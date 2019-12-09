Former Ukraine Prosecutor Shokin: Joe Biden “Outraged We Seized Burisma Assets”, Could No Longer Pay His Son…

Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine with OAN investigative journalist Chanel Rion. The U.S. media are going absolutely bananas after finding out Giuliani is now gathering even more information about Joe and Hunter Biden’s corrupt endeavors within Ukraine.
In this interview former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin spoke to OAN about Joe Biden’s direct role in getting his office to stop investigating his son Hunter. The problem for Joe Biden was when Shokin seized all of Burisma’s assets the Ukranian gas company could no longer pay his son Hunter Biden. So the vice president demanded Shokin be removed.
When you combine this interview with the damning public statements delivered by the Ukraine prosecutor that replaced Shokin, Yuriy Lutsenko, things really get troublesome for Joe Biden, the Obama administration and Adam Schiff.
Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko stated that after he replaced Shokin he was visited by U.S. State Dept. official George Kent and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch; they provided a list of corruption cases the Ukraine government was not permitted to follow.
Prosecutor Lutsenko dropping specific corruption cases was critical because that allowed/enabled a process of laundering money back to U.S. officials. [SEE HERE]
The potential for this background story to become part of a larger impeachment discovery is what has the U.S. media going bananas against Rudy Giuliani.
Senator Lindsey Graham is directly connected to the group of U.S. politicians who were participating in the influence network within Ukraine. One of the downstream consequences of Rudy Giuliani investigating the Ukraine corruption and money laundering operation to U.S. officials is that it ends up catching Senator Graham.
Hence, earlier today Senator Graham said he would not permit Senate impeachment testimony that touched on this corrupt Ukraine aspect.
In essence Senator Graham is fearful that too much inquiry into what took place with Ukraine from 2014 through 2016 will expose his own participation and effort along with former Ambassador Marie Yovanovich.
Graham is attempting to end the impeachment effort quickly because the underlying discoveries have the potential to expose the network of congressional influence agents, John McCain and Graham himself included, during any witness testimony.
Senators from both parties participated in the influence process, and part of their influence priority was exploiting the financial opportunities within Ukraine while simultaneously protecting fellow participant Joe Biden and his family.
If anyone gets too close to revealing the process, writ large, they become a target of the entire apparatus. President Trump was considered an existential threat to this entire process. Hence our current political status with the ongoing coup. The Giuliani letter:
It will be interesting to see how this plays out, because in reality many U.S. Senators (both parties) are participating in the process for receiving taxpayer money and contributions from foreign governments.
Those same senators are jurists on a pending impeachment trial of President Trump who is attempting to stop the corrupt financial processes they have been benefiting from.
The conflicts are very swampy….
FUBAR.
Pelosi, Schiff, Romney, Chalupa, Biden, Obama, etc. They all scammed money by the way of aid!! Rudy knows all. It goes through Cyprus, Romania, Lafayette, and then US. The currency cycle was probably; Arms sales $$ to—Cyprus Bank to—$$Burisma to $$Biden-back to $$Cyprus Bank, Romania, Lafayette, and then US…. Oops, how did I get that right?
Well you missed the part where they were unable to receive those monies from foreign agents, so they sent their kids to launder the money back into US campaign finance system.
If the uniparty is all powerful, then it would be in their self interest to prevent this from getting to the Senate. why make Lindsey jump through hoops at the back end (so to speak) of the process. The uniparty would be far better off to have pelosi kill the vote. The uniparty is not Dems or reps. This does not make sense if there is a uniparty.
1 have a trial in the Senate and risk corruption exposed
2 have a trial in the Senate and run a kangaroo Court blocking Trump witnesses
3 have the Senate and Lindsey dismiss the charges and have the Dems and media cry foul
4 just have pelosi rig the vote and kill impeachment.
Option 4 is the smart and easy play for a uniparty.
Or … House Dems know Senate Republicans will be exposed and knows they won’t let the hearing go forward in the Senate. Maybe they’re using it for leverage for something like getting both chambers to vote yes on censure.
House Dems and Senate reps are on the same team. They don’t have to threaten each other. Paul pelosi wet his beak in Ukraine too…
BD,
Conflicting goals. Yes, they don’t want this corruption exposed. Thats goal #1.
However, Goal#2 is they, the Uniparty, have seen PDJT as an EXISTENTIAL threat, from some point early on in his candidacy. So, they worked out the Insurance policy, and kept working on it, even as scheme after scheme collapsed.
