Full Interview – AG Bill Barr Discusses IG Report and FBI Institutional Issues With Political Corruption…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has sent the totality of the U.S. media into spasmodic fits of apoplexy today as he discusses the findings of the DOJ inspector general review of a highly corrupted FISA process.
The Attorney General talks about how the FBI weaponized their official duty in an effort to carry out what seems to be a political agenda. Mr. Barr goes into detail with his thoughts on the current criminal review assigned to U.S. Attorney John Durham; and the unfortunate issues with a group at the top of the organization who politicized the FBI as an investigative agency and used an alliance of media assets to achieve political goals.
Many people are writing and asking for my personal opinion of AG Bill Barr. I shall provide that below.
Thoughts: Leading up to the trial of George Zimmerman he had two attorneys: Mark O’Mara and Don West. Don West was the deliberate and angered attorney who was rightly furious over how a completely false case was assembled against his client. The entire CTH community agreed on the value of Don West.
(Left to Right) Mark O’Mara, Don West, Mark Geragos.
However, Don West wasn’t the lead attorney… there was another, Mark O’Mara.
Mr. O’Mara gave the intentional impression of being above it all, elevated above the politics, and affable to the groups who wanted to hang Zimmerman in the town square and also understandable toward the defenders of Zimmerman who recognized the rail-roading.
O’Mara became a Rosetta stone. Some Zimmerman supporters saw O’Mara as self-serving, duplicitous, cunning (not in a good way) and essentially deceiving his client by not trying to be assertive in defense. Others saw O’Mara as smart, prudent and staying above the fray to be more influential toward the benefit of his client amid circles of media opposition.
The strong differences of opinion over O’Mara were fought on the pages of CTH for over a year. Pro-O’Mara and Anti-O’Mara we both good groups of people; excellent and passionate people; but each saw Mark O’Mara in a different way.
Personally I did not see Mark O’Mara in a good light. I predicted his positioning was to gain a lucrative media gig at the conclusion of a fraudulent trial. [He took a CNN contract within three weeks of trail ending] But more important than that recognition of selfish sensibility was the evidence.
The evidence was overwhelming (at least to CTH in 2012) that Witness #8, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter.
The anonymous Witness #8 was the only reason the State of Florida could get an arrest. Witness #8 was also manufactured by the corrupt Scheme Team of Trayvon’s family.
Completely made up.
Incredibly the corrupt State of FL prosecution team consisting of SAO Angela Corey and Bernie De La Rionda went along with a criminally corrupt prosecution using evidence they knew was manufactured.
If we knew the manufacturing of evidence to be true… demonstrably and provably true.. well, Don West and Mark O’Mara certainly knew it to be true.
Yet Mark O’Mara did nothing about it… EVER. O’Mara knew the state had manufactured evidence. O’Mara Explicitly knew his client was being railroaded by a criminal enterprise carried out by the State of Florida and Trayvon Martin Family. And Mark O’Mara never brought it up before, during, or even after the trial… Not once.
Attorney Mark O’Mara won the case because the case itself was a fraud. However, the “case” never should have gone to trial. In my passionately frustrated opinion O’Mara should have called out the fraud and defended his client by avoiding the ridiculous trial.
[NOTE: Seven years later, with Witness #8 admitting to the fraud, George Zimmerman is rightly suing all of those who participated.]
Why do I bring up this example?
Because in my opinion, having watched nine months of his professional effort, right now the metaphor is: Bill Barr is Mark O’Mara, the U.S. Constitution is George Zimmerman, and we’re about to go to trial again.
Peace.
Did we ever learn why Barr went to talk to Lindsay a month ago?
IMO Barr is all hat and no cattle until……..
We see indictments from Durham/Barr
We learn Durham or Barr have spoken to Assange
Barr tells us what he saw on the Wiener Laptop
Barr tells us why they never confiscated the HRC Server from the company in CO.
Barr tells us if Mifsud was ALWAYS a western agent
Barr tells us why no one has looked at the Montgomery 47 hard drives
Barr tells us why No One has spoken with the U1 Whistleblower
Barr declassifies SOMETHING
Meanwhile PT will be branded an IMPEACHED PRESIDENT for all of eternity while ZERO documents have been declassified and exposed to the public.
