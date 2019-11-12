Senator Burr: “Senate Impeachment Trial Will Last 6 to 8 weeks”…

It looks like the House impeachment is now a foregone conclusion. To wit the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Chairman Richard Burr has announced the schedule outline for the upcoming Senate Impeachment Trial.
The trial of President Trump will run from 12:30pm to 6:30pm Monday through Saturday and will last approximately six to eight weeks:
Generally it appears the SSCI is positioning for a conclusion of a guilty verdict where President Trump will be removed from office and President Mike Pence will select Nikki Haley as his vice-presidential candidate for 2020. [Hence the book and MAGA narrative]
Senate Chairman Richard Burr’s forward-lean into the impeachment process takes us back to something previously outlined when it seemed like this was the preferred direction for the professional political class.
…A branch of the United States government (Legislative) is attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using the Senate Intelligence Committee and designated corrupt agents within the executive branch cabinet.
In the first part of our research into the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) we outlined how the committee was engaged in the 2017 effort –with specific evidence of communication– to support Robert Mueller and the ‘soft coup‘ team. [See Here] When you understand what the group was doing in early 2017, you understand why the FBI had to use DOJ official Bruce Ohr as a go-between to contact with Chris Steele.
The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not only investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. A branch of the United States government (Legislative) is attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using the Senate Intelligence Committee and designated corrupt agents within the executive branch cabinet.
This 2017 and 2018 time period covers Robert Mueller as Special Counsel, Jeff Sessions as AG, Rod Rosenstein as Deputy, Chris Wray as FBI Director, David Bowditch as Deputy and Dana Boente as FBI legal counsel. I’ll lay out the evidence, you can then determine who was powerful enough to have made these decisions.
As a result of a FOIA release in Mid December 2018, Judicial Watch revealed how the State Department was feeding “classified information” to multiple U.S. Senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee by the Obama administration immediately prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration:
The documents reveal that among those receiving the classified documents were Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Robert Corker (R-TN).
Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a June 2018 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against the State Department after it failed to respond to a February 2018 request seeking records of the Obama State Department’s last-minute efforts to share classified information about Russia election interference issues with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:18-cv-01381)).
The documents reveal the Obama State Department urgently gathering classified Russia investigation information and disseminating it to members of Congress within hours of Donald Trump taking office. (read more)
The impeachment program was a plan, an insurance policy of sorts; a coordinated effort between corrupt politicians in the Senate and hold-over allies in the executive; however, because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner. [Background Here]
This is the pre-cursor to utilizing Robert Mueller. A plan that was developed soon after the 2016 election. The appointment of a special counsel was always the way they were going to hand-off and continue the investigation into Trump; but they needed a reason for it.
The continued exploitation of the Steele Dossier was critical; thus they needed Chris Steele to be solid. And the continued manipulation of the media was also critical; thus they needed Fusion-GPS to continue. [Dan Jones paid both]
While Mark Warner was communicating with Adam Waldman and Dan Jones as a conduit to Chris Steele, the FBI/DOJ team was communicating through Bruce Ohr to Chris Steele (and by extension to Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS).
Part of Warner’s role was to weaponize the Legislative branch to advance the ‘Muh Russia conspiracy’, a fundamental necessity if a special counsel was going to have justification.
The SSCI, and the security protocols within it, were structurally part of the plan; hence the rapid information from Obama’s State Dept. to the SSCI and Senate participants in the last moments prior to departing.
♦ On March 17th, 2017, the Senate Intelligence Committee took custody of the FISA application used against Carter Page. We know the FISA court delivered the read and return Top-Secret Classified application due to the clerk stamp of March 17, 2017.
