Irrelevant Carter Page Sues DOJ to Preview IG Report on FISA – A Deeper Dive Into The “Bigger” Picture…

An article today about Carter Page suing the DOJ in an effort to review the inspector general report on the FISA manipulation prior to publication provides an opportunity to review the insignificance of Carter Page. First the Carter Page perspective:
(Via Epoch Times) The former Trump-campaign associate who was wiretapped by the FBI, sued the Department of Justice on Oct. 21, demanding that the government provide him with an opportunity to review, before it is made public, the forthcoming inspector general’s report on potential surveillance abuses in his case. (read more)
What Carter Page apparently doesn’t recognize is his insignificance in the overall DOJ and FBI purpose behind the FISA that carries his name. Page was never exploited by the FISA Title-1 warrant -as granted by the FISA court- for the same reason Page was never investigated by the FBI or Mueller team, he was irrelevant.
Carter Page was a means to an end; the end goal was to get the Steele Dossier into the FBI as an official investigative work product. Perhaps a little review of the three-year research detail will help us better prepare for the IG report.
The “Steele Dossier” was important to the FBI because the content within it is the material they needed to present as justification for an ongoing investigation… that ultimately was handed to Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller; and the investigation of the material therein was later authorized by Rod Rosenstein in his August 2017 expanded scope memo.
The dossier is what’s important. Carter Page never was.
Additionally, George Papadopoulos is not mentioned within the Dossier because the CIA operation to enjoin Papadopoulos as a bolster for the Russian collusion-conspiracy came after the script of the dossier was constructed. The CIA operation against Papadopoulos was external to the FBI operation using the Dossier.
Papadopoulos connection only comes as a matter of incidental relationship to the FBI’s FISA application which mentioned both Page and Papadopoulos. In essence the FISA application merged two fundamentally different elements: (1) The Steele Dossier; and (2) The CIA operation against Papadopoulos. However, the merging was only purposeful as to the original goal of getting the Dossier into the FBI as official investigative material.
Most of the material in the dossier came from Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson and his contracted CIA researcher Nellie Ohr. The dossier is essentially a script creating the impression of Russia collusion-conspiracy by associating research and networks around people. The script was evolved to surround presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The Simpson and Ohr dossier included historic research on people they could cloud as connected to Russian interests. Simpson’s research was historic and included Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.
Nellie Ohr’s contribution was to take Simpson’s historic research claims and modernize them with new research material centered to frame candidate Trump. Nellie Ohr added Carter Page and Donald Trump while doing research on Trump’s family and connections. [*note Nellie Ohr admits this in testimony]
They took the old script (Simpson) and new material to enhance the older script (Ohr), Fusion-GPS and then contracted Christopher Steele to provide the appearance of legitimate western intelligence. Essentially changing political opposition research into intelligence material.
Steele’s contract was to take the Simpson/Ohr dossier, research it, add his own elements based on his experience, and then launder it back to the FBI to give the impression of an official intelligence concern.
Understanding this aspect is critical, because it was always the Dossier that was important. The Dossier frames a narrative that says Russia was interfering in U.S. politics and the named characters within it, Manafort, Flynn, Page and Trump were participants.
The Dossier always held primary importance.
The Dossier underpins the Russian interference narrative and the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Without the Dossier, the primary material to create the impression of Russia within the 2016 election doesn’t exist.
To give the Dossier Intelligence Community teeth so it can grip the narrative, the dossier was used as FISA evidence. It is my my belief, bolstered by reporting, there were preceding FISA applications containing material from the dossier rejected by the FISA court.
The FBI team and supportive DOJ-NSD officials who were behind the Carter Page FISA application were successful in bringing the dossier to legitimacy. Once that goal was attained, the dossier was then pushed hard into the media bloodstream to bolster the narrative of Russian interference, collusion and conspiracy; which was the purpose of the dossier.
In addition to the Russia-Collusion/Conspiracy within the dossier, CIA Director John Brennan and ODNI James Clapper manufactured supportive material. On December 29th, 2016, the Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was pushed. The JAR is essentially a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking efforts.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
Carter Page was irrelevant. He was a means to an end; nothing more.
