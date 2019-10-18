The Brexit Deal, The EU, and the North American Trade Aspect…

Trying to find the details within the U.K-EU Brexit deal is more difficult than finding evidence of a Yeti. The negotiating team secrecy is inherent to the way the elites within the European systems work. Essentially the “betters” rule the proles by hiding the details and relying upon the electorate to “trust” the outlined framework of their elected superiors.
Hiding details is a feature within the European system and the way the government looks at their role.
That said, tomorrow British members of parliament will begin debating the deal for the UK to exit the EU. The deal was modified by Boris Johnson. A backgrounder:
.
Farage is concerned, rightly, about how the framework of the EU customs union is constructed to influence the UK after Brexit. From what can be determined there’s a triggering mechanism where the UK and EU begin a lengthy process to construct a UK trade agreement with the EU after Brexit takes place.
Within that post-Brexit automatic trade-framework is where the European Union is seeking to retain their influence over the United Kingdom. However, it is not accurate to overlay EU influence too heavily, and here’s why….
Within the current framework there’s a customs union design similar to a Venn diagram, that consists of Northern Ireland remaining attached to EU tariff rules, and yet the UK is not subject to the same parameters. So there’s three different sets of trade rules in place.
One set between the EU and Northern Ireland; one set between Northern Ireland and the UK; and one set between the EU and the UK. All of this is designed to stop the UK from having independent trade wealth that is beyond the reach of the EU to control.
It’s complicated.
However, here’s the aspect you won’t find discussed.
Within the agreement as it appears the EU can, likely would, punish the UK for having more favorable trade agreements with other nations. Meaning if the UK gives better deals to others than it does the EU, the EU will increase tariffs against the UK intended to punish the UK by restricting access to the EU market for UK products. But that’s the limit of what the EU will be able to do….
Meaning, the EU cannot stop the UK from entering a trade deal with North America (think USMCA). And there’s every visible likelihood President Trump is constructing a U.S.-U.K trade agreement with that in mind…. Meaning the U.K. will have preferential access to North America, and the USMCA countries (Mexico, U.S. and Canada) will in turn have preferential treatment in trade with the U.K.
This is important. The EU will not be able to influence the U.S-U.K. trade agreement beyond imposing tariffs on Britain as punishment. This is where the importance of Donald Trump comes in…. Trump can, I would say: likely will, give preferential treatment to exports from the U.K., so long as PM Boris Johnson is reciprocal toward the U.S.
Simultaneously, President Trump can hit the EU much harder than the EU can hit Great Britain. If, say, the EU hits the UK with a 25% tariff as punishment for a better trade deal with the U.S. on any individual segment, Trump can hit the EU with a 25% tariff back on the EU.
The EU needs access to the $20 Trillion U.S. market much more than the EU needs access to the newly freed U.K. market. Brexiteers should remember this. President Trump and PM Johnson can work together to leverage this trade situation to both of their benefits. The EU will want to keep selling their stuff into the U.K. (less important); but the EU *has to* keep selling their stuff into the U.S. (very important) in order to survive.
Trump and Johnson can work on a U.S-U.K. trade superhighway. Our research already sees this construct in the discussions. Simultaneously, Trump can pummel the EU with tariffs. [Keep in mind the U.S. just won a WTO ruling for $7.5 billion a year in countervailing duties the EU cannot legally try and counteract.]
Combine the $7.5 billion WTO ruling with the potential for President Trump to hammer additional duties against the EU for adverse trade action within the Brexit customs authority, and what you see is an EU that can threaten action, but has limited recourse (just like China).
President Trump is itching to trigger more tariffs against the EU and looking for any economic excuse to do so. Brexit provides just that excuse.
This is why, despite the flaws inherent within the UK-EU Brexit agreement, it would be in the best interests of the U.K. to vote in support of the current deal and get out.
Once out, President Trump can then provide trade incentives for EU products that come from the U.K. that do not come from the EU itself. No U.S. tariffs on Great Britain, while Trump puts heavy U.S. tariffs on the EU.
The result of this process would push EU manufacturers and suppliers into the U.K. as a trade hub for access to North America, specifically the United States. Simultaneously, EU companies wanting to avoid the U.S. tariffs against the EU could distribute their products through operations within the U.K.