The FISA application (original and first renewal) was delivered to Senate Security Director James Wolfe. Senator Mark Warner entered the basement SCIF shortly after 4:00pm on March 17, 2017, the day it was delivered (texts between Warner and Waldman):
Now, when SSCI Security Officer James Wolfe was indicted (unsealed June ’18), we could see the importance of the March 17th date again:
We can tell from the description within the indictment FBI investigators are describing the FISA application. Additionally Wolfe exchanged 82 text messages with his reporter/girlfriend Ali Watkins. The FISA application is 83 pages with one blank page.
The logical conclusion was that Wolfe text Ali Watkins 82 pictures of the application.
FBI Investigators applied for, and received a search warrant for the phone records of journalist Ali Watkins. Ms. Watkins was notified in February 2018, three months after Wolfe was questioned by FBI investigators in December 2017.
However, despite the overwhelming (public) circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application, he was never charged with leaking classified information. Wolfe was only charged with lying three times to federal authorities, and he pled down to one count of lying to the FBI.
CTH made the case in mid 2018 that someone at the DOJ had influenced a decision not to charge Wolfe with the leaking of the FISA application; despite the FBI and DOJ having direct evidence of Wolfe leaking classified information.
The logical reason for the DOJ not to charge Wolfe with the FISA leak was because that charge could ensnare a Senator on the powerful committee, likely Mark Warner.
Remember, the SSCI has intelligence oversight of the DOJ, DOJ-NSD, FBI and all associated counterintelligence operations. Additionally, when the FBI was investigating Wolfe for leaking classified documents, according to their court filings they had to inform the committee of the risk Wolfe represented. Who did they have to inform?.. Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner.
D’oh. Think about it. A gang-of-eight member (Warner), who happened -as a consequence of the jaw dropping implications- to be one of only two SSCI members who was warned by the FBI that Wolfe was compromised…. and he’s the co-conspirator. The ramifications cannot be overstated. Such a criminal charge would be a hot mess.
Thus, the perfect alignment of interests for a dropped charge and DC cover-up.
Then, in an act of serendipity, James Wolfe himself bolstered that suspicion when he threatened to subpoena members of the SSCI as part of his defense. [See Here]
[…] Attorneys for James A. Wolfe sent letters to all 15 senators on the committee, notifying them that their testimony may be sought as part of Mr. Wolfe’s defense, according to two people familiar with the matter.
[…] Mr. Wolfe’s defense lawyers are considering calling the senators as part of the proceedings for a variety of reasons, including as potential character witnesses and to rebut some of the allegations made by the government in the criminal complaint, these people say. (link)
Immediately after threatening to subpoena the SSCI (July 27, 2018), the DOJ cut a deal with Wolfe and dropped the charges down to a single charge of lying to investigators. However, someone doing the investigative legwork wasn’t happy with that decision.
Our overwhelming CTH circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application went from a strong suspicion, to damn certain (after the plea deal) when the DOJ included a sentencing motion in mid-December 2018.
On December 15th, 2018 the DOJ filed a response to the Wolfe defense teams’ own sentencing memo (full pdf), and within the DOJ response they included an exhibit (#13) written by the FBI [redacted] special agent in charge, which specifically says: “because of the known disclosure of classified information, the FISA application”… Thereby admitting, albeit post-plea agreement, that Wolfe did indeed leak the damn FISA:
Right there, in that FBI Special Agent description is the bombshell admission that James Wolfe leaked the Carter Page FISA application to his concubine Ali Watkins at Buzzfeed.
We know the special agent who wrote exhibit #13 in the December filing was Special Agent Brian Dugan, Asst. Special Agent in Charge, Washington Field Office. The same investigator who originally signed the affidavit in the original indictment.
So with hindsight there was absolutely no doubt that James Wolfe leaked the 83-page Carter Page FISA application on March 17, 2017. Period. It’s all documented with circumstantial and direct evidence; including the admissions from the FBI agent in charge.
So, why was James Wolfe allowed to plea to a single count of lying to investigators?
Back to where this started….
A branch of the United States government (Legislative) is attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using planted and designated corrupt agents within the cabinet…
Now do you see why I say: the problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of….
