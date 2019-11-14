Ukraine Foreign Minister Refutes Central Claims to Democrat Impeachment Narrative – There Was Never a Trump Request to Investigate Biden…

Within the current claims of the Democrats there is a baseline action that needs to exist for any “bribery” or “undue influence” claim to exist. Meaning there had to be pressure by President Trump upon the government of Ukraine to initiate an investigation of Joe Biden.
The call transcript between President Trump and President Zelenskyy doesn’t show such a request. Ukraine President Zelenskyy said there was never such a request by President Trump; and now Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says there was never such a request from U.S. Ambassador Sondland on behalf of President Trump:
(Via Daily Mail) The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko told Ukrainian reporters a day after the first public impeachment hearing that Ambassador Gordon Sondland did not detail any relationship between the assistance and probe, according to Interfax, a Ukrainian news agency.
‘Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and did not tell me exactly, about the relation between the [military] assistance and the investigations,’ Prystaiko told journalists in Kiev. ‘You should ask him. I do not recall any conversation with me as with foreign minister. It was not we, the Ukrainian officials (who were told this).’
The Ukrainian official is suggesting that if there were any quid pro quo – as Democrats claim – it was not communicated to the Ukrainian government, adding that he never had contact with Sondland. (read more)
The transcript can be read HERE.
You can see when you read the transcript, despite the media narrative to the contrary, President Trump did not ask President Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden.
Where is the DNC server, Crowdstrike???
& Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself…
Trump will stroll into the hearing tomorrow and drop it off on schiffs desk. Jim Jordan and Radcliff are going medieval tomorrow! Can’t wait!
That would be the moment of the century!
Trump didn’t say the words he used jedi mind tricks, that dastardly devil. Ho that explains everything, yes mind tricks, who knew.
That’s exactly why we elected POTUS. This governing class has gone rogue, here and overseas, ♥️
Idea: fill several prison barges with the worst of the worst prisoners, then sink them. Problem solved. Obvious at this point these treasonous individuals are beyond salvation/redemption. Save land mass. DONE. Otherwise we are screwed ad infinitum.
Another pile of crap.
Dynamite work today, Sundance – Grateful, as always!
Same sentiment, BKR!
The only mention of the Bidens was a request to cooperate with Barr. Why the media deliberately misrepresents this when the words are right there for all to read, is extremely telling.
For the same reason Quid Pro Joe can be on VIDEO discussing his crime and it means nothing to the MSM propagandists.
Msm the real story can be found in between the lines. Each hearing should start with a disclaimer. “we choose about truth, not facts” woods of wisdom from the democratic front runner crazy uncle Joe.
Good, Im glad they are addressing the server,
Undo the stupid Russia myth. The DC Club believes they can lie, start wars, entrap dissent and dictate policy.
The State Dept , NSC & DoJ must not be allowed to dictate our foreign & public policy any longer.
Never again. 🇺🇸
I sense another bad day for the dims tomorrow. Maria has SOOOO much baggage that Jordan will pin her under 3 seconds while Ratcliffe slaps the mat. Schiffty and his lawfare lawyas will have their hands full wondering why they and nanzi decided to make this public.
Kathleen blazzy Yovanovich.
Hey, Marie…
……..here’s something indelible to put on your hippocampus.
Rhymes!!!! 😁
You mean the democrats liiiiiiied??? I’m SHOCKED.
Do the facts really matter though? Our overlords want the evil orange man removed at all costs. They won’t stop until he’s gone. He’s got the entire federal government arrayed against him and the jury is still out on Barr. I hate to be Debbie downer here, but what’s more likely – dozens of the most powerful people in the Democrat Party, DOJ, CIA and permanent bureaucracy are getting cuffed and stuffed, or a couple of strongly worded reports will be issued and a few former mid level officials will be charged with small process crimes. As it stands, the only real results of the Spygate fiasco I have seen In the past 3 years is dozens of Trump Associates imprisoned, harassed, bankrupted and spied on. Outside of some firings not one person has been held to account. Hell Brennan still retains his mother effing security clearance!!! Sorry, but I’m not feeling optimistic today.
