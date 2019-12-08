Oh Snap – Senator Lindsey Graham Pledges to Block Testimony of U.S. Politicians Coordinating With Ukraine…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo and announces he will take all appropriate efforts to stop the truth about Ukraine from being exposed in the Senate. This interview is a critical first step to understanding motives. CTH will expand in the next few posts that will highlight *WHY* Graham will bury information.
First, watch Senator Graham say unequivocally he will not call witnesses and will quickly move to dismiss the House impeachment effort. Pay close attention to the part where Graham says calling congressmen to testify is dangerous, and he will not call Adam Schiff because he does not want to go down this path.
These comments by Senator Lindsey Graham are very self serving. Why?… Because Senator Graham participated in the exploitation of Ukraine for his own benefit. In essence Graham is fearful that too much inquiry into what took place with Ukraine in 2014 through 2016 will expose his own participation and effort along with former Ambassador Marie Yovanovich.
Graham is attempting to end the impeachment effort because the underlying discoveries have the potential to expose the network of congressional influence agents, John McCain and Graham himself included, during any witness testimony.
[Full length interview below]
Graham’s a damn word parsing weasel. See how his voice went up an octave when asked the hard questions?
See his misdirection when he said he’d not call Adam Schitt or any other witnesses about Ukraine because “this is tearing the country apart”?
What’s tearing the country apart is the swamp’s tortured contortions to protect the criminality of FBI, DOJ, Dept of State, CIA, and every crooked politician accepting foreign bribes.
IN FACT, except for a small handful of reps and senators, all are guilty, in spades, of what Schiff and his Gestapo henchmen accuse Trump of.
Did you hear him warn Trump, “if the Senate votes to acquit he should celebrate”?
In a thriller novel the crinal and corrupt political members would be stalked like prey by dogged Patriot detectives, exposed by undercover recordings, and duly sentenced, with the ringleaders sentenced to death.
In other parts of the world, corrupt politicians are personally targeted by the outraged and engaged citizenry leading in extreme cases to their termination. And even then, there seems to be more still corrupt politicians willing to take the place of the fallen.
What then, course would best to restore the rule of law and good order to America? The ballot box, with all it’s attendant fraud and cheating by Dems?
Or the bullet box, with its horrors beyond imagination except for those that know them, and the possibility of failure with all the attendant risks, penalties, and prices?
Which then is worse, life as a subject in a prison, or the possibility of preventing our subjection to the vile vision of America awaiting us after Trump leaves office in 2024?
Or is there a third course? One that’s surest of all? “If My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, then I will hear from Heaven, and restore their land.”
“For while we walk in the flesh, we do not wage war according to the flesh. The weapons of our warfare are spiritual, and powerful to the tearing down of strongholds.”
Could it be our salvation and the restoration of America will be found while we praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition?
Thing is, Graham KNOWS a Fox audience knows he’s lying. It’s the only audience that follows Spygate and he knows it.
The guy is dangerous, Mr. President. He’s up for re-election and he sees he could be unmasked.
“Graham says calling congressmen to testify is dangerous.” Yep.
Me thinks the President has Lindsey Panty Wearing Graham’s number. I think Old Lindsey is going to get smoked out. You know Rudy has all this info. What is Mr. Tick Tock Hannity going to do now.
The tricky part will be the Q & A between any witnesses they do call and the Senators on the committee, where potential Ukranian-Congressional “dealings” may inadvertently be exposed.
And I don’t believe keeping the lid on all this is as cut and dried as Sen Graham would like us to believe. He’ll be taking serious heat from the White House and Republican voters if his scheme starts to go South!
So wouldn’t a lot of corruption in Congress and the Senate be easily exposed if IRS audits were conducted?
Ms. L is channeling Singbird from beyond the grave.
I say we do what the Vatican did to old Pope Formosus. Dig him up, dress him up, put him on the witness stand and convict him. Sometimes the old ways are best.
Scumbag. That’s the politest word could think of.
Time for someone to out him.
It may have been asked in earlier comments, but can’t the president’s legal counsel call the witnesses THEY want during an impeachment trial? I mean what the heck?! How can one weasel thwart the truth coming to light?
Absolutely not. They have to play by whatever rules the Senate chooses. Right now, those rules have to be agreed upon by McConnell AND Schunlmer.
*Schumer
Anyone here thinks that Trump and Guiliani do not know what Graham is up to? Seems to me they letting all this play out by themselves.
Indeed! He spent many years in McCain’s back pocket and everyone knows he is a crook. If I had to guess I would say he is on a work release program and any missteps will land him in a dark place with his buddy McCain.
Knowing and being able to do anything about it are separate things. Also, there is the chance – if they push it – that enough Republican senators had sketchy connections with Ukraine that they could vote to remove the president rather than have their sins come to light. Then there’s the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence where they’re all crooked. If they vote to remove the president it would mean the end of the GOP, but they might prefer that to getting caught for being crooked.
