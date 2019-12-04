Day Two Schedule – President Trump Attends NATO Summit, London, United Kingdom…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend day two of the 70th Anniversary NATO Summit in London, England. The U.K. is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.

Day two includes: a general session for all members of the NATO alliance; a luncheon by President Trump to thank those NATO members fulfilling their two-percent pledge to their own security; bilat meetings with Angela Merkel, Mette Frederiksen and Giuseppe Conte; a press conference, and then departure.

♦3:25am ET / 8:25am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Winfield House Landing Zone en route to the Grove Landing Zone, London, UK

♦3:40am ET / 8:40am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Grove Landing Zone, London, UK

♦3:50am ET / 8:50am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the Grove Landing Zone en route to The Grove, London, UK

♦3:55am ET / 8:55am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at The Grove, London, UK

♦4:20am ET / 9:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson, London, UK

♦5:00am ET / 10:00am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session, London, UK

♦7:30am ET / 12:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel, London, UK

♦8:15am ET / 1:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with the NATO two-percent club, London, UK

♦9:00am ET / 2:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral pull-aside with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, London, UK

♦9:45am ET / 2:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral pull-aside with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte, London, UK

♦10:30am ET / 3:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a press conference, London, UK

~ NATO Summit Concludes ~

♦11:20am ET / 4:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart The Grove en route to the Grove Landing Zone, London, UK

♦11:25am ET / 4:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Grove Landing Zone, London, UK

♦11:35am ET / 4:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Grove Landing Zone en route to London Stansted, London, UK

♦11:55am ET / 4:55pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at London Stansted Airport, London, UK

♦12:05pm ET / 5:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart London, UK, en route to Washington, D.C., London, UK

♦8:20pm ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews

♦8:30pm ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews

♦8:40pm ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn, Washington DC