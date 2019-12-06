NEC Director Larry Kudlow: “President Trump Has Restructured The U.S. Economy” – Main Street USA is Back On Top…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business news to discuss the November jobs report, economic growth and the China trade discussions.

Kudlow highlights the primary point that President Trump has reestablished Main Street USA as the primary focus of policy.  U.S. companies invested in the U.S. economy are doing exceptionally well and receiving the majority benefit.  U.S. multinational companies who are invested overseas are not benefiting as much.  Wall St -vs- Main Street.

Director Kudlow is correct, if the House can ratify the USMCA trade deal, North America will see a massive influx of investment.

In essence Titan Trump is winning the economic battle by: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).

  1. Eric says:
    December 6, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    One of the important topics that Sundance was WAY ahead of the curve from anyone else is President Trump’s economic vision. Sundance was the only one I know who was talking about this for the past few years. Some are now catching up, but not many.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      December 6, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      And you folks dont think POTUS can handle Mitch the Turtle and the RINOs in a Senate Impeachment scam? Cmon Man! If Trump can figure out how to destroy the Chinese supply chain, create the most successful economy in history, and have the stock market up 20-30%. I think he can handle a few swamp creatures.
      Do you really think Mitch is gonna take him down?
      Do you really think POTUS is not prepared?
      Do you really believe POTUS did not know this day was coming?
      Do you really believe he doesnt have “6 ways to Sunday” to deal with Mitch and the RINOs?
      Let me answer—– Trump has got this folks!

    • Ray Runge says:
      December 6, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      Kudos to Sundance. Otherwise educated financial / business economy people refused to connect the repatriation of USA jobs and facilitating jobs to friendlier economic countries to a Trump inspired resurgence to the USA economy.

      TDS just warped their ability to see the changes as they were implemented and as they are now coming to fruition. As reality smacks them in the face with undeniable positive economic indicators, a catch up will finally happen to those with adequate intellectual integrity.

      Orange Man Still Bad may remain but that POTUS Trump was able to skillfully change the dynamic DNA of the U.S. economy.

  2. Dee Paul Deje says:
    December 6, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Shazam

  3. hocuspocus13 says:
    December 6, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Looks Like It’s Going To Be A
    🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄
    Very Merry Christmas For All

