The Senate and Impeachment Dynamic…

As the House impeachment of President Donald Trump becomes more of a forgone political conclusion it’s worth considering what terms and conditions Senate Leader Mitch McConnell will extract in order to preserve a Trump Presidency.
Most political pundits will not correctly outline the status of the possibilities, because most political pundits are willfully blind to the structure of the McConnell Senate.
First, McConnell doesn’t care about holding a majority position in the Senate. Whether he is a majority leader or a minority leader doesn’t matter to McConnell. In fact McConnell’s political skill-set does better in the minority than the majority.
The preferred political position for Mitch McConnell is where he has between 45 and 49 republican Senators, and the Democrats hold the Majority with around 55. Of course with Reid’s retirement, this would now be with Majority leader Chuck Schumer holding office.
Why does McConnell prefer the minority position?
The answer is where you have had to actually follow Mitch McConnell closely to see how he works. When the Majority has around 52 to 55 seats, they need McConnell to give them 8 to 9 votes to overcome the three-fifths (60 vote) threshold for their legislative needs. It is in the process of trade and payment for those 8 to 9 votes where McConnell makes more money, and holds more power, than as a sitting Majority Leader.
The 60 vote threshold, and McConnell’s incredible skillset in the minority, is where he shines. Each of the needed votes to achieve sixty is worth buckets of indulgence to the minority leader. This is why McConnell never changed the Senate rules for legislative passage.
Except for budget passage (reconciliation); and McConnell being forced by intransigence in the era of Trump resistance to change the judicial vote threshold to 51; McConnell would never consider changing the legislative threshold to a simple majority because it would be removing his favored position. A simple majority vote is adverse to his interests; that’s why he retained it during his reign as majority leader; as did Harry Reid before him.
The vote selling to the 60 vote threshold in the Senate is where the UniParty operates; and where the status of maximum financial benefit for the minority exists.
Currently, as majority leader, McConnell needs to purchase eight or nine votes for each legislative priority.
Mitch McConnell doesn’t like being the purchaser, he prefers being the vote seller where his skill-set as a broker really shines. McConnell is much better at extracting terms for his vote sales, than being the purchaser for the votes of an intransigent minority wing. This is why the current Senate doesn’t pass many bills.
If Democrats were in the majority, and McConnell was the minority leader, we would see much more legislation pass because Schumer is a more well financed buyer (K-Street) and McConnell is a much better seller. Whenever we have this minority dynamic it always leaves people confused because few really watch what McConnell is doing.
McConnell takes his favorite twenty controlled GOP senators and brokers their votes on an ‘as needed’ basis. The eight to ten senators he selects each time get compensated in the process. McConnell rotates the financial beneficiaries on a bill-by-bill basis. As a consequence each of the 20 or so McConnell senators gets quite wealthy over time, and McConnell gains additional power and influence.
If any of the republican Senators attempt to disrupt this UniParty business model McConnell excommunicates them from the legislative process; the best reference for the ‘incommunicado’ approach is former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint (R-SC).
Additional references for how McConnell operates this scheme as the Minority Leader can be found in the Corker-Cardin amendment which allowed the Iran nuclear deal/payments under Obama; and/or the “fast track” Trade Promotion Authority deal for TPP passage, again for President Obama’s maximum benefit. In these examples McConnell worked with Harry Reid to flip the vote threshold from votes to approve, to votes needed to deny.
Within TPP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was again working on the priorities of U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue. McConnell and Donohue have been working together on UniParty trade and domestic legislative issues for around twenty years. It is well established that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has one major career alliance that has been unbroken and unchanged for well over two decades. That alliance is with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and specifically with CoC President Tom Donohue.
CoC President Tom Donohue represents Wall Street interests and supports: all multinational trade deals, open-border immigration policies, amnesty legislative constructs, and all of the issues that have generally irked common-sense GOP voters for the same period of time. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE].
Tom Donohue is the biggest lobbyist spender in DC every year, by a mile.
To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE].
So the reason for outlining this Senate dynamic is simply to remind everyone that with a Senate impeachment trial coming up, it’s not the 2020 campaign to hold a majority in the senate that matters to Mitch McConnell. If McConnell can rid himself of Tom Donohue’s nemesis, President Trump, and simultaneously return to his preferred and more lucrative position as minority leader, he would be quite happy.
The first opportunity for leverage over the White House will come in the shape of the Senate “rules of impeachment”. The senate will have wide latitude in how they set-up the processes and procedures for the trial – and McConnell never misses an opportunity to leverage a “get” from his senate position.