And they are far into it, and now trying to back out, as the Repubs can’t go thru with threatening PDJT to vote to convict.
NOW we know WHY they all frraked out at that call between Ukraine President and PDJT, where he mentioned Burisma, corruption and Biden.
And LOL, PDJT said “I don’t know, Rudy just got back from somewhere, I haven’t talked to him. But, I know him to be a good guy, and really fights corruption”, or something to that effect. LOL, indeed!
I CAUGHT them, I CAUGHT them ALL!
NOW, at long last, having held his fire all this time, …NOW we are seeing the counterpunch. Or counterattack.
He has them over a barrel, and just stopping the impeachment in the Senate, ain’t going to be NEARLY enough. They called him a,TRAITOR, they entrapped and imprison his friends, disrespected his family, assaulted his supporters, rebuffed his attempts to reconcile, and now they think that,stopping the going nowhere impeachment in the,Senate, is going to stop him from giving them their just deserts?
They think their is going to be some kind of DEAL to be made?
Folks, I THINK this is it; the “Today, we settle all family debts” time is upon us.
They BETTER give their soul to Jesus, cause their *ss belongs to PDJT!
Prosecutions? We don’t need no stinkin prosecutions. Firstly exposure, discrediting, resigning in humiliation.
Then, if the American people DEMAND it, perhaps prosecutions.
Bingo. They all freaked on the Ukraine call and tried to take out Trump again. By that time Rudy had already acquired EVERYTHING. he got everything during Mueller. Trump was a year ahead of them before he dropped the burisma bomb. Johnson and Murphy and pelosi ran to Ukraine on a recon mission long after Trump and Rudy “had it all. I got them all”. Bank transactions don’t lie. Paper trails don’t lie. And just like that Jeff sessions reappears. Hmmmmm.
Yeah, I would have preferred Sessions to remain silent and politically inactive.
Christmas is coming early this year, which is to say right on time. Thank you Rudy.
The Hubris of these Congresscritters, they weren’t very sly, were they?
Bet they go for number 4.
My guess is that Pelosi/Schiff think they can trade impeachment ( for Treason???) for a get out of jail free card on the Ukraine slush fund / coup
Good luck with that
The cards they hold are all aces and eights
Rudy is asking Graham for help. It seems more and more like Graham needs Trump dead and buried.
Surely Rudy is aware that Graham is in the corruption business with Schitt, Pelousy, etc……
I feel certain that Rudy knows this. He’s backing Graham into a corner and Graham will end up needing to dance to Rudy’s tune. Just draining the Uniparty swamp.
Rudy and Trump know everything. Just like POTUS knows about China and North Korea. But he has to play games. Rudy is
1 Rich
2 connected to CIA FBI and sdny Interpol
3 a brilliant prosecutor
4 put the mob in jail
5 can see a setup a mile away
6 has the goods and an insurance policy. That was a hint that no one should get any ideas about Johnny wet works stuff.
Rudy must have followed the money like he did in the old days. A very smart habit. I would guess he had help and has bank accounts, wires, transfer, and offshore account evidence. Schiff is losing his mud. Spying on citizens is a very desperate act. Rudy has it and had spread the info around. A very big circle of friends. Trump has a ton of leverage over a lot of people. Why declass if he can maga for 4 years and make them dance? Trump wants results not short term revenge.
Ah, NOW we know why Schiff subpoenad Rudy’s PHONE records. He wanted to know WHO Rudy was talking to.
Probably used a different phone, to set up the arrangement with OAN. A tosser, even.
Rudy is going to BURY them.
Ya Think, InAZ? Rudy was a former successful prosecutor, who dotted his “i”s and crossed his “t”s. Reminds me of lyrics from John Cougar Mellencamp’s song: “When the walls come tumblin’ down. When the walls come crumblin’, crumblin’. When the walls come tumblin’, crumblin’ Down. …”
I so hope this too keeps unraveling. The trail of money coerced from US taxpayers, through NGOs and the United Nations, will lead back to many globalist agendas and political campaigns targeted directly at us. We have long been paying for our own demise.
All so utterly predictable. We’ve heard that POTUS classed Ukraine as one of the most corrupt Countries on the planet, and number 1 in Europe. Well of course, it was corrupted by Americans, swamp dwellers, so called, from ‘both sides of the house’. Lindsay has revealed himself, as I suggested elswhere, he’s already contacted the Democrats and said ‘I’ve got you covered’. Ouch. Perp walk for Lindsay too.
I feel like a kid on the Night before Christmas…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Looks like we might have a very, Merry Christmas after all!