As described this trade network provides PM Boris Johnson with the ability to pick and choose the EU entities that he would permit to operate in the U.K. In essence, this provides Prime Minister Boris Johnson with leverage against the EU for “other issues” of importance.
It’s all about the economics.
Without money to finance their ideology, everything stops.
All of the above stated, this is another reason why Nancy Pelosi and the ideological leftists are trying to stall the USMCA. The North American Trade agreement is the trade fulcrum for a massive global economic reset.
The corporate multinational profit schemes to use China/Asia, and the political ideology behind the socialists/leftists that align with the EU (ie. “share the wealth”), are both weakened by a North American trade alliance, USMCA, that relocates the best return on international investment.
At the center of this realignment is “America First“.
Well done, Sundance!
RE: The result of this process would push EU manufacturers and suppliers into the U.K. as a trade hub for access to North America, specifically the United States. Simultaneously, EU companies wanting to avoid the U.S. tariffs against the EU could receive their products through operations within the U.K.
The EU will no doubt impose sanctions on ANY EU entity setting up “operations within the U.K.”
They won’t be able to stop malicious abuses.
SPECULATION: The EU’s multiplying sanctions against member states will create unstoppable centrifugal forces that multiply Nation-State EXITS.
BKR: Me thinks Northern Ireland may end up being where EU companies set up their malicious operations! Maybe Ristvan can enlighten us if my suspicions are correct! Northern Ireland seems to be in legal no man’s land between the UK and EU!
Can you see the pure genius and the obvious irony of the President’s plan?
He is doing “exactly the same trade scenario to the EU that China did to the US thru Mexico and Canada.
Only, he is using the UK.
He just flipping over the USMCA deal making the EU go thru the UK.
Pure Genius
75 billion? Or 7.5 billion?
Just seeing who’s awake, bug. Good catch!
Bug: I believe it is 7.5 billion! We can forgive SD as he is trying to alert us ASAP to the big picture playing out both here in North America, UK, and the EU.
Just a side note. Up here in Canada there is no mention about Trudope and USMCA. None!
$7.5B
As far as I can tell, there is no downside for the U.S. or U.K. for a Brexit – hard Brexit or not – and no upside for the E.U. It seems that Northern Ireland may be in the catbird seat until thing shake out.
Elric: How ironic it would be if Northern Ireland turns out to be the spot where EU companies set up shop!
At least initially, there will be a lot of jockeying for position.
The common fisheries policy of the UK should change.
Let the EU fish somewhere else.
Does the USMCA agreement require approval for any treaty of this sort with the UK (or any other country for that matter)?
Rhoda: In another thread SD said the USMCA must be in place before the US can make a trade agreement with the UK.
All good, but almost.
The nexus of UK/EU trade would be Northern Ireland.
Currently 55% of the GDP of Northern Ireland is actually transfers from the rest of the UK.
This could be a win-win even a stubborn Ulsterman could like.
Excellent Sundance. That is a very good read of the situation.
It may not be a perfect agreement (what is) but as I posted yesterday, it is probably the best deal possible under the circumstances and most importantly the UK will be out of the Customs Union, which is one of the reasons that a lot of people voted Leave, it is not just about immigration like the left would have you believe, and that is dealt with anyway by being out of the single market which means the freedom of movement of people is stopped, which at the moment the UK can’t do.
I am hearing it is going to be very close tomorrow, so fingers crossed it will go through. There are some last minute shenanigans going on with the usual suspects, just like the RINOs. The British Conservatives have the CINOs and they are planning some amendment tomorrow to try and screw things up apparently.
Time will tell, but one great thing about BREXIT, just like the election of President Trump, is how it has exposed all these frauds for what they are, the masks have come off, everyone knows now just how rotten the deep state is in both countries, it is quite something.
I believe the USMCA is being held up by the Democrats until after the Canadian election on Monday, October 21, 2019. They want to see who wins before moving forward.
Thank you for this clarifying perspective! 👍
Once again, VSGPDJT is many steps ahead of the other players and the U.S., as is Trump’s goal, will benefit YUGELY! 😀 It is a marvel to watch this President operate!