The Senate has McConnell and the DOJ has Barr IMO.
Actions and not words is how AG Barr IMO should be evaluated and with one of the nations’s greatest coup ever taken on a sitting President the score currently is………..
President Trump – Impeached
Perpetrators – Zero Indictments
I think Barr is the real deal.His statements on the insurrection, were courageous, given the current environment and the incoming from the deep state and the press.This all depends on Durham if he indicts quickly any doubts will hopefully disappear.
Okay, I thought this was a bit strange so I’m going to post it here. This guy seems to be saying that there is a deliberate misspelling of “Comey” in the IG report, so that if you do a search for “Comey” you don’t get any hits (maybe just a few), but if you do a search for “Corney” you get 149:
https://urbansurvival.com/who-is-corney/
“Hats off to NM Mike for the tip on this: We just downloaded the official report of the IG from the DoJ Website here and and there is, indeed, a telling misspelling of the former FBI Director’s name.
There are 149 instances of it being spelled “Corney” instead of “Comey.”
Seems like that can’t be an accident, but I have no clue why they would do something like that.
Sundance, with all your experience, I am sure you are right, but I’d like to think, Trump being Trump will give us better than the initial outcome of the Trevon Martin trial. I pray every night that God gives Trump protection and favor to change our world.
I am of two minds WRT AG Bill Barr. While he has a sterling reputation he spent much of his career defending the Power and Prestige of the Executive Branch. I fear he may join Director Wray in defending the institutions of government from the chaos that would necessarily follow a True Accounting. On the other hand the trespasses against the Constitution and the Rule of Law were so egregious that he may just wade through the tall grass with a scythe. Until Bill Barr pulls the trigger I can’t take the measure of the man.
Just think if you get put on a jury where the FBI or DOJ is providing evidence …………….
Kind of interesting to hear Bill Barr basically recite what we’ve been saying for years, confirmation that Durham really is on the right track, and that (speaking only for myself) recent adjustments to the investigation show they have not only determined the Russia investigation was not properly predicated that
a) it appears to have started much earlier than July 2016 as claimed by the FBI – confirmation of what Nunes has said (and is documented extensively in Lee Smith’s book)
b) even though the case collapsed in Jan 2017, the investigation continued and weaponized against POTUS
If Barr was trying to play both sides, I don’t think he says those things. He needs to maintain, as the AG, a demeanor of impartiality. But, I don’t think there’s any way he’s Mark O’Mara playing both sides. He’s calling fake evidence fake, and he’s correctly pointing out the many instances of outright false statements, documents, and behaviors by FBI employees. He’s also clearly got a good grasp of the satellite agencies around FBI who had a role. This interview is the Florida DA coming out before the trial and saying, “Hey, we have serious issues with these witnesses, and there is evidence they lied intentionally.” Barr talks about how Horowitz wouldn’t get into motive, but it’s clear from his statements and demeanor that he has an opinion on the motives of the people who lied to the FISC and the people who signed off on those lies.
I was upset to hear him say “Late spring, early summer” before we hear from Durham and shooting down the idea that we’re going to hear from Durham in the next few weeks. This case is not very complicated, not really, and so I’m surprised we may not get much for several months. The flip side is that if Durham comes back in late Spring with indictments, and that seems to be the way this is trending, that stands to benefit PDJT significantly heading into the summer conventions and fall campaign. I’d much rather see people in handcuffs now, but I suppose that’s unrealistic given that the criminal probe only started 6 weeks ago…
Wow, there was actually true news on NBC???
Well if we’re just gonna tell stories about OTHER lawyers to determine what BARR might do.
I’ll add a couple:
John Adams was a lawyer in colonial Boston. Against the overwhelming ire of his community, he represented the British soldiers charged in the so-called Boston Massacre. After illiciting testimony that, in the confusion caused by the unruly crowd, Col Preston had indeed not given an order to fire, Adams obtained the acquittal of 6 of the 8 arguing successfully that even British were allowed the right of self-defense.
