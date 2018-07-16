President Trump and President Putin Joint News Conference – 10:30am Livestream…

At the conclusion of a day-long meeting(s) between the U.S. and Russia President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference from the State Hall of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

54 Responses to President Trump and President Putin Joint News Conference – 10:30am Livestream…

  1. Brian L says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The fireworks are going to be great.

  2. scruffyleon says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:45 am

    The US Stock Market doesn’t seem to think the world is coming to an end.

  3. Martha H says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Waiting for the exploding heads, popcorn and drink ready!🤗🍿🥤

  4. LBB says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Guaranteed our MSM won’t find even a glimmer of anything positive out of this trip/news conference.

  5. jbrickley says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Dun, dun, dunnnnn! President Putin and I are pleased to announce several agreements which we will now sign together. Historic massive changes that will leave the media slack-jawed and speechless.

  6. mazziflol says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Just more proof positive of Russian collusion….or something. lol

  7. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Everyone in the media saying what President Trump should do. Guess you need fluff before it starts. I just want Trump to be Trump.

  8. codasouthtexas says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

    It is so good that Trump has media in suspense! No one knows what he discussed and what the agenda! So all they can do is speculate with pundits! We need barrels of popcorn to see which reporter is going to be thrown out first!

  9. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I’d love Putin to laugh out loud when President Trump slams Acosta and CNN as fake news.

  10. Peter G says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:02 am

    This should be spectacular!
    Get the clean up crews ready for the exploding heads.

  11. John Doe says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Retired elementary teacher here. This meeting would never have happened were I POTUS. I’d have smacked Mr. Putin upside his head and told him to sit up straight at the prelim. I’d have blown it. Nothing bothers me more than that utterly disrespectful slouch.

  12. SickRick says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Russia indicts Mueller & Rosie – Trump agrees to HAND THEM OVER (less expensive than housing them in GitMo).

    LOL

  13. Curry Worsham says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Project much?

  14. Kent says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:08 am

    …uranium one……I hope they get a chance to discuss that one in private some day…real private not recorded private…

  15. Nigella says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:08 am

    So what did the mans sign say they dragged out?

  16. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Filing in, finally.

  17. Nigella says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:11 am

    There’s Melania

  18. trialbytruth says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Why is there a giant potted plant in the aisle. Is that a disguised Russian colluder.

  19. JG 3 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:11 am

    “Methinks, thou doth protest too much,”

  20. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Put in looks small next to our president.

  21. G3 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Media has been beside themselves calling it “a meeting not a summit.”

  22. Coast says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Putin speaks really good english…..

  23. cdnintx says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Putin looked almost giddy walking in…skipping?

  24. Coast says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Putin should make a statement that they will fight the Mueller indictment.

  25. codasouthtexas says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Putin speaks first!

  26. napoleon32 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

    So I guess all those Iran deal defenders are Russian stooges…

  27. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Putin loves to talk.

  28. Amy2 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Putin sure doesn’t like the idea of our new Space Force!!

  29. codasouthtexas says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    He denies interference! LOL! media explosion!!!

  30. L4grasshopper says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Translation of Putin remarks — we talked about lots of stuff, but agreed on nothing but processes to make it look like something is being done.

  32. bullnuke says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Lol, slams democrats and the media.