In January 2017, using the cover-story and hook of President-elect Trump being briefed on the Dossier, CNN and Buzzfeed published the dossier… Again bolstering the Russia narrative the dossier was established to create.
However, after publication of the dossier, the specific details within it started to collapse. Michael Cohen was never in Prague; Alfabank wasn’t communicating with Trump via Trump Tower servers etc. By late February and early March 2017 in the background of the assault on the presidency, the dossier was weakening. Additionally, there was a real possibility Christopher Steele was going to be questioned about the content, civil lawsuits were filed etc.
If Christopher Steele told the world the provenance of the dossier, the shit would hit the proverbial fan for those who were constructing the Russia Collusion-Conspiracy narrative.
In February/March 2017 if Steele said the dossier was political opposition research from Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr, provided to him for validation, things would be very ugly. This risk was made worse by the reality of the dossier’s credibility being enhanced through official use underpinning a FISA application.
Against this backdrop, on March 17th, 2017, the Vice-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, requested the FISA application from ODNI Dan Coats.
Upon “read and return” delivery, Warner instructed SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the content. Wolfe sent 82 pictures of the 83-page report to his media narrative engineer Ali Watkins, a reporter at Buzzfeed.
After Watkins gained peer accolades for her reporting on the FISA application; and after peers recognized that Watkins had a valuable source (wolfe); the young journalist became a valuable commodity. On May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. The New York Times hired Ali Watkins.
Without question the most important part of Ms. Watkins resume was her ownership of the FISA application. Also unquestionably, the legal offices of the New York Times would want to tread very carefully; after all, this is a highly classified document leaked illegally and the “leak ramifications” are almost beyond imagining.
The New York Times filed a FOIA request with the DOJ for a copy of the FISA application. On its face this FOIA was/is absurd. Yes, the material within the FISA was a matter of strong public interest, but expecting the DOJ, FBI or U.S. Director of National Intelligence to release one of the most closely guarded national security documents was silly.
A FISA application? C’mon man, this would be the easiest FOIA request for the intelligence apparatus to dismiss in the history of FOIA requests.
So why did the New York Times file such a futile FOIA request? Simple, it was a legal CYA. They already had the FISA application from newly hired Ali Watkins and they were going to exploit all of the content therein within their narrative engineering processes.
Bit by bit, narrative block-by-block, by deploying the familiar “according to officials with understanding of the material” etc., the Times’ reporting would weaken the IC secrecy firewall around the FISA and provide fuel for the ongoing Mueller probe…. and that’s what they did.
Then something odd happened that still sits as one of the biggest mysteries that no-one ever contemplates….
On July 21st, 2018,… on a Saturday… after President Trump spent four days getting hammered for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Finland…. the easily dismissed New York Times FOIA request was granted… the Carter Page FISA was released.
.
July 17th, 2018, Tweets from James Comey (former FBI), John Brennan (former CIA), Sally Yates (former DOJ), and statement from Ash Carter (former DoD).
If Carter Page was working for the government, a corrupt government that was illegally spying on a campaign to try to steal and then overthrow an election, Page’s work is the people’s property and I could care less about Page’s privacy/reputation concerns. What matters here is that the people have full and immediate disclosure of what its government was doing. As for everyone getting to see Carter Page’s junk, well boy it come with the territory. Maybe it is time Carter finds another job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There should be every reason for this man to ask to see the report just like the criminals Strozk, Comey, Clapper will. Why does tis fact bother people?
LikeLike
Nothing wrong with asking. Not sure what his rights are or if this is a new precedent? Certainly if he is a plant as many surmise the reason to fight his move is the assumption granting his request will add another avenue to delay and maybe toss all the effort.
