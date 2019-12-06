NEC Director Larry Kudlow: “President Trump Has Restructured The U.S. Economy” – Main Street USA is Back On Top…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business news to discuss the November jobs report, economic growth and the China trade discussions.

Kudlow highlights the primary point that President Trump has reestablished Main Street USA as the primary focus of policy. U.S. companies invested in the U.S. economy are doing exceptionally well and receiving the majority benefit. U.S. multinational companies who are invested overseas are not benefiting as much. Wall St -vs- Main Street.

.

Director Kudlow is correct, if the House can ratify the USMCA trade deal, North America will see a massive influx of investment.

In essence Titan Trump is winning the economic battle by: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).