yet sung.

        I want to see the damn text messages, unredacted, between the two lovebirds: NOW – no matter how incriminating they prove to be.

  29. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    I hope Wray’s name pops up in Durham’s work so POTUS can sack the worm without causing a political Schiff storm.

    • Mr e-man says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      Based on POTUS comments about Wray’s FISA comments, he is done. The timing, depends on the stupid impeachment and investigation. Any defense Trump tries is labeled by the corrupt media as some attempt at obstruction and an impeachable crime. His thoughts are crimes. He is not allowed to defend himself.

      When Peach foty fi concludes, Wray is toast and the truth will come out.

  30. Passive Observer says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    The Horowitz report states that “the Crossfire Hurricane team received Steele’s election reporting on September 19.” This may be true in the sense that the “investigation opened on July 31, 2016,” but based on all the reported contacts between Steele, Simpson, etc., and US government officials before then, I’m convinced that at least Strzok knew about the Steele allegations well before then. It is possible that it was a closely held secret and that the “insurance policy” was simply the Steele sludge, which Page didn’t know about back in early August.

    • Passive Observer says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      Apologies, I was confusing the “insurance policy” text with the one where Strzok assured Page that he would “stop Trump” from being elected…

    • Mr e-man says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      Strzok was in London when Downer and his spies, including Halper, brought Papadop to England and tried to set him up. So was Bill Preistap and Gina Haspel.

      They knew.

      • BitterC says:
        December 15, 2019 at 7:43 pm

        Gina Haspel……that’s a name hardly mentioned. I can only speculate on what she knows based on her being the London chief during the most critical time period. Also can only speculate what color hat she wears

        We really don’t know what we don’t know, but just like Rudy, I can’t imagine the Durham & Barr statements would be made without some concrete evidence. And concrete it must be if we have any hope of seeing any justice. At this point, what is released to the public is irrelevant

        I am content to wait until Durham makes his move. If that gives no satisfaction then I will grab my torch & pitchfork & join the mob clammering for all the documents

    • Mr e-man says:
      December 15, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      Nunes said the insurance policy was known and was specific. It was the FISA warrant. To look at the emails in the Trump campaign.

      Maybe Strzok thought there was some Russia info or other compromising stuff. Or it could be they would know the campaigns strategy. The same thing Nixon was trying to do.

      If my opponent knows everything I am doing, they can counter it, and make it ineffective. close election, boom, they steal it.

  31. California Joe says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    According to Stzrok’s text to Lisa Page that POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING you can guarantee that COMEY knew everything too because it’s the FBI Director that talks to POTUS OBAMA not some low field agents. Field agents do not pick up the phone and dial…POTUS!

  32. Ken Maritch says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Even if these people are not procecuted, PDJT has clearly exposed the corruption…. It will no longer be relegated to the dark corners… The conspiracy theory sites of the web.

  33. Sherri Young says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    David Bowdich was brought in from the west coast pretty much at the same time as McCabe.

    Comey named McCabe to be Deputy Director on January 29, 2016 with a starting date of February 1, 2016. McCabe moved up from Associate DD because the outgoing DD was retiring.

    https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/andrew-mccabe-named-deputy-director-of-the-fbi

    David Bowdich made the move from the Los Angeles field office to FBI HQ in April 2016 to fill the job McCabe had just vacated as Associate Deputy Director.

    https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/bowdich

    Christopher Wray started as FBI Director on August 2, 2017. After some drama, McCabe was fired by David Bowdich on March 16, 2018 and David Bowdich became Deputy Director at that point.

    I have not found any indication of who brought Bowdich to DC. Not many from which to choose. Anyway, Bowdich was around for MYE and Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller.

    • Sherri Young says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      To clarify — McCabe was already working in DC earlier on. He moved from ADIC at the Washington Field Office to Assoc. Deputy Director at FBI HQ in September 2015 after having been appointed to that position on July 31th.

      Two interesting items —
      – McCabe worked the Boston Bombing investigation. Apparently Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did too.

      – McCabe worked for awhile starting in 2003 as SSA at the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force which was run out of the New York office. While looking around, I saw blurb with familiar names associated with that office. Since we already know that corruption is deeply entrenched in Ukraine, it set off some bells. Besides that, Daniel Goldman was a prosecutor working Russian organized crime from the SDNY from 2007 to 2017.

      https://themarketswork.com/2018/08/31/how-a-little-known-fbi-unit-helped-to-disseminate-the-steele-dossier/

      Don’t know. Just interesting.

  34. Bogeyfree says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    I think PT should test Barr and Wray by ordering that the Collier Report Footnote 69 be declassified and unredacted immediately.

    If PT gets push back from Barr or Wray them he knows what the real mission is.

    Time for a test Mr. President as history will note that the greatest travesty in your Presidency would be if there are no indictments and nothing gets exposed to the American people.

    Don’t let anyone snooker you Mr. President.

  35. ihaterats says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    This is why you gotta watch Bartiromo Sunday morning.

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

  36. Lt. Col MR52 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    1h1 hour ago

    Donald J. Trump Retweeted Mark Meadows

    Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!

    Donald J. Trump added,
    Mark Meadows
    Verified account @RepMarkMeadows
    Because it wasn’t true https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1205334024853557248
    13,344 replies 10,213 retweets 37,506 likes

    From Brietbeit post:

    False teeth.

    False accusations.

    False pretenses to care about the U.S. or Constitution.

    Everything in Pelosi’s mouth is false.

    • Greg1 says:
      December 15, 2019 at 8:01 pm

      Trump CLEARLY isn’t afraid of Pelosi, or else he’d be trying somehow to get on her good side (even if that is fictitious).

      Nope. He just tweaks away and her fellow democrats will view this as her being weakened just like the American public will. And you KNOW she’s all prayerful about what to do about it……

  37. evergreen says:
    December 15, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Trump has grounds, easy, to fire Wray for cause.

    He can then appoint Mukasey, or Adm. Rogers, or Devin Nunes, or Senator Johnson, or move Ben Carson over.

  38. TradeBait says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like a time to chill and watch the moves as they are played by PDT and the MAGA patriots. They seem to know how and what to do.

  39. atlantis actual says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    @ the 3:40 mark in the above video Former AG Michael Mukasey gives an account of then F.B.I. Director Comey giving briefings pertaining to Carter Page at a point in time prior to when the F.B.I. was alerted to Page’s Russian contacts (per the timeline in the OIG report). Does anyone know what briefing Former AG Michael Mukasey is referencing here?

    • Right to reply says:
      December 15, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      “In a May 16, 2016, email to fellow campaign staffers Walid Phares and J.D. Gordon, Page wrote that he had been making his “key messages as low-key and apolitical as possible” but that he recently “got another idea. If [Trump] would like to take my place of honor and raise the temperature a little bit, of course I’d be willing to yield this honor to him.” During Page’s testimony, he confirmed that the “honor” was going to Russia. Page testified that he was unaware that fellow foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was also lobbying the Trump campaign to send Trump to Russia at the same time. Papadopoulos, who was in communication with Russian officials, sent at least 11 emails from March to August 2016 proposing a Trump trip to meet with Russian officials. In other emails read during Page’s House testimony, he boasted to campaign staff of receiving “incredible insights and outreach” from Russian legislators and senior members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration. Page testified that those insights were just observations from a speech he attended.”

  40. Right to reply says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Can we safely assume that Page was just another Patrick Byrne? Sent in to spy, but found nothing? Byrne FBI – Page CIA?

  41. dottygal says:
    December 15, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Extract Wray and anyone else he hired. President Trump, Why are you waiting?