LikeLike
I’m confused! What did President Trump do that is impeachable?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/im-confused-what-did-president-trump-do-that-is-impeachable/
LikeLike
He beat Hillary. For the dems that was the high crime of the century.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Worse, he knows about their treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This sounds reasonable. Likely they are trying to figure out whether to redact this or not, depending on the level of access Horowitz has been given. And Page is being sent in again, to delay this further.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…maybe he is being sent in or maybe he wants equal access like the criminals got.
LikeLike
???????
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Something very big has just happened!
6:23 PM · Oct 26, 2019·Twitter for iPhone
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trolling the swamp?
LikeLike
I don’t know,
Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick.
Lots left to unfold. Maybe Sundance will be 100% right.
Let’s see.
LikeLike
I don’t know,
Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick.
Lots left to unfold. Maybe Sundance will be 100% right.
Let’s see.
LikeLike
He wants to know if they “outed” him as CIA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^BINGO^
LikeLike
Page has done nothing meaningful in his own defense. Why would he suddenly be so interested in the IG FISA Report?
Perhaps Durham could let Page look at it during an extensive interrogation, while he names who he was working for at the FBI (or ?), what they told him to do and when, etc. Page can have been tool in the surveillance game, but could be a critical witness.
LikeLike
My bull crap detector goes haywire ever time Carter Page is near.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I was just thinking that too.
Great job Sundance……..2 for 2. Articles about people I don’t trust one single bit. I suppose you have one coming on snake in the grass Lindsay so you can go 3 for 3. 😏
LikeLike
A very interesting read from Carter Page in 1993 https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltext/u2/a271110.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting read. He seems to be writing a briefing of other texts, but his interpretation of secrecy being held or given to who they think should be given more power is disturbing. Especially disturbing after he concludes rightfully that giving secrets to congress entails trusting more than 500 people to keep it secret, and concludes that congress has not in the past demonstrated the ability to keep the secrets they have been given. Thankyou.
LikeLike
Dear Brennan, Tapper, Yates, & Comey…
I would trust/believe Putin OVER anybody within our US Intel agencies. Discrediting our Gov agencies is the ONLY thing you’ve actually accomplished with ALL the BS. If that was your intent- GREAT job, mission accomplished!
Signed,
NOT a “Russian Bot”🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly what a Russian bot would say 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is relevant is that 0bama is corrupt — everything else flows from that…
LikeLike
Hi Caius-Obozo won in 2008-the 2012 election was straight up stolen. I refuse to believe enough registered, legal voters were stupid enough to re-elect that anti-american nitwit. Point is Obozo had 8 years to destroy the US…he was too lazy to get that job done. Soros said as much. I cannot think of anyone I actually hate…except for Obozo. If given the chance and seeing as I just cleaned and oiled my 30-30…
LikeLike
Actually, whats RELEVANT is that, Obama being corrupt, along with Hillary, they succeeded in corupting the ‘competition’, aka the,Republicons, in control of Congress, as well as the FBI/DOJ.
So there were only foxes, guardingthe henhouse. No more divided government, the Whitehouse and Congress, and a stacked Judiciary were, ALL working in concert, to preserve their collective interests, and trash OURS.
A corrupt POTUS? we have had before.
THIS is something else, altogether.
It is a corrupt GOVERNMENT, with NO ‘divisions’as established by the Founders.
And, just as they anticipated, it has led to TYRANNY. And it will have to be torn down, root and branch, and DESTROYED, in order to make sure
“THIS never happens again!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what’s this “very big” thing
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well that’s a helluva teaser if I’ve ever heard one!
Wonder how long he’ll keep us in suspense ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question
LikeLike
Amphibious landing on the Vineyard?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently it is the head of ISIS was captured. Al Baghdadi
LikeLiked by 1 person
How big did it finally get?
LikeLike
Head of Isis bagdadi is reportedly dead or captured
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard this also
LikeLike
I heard this also
LikeLike
Could this Italy angle be more relevantto the tik-tok?
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/10/25/the-italian-job-spygate-probe-goes-criminal/
LikeLike
Geez Carter Page seems like he has a screw or two missing-or he could be a genius
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Page was also used as a virus, just like Maria Butina, to enable “legal” spying (prospective and retrospective) on any Trumpkin or GOPper he came into contact with. Also to “legalise” past illegal spying – to give the small group legal access to intercepts they already had illegally.