Corruption at it’s finest!
Rudy is a hand grenade.
Hope Rudy accidently blows the panties off of little miss lindsey!
Miss Lindsey needs to be recuuuuuuused!
Then the question becomes was Chuck Grassley involved in this free-for-all or maybe it’s WHO IS NOT involved in this money laundering?
Grassley agreed to the swappy-doo on chairmanships.
Grassley has been in leadership position in Senate for years.
Did Grassley sing in the Congressional choir, “For Muellers an honorable fellow!” I THINK he did, but not positive.
Sorry, Grassley fans but I THINK Chuck is probably dirty.
You very clever sleuths on the Tree house, any ideas who Rudys mysterious US Attorney is?
Am a bit puzzled when Rudy says this Attorney with all the info, which was ignored, requires a U.S. visa.
I’d be glad if he did it on purpose, but would appreciate the chance to avert my eyes. No one needs to see that!
We should see a Pelosion!
Whoosie.
For Lindsay, I would say that the status could go from FUBAR to BOHICA very quickly, regardless of his desire to keep this under wraps. Seems like this Pandora’s box is ready to pop open soon.
Y’all can’t possibly believe that or President is going to let Shifty get away with this sham without having something to say now do ya?
I wonder why I like OAN as much as I do?
She is nice, isn’t she?
Is it the newsgirl’s super-hero bustier? I saw black & white W’s, for “WonderNews!” 😀
It looks like President Trump has given us a wonderful Christmas present. Miss Lindsey is headed for the fainting couch. I believe these things are going to unwind rather more quickly in the near future.
I wonder if Lindsey is going to be the Senator that blows his brains out, outside the Senate floor as was depicted in the movie, ” Mr. Smith goes to Washington “. Could happen, if we have a “Mr. Smith”, like in the movie in the Senate today.
Bet Miss Lindsey has the vapors now. She better have some smelling sauce ready.
They’ll sacrifice Biden hoping to stem the flow of further revelations but Biden will sing (stutter) like bird
There is going to be NO “stemming the flow” and no “Grand bargain” or deal to be made.
They have NOTHING to offer PDJT, and he is holding ALL the cards.
They have got PDJT RIGHT where he wants them!,…Whu,…hey! HOW does he DO that?
Paybacks a biotch, and they all owe a LOT.
Yeah, some self reserved dirt naps might be in the near future, with some govenors appointing Senators.
Its BIG……ITS UGLY…..ITS THE BIG UGLY!
Everything goes right for President Trump at the end. Had a feeling he knew a lot more when he had that phone call with Zelensky.
Yes, he triggered them good. Like mailing his tax return to the NYT, he set them up, and was six moves ahead of them, all along.
This really IS like watching Ali in his prime; A thing of beauty, and a foregone conclusion as to who will be victorious.
The President said it was a “perfect” phone call. Perhaps puzzling at the time, now we know why – perfect setup!
Prior to this impeachment sham reaching the Senate, there will have to be some action to cleanse the jury pool in the Senate. The corruption must be exposed and the Senators removed from office and arrested.
Graham and McCain and others who receive these worthless awards from other governments is nothing but fellow greedy corrupt POS SOB Commie Bass tords patting one another on the back
Just like Obama giving out awards to celebrities who kiss his bony Kenyan azze
Lindsey was looking a bit pale today. I hope Rudy can disclose this dirty taxpayer funded corruption.
Lindsey you play you pay, McCain was as dirty as they come and you went along for the ride.
Disgusting!!! 🤦🏻♀️
Who knew the poof was such a player?
Who didn’t?
My bad, the dumbmasses didn’t have a “clue”, did they?
They gave Miss Lindsey a medal for bravery because “what goes on in Ukraine, stays in Ukraine”
Marie Yovanovitch was lying through her teeth.
The only Dem witness that seemed to be honest was Jonathan Turley.
.. and therefore, he shouldn’t be trusted.
I would say they have Lindsey’s b***s in a vice, except he doesn’t have any.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Biden truly thought he was doing something wrong, surely he could have found a better middle man than his dullard son Hunter? Sleepy Joe actually bragged, on camera, about getting Shokin fired. Yes, Joe is slipping, but the amorality and cockiness on display was decades in the making.
The service Biden was providing to Ukraine was shepherding free money through the system of foreign aid. His bribe was welfare in return for welfare.