Then again, if Barr waits a little longer it will all be a moot point.
They think we will sit by and do nothing. I do not think that is the case and it is time to let them know.
First writ/call/email all of them telling them the Republican Party is dead if they pull this sh*t. Let them know there are at least 63 million of us who will Not let this happen.
The next step is to persuade high profile Americans, such as Candice Owens, & others to organize a march on DC before the Senate trail.
If that does not work, then it is war and we will find out who our friends are and God help the Republic.
That the RINO’s are coming out now is sign that we are close to needing to wateri the tree of Liberty by any means necessary.
Now is the time for all good patriots to stand up and demand “We The People” be heard. Silence is not an option anymore.
…because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner
I still think Sundance is giving Feinstein too much credit. I think she left the Intel Committee and went to the Judiciary Committee to guarantee that a senior member of the group was on that committee ahead of any hearings. She then leaked the Simpson testimony so the rest could plan their testimonies.
Dd: Good point!
I will say this again, President Trump has no credible allies. Secondly, he is not seeing what is coming believing that the traitorous Senators will save him. He’s not being proactive. Where are the declassifications? Where are his surrogates organizing protests at the halls of Congress and throughout the nation. It just seems like he doesn’t get good advice or that he is so full of himself believing that his tweets alone can work the magic. Beyond frustrated!
I’m not sure I’ll ever vote again if they do this to POTUS. What would be the point?
They won’t LET you vote anymore.
👍Merkin Muffley
There won’t be any point in voting any more.
And that’s precisely what they’ve been hoping to achieve.
Even if you did vote under totalitarian Democommunism the results are predetermined.
Democommunist candidate 99.9%
Others 00.1%
Pathetic. Kim Jong-un routinely gets 100%…
And scores 18 for a round of golf.
I will be voting with green tips.
If Trump truly wants to stay President, time to drop everything. Total declas, dump the dirt on all of them. We need to know the kompromat on everyone of these Deep State traitors like Burr.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here is a crazy one for us to ponder.
PDJT does not quit..never has, and never will.
He will burn your institutions down, he has more dirt on folks, and more power than any one in the free world.
A formal address to the nation, addressing all the shenanigans that have been going on, a call to political arms against all the RINOs.
My money will always be on PDJT, what are they going to do..these a**wipes in the Senate.
Will they arrest him, and forcibly throw him out of office. Surely more than A handful of patriots would rise to the occasion, and storm the offices of McConnell, Burr, and the others.
Maybe I am wrong, but having attended two 2016 rallies and watched all the others. There is no one person in the U.S. more popular than PDJT. He is loved and admired by his supporters.
The RNC would be dead..and the party history.
Folks regularly trash other countries, but guys, should the U.S. Republican Senate take down its own President
for doing nothing.Keeping in mind the lies P44 was allowed to espouse with impunity.
A President that is kinder, smarter, tougher and more popular than any other.
Then the U.S.A. will truly be a banana Republic.
God bless PDJT
Dek- excellent post. Gives me a glimpse of hope.
Why isn’t it President Donald J. Trump that gives us all a “glimpse of hope”?
Why do so many go straight to negative, hand wringing and pearl clutching end of the world comments?
It once was President Trump was backed by divine providence. Bulletproof, and THE VSG we have been waiting for… but this one article today, and bang! End. Of. The. Republic!!!
The republic died in 1913 folks, UniParty was born and a quasi-socialist nation was slowly implemented to replace freedom and liberty. You should know, you financed it too!
But, that’s all the negative I care to share, this isn’t over, the end is not near and President Trump has yet begun to FIGHT.
Game on, let’s get ready to rumble… Now, we find out who our real friends are.
Y’all ready to do your part? I am.
I am NOT a slave to the beast system that is “government” as we know it, and I will fight to remain that way, alongside our President.
“They” aren’t after him folks, they are after US.
I’m with Trump.
USA is a mess.
He gave that power to Barr and he will never declass it appears.