Wouldn’t a lot of this corruption be easily exposed if IRS audits were conducted for Senate and House members?
By the corrupt IRS (remember Lois Learner)?
I cannot believe the Department of Justice has allowed all of this corruption to go on for all these years without holding even one elected official accountable. If we lose our Country, it will be because of of unelected bureaucrats who have betrayed their country by failing to apply justice equally. I really believe the Judicial Branch is just as corrupt and complicit, including the Supreme Court.
Naive question.
Did these return funds just come back as politican donations and junkets? Or is it possible there are also monies wired to foreign bank accounts?
One if the big reasons why we were told General Flynn was a threat. Exposing corruption like ONA – no longer doing ONA analysis. Col James Baker instead trotting around the globe, undermining PDT, and Millions going to a former Clinton staffer and Chelsea Clinton BFF. Sickening.
Stock dividends.
1. Congress approves the budget.
2. Foreign aid is sent out and dispersed to family and cronies.
3. Congress and their friends have investments in the companies – like Burisma – that recieve the money.
John Podesta got ~$800,000 in stock options for being an intermediary in the Uranium One deal; he signed it over to his daughter when he went to work in the Obama administration.
Look up what the Clinton’s did in Haiti after the earthquake.
Harry Reid had friends in the land development business that always seemed to land sweet deals; Reid’s son Rory was often a consultant/lobbyist for their companies.
Okay, you just partially answered my question (just below this). Thanks.
It’s no accident that Congress has passed laws exempting themselves from insider trading.
There was a link posted on CTH a few days back indicating Schiff held stock in a company that invested in Burisma (not sure if it was verified). That would close the loop on the money laundering.
In Ukraine, Team Obama first had to back a coup – enter Victoria Neuland and her assistant (I forget his name) – to put their man in charge. Post coup, they needed to remove that pesky prosecutor.
There is also the PAC money, donations, dark money etc ..- keep the Congress critters that benefit your operations in office.
Yeah, I have never really bothered to ask that myself. I mean it’s obvious that many (most?) politicians in DC manage to enrich themselves in various ways. But exactly HOW do they do so? I’m assuming we’re not just talking the value of a vacation or whatever. But more like hard cash (or the equivalent). Are we talking direct, 100% illegal “kickbacks” for projects they agree to vote for? I’m also thinking about Ukraine specifically… I’ve never bothered to wonder how exactly they benefited. Though again, I’m NOT saying I doubt for a second they DID benefit, it’s just it’d be nice to be able to point in a certain direction and say “Look there, you will find the proof right there.”
Many many ways. Ever heard of the Panama Papers? If not, do a search. Way too much for here.
It sounds like Graham is announcing that he will not allow the president to mount the defense of his choosing. The president maintains that the phone call was “perfect” and that he was elected to fight corruption. Trump wants to be acquitted with this as the core of his defense. He will need to call witnesses that outline corruption. If he is unable to do that, than the GOPe will acquit him by lamenting how disturbed they are by Trumps behavior, but it doesn’t rise to the level of removal.
Exactly, big win for the Uniparty.
Trump will have the stigma of being impeached.
House Democrats will say he got off on a technicality and Senate Republicans are cowards etc ..
The GOPe will behave like you have outlined.
The media will go on and on about it; drowning out MAGA and immigration.
He didn’t look very comfortable during that interview.
Trump and Rudy have all the evidence on this piece of POND SCUM.
“[Tomorrow] December [9, 2019], a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by [a mealy mouthed, weak-knee IG report. the swamp, and the main stream media]. We will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us God.”
A man may change his sex but a snake is always a snake and a whole bunch more snakes are about to be exposed. All that easy $ in Ukraine comes with a price after all. Only 1 man in the entire world could bring them down and that is what President Trump is going to do.
Sen. Graham – “Look at all of this other stuff outside of impeachment.”
Sure, Wray will get the FBI right on that.
In a previous thread I opined that I took Graham’s dismissal sentiment to acknowledge the Constitutional insufficiency of the House indictment.
Well, this article lays waste to that thought.
Graham is covering the a$$ of the uniparty.
Here’s to Guilianni and PDJT NAILING all of these basturds, including Ms. Lindsey, Wetstart, Burr, Warner, Feinstein (a Beyotch,I know) and any other uniparty scum who get in the reticle.
Gather the trigger play and squeeze, Mr. President. Blow their heads off. No mercy.
Terminate with extreme prejudice
DEM AND REPUB ALIKE!!!
Well, be that as it may, shutting down the impeachment hoax with a quick vote will destroy Pelosi and the Bolshevik wing of the Democrat Party as well as Lawfare making look like idiots. So, take the victory and we can fight the Ukraine corruption another day after the 2020 election! Sometimes we don’t get everything we want but we get what we need!
The only question I have is, is what they are doing legal? If not, why has no one been charged?