This election season, we’re seeing wealthy people endorsing the socialists Crazy Bernie and Liz Warren: candidates who champion the redistribution of wealth. If a rich man no longer wants his money, here’s an easy solution: just give it away. That’s not what they intend, of course: at best they expect to retain their wealth, and they may even assume government largess will flow to them, in return for endorsing the redistributive welfare state. The millionaire expects his cut of the billionaire’s jackpot; the small billionaire may feel entitled to some of what the bigger billionaire has earned. It’s an ocean where the big fish get to eat the bigger fish.
If everyone takes, and no one gives, if we’re not careful, we might wind up with a multi-trillion dollar national debt. Oops, we did!
Silly Raptors, it all comes from you! Assuming you are not a millionaire, billionaire, or politician of course… you know, an Average Middle-Class Joe the Plumber kind of guy…
Yep. No need to wonder why “they” take “their” cut before you even get paid, is there?
Talk about EVIL.
This is getting hysterical !
Then “things really get troublesome for Joe Biden”. Nah, Joe’s safe. Has location of Obama skeletons, if he doesn’t forget.
You’ve been around long enough to know that’s just what SHOULD happen.
DoJ will decline to prosecute. It ends there.
Just. Stop. There are already too many Eeyores and ROLCONs buzzing on about things they know nothing about, we don’t need moar.
Nobody knows the future, and the constant negativity is liable to give you a heart attack.
We surely wouldn’t want that to happen, now would we?
That’s quaint.
To get a handle on nasty ‘ol reality, make a list of FBI, DoJ, Deepies et al who have been prosecuted since that first ‘great white hope’, the Nunes Report. Horowitz might well give you some J walkers to go on with.
Al Green looks like he could have a stroke if PDJT does not get removed from office. Now he is saying it must happen “to atone for the original sin of slavery.”
(Dude, read a Bible. Slavery was not “original sin”. Also, realize that PDJT’s grandparents did not arrive in the US until well after slavery ended.)
Yeah, it will be a stroke, not a heart attack, for that heavy duty racist. His life will have no meaning if he cannot harm PDJT.
Rudy is gonna be in big trouble now!
4 am raid with CNN READY TO FILM RUDY IN HIS UNDIES INCOMING!
The arrest and prosecution of Rudy will be led by the SDNY wing of Lawfare!
Nobody is coming for Rudy in the middle of the night. This is the guy who took down Gotti with a f**k*ng pencil.
Nancy Pelosi, instead of taking the gavel and working on infrastucture, or other pressing issues, she decides to have a Greek God type of fight above and beyond the people.
Donald Trump has experience in business with what he calls killers, but is the “swamp” (our government) so powerful that it can destroy anyone?
President Trump must now assign an investigator to accept this information from Ukrainian officials and then probe further into this obvious “corruption”
I imagine he’ll have to start with Attorney General Bill Barr and have him assign appropriate FBI agents – or, as recently with Italy – make the trip himself with John Durham in tow.
So Lindsey goes from I will be calling Hunter to not bring up Ukraine or letting Trump put on defense. Now Rudy is pushing this. Not sure where it goes from here if Trump won’t be allowed to use this info and the msm won’t report it fairly. Also if corruption is as deep as I think I am surprised senators are letting this get out of hand and sent to senate.
As soon as Shokin takes the stand it is all over for Joe and Hunter Biden.
This information may cause the Dems in the House to re-think their “impeachment” hearing. I can’t even imagine what will happen when all the dirt on Schiff and the Bidens, and god knows who else will be exposed for the world to see. The only one who will end up as clean as the driven snow is the 40-year Manhattan Real Estate Mogul and President of the United States. Who knew?
I did, didn’t you? 😉
“When you combine this interview with the damning public statements delivered by the Ukraine prosecutor that replaced Shokin, Yuriy Lutsenko things really get troublesome for Joe Biden, the Obama administration and Adam Schiff.”
It seems for it to get troublesome for Sleepy Joe & Shifty Schiff, the Republicans in the Senate must subpoena and hold hearings for the MSM to pay attention. But…..Ms.Lindsay says NO way.
Who watches OAN except for those already converted?
It has become completely apparent the President has been using the power of his office to ……. L E A D !
Hey Joe, can you recall your first term in the Senate? Did the Secretary of the Army ever tell you about the time some of his investigators included you and what’s his name, you know that young attorney general in Arkansas on their subjects list in that Panama drug running case? I know you were just a young punk senator at the time, but we got a big laugh after we were told by some of the DC crowd that you were one of Little Jimmy Carter’s regular bible study groupies. Oh, now I recall the name of that Arkansas guy. It was Handsome Billy Clinton! Thank you for some mighty fine memories. Good luck on the Ukraine thing and on your run the the top job.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Every body was there. you must remember!