LikeLike
What the hell does the Intell Committee have to do with this? This is done in the Judiciary Committee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be a good question for McConnell and Graham to answer to the 62 million supporters of PT.
I can see now why King is bowing out.
Considering what lies ahead, this narrative on Julius Ceasar and Brutus seems appropriate
Brutus’s mistake lies in his attempt to impose his private sense of honor on the whole Roman state. In the end, killing Caesar does not stop the Roman republic from becoming a dictatorship, for Octavius assumes power and becomes a new Caesar. Brutus’s beliefs may be a holdover from earlier ideas of statesmanship. Unable to shift into the new world order, Brutus misunderstands Caesar’s intentions and mistakes the greedy ambition of the conspirators for genuine civic concern.
Maybe we should take a poll on who is PT’s Brutus?
Or, exercise our 2nd amendment rights.
Because the Intel Committee can do the same thing that Schiff is doing. By holding a sham trial, calling only the witness they can twist to damage Trump, etc.
Or is Burr assuming or counting on McConnell and Graham simply dismissing the case for impeachment?
Wheels within wheels. Forgetting that if one of the cogs looses a tooth the machinery packs up.
Like it did on a day in November 2016.
Correct. It goes to “no action talk only” Lindsey Graham’s Judiciary Committee. Of course, McConnell can change that, and Graham has said he does not want be chairman of the committee after January…..I assume to shield himself from embarrassing John McCain “Russia-Gate” evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do we know that this post accurately characterizes some “schedule” put out by Burr? (I ask this only out of an abundance of caution. I see it comes from a CNN reporter, not Burr’s office.)
I’m wondering, too. Is there audio somewhere? Context and tone would be helpful, because CNN always has an agenda.
Impeaching and removing a beloved President during the height of Christmas season doesn’t sound right. Last thing you want to do is pizz off millions of Christian conservatives with guns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PJ- he who the gods would destroy they first make mad with power. Let us pray.
Trump should have demanded the declassification and publication of the Coup documents BEFORE the 2018 election. The 2018 election was stolen (predictably) in that it was greatly influenced, 24/7, by DemRat media coverage of the rolling Mueller Coup, then still in process. With the criminal Dems in control of the House, this sham impeachment was inevitable. I hope that the GOP leaders realize that many GOP voters like myself will burn their voter cards if the GOP allows this Coup to reach completion with the removal of a duly-elected President Trump, as this Republic will then be, certifiably, DEAD.
Damn all 535 of them. Can’t wait to see the final cards POTUS is planning on playing.
How did I miss this.
After reading this IMO it tells me sweeping was always the plan.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SenatorBurr/status/1191900160076451841
It isn’t the foreign influence on our elections that bothers me so much as it is the corruptokrats work on voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
They are going to do it, aren’t they?
So glad I’m in the latter portion of my life instead of in my 20’s, 30’s.
Orwell’s prophecies are now real life.
Big Brother/Deep State controls everything . . .don’t they?
The last few weeks have been absolutely surreal. It could NEVER get to this point. right? right? RIGHT?
Wrong.
.
Can you imagine your a senior that needs gubmint healthcare and the totalitarians find out you were a conservative?
For younger people they will use their data collection to stifle your career if your thoughts are not correct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until now, Sundance’s word has been my earthly gospel. But I cannot accept this: it goes against all that I have believed until now. If Sundance is correct, there is no hope for a free America. We have already been losing our freedoms right and left, but it will be like an avalanche if the deep state and corrupt media succeed in taking Trump out.There would be no way to come back from that.
I feel like I need to find a new, more hopeful source, because this is extremely depressing and hopeless.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/prediction-no-impeachment/
Nepa,I agree if SD feels like this.Than why continue this site.
Read it, in part, as a message to the people in D.C. who read CTH.