Me too. Democrats are too strong, they’ve got multiple plans going on – from fraudulent voting plans, new redistricting plans (Holder & Obama), to new injuries to President Trump, and they ALWAYS stick together. Republicans don’t.
Pathetic…both of you
Republicans like Susan Collins in Maine. The not only sounds and acts retarded she actually votes that way, too. She was the only Republican to vote against President Trump’s nominee for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals today after a Democrat and news media hatchet job. Luckily the guy was confirmed! In the past Republicans voted to confirm everything Democrat nominee I hope they learned a good lesson!
I don’t get it. The first transcript that came out had Trump mentioning Biden. What happened?
Page 4.
Your computer must be glitching because it’s in there. You have to look close because it’s barely a mention.
Thank you. Very important point, no specific request to investigate Biden, just to work with DOJ investigating 2016 origins of Russia hoax. Won’t stop lying Democrats from lying, but their big lie is clearly refutable. Just because so many of their duped want to believe it does not make it so.
Doesn’t matter. Democrats are more than happy to call the Ukrainians liars to advance their impeachment. If they’re scheduling a vote, they think they have 51 votes to convict. That’s not enough to remove Trump, but it will be spun as a technicality that Trump wasn’t removed from office even though they won.
Pelosi: Well, uh…..um……. Trump said the word important and……. and um…..uh…… the sun sets in the east……..and there was bribery too………uh………I have a hankering for a grilled cheese……uh….oh wait, where was I? Oh yes, Russian collusion….um……what?…impeachment? I don’t even like peaches……… what? oh, well the hot lights melt my makeup and my dentures get loose and I forget where I was….. OK, now, what were you saying about peaches?…….huh?…..what was the question again?
So that leaves the Attorney General through a Perfect MLAT.
Next up are we going to find out when Zelenskyy was ready for the Javelins as opposed to almost ready?
There is so much deep state, dims, local corruption and CIA crap in Ukraine that average American has know idea. These hearing without interfering of fake msm makes a good show. People like us here is not a breaking news but average person who watches fake msm for 15 mins it’s wow. I see these hearing as a educational videos of DC corruption. But dims and fake msm will be ready tomorrow so will not be easy.
One question I have is why did Joe Biden boast to the Council of Foreign Relations about getting the prosecutor coming after Burisma fired. He was obviously proud and boasting. Was he just judgement impaired? A definite possibility.
Or did he think he was auditioning for the Presidency, in the sense that his audience maybe included many people “in” on the corruption, and he wanted them to know he was a “made man” who they could trust to serve their interests? That seems more consistent with his prideful boasting.
Joe’s not the sharpest pencil in the box. He has always been a gaffe machine.
He felt invincible and obviously he is!
SHE was never supposed to lose.
Remember, Obama set up a shadow government just as he was leaving office. He is still running it today. David Brock (Media Matters) dictates to the MSM every talking point everyday. Remember “it’s a manufactured crisis”? Glen Simpson (Fusion GPS) pays all the left wing media off in illegal cash. Crowdstrike is another NATO and State Department crooked outfit. Obama manages all of them. Imagine Our Country without Obama, Soros,Media Matters, Fusion GPS, Crowdstrike,and David Jones$$$ DRAIN THE SWAMP! It would at least be a good start.
This ‘impeachment’ farce is just getting funny. It is so absurd. Complete projection by Dems and corrupt Reps. Obama, Soros, et al, can set up all the BS back channels they want. But what is now seen cannot be unseen. We see what these corrupt grifters have been doing the last 30 years. I remember Bubba Clinton selling out the Lincoln bedroom for “Coffees” back in his term. And Hillary confiscating raw FBI files back then… She must have had fun since the 90’s adding to her blackmail file. These people are grifters. And they’re stupid. When Trump outed the media, the mask fell. You cannot unsee.