So what will the White House need to give McConnell… or what will McConnell’s ask be, in order to protect the office of the president? Here’s where you have to remember Tom Donohue and the Wall St priorities.
McConnell (subtext Donohue) would prefer the confrontation with China be eliminated and the tariffs dropped. Is that too big an “ask”? Would the White House sell/trade McConnell a China deal for better impeachment terms?
All of these are questions worth pondering now, because there’s no doubt they are being discussed amid those in DC sitting on the comfy Corinthian wing-backs and gleefully rubbing their hands around a well polished mahogany table….
….There are trillions at stake !
OTOH, Trump likely holds dirt on McConnel and he could order that a lot of that be made public.
Furthermore, if McConnell folds, it’s quite likely it won’t matter, to him, who is the minority because he’ll be haunted out of office.
What dirt is that?
Read PDJT’s latest tweets, regarding impeachment. Saying how, in a trial in the Senate, with fair rules, ALL the corruption in the swamp will be exposed.
McConnell has been in Senate for,30+ years, in leadership position for most.
You just KNOW he is corrupt. And normally, he would be ‘safe’ because FBI/DOJ, as we have seen protects rather than investigates Congress.
And, the main ‘device’ to keep Congress ‘honest’ is ‘ethics investigations’BY Congress, and Leadership controls those. So, being in leadership, and so immune, its a given he is corrupt and its probably not that hard to prove.
I agree, he and his cronies enjoy minority position, and just LOVE that fillibuster rule, requiring 60 votes.
PDJT Could have made much more legislative progress, if not for that, and he tweeted McConnell repeated, early on to change it.
He also like his ‘squishy’ Repubs, as it also gives him leverage, as well as an ‘out’or excuse.
Personally, I don’t think PDJT will make any ‘Deal’ or any concessions with Mitch, ‘in exchange’ for getting a fair shake.
Just as he DARED Nancy to impeach, I think Trumps responce to McConnell is “Go ahead, make my day! If you run a transparently unfair trial in the Senate, in the glare of the klieg lights, you and your cronies will be exposed as the corruptocrats you are, to the 95% of Republican party voters who are with ME, and they will NEVER forgive you and your buddies. ALL the corruption will be exposed, and that includes YOU and YOURS.”
Its Trump vs. McConnell, face to face in a sudden death poker match. It was ALWAYS going to come down to this, and my money,…ALL of our money, is on PDJT. We have pooled our resources (votes and support) to “bank” him, into this Poker competition, and its coming down to the final round, and the final hand. THIS is what PDJT has been saving Declassification for. Its his ‘hole card’, and may not be his only one.
PDJT has known from the start, it was going to come down to this, so had plenty of time to prepare.
McConnell, I suspect has about as much chance as a one legged man, in an *ss kicking contest.
Does McConnell really want to be the catalyst in bringing on Revelation? Because if Pres Trump is gone, it will come. The Dems wield enough power as it is and they’ve made it very clear what’s coming if and when they seize power. How can McConnell live with himself?
I feel like my future livelihood is being sold for 30 pieces of silver every time Congress is in session..
Play the “TRUMP” card POTUS!
No sell/trade for McConnell’s in-laws.
When Donny sends Mitchell home again
Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll give him a ‘special’ welcome then
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The men will jeer and the boys will shout
The ladies will shout to drag him out
And he’ll rue the day when Donny sends Mitchell home
The old church bell will peal with joy
Hurrah! Hurrah!
As we string up that naughty boy
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The village lads and lassies say
We warned him not to vote that way
And he’ll rue the day when Donny sends Mitchell home
Get ready for the civil war
Hurrah! Hurrah!
Please know that we won’t take much more
Hurrah! Hurrah!
The loyal men are ready now
To blow a hole in RINOs’ brow
And they’ll rue the day when Donny sends Mitchell home.
I can’t like so I’ll love this times 1000! Excellent job, I’ll be humming this for days.
I’ll say it again… and again, and again, and again…
I’m sitting here with neatly wrapped torches, sharpening my pitchfork… waiting… waiting…
I will defend my country from enemies both foren and domestic right now domestic is the greatest threat
All I care is (a)senate trial flushes out crooks like Schiff, Bidens, Vindman, Ciaramella, etc. (b) Trump is exonerated.
After seeing Joe Biden flip out at that man today about son, the Bidens have things to hide.
As usual SD you are way ahead of me. I was going to post something about how this dynamic works.