LikeLike
I think that Senate Republicans would vote Trump out if they thought they could get away with it. Yes, they are that corrupt. There’s only, at most, a handful of U.S. senators that have not already completely sold their souls to the Devil. But neither Hannity nor Rush L. would support this. Nor would the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump. So, it’s not going to happen, no matter how much they fantasize about “secret ballots.” Doing so would simply destroy the Republican Party. As much as the Senate Republicans want to get rid of Trump and return to business as usual, they want to keep their own seats even more. There are, at most, only a few kamikaze pilots among them.
They would give up their seats for the right amount of Soros $$$$$$$$$.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The question, then, is whether there are 20 or more senators who would demand that a vote on impeachment be recorded and made public. If there are not, Trump (along with our republic) is doomed.
LikeLike
Still takes 2/3rds of sitting Senators to impeach….note the weasel word “sitting”…
So thats next….
Exercise your 2nd amendment rights. It’s your duty. Voting is BS. This proves it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Honestly, it should take about half an hour to summarily dismiss this travesty.
Here’s a link to the full video of Burr and Warner at Wake Forest. They’re asked about impeachment in the second to last question (@13:00 minutes).
Everyone will no doubt jump down my throat for expressing skepticism that this die is cast but that shouldn’t be misconstrued as my being a pollyanna, or most especially that I’m proposing anything less than fighting this medieval style.
I don’t trust Burr (or Warner) one bit. Believe me! But you can take his comment at Wake Forest as a warning to Democrats that any Senate trial will bleed well into the new year and take up six days a week for six or eight weeks. That strikes me as a hell of a shot across the bow of the House Democrats.
This is to say nothing of all the other myriad other warnings coming fast and furious. Besides that the POTUS and Republicans will challenge in the Supreme Court any impeachment vote as deriving from a tainted process upon transmittal to the Senate for trial, I will just note the POTUS saying he might well do some Fireside Chats. Sure, he said he would read the transcript of his call. But you gotta be as dumb as a sack of wet mice to not comprehend what messaging Trump might do on a daily basis during this process.
I don’t think there’s anyone here that thinks Trump isn’t going to make this exceedingly painful for all concerned if they vote to impeach him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s the link since the embed failed:
I really want to hear that for myself, MLK. Thank you for your efforts, but no link is showing up for me. Could you please explain where you found it?
This just doesn’t wash, all these hours and weeks to be spent during the Christmas season. Did Burr sound snarky, by any chance?
It doesn’t work for Christian conservatives, who will be offended beyond belief. It doesn’t work for the Dem’s, who should be spending time campaigning. And it doesn’t work for the lazy rat bastards in DC who are used to getting paid to vacation.
Isn’t it an advantage for the public to see less of D candidates because they are so bad?
I thought Turtle was running the show?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republican Party will be as dead as the Whig Party if they vote to remove President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly! They might as well let AOC be President for all I care. I might even move up to British Columbia in the hope that they break off from Canada when it self-destructs! All the Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed there…supposed to be Vermont or Colorado but its really BC!
They don’t care. They will be rewarded handsomely.
Some of them will be as dead as my Uncle Jack….
and he died in 1970.
Which will leave quite a dilemma for the voter; neither Dems nor Reps are worthy of their vote. What is left, the Greens??
Why don’t people understand that if POTUS is removed we are instantly a totalitarian Democommunist state. Life does not revert to “we will show them next election”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Schistenhousen is goin 2 hit the fantail … in the middle of the imp trail…
PDJT said in a chopper presser question about impeachment ” I caught them, I caught all of
them ! ” as he headed to the chopper… I got the popcorn ready ! Dear Lord , watch over our Champion, send Angels to protect him.. In Jesus name ,.Amen .
There would be no point because our “party” would be finished. Maybe that’s what this corrupt bunch of congress republicans need to hear…they go thru with this charade and we, the 63 million who voted for President Trump, will NEVER vote again. Maybe that might set the fire under their lazy, sneaky asses!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is depressing 😫
I don’t like the sound of this.