The deal is not perfect but I can easily live with it.
Tomorrow a small number of turncoat “conservatives” aided (they hope) by our rogue speaker will attempt to place yet another legal obstacle in its path. As I have said before the people are reaching the absolute limits of their patience*
* as two extension rebellion climate protestors discovered yesterday when they were hauled off the roof of the subway train they were trying to prevent moving and, as we say over here, given a good shoeing. To quote from a libertarian website – “An interesting example of public order being served by the absence of the police rather than its presence”.
I think it’s worth noting the political balance within the UK. Since the UK has been an EU member for 46 years, with EU trade preferenced over trade with anywhere else, the balance of the UK economy is more EU focussed than it would be with a neutral trade policy.
So leaving the EU (if it ever happens) will slowly begin to reset the UK economy away from its current bias towards the EU. And any “punishment” the EU hands out to the UK will simply accelerate that process. It will become less profitable for UK businesses to pursue EU trade and more profitable for them to pursue non EU trade.
At present, all the big business and government battalions are lined up to boost UK-EU connections. But as the balance of trade and business tips back towards neutral, or past it if there is “punishment”, inevitably the POLITICAL clout of the EU lobby in the UK will reduce too.
If it’s roughly 50-50 now, in ten years it’s more likely to be 60-40 in the non EU direction. And so on.
And also vice versa. If the UK doesn’t escape now, the shackles will get tighter and it’ll be even harder to escape in ten years time.
This is true but a bigger game is afoot. Trying to keep others from leaving, too. The UK is also being made an example. UK is a big financial necessity for the EU. Ahead of France! Most members aren’t an asset but a liability but are easier to manipulate for immigration, etc. Hungary is the one to watch. They threw out Soros’ organizations and are disgusted with the EU.
Spot on. What most people in the UK still have no idea about are the levels of tax applied to and outright blocking of all kinds of goods from outside the EU, especially those that compete with EU producer groups with muscle.
As well as North America, the Commonwealth countries from the biggest like Australia/New Zealand to the smallest Caribbean island who are all badly hit, will be cheering this deal. Can’t wait for Argentinian/Brazilian beef.
Fingers crossed.
While my post isn’t on point with the gist of this thread, something Sundance wrote is essential to understanding how all of this usurpation of the peoples power takes place…
“Trying to find the details within the U.K-EU Brexit deal is more difficult than finding evidence of a Yeti. The negotiating team secrecy is inherent to the way the elites within the European systems work. Essentially the “betters” rule the proles by hiding the details and relying upon the electorate to “trust” the outlined framework of their elected superiors”
And that’s exactly the kind of “government” that’s been seeping into our Constitutional Republic here in the States
Under the guise of representative governance, those we “elect” enter Washington as a representative sent by the people, yet they’re quickly initiated into the cult of the few, becoming part of an oligarchy where secrecy and deception takes the place of open and honest government
To think a free people allow this outrageous brazenly corrupt usurpation of our right to representative governance is shocking, yet we allow it on a continuing basis. Closed door meetings where “the peoples business” is discussed and voted upon is a complete perversion of our system
Yet it happens again and again with impunity
Western ideals of governance have morphed from citizen to serf, and that’s why we find ourselves in the situation we have today
Seems a brilliant maneuver by dear President Trump. We can help our brothers from the U.K with a trade deal with US, Mexico and Canada, and if the Germans do not like it they get BMW tariffs from US. Thank you Sundance for your analysis will put the fear of America on the votes of the wobbly British Brexiteers. We have a bottle of Bubbly chilled already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Train is rolling fast!
the latest GEAB on this
https://geab.eu/en/magazine/geab-138/
The people in the UK voted for Brexit, but the Parliament refuses to honor the mandate. BJ was smacked down by the globalists when he tried to implement the will of the people. Like in the USA. UK’s version of the]Deep State finds ways to advance their agenda, the public will be damned.
Boris Johnson is a progressive. Note his team’s response to the idea of them working with the Brexit Party. It was disdainful. Someone who is a climate change, wage gap, hate speech, implicit bias, cultural relativism, multiculturalism, open borders, mass-immigration, militant LGBT+ activism & radical feminism believing/supporting neo-Marxist is not going to work with a populist like Trump.