You are obviously well versed in this, way more than I. And no, Trump will not deal away the country to McConnell. But conversely, the country will not allow Mickey Mouse McConnell to threaten the President during these hearings. McConnell knows that we are all awake. No more back room deals. We all know the truth.
McConnell’s folks are reading this very thread. They already know that the dynamics have changed. But they are trying to push the impeachment envelope. Support the President Mitch, and be on the right side of history! If you do not, expect dire consequences sir, I know not what they will be. But people who supported you will not be very happy. Kentucky is where Abraham Lincoln grew up and served. Trump is polling better than Lincoln. Think about that MItch.
MAGA.
*dire political consequences.
This is one of the blessings of having a business man as President in this time of deceit.
Wonder if Mitch will be asked to write the forward to a future memoir by the end of President Trump’s second term, perhaps titled The Art of the Political Deal?
I agree with noswamp, above. There will be NO DEAL with McConnell. Some suggested PDJT made a deal, to end Mueller investigation, in exchange for Barrs confirmation.
There was NO such deal, as that would have been the dealmaker in chief settling for a bagpipe playing pig in a poke, in exchange for giving the swamp what it needed i.e..a way to ‘wind down’Mueller as it had become counter productive.
He COULD have sold out, a long time ago, on China and had a much ‘easier’Presidency. Thing is, he didn’t run to have it ‘easy’, and the trade reset, and CHINA was a big part of why he ran.
He will NOT trade it, McConnell and Donohue be damned. The swamp has consistently misread and underestimated him, and us all along.
One more time, on this and it will be their last time.
Is Donahue’s money and influence more important to McConnell than his legacy? Does McConnell have the gonads to agree to a secret ballot which he would have to announce in front of God and everybody before the trial? That would be the first clue and would give the scam away and cause a great consternation of the Republican to the extent that it would not stan.
Trump is pretty much a political force of nature at this point and owns a significant part of the Republican Party. Everyone knows McConnell hold the cards. If Trump goes down so goes the Republican party along with Mitch going down in history forever as a traitor as infamous as Benedict Arnold. I don’t think getting Nikki Haley on the ballot can even save McConnell in that scenario. There is no substitute for Trump.
If the dems had any scintilla of an impeachment case, which they don’t, or if they happen to develop a case with direct, incontrovertible evidence, then Mitch could probably pull it off. I do not doubt that he actually hopes they come up with a legally defensible case as it makes it easier to do what he likely really wants to do.
If they don’t, I personally don’t think China will be in play for Mitch and Tom. China is a major legacy item for Trump (been scheming on it for 30 years) and compromising on it would neuter him. However, I’m sure Mitch and Tom have been making a list and checking it twice and amongst the three of them, they will find a suitable win/win/win. The Art of the Deal baby!
The trouble for Mitch is that he (and not only he) would not be able to camouflage his orchestration of the coup. His perfidy would become visible long before the trial concluded, with strong signals already at the very beginning when the trial is allowed (by him) and the rules are set. Which means that MAGA Of Kentucky can place him under extremely prejudicial duress to not continue down that road, and respond apocalyptically should he not take the message.
Don’t these people have children? They want to see this country go down the tubes with socialism, serfdom, poverty, and overrun by illegals and who knows how many Muslims they’d allow to come and try to change our culture and structure. All for a buck. If that’s not the most wicked, corrupt, how can they look at themselves in the mirror? Don’t they remember or care about how America was? We can’t be a service economy and they obviously don’t care that we are enriching a communist nation, an ideology we had a cold war an actual war with.
I sure hope Pres Trump has had all these judges properly vetted that McConnell’s confirming, we know how our President likes to delegate. It makes me wonder, how can someone so underlying “liberal” like McConnell be confirming conservative judges.
They believe they have enough money to insulate them and their families from whatever the Commiecrats do when they re-seize power.
That may be true for awhile. But the Left will eventually want everything..EVERYTHING !!! from the wealthy so these Uniparty traitors will eventually get their just desserts.
Worse than the friggin mob. You are right, McConnell et.al. should know, the people they want to be beholden to, to lord over them, will turn on them, because the Dems thirst for power and their ideology are greater than the GOP’s love of ill-gotten money.
Hullo!
LOOK at the makeup of the CCP in China, the Politoburo in USSR.
Chinese government spends over 1 Trillion $’s a year, on maintenance for some 4000 (IIRC) families of the CCP.
They call them ‘Princelings’for a reason.
Mitch and his crew would be right in that group, along with Pelosi and Schumer; members of the Collective Directive, ‘governing’ the North American division of the Globalist Conmunist World government.