That the motive was to spy on people other than Page (and Butina) should be identifible simply by inspecting the records of what they did with the FISA when they got it.
I had assumed that this would be easy to prove in an investigation because I had assumed there would be a clear electronic record of who had searched databases for what, and when. But the recently released Boasberg judgement implies that they managed to scrub the system so it doesn’t keep this sort of record.
LikeLike
Carter Page and Papadoupoulous are SPOOKs…AG Sessions ran this foreign committee…Sessions was the MOLE…
LikeLike
……and Sessions has said practically nothing about ANY of this since he got canned.
Hmmmmm
LikeLike
What has he spoke of? The lack of speaking is informative?
LikeLike
You write like it is a fact. I think it is an opinion. Probably right, but written in a way that misinforms. So much to keep track of it would be nice if people wrote correctly.
LikeLike
I think Page is Brennan’s man. “They” need time to get POTUS impeached by the House to stop everything to do with the investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking the head of ISIS captured by US force
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I said, amphibious landing on the Vineyard.
LikeLike
Just need 3-4 Navy ROTC candidates for that mission. Or a couple Coastie ensigns.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just in time to screw up Sunday Fox w/ Chris Wallace’s day….good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has to tell Melania first. Melania is one of these wives who has to know everything first…..I once had one of those.
LikeLike
And how do you know this? I don’t have DJT being a simp…but your comment says a lot about your man card
LikeLike
NJF: I’m in Sonoma County, Calif. maybe he is going to tell us when we’ll get our power back on. Calif is a mess.
No offense to VSGPDJT
LikeLike
I feel obligated to write on his behalf.
Graduated Naval Academy and served in the Navy and Navy Reserve. That’s a patriot in my book.
So he was hustling the streets to get a good paying job w/ a nice job description. Nothing wrong w/ that … people doing it every day in every walk of life.
Worked in conjunction w/ the FBI a few years back then turned around and got simply abused by the FBI after they selected him as one of their patsies. If you’re finding fault then find it w/ the vipers sitting atop the entirety of the Intelligence (that’s a joke) Community.
He’s the guy laying on the sandy beach, in the hot sun, w/ some suntan lotion, and a big umbrella minding his own business. Then, as his s*’thouse luck would have it, just happens to be there when a 40’ high tsunami wave comes through to upend his entire world.
Good Lord takes care of babies, drunks, and fools. He gonna be alright.
LikeLike
I too am predisposed to give almost any service academy grad the benefit of the doubt.
But he is odd, and the whole thing is one convoluted sh!tshow.
LikeLike
haha
Oh yeah, he got ‘odd’ covered for days!
LikeLike
Well if you choose to ONLY choose accomplishment that are printed and ignore anything that may be derogatory then yes he is a shinning star. OR there are other facts that you refuse to consider. Dunno.
LikeLike
Nurses get pulled to cover where staffing is short….I got pulled to a geri-psych unit one shift (a real eye-opener for an ER/ICU RN) and watched a sneaky little patient observing for the kitchen staff to badge into the unit with the food carts, and little dude slipped out before the doors shut. Carter Page is the staff pushing the food cart.
LikeLike
Oh, Sundance…you are being so cruel to Carter. We know he was insignificant but his name was bandied about for months making him look like a criminal. No one should be used that way.
LikeLike
In a way, this is similar to what happened to Mr. Byrnes, and many, many other citizens, when a government agency decides to use an American citizen to further its goals, whether legal, authorized, or as in these cases, as part of an insurance policy,
their lives dragged through the mud, forever changed, and not so much as a good’night kiss. Sad, and yet, this is also what being part of the forgotten American is about, you only matter to the government for about as long as you have a use by the government.
Very sad picture of a broken man sitting on that white couch. What company, future employer, would want to engage with a man who’s reputation is now forever in question, was he a spy or stooge?
LikeLike