John Quincy Adams famously argued to the Supreme Court in probably the most consequential slavery case pre Dred Scot that a vessel of kidnapped Africans taken into slavery were indeed not property by the prevailing laws of the day and to have acted as free men when they fought to regain their freedom
Lt Daniel Kaffee represented two Marines who had been ordered to conduct the rumored “Code Red” on one of their cohorts while stationed at Guantanamo Bay. In climactic fashion Lieutenant Dan confronted the base Commander Nathan Jessup tricking him into admitting that both the “Code Red” was real and that he had ordered it.
Proving that Lt Dan could indeed
handle the truth.
There has been, for quite a while, enough evidence to show that there was a coordinated effort between the FBI/DOJ and the IC to remove President Trump, i.e., a coup. IG Horowitz’s report documented criminal actions of some individuals that can easily lead to indictments. However, indictments of individuals, such as Comey for FISA abuse, while good for instant gratification, would be an abject failure as a complete response to this coup attempt. All these crimes were in furtherance of the overthrow of a duly elected President. The coup must be exposed and the roles and the connections of the members of the coup must be tied together. That is what has to be prosecuted. Horowitz is not the one who can do that. I believe this is what Durham is doing. The keystone to this effort is the predicate which was used to open Crossfire Hurricane. Horowitz found this a valid predicate. Durham, in his statement, disagreed. The investigation was opened on a statement made by George Papadopoulos in a London bar. Durham knows that was a set-up and he knows that John Brennan was behind that set-up along with foreign IC. Hence, his statement that he knows more than Horowitz based on information outside of the FBI/DOJ and outside of the U.S. When this keystone falls the whole corrupt edifice will fall and the coup and participants will be exposed. The extraordinary statements by AG Barr and Durham yesterday and Barr’s interviews today indicate that will be the outcome.
Leave aside the fact that there is plenty of evidence and everybody knows it. As Barr explained, “No evidence of bias” is not “no bias”.
Horowitz asked the Dirty Cops if they were biased. They said no. He then looked for an email that said “Hey, everybody, let’s overthrow the government!” Didn’t find one.
Ergo, “no evidence”. It’s horse…malarkey, but there you go.
My impression of AG Barr is a man who does not want to get fired like FBI Director Wray will after impeachment is over in the Senate.
I have zero excitement about the man.
No excitement until indictments. And there are no Deep state indictments.
’nuff said
Any chance that it goes for a vote in the house and fails to save face to the Democrats that are at risk. It is a plan to show they tried to impeach but were obstructed by Democrats that had their hands tied. Since the Trump supports will feel they have won, they will back off and it will knock the wind out of their sails so the Dems still have a chance in 2020.
This could be a Dem. Psy. out. Just guessing. Best thing would be for it to go to the Senate.
Burisma was a CIA front and the Dems got handouts from it. Easy to see why they were protecting their interest, but they did not think Trump would be as successful as he is. Friday is going to be an interesting day to see if the Dems are so stupid that they pull off the impeachment vote.
They lose if Trump is impeached. They lose if he is not. The best out for them is not to pass the vote for impeachment.
More waiting, now until Summer 2020… We hope. The Next-Time Republicans strike again!
I also was a very avid follower of the Zimmerman trial. I was such a junkie of the OJ trial I actually went to Brentwood and covertly took my own pictures of the murder scene and Simpson’s driveway. it was about 2 AM. I was obsessed with that trial and believe I know exactly how Simpson murdered Ron and Nicole. And it was not remotely what the Clark/Darden abysmally inept bunglers showed.
The one thing I thought was an absolute masterpiece in the Zimmerman trial was the chart they prepared for their closing argument showing the list of things the jury had to believe beyond any REASONABLE doubt in order to find Zimmerman guilty. And then O”mara went through them point by point. It was exceptional and if anything was influential in finding George not guilty, it was that.
I think it should be taught in criminal law student classes and some form of this should be used by criminal defense lawyers in every case. ESPECIALLY when it is a railroad-job prosecution, as this was.
