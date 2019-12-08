WOW – OAN Stunning Lutsenko Interview – Outlines: Marie Yovanovitch Perjury, George Kent Impeachment Motive, Lindsey Graham Motive to Bury Investigation…

In a fantastic display of true investigative journalism, One America News journalist Chanel Rion tracked down Ukrainian witnesses as part of an exclusive OAN investigative series. The evidence being discovered dismantles the baseless Adam Schiff impeachment hoax and highlights many corrupt motives for U.S. politicians.
Ms. Rion spoke with Ukrainian former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko who outlines how former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself before Congress.
.
What is outlined in this interview is a problem for all DC politicians across both parties. The obviously corrupt influence efforts by U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch as outlined by Lutsenko were not done independently.
Senators from both parties participated in the influence process and part of those influence priorities was exploiting the financial opportunities within Ukraine while simultaneously protecting Joe Biden and his family. This is where Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham were working with Marie Yovanovitch.
Imagine what would happen if all of the background information was to reach the general public? Thus the motive for Lindsey Graham currently working to bury it.
You might remember George Kent and Bill Taylor testified together.
It was evident months ago that U.S. chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, was one of the current participants in the coup effort against President Trump. It was Taylor who engaged in carefully planned text messages with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland to set-up a narrative helpful to Adam Schiff’s political coup effort.
Bill Taylor was formerly U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (’06-’09) and later helped the Obama administration to design the laundry operation providing taxpayer financing to Ukraine in exchange for back-channel payments to U.S. politicians and their families.
In November Rudy Giuliani released a letter he sent to Senator Lindsey Graham outlining how Bill Taylor blocked VISA’s for Ukrainian ‘whistle-blowers’ who are willing to testify to the corrupt financial scheme.
Unfortunately, as we are now witnessing, Senator Lindsey Graham, along with dozens of U.S. Senators currently serving, may very well have been recipients for money through the aforementioned laundry process. The VISA’s are unlikely to get approval for congressional testimony, or Senate impeachment trial witness testimony.
U.S. senators write foreign aid policy, rules and regulations thereby creating the financing mechanisms to transmit U.S. funds. Those same senators then received a portion of the laundered funds back through their various “institutes” and business connections to the foreign government offices; in this example Ukraine. [ex. Burisma to Biden]
The U.S. State Dept. serves as a distribution network for the authorization of the money laundering by granting conflict waivers, approvals for financing (think Clinton Global Initiative), and permission slips for the payment of foreign money. The officials within the State Dept. take a cut of the overall payments through a system of “indulgence fees”, junkets, gifts and expense payments to those with political oversight.
If anyone gets too close to revealing the process, writ large, they become a target of the entire apparatus. President Trump was considered an existential threat to this entire process. Hence our current political status with the ongoing coup.
Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator John McCain meeting with corrupt Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko in December 2016.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out, because, well, in reality all of the U.S. Senators (both parties) are participating in the process for receiving taxpayer money and contributions from foreign governments.
A “Codel” is a congressional delegation that takes trips to work out the payments terms/conditions of any changes in graft financing. This is why Senators spend $20 million on a campaign to earn a job paying $350k/year. The “institutes” is where the real foreign money comes in; billions paid by governments like China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Ukraine, etc. etc. There are trillions at stake.
[SIDEBAR: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the power over these members (and the members of the Senate Intel Committee), because McConnell decides who sits on what committee. As soon as a Senator starts taking the
bribes lobbying funds, McConnell then has full control over that Senator. This is how the system works.]
The McCain Institute is one of the obvious examples of the financing network. And that is the primary reason why Cindy McCain is such an outspoken critic of President Trump. In essence President Trump is standing between her and her next diamond necklace; a dangerous place to be.
So when we think about a Senate Impeachment Trial; and we consider which senators will vote to impeach President Trump, it’s not just a matter of Democrats -vs- Republican. We need to look at the game of leverage, and the stand-off between those bribed Senators who would prefer President Trump did not interfere in their process.
McConnell has been advising President Trump which Senators are most likely to need their sensibilities eased. As an example President Trump met with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski in November. Senator Murkowski rakes in millions from the multinational Oil and Gas industry; and she ain’t about to allow horrible Trump to lessen her bank account any more than Cindy McCain will give up her frequent shopper discounts at Tiffanys.