These people are delusional if they think they and their children are going to go back to their cushy Uniparty lives if they try to ram this thru in a Senate trial…besides, we have no idea what would come out against them in a 6 to 8 week trial…just to say they have 20 Rino senators lined up ignores the law of unintended consequences…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Generally it appears the SSCI is positioning for a conclusion of a guilty verdict where President Trump will be removed from office and President Mike Pence will select Nikki Haley as his vice-presidential candidate for 2020. [Hence the book and MAGA narrative]”
Guess we should quit worrying about it then, since it’s a done deal!
I think it’s a stupid idea for Republicans, but if that’s what they want, they can throw him to the wolves. Dummies will lose millions of votes. Oh well!
They don’t care. Getting rid of Trump is the imperative. It guides everything.
From an excellent article by Jenna Ellis Reeves (surprisingly on The Hill, she must be replacing their resident opposition opinion pleb now they seem to have sacked John Solomon), but she has done a great job here.
…”Why are the Democrats so hellbent on blatantly refusing to allow Republican subpoenas and witnesses?
It is because it is a sham. Yet the Democrats are openly admitting that their goal is to try this in the media and attempt to dishonestly convince us that somehow we too should hate Donald Trump. They are hoping to convince us not to vote for him. That is not a legitimate or constitutional purpose of an impeachment. It is rather ironic that they claim his “crime” is an alleged quid pro quo to gain political advantage, while they are manipulating the power of impeachment for their political advantage. It is Schiff and other Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who should be impeached. There is an actual constitutional basis for that.”…
The rest here
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/470112-trump-impeachment-is-blueprint-to-overthrow-government-from-within
Solomon sacked by the The Shill?
Looks like he left on his own terms:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/journalist-john-solomon-leaves-the-hill-to-start-own-media-outlet
About time, too.
Comments there remind me of the shrieking moonbattedy of The Kos Kids under BDS.
If this did happen, there will never be two party rule again, so we don’t have to worry about voting. I think of the book Atlas Shrugged, when Dagney realizes that no one truly wants to save the country, they just want to to be kings and have their own fiefdoms.
Someone has to face the valley
Rush in! We have to rally and win boys
When the world is saying not to
By God, you know you’ve got to march on, boys
Into darkness, into danger
Into storms that rip the night
Don’t give in, don’t give up
But give thanks for the glorious fight!
Never hold back your step for a moment
Look alive! Oh, your courage will grow
Yes, it’s higher and higher
And into the fire we go!
Sundance — Several weeks ago you had a post suggesting that the “something significant” that Durham had discovered was that Wolfe had NO intimate relationship with Watkins.
This post goes back to referring to Watkins as Wolfe’s “concubine?”
Have you received new information that has caused you to reconsider the bona fides of the Wolfe/Watkins “relationship?”
LikeLike
Deep:. I suspect SD has pre-written notes from previous posts that are used in new posts to avoid having to write everything from scratch for each new posting. It would be easy to overlook such a detail. I wouldn’t get too hung up about it as it really doesn’t change the
main plot!
I agree this is a likely explanation, but I’d like to know for sure. This “detail” is not a minor one. If there was no relationship, Durham has Wolfe dead to rights on more lying to prosecutors in securing his plea agreement and to the Court at Wolfe’s sentencing hearing. If Wolfe admits the fable and flips to avoid REAL jail time, the possibilities are wonderful to contemplate.
LikeLike
Metaphorical, not sexual?
The trial of Bill Clinton took place before the full Senate, as assumed by the Constitution (I, 3), not before any committee. So Burr’s prediction is irrelevant, except maybe to scare those Democrat Senators ‘running’ for their party’s nomination for President. So what’s the concern about the SSCI?
Good points. Gamesmanship is often used by politicians to send a shot across the bow of their opponents. Do Pocahantis, Sanders and what’s her face from Minnesota really want to tank their campaigns by spending 6 weeks in the Senate with this charade? 🤔
The less people outside the bubble see the clowns the better off they, the clowns, are.