Their offspring would be WELL taken care of, look at,Hunter Biden and Chelsea Clinton.
Superb analysis.
Some light years ahead of the media useful idiots ….. of course, the UniParty elite knows not one in a thousand will ever know about this fix. They are happy.
Welcome to the way US politics really works.
For all of you Treeper’s that are issuing threats should Trump be removed from office, keep in mind that if you wait until Trump is removed, it’ll be too late.
As for the threats…just exactly what are you going to do? I’ll wait.
IMO, Trump’s removal is a done deal…been posting same for a year or so. Nancy, Mitch and the RINOs couldn’t care less what you think. They have ZERO fear of “We the People”
What would we do? Collapse the Republican Party…Register for whatever name Trump wants to call his party…95% of current Republican voters would go with him, plus another 10-15 million Independents who are absolutely disgusted with all of this…and vote for Donald Jr. or Eric Trump or whatever MAGA candidate is up there…and beat their ass just like we did on November 8, 2016
I’d be willing to bet that Trump has some REAL DIRT on MM…
Remember TRUMP, CALLED HIM COCAINE MITCH.
I don’t understand why President Trump chose
McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, as Secretary of Transportation…
Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.
And, metaphorically, “Today we settle all family debts”.
Sooooo folks, let’s ALL be honest! On both sides it’s the game of LET’S MAKE A DEAL or Wheel of Fortune( theirs NOT ours). We the people merely pick the door 1,2 or 3 ( we’re always wrong) or put money into their slot machine (taxes) and ALWAYS lose. Remember “taxation WITHOUT representation”, for the majority of the time ….we get SCREWED!
at this point, some have a difficult time distinguishing which is the greater threat…a russian risk of influence tipping..or a bunch of rotten senators who have been skimming the system right in our midst?
I can’t hardly blame them for not noticing much of a difference between the two threats.
we definitely know the one is far more damaging to the republic and is active and has great success at eating away integrity in our government..looking at you mitch!
with that aside,
here is where I place my trust: Donald Trump.
He platformed on some fantastic promises…and he has pursued them with nothing short of vigor…and still does…and all the while confronted with every single adversary known to exist..from the obvious and even especially from within the so called conservative party …And yet, he remains wildly successful..nothing is more important than the economy..it’s an success that just about destroys any objections…he’s dangerously successful..and that speaks volumes to his staying power…he has great people around him, supporting him and I will claim, that GOD is playing a big role here…It’s hard to ignore that reality. I trust in that.
One of the direct effects of his success here, with his economic framework, is that it does directly, for better, or worse, guarantee that big corp and people like mcconnell and people like him on the other side…continue to be very very rich and powerful.
this isn’t about legacy..it isn’t about retaining political power.
it’s about money. trump gets that.
It’s nice the left press wants to ignore this, but trump has made US and international corporations very very wealthy…and some, not so much…but overall, a trump presidency is very favorable to the rich and elite. there is no question about that.
mitch knows this..very well. Mitch is a direct benefactor with trump’s actions…
he isn’t going to be the alter-ego of a schifff foolish enough to gamble not only his power position but also his direct access to back door dealing by making stupid and obviously stupid decisions in the senate wrt this sham allegation of “imaginary crimes”…
What does 11 months of Pence look like to Mitch..That ain’t good. Removing trump all but guarantees a democrat president. As stated by many others, this presents a challenge to the “minority” position he enjoys too. And for other reasons, this would be foolish.
mitch knows the long game very well…he eats tea leaves for breakfast lunch and dinner..His staff is never going to allow him to make a fatal misake of getting rid of trump…nope never going to happen.
and while I despise Mitch on principle…I do not see trump seriously tempting fate to do anything about that NOW either, for similar reasons.
Trump ..he will wait on that decision in his next term…he will make a deal now, placate mitch’s demands….handshakes will happen…mitch will do the RIGHT thing..perhaps the only RIGHT thing he has ever done in his miserable life….and this impeachment trial will be rejected by the senate.
and within a few months after trump starts into his new term, his last…no longer needing any deals with mitch…
something weird will happen to mitch..he will get caught doing something very bad..probably with young children…or taking bribes…get arrested with some hookers…the typical things these characters usually get caught on, when they don’t have “do not investigate” papers anymore.
trump will also prior to this “event” select a new person to replace his wife also related to some breach of trust regarding some new developments about her obvious conflicts with a trust..or two. or just dump her as almost every single president does on second term…
mitch isn’t going to be a problem for trump…he’s just too greedy and too smart to be a fool.
sad, but true.