Senator Lindsey Graham announcing today that he will not request or facilitate any impeachment testimony that touches on the DC laundry system for personal financial benefit (ie. Ukraine example), is specifically motivated by the need for all DC politicians to keep prying eyes away from the swamps’ financial endeavors. WATCH:
.
This open-secret system of “Affluence and Influence” is how the intelligence apparatus gains such power. All of the DC participants are essentially beholden to the various U.S. intelligence services who are well aware of their endeavors.
There’s a ton of exposure here (blackmail/leverage) which allows the unelected officials within the CIA, FBI and DOJ to hold power over the DC politicians. Hold this type of leverage long enough and the Intelligence Community then absorbs that power to enhance their self-belief of being more important than the system.
Perhaps this corrupt sense of grandiosity is what we are seeing play out in how the intelligence apparatus views President Donald J Trump as a risk to their importance.
FUBAR !
We need to be praying for God’s protection over Rudy Giuliani. He was/is/will be a #1 target of the criminals/leftists/Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 10 people
God have mercy on our souls. Boy, do we need it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No need to harm Rudy physically, they’ve been pretty successful at marginalizing him as a conspiracy theorist and as long as this information is confined to TCH and other conservative news outlets, he’s no threat. The FBI or DOJ won’t pursue and, in fact, SDNY is using the federal criminal code to go after Rudy to neutralize him.
LikeLike
I was very suspicious when Romney interviewed for S of S, then ran for Senate. If you’ll recall, his wife really didn’t want him to run for POTUS and they were enjoying their lives living in San Diego.
It simply didn’t fit that he wanted a job in DC or in, esp, the Trump admin and my suspicion grew when he was rejected for SoS then ran for the Senate. He was worried, very worried about something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t understand why, with all the intentional deception from Democrat representatives, has no one bothered to charge them with Treason? Maybe if they were put under the boot heel of an investigation, the example would detour SOME/MOST of the false agendas set by these loons. Does it have to be a suet filed from a group of Americans? I just think the all talk-no do needs to be halted. This faux charging costs the American people and is nothing but wasting time and money. (intentional) Yes, Stop The Insanity—or at least Stall The Insanity. As of now there has not been any reason for them to quit. It will be something else next and so on and so on.
LikeLike
‘Somehow tied in to the bag lady saying, to paraphrase, ….if that %%&$#$& gets elected we will all hang. By Jove, I think for once she was right.
LikeLike
When everyone has their hand in the cookie jar, who will police the kitchen?
LikeLike
Look, I’m no fan of Ms. Lindsey and I watched most of this show…Lutsenko said the Ambassador had a list of names , but he some how didn’t have it?Not sure I trust him.. Not to say Graham isn’t connected… Just that we need more proof
LikeLike
So we really don’t KNOW how Potus is playing this, do we? He knows that at any time a bunch of senators can turn on him in a trial and THEY know he has stuff on THEM. HOwever, the way the media works, it would see the senators feel THEY have the upper hand
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, PT is well aware of all of this and all the players. He has his ducks all lined up and will pull the trigger at his choosing. Not before he gets all he can for America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure hope so because a cornered rat is dangerous!
LikeLike
Not really, you just shoot them….
LikeLike
Watch this space! Sundance has outlined the true purpose of the impeachment hoax. It’s a UniParty challenge to President Donald J. Trump. President Trump works harder than them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If both parties are involved and the senate decides to impeach the President that will be the end of republican party. At least for me I will not vote for these corrupt politicians. Unless Trump hr or Trump himself runs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it has been clear for the last years, at least, that doesn’t matter how we vote.
LikeLike
We can’t let senate republicans in general and Lindsey Graham in particular to deny the President a trial with all due process rights. Right to confront his accuser. Right to cross examine witnesses. Right to present witnesses on his behalf. If you agree with me please make as much noise to rush/Hannity conservative media and your own representatives. Main Street voters like me also deserve to have full transparency that a public trial will provide. I’m so tired of the obfuscation and lies. I want both Democrat and republican dirty laundry made public. It’s the only way toward a reset and coming back together as a country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now the committee in congress released the article of impeachment which says Trump committed “Treason”! Go figure these idiots!