It’s not as simple as that. The Brexit Party, while united on this one key issue, is otherwise a very broad political church. As an example Claire Fox, one of it’s 29 MEP’s (Members of the European Parliament), is a former member of the Revolutionary Communist Party. The highly intelligent but allegedly rabidly anti-Semitic ex-MP George Galloway also supports the party although he is not a member.
Boris is arguably right not to form an alliance, which would involve giving them a free run at many winnable seats. There would be huge risks in having such potential loose cannons in a coalition government.
It’s shocking to hear Tories on their platform for government in parliament. Regular progressives, they are. Boris committed to lowering emissions to 0 by 2050. Just one example. He is big government all the way.
Just how much sovereignty they’ve lost is illustrated by all the snarls they have to untangle in order to separate themselves. They are indeed fortunate to have Farage’s leadership, resolve and clarity on their side.
While I can understand this article is primarily about trade, for the UK voter who is intent on leaving the EU the trade aspects are almost secondary –sovereignty, UK law not being subservient to EU law, regaining control of their fisheries, maintaining control of their defence forces and security services etc etc are more important to them. The trade aspects will work themselves out over time.
I think from what I have read the voters should be hoping Johnson’s deal is voted down on Saturday. A few think tanks ( including influential conservative ones) are advising MPs to not agree to it.
I have read that this agreement is actually an international treaty so it locks the UK into things it cannot get out of later.
If Boris Jonhson wants to be remembered like his hero Churchill he better have a rabbit to pull out of the hat to get an effective “no deal” exit otherwise he will end up on the political scrap heap in the short to medium term.
Here is the the agreement if anyone wants to read the massive document.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/revised-protocol-ireland-and-northern-ireland-included-withdrawal-agreement_en
To add to the above comment here is a piece giving views by prominent think tanks.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/10/18/leading-think-tanks-call-mps-reject-defective-brexit-deal/
This is a summary of some of the issues raised by the Brudges Group ( one of the think tanks)
“1.Restricts Parliamentary independence
2. Restricts independent trade policy
3. Prevents an independent tax policy
4. No Control on Fishing
5. and 6. Prevents independent military action
7. Restricts Foreign Policy
8. Demands Payment of a sum to be decided by the EU
9. Replaces one Commission with another
10. Prevents independent arbitration
11. Grants EU officials immunity
12. Imposes a gagging order on the UK13. Leaves the UK with EIB risks but no profits
14. Imposes EU public procurement rules
15. Makes the UK a bystander in laws that govern it”
Why would any MP agree to those points?
Great job as usual, Sundance!
The economics is fine. But it’s not what we voted for and it’s not Democracy. No leaver can be satisfied with this. It is a sell-out.
I do have to wonder about the 1 year transition of being legally tied to EU regulations, foreign policy, etc, etc. That’s a lot of time for pro EU parliament to secure ties while claiming Brexit or extending the debate into perpetuity. After the last 3 years and the sneaky maneuvering of the MP’s, why trust. Their elite in parliament are just as bad as ours boldly going to the EU for secret meetings, using the courts to block the people, etc. And worse, Boris is no Trump, He is Eton and not U.K. first in the same way as Farage as he is “wrong side of the tracks”. I am most disappointed in Rees Mogg. I think Boris is afraid or wantz anything to present
The refusal to hold a GE before a deal is pivotal. The elites know most voters are relieved and more willing to return to their traditional party. And many Tory leavers are disgusted with their party. They have a good chance of barely a majority in the next GE. And they refuse to align with Brexit party to win a big majority to make a hard Brexit without Bercow. See Rod Liddle article in the Spectator to see the problem. It’s similat to republicans losing 40 house seats in 2018 and winning back the house.
The EU is brain gaming, too. If they are thrilled,it’s a horrible deal and they know they have their claws in. Don’t believe a word they say about no extension. They don’t need one. It’s chilling what totalitarian thugs they are.
This is all very tricky
Whenever someone says, “Where do you get all this?” we reply: Read Sundance/CTH, meditate deeply, then go forth and multiply.
After reading SD’s article—- Louis Vuitton, a French company, is doubly smart to open a factory in TX and to stay out of the fray between GB and EU.