Remember …it is always darkest…
just before it goes pitch black…
bouncing between dancing in the streets and slitting your wrist is no good for anyone…\
it is what it is and we will have to face it no matter what comes….prepare
All of this is happening because the American people are allowing it to happen. Impeachment and removal will be on our hands as much as on those of the deep state. I still believe there are patriots across this country who will finally stand up against an unlawful government. As you said, prepare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many patriots will be at the Capitol tomorrow? Zero like the day before and the day after tomorrow. Nancy decides on full house vote by 11/22. A hit job like that day in 1963.
How?
Republican beta-ism strikes again.
Coming out of the USSIC we aren’t talking about beta-ism so much as crony corruptazism. (It is fun to create new words!)
This makes me feel ill.
Lord have mercy on us all and may the truth prevail – good or bad.
6-8 weeks, 6 days a week? What unmitigated BS!
Those bastards haven’t worked so hard at anything since they started working in the Govt.
Gee, I wonder if ABC “News”, CBS “News”, NBC “News”, and the Communist “News” Network will find time to cover this?
It’ll be the Senate that gets the “Mueller Grand Jury” docs and yet, DEEP STATE WILL STILL HAVE NOTHING!
45 knows!
The Founders set our US Constitution perfectly! 17th Amendment is a SICK FARCE!!
If the Republican bastards in the Senate vote to remove our beloved President Trump, I can guarantee my wife and I will be done with the GOP and so will the other 4 members of my family that voted for him. Soon these traitors will find they are going to be replaced by Dems, so hello one party rule from then on. This WILL destroy the GOP for ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stringy. I feel your angst. But I don’t think they care, sad to say.
You think they care,replaced by dems. They are all the sane now.You vote and you are irrelevant.
Okay, is Burr saying a trial would last that long IF there is a trial? It’s not like he gets to make that call anyway. Just holding a trial will destroy the GOP, IMHO. They can’t be that stupid to not realize that.
The status of the GOP doesn’t matter if POTUS is removed. It’s totalitarian rule after that. The Republicans will hang on for awhile to revert to their traditional “Washington Generals” role.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT has this, just like the first debate when fox babe tried to take him out. He is fearless and will expose their nakednes
LikeLiked by 3 people
My bet is still that it never gets to the senate anyway. I think the house dems fold like a cheap suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. The House Dimms may go thru with this, but every GOP Senator knows that they’ll ruin not only their political future, but ruin their entire party for a generation if they go along with this coup.
Do you think the Republican or another party is going to rise against the Democommunist Party after a “generation”. That’s not the way things work in a communist country.
“I have seen nothing from any republican senator that would make me think that any of them have the balls to do this.”
It’s not about balls. It’s about naked fear and need.
I hope PDJT burns them all down. He has the dirt and PDJT is a counter puncher. They better pray and pray hard they are clean. PDJT won’t go down quietly!!! Thank you god.
Those who claim they will never vote again if Trump is removed have to be willing to do more than run. They have to turn and fight…a real fight. This is not just the turning point of one presidency. This is the fall of America. Saying you won’t vote anymore sounds weaker than water. You have to just get “mad dog mean,” to quote Josey Wales.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would Intel handle impeachment? Just because house Intel is doesn’t mean senate should.
Why are my comments not being published? Are they making too much sense that warrants censorship?
Scaramucci’s statement about the president being gone by March now makes sense. He is part of the coup!
See how this new version of Lady Justice works? Hillary got off scott free from a crime because she “did not have intent”. Trump will be convicted of a non-crime because “he did have intent”. Nice.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/gop-senator-john-kennedy-quid-pro-quo-probably-impeachable-if-trump-motive-political/
Trump loves America, Trump isn’t dumb, Trump said he was the only one smart enough to get the Democrats, but he doesn’t have to draw this out any further and take the country to the absolute precipice.