Sefan Halper, Bill Barr, Kerry, the Clintons, Bush sr, and of course Bary. No not Sotero, Bary Seal…. Yea yea , all those parties! you must remember!
Lindsey had been on my crap list since he was among the loudest advocates ‘for’ the Iraq war, and it seemed he spent more time in Pakistan than DC .I thought I would give him a second chance after the Kavanaugh confirmation and the promises of getting to the bottom of the russian investigation, but…. com on Lindsey! kill the anaconda!
I really think they’re all going down. That nothing has been declassified nor anyone prosecuted as to let all those corrupted be exposed. It comes down to Barr and Durham. Are they on the side of the criminal cabal or liberty and the people. I believe it’s the latter. And they’ve set the trap perfectly.
Did PDJT know all along the corrupt players and allow them to place themselves in positions that the corrupt players thought would enable them to control their exposure and hide their crimes? Me thinks so.
The truth will out. They cannot put a cork on it. Could this simple non-strategy be the strategy?
OK, so 8s Rudy dropping this now to stop impeachment dead in its tracks?
This answers a question I posed on a previous related thread.
Who on Goober Graham’s committee is going to be asking the right questions???
Who are the Devin Nunes’s, the Jim Jordan’s, John Ratcliffe’s????
Apparently, there are NONE!
Now we know why Graham was all talk and no action the last year.
Ted Cruz will do fine. Good legal arguments in real time seem to be almost reflexive for him. If this goes to the senate, I want to see his footwear during the relevant period. He has a pair of boots that he calls his “arguing boots” that he wears for important court appearances.
Is Chanel Rion Ukrainian?
Two key players finger Biden.
She’s Korean American (Korean mother), Harvard educated, and speaks 3 languages. Go girl!
I think it’s interesting (and bolsters Sundance’s assertions about Lindsey) that Rudy has laid this all in Lindsey’s lap.
It would seem to me this letter would be more properly addressed to AG Barr & help with the visas sent to Pompeo.
Maybe Rudy knows Graham is the weak link?
I never lost faith in Rudy but I sure was sweating!
Wild idea. Air Force Two or a military plane with Pompeo stops and picks up 5 witnesses in the Ukraine. Is the Ukranian government really gonna stop them?
Arrives back in DC. No visas, guests of the President. Why not?
Thank you, sundance. I’m a former liberal. It was the fear of having to mingle with the gatewaypundit type crowd had me stay a liberal. Then, thanks to you, I discovered that there actually is such a thing as an intellectually honest conservative. You gave me a new home. Thank you for opening my eyes.
Looking forward to Monday and your commentary (which will have no exclamation points). Much love.
you know what would be very helpful Mister G:
a. assist Ukraine to interview these witnesses RIGHT NOW and being a formal investigation…Don’t need to sell it big league..just announce through zelensky that an official formal investigation into the matter has been assigned based on “new” fact witnesses.
b. Write and then publish the letters to the state department wrt to visa applications for the purpose of arranging INCONUS US interviews with a federal investigator…Barr, are your listening?
c. publish all of these facts, these letters and applications with the background data that supports it to every single media on planet earth..make it the news..force it into the news. 24/7
the reality is that graham is unlikely to do anything unless he has no more choose from a political angle. It would invite a danger to his own power…
so you kick start it, with the country of origin where the real criminality took place and harmed the ukraine security and anti-corruption agenda for this new president, zelensky.
Doing so, adds credibility and erases in total every single claims made that “biden has been cleared”…and it also places pressure on the impeachment process to start to consider carefully what motives exist with this entire theatre.
If the former NYC governor cannot do that..it also announces it, that Ukraine isn’t interested in pursuing it..and that gives the leftists a huge advantate to argue he is simply pulling a “steele” himself, so to speak.
if the purpose of this letter without getting ukraine involved, is to get graham to convert, I don’t see how that is accomplished..all it does is make someone in graham’s position steeled to proceed down the road of actually voting the president out..it’s a high stakes game now baby.
the sad reality in all of this: Ukraine has been placed in a very vulnerable position and the very thing that the new president campaigned on, is at risk simply because of US politics and the corruption that actually happened with high level players..HERE!
sad really sad
Mister G…you need to wallpaper every single outlet and new show that will print and listen and point a camera at this.
If there is an actual impeachment trial in the Senate, the Supreme Court will preside…not Graham.
There is a good chance Trump will be impeached because of the corrupt Senate…but he will be elected again 6 months later.
