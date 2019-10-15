Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Outlines U.S. Trade Policy and Goals of Administration…

Commerce Secretary delivered a speech to the Federalist Society today as he explained U.S. trade policy under President Trump and the long-term goals and objectives.
Hard to argue with facts!!!!
President Trump MAGA
Seen the reports ( nothing official yet) on the PRC reneging on buying US Ag products, conditional to the US removing tariffs, but this was their position before and during the meetings according to Taoran Notes (the author travels with Liu He). I posted a summary here last week.
I think, reading the editorials in the Global Times Party mouthpiece they have their hair on fire because Congress passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and specifically said they will retaliate against the US (the language was pretty blue).
Pretty certain it was a retaliatory move and I’m also certain that is how they will spin it.
Wilbur No BS Ross laying it out. Dang he’s good .
Listening to Sec. Ross made me wonder, since the majority of this Cabinet are successful business people, does President Trump and the others in the Cabinet look upon the whole Pelosi/Schiff impeachment move in the same way these business people look at hostile takeovers? Just another part of doing business?
Watching Sec. Ross deliver his remarks in that cool calm manner of his, thought, these political games must roll off the President and the Cabinet members backs like water off a duck imagining they’ve all seen much worse in the day to day grind of multinational business these men have worked in for most of their lives, successfully.
If so, it explains why the press has gone so kkkkrazy with TDS, all their ploys must seem like children playing in a sandbox to the President and his team of wolverines like Ross, Mnuchin, et.al.
I knew that the Chinese “belt and Road” strategy was big, but I didn’t realize that it involved more than a hundred countries. The democrats sold us out to China a long time ago.
Nixon may have opened the door, but Clinton made sure that China got the latest satellite, computer, and missile technology. Before that Massa Jimmy made sure that China gained control of the Panama Canal. I like the way Ross tells it like it is.
How can anyone