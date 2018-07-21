BREAKING: DOJ Releases 412 Pg FISA Application Used Against U.S. Person Carter Page….

The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI have released the 412 page FISA application used to gain a Title I surveillance warrant against U.S. Person Carter Page in 2016 while he was working as a low-level unpaid adviser for the campaign of Donald Trump. [The full pdf is available here – and embedded below]

The October 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to wiretap Mr. Page, along with several renewal applications — was released to The New York Times and several other news organizations that had filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain them. [Link to source pdf here]

The application is heavily redacted, but there’s enough information available to seriously impact the prior narratives as written by the media. As we review the content carefully, CTH will have much more on this in the coming hours/days. However, here’s the FISA application – please add your comments on the content therein:

There is a ton of new information within this version of the application. More later…