LikeLike
I would sure start demanding that IC Database were all of the dirty secrets on Congress are keep! The money lauding secrets.
LikeLike
The money laundering secrets.
LikeLike
The fascinating question is: how will Barr avoid prosecuting Biden & Son? Because he certainly will avoid it.
When the DoJ says “we decline to prosecute”, that’s it.
……. unless you sack the AG and get one that will.
LikeLike
Does anyone else here see the resemblance between Yovanovich and a MonChiChi?
LikeLike
This is one of many reasons that it is better for the impeachment process to NEVER get to the US Senate. As Sundance has suggested, if they ever get to a secret ballot, there’s no telling who would be voting against Trump.
LikeLike
Let’s assume that everything Rudy has, John Durham has (through AG Barr).
PDJT: “…I caught them all”
Rudy: “I’m the hero here”
I suspect that our foes are going to yearn for the days when all they had to worry about was an IG Report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS knows. Listen carefully.
LikeLike
We need a moratorium on ALL foreign aid. Trump should do it in defiance of any existing law and challenge Congress to impeach him over it. A conviction will certainly ignite the hot war we need to clean all those corrupt politicians out of office…starting first and foremost with Graham. Once that’s done, we need to go about the business of getting the people’s money back.
LikeLike
We need a moratorium on ALL foreign aid. Trump should do it in defiance of any existing law and challenge Congress to impeach him over it. A conviction will certainly ignite the hot war we need to clean all those corrupt politicians out of office…starting first and foremost with Graham. Once that’s done, we need to go about the business of getting the people’s money back.
LikeLike
We need a moratorium on ALL foreign aid. Trump should do it in defiance of any existing law and challenge Congress to impeach him over it. A conviction will certainly ignite the hot war we need to clean all those corrupt politicians out of office…starting first and foremost with Graham. Once that’s done, we need to go about the business of getting the people’s money back.
LikeLike
Visas ??
The Ukrainian witnesses don’t need visas.
They can grab a couple orphans and wade across the Rio Grande. Request asylum.
Lefty lawyers will greet them, give them driver’s licenses, food stamps, WIC cards, and public housing in a sanctuary city.
Senate Rinos will give them soccer balls and teddy bears.
LikeLike
Ukraine has a laundromat.
How many other countries and large entities have the same laundromat?
LikeLike
Miss Lindsey is stepping down as Chairman of SJC in favor of Chuck Grassley, but not until AFTER the 2020 election. My thought is he is simply there to deflect/hinder//deter just the sort of investigations he SHOULD be conducting. Don’t trust him as far as I can throw him. I had some hope for him after McStain died and he came out so strongly and verbally during the Dem fiasco during the Kavanaugh hearings, but it’s pretty evident that a leopard just doesn’t ever change his spots.
LikeLike
Fellow Treepers, Deplorables & Sons of Liberty… This is great news…. Please be patient…
I believe that PDJT knows all too well that there are TWO crucial plays that now need to be successfully navigated, prior to dropping the big ugly Hammer we all long for…
Ristvan said it, when he quoted PDJT, “I got them all”… That is very telling, but first we need a slight strategic retreat to reposition for the final assault….
Even though PDJT may have the goods on ALL the swamp creatures, he has to pick the right time to kick em in their not so royal jewels…. I am not a trust the ‘Plan’ guy… I am a First leverage the HELL out of the Rinos so we can keep the Dems at bay long enough to exterminate ALL of them not just SOME of them….
That said in order to really drain the swamp, here is how I see it:
1. Dispense with the Impeachment, once and for all, whatever it takes…
2. Get PDJT Re-Elected in 2020…
Once those moves have been accomplished, then and only then, can we really clean out the swamp…
We go Full Monty on each and every one of them regardless of party…. Congressmen, Senators, DOJ/FBI, State Dept, Intel Agencies, Judges, Media, Foreign Governments, whomever….
“Kill them all and let GOD sort em out.”..
LikeLike
It is time for a SPECIAL PROSECUTOR Mr. Barr. This all stinks like a dead salmon in the sun for ten days !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not forget about the IRS, they have to be fixing that money laundering, too. You sure don’t want prosecution for unreported earnings.
LikeLike