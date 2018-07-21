BREAKING: DOJ Releases 412 Pg FISA Application Used Against U.S. Person Carter Page….

The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI have released the 412 page FISA application used to gain a Title I surveillance warrant against U.S. Person Carter Page in 2016 while he was working as a low-level unpaid adviser for the campaign of Donald Trump. [The full pdf is available here – and embedded below]
The October 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to wiretap Mr. Page, along with several renewal applications — was released to The New York Times and several other news organizations that had filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain them. [Link to source pdf here]
The application is heavily redacted, but there’s enough information available to seriously impact the prior narratives as written by the media. As we review the content carefully, CTH will have much more on this in the coming hours/days. However, here’s the FISA application – please add your comments on the content therein:
There is a ton of new information within this version of the application. More later…
Interesting…
“The Carter Page FISA Applications are out.
Importantly, The released version appears to be from the FISA Court. Note the stamp of the Court Clerk on the first page.
I found this to be unexpected. I will have to think on this some more.”
https://themarketswork.com/2018/07/21/the-carter-page-fisa-applications/
I expected that most everything would be redacted but the information we already knew.
All right. I bite.
Questions:
** Why would the FBI redact the exact date of “Derived From” ?? (at top of each application 1st pg ) i.e.
Derived from: FBI NISCG 10-redact-2016
And redact the entire date for declassification?
** Why would the FBI redact the exact statutes suspected or being violated? (pg 1 verified application.) i.e.
“ . . . Title 50 United States Code (USC) REDACTED (FISA or Act).” &
bottom of pg 32 continued(?) on 33 & 67.
** And interesting that they also redacted the types of surveillance requested/authorized. (pg. 47/69
(All the above is same on subsequent renewals/ orders up to pg. 182. haven’t read the rest yet)
Except for some details, that don’t change the fact that the corruption is real, Sundance has been pretty much right on target about this fraud for months. Kudos.
So, let me see if I understand this right? Carter Page was approached by Russian operatives and went to the FBI. He then served as an informant on his subsequent contacts with said Russians including giving them notebooks with microphones hidden inside. He testified against said Russians. His undercover work for the FBI was then used as the excuse for a FISA warrant against him that allowed the FBI you establish surveillance of the entire Trump campaign organization.
Do I have that right?
Yup.
And then they used media reports they leaked to verify third party sources.
And the third party sources were people the FBI or someone was pushing into the campaign.
The timeline of the FBI paid Steele/Fusion GPS/Perkins Coie reports aka as the ‘dossier’ confirms the sole aim. No doubt Bruce Ohr at DOJ was running back n fore requesting more garbage for the FISA application.
Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd
https://orbisbi.com
Email: INFO@ORBISBI.COM
Company Intelligence(!) Reports:
1. 2016 / 080 – June 20, 2016
2. 2016 / 086 – June 26, 2016
3. 2016 / 095 – July 19, 2016
4. 2016 / 097 – July 30, 2016
5. 2016 / 100 – August 05, 2016
6. 2016 / 101 – August 10, 2016
7. 2016 / 102 – August 10, 2016
8. 2016 / 105 – August 22, 2016
9. 2016 / 111 – September 14, 2016
10. 2016 / 112 – September 14, 2016
11. 2016 / 113 – September 14, 2016
Yahoo article Carter Page – September 24, 2016
12. 2016 / 130 – October 12, 2016
13. 2016 / 134 – October 18, 2016
14. 2016 / 135 – October 19, 2016
15. 2016 / 136 – October 20, 2016
FISA application Carter Page – October 21, 2016
Fellow treepers, can you believe this organized crime syndicate preferred this?
I’m still waiting and wandering / wondering…when the FISA warrents (for collusion against the USA by terrorists) against the DNC, The Clinton Foundation, Robert Muller, Comey, Mcabe, Stroke , Page, Brennan, Clapper, Holder , Rice, Jarrett, Barry , and least but the worst Soros aka Gregorie Schawartz, will be released or better yet…
Issued! and publisisied in the real free press?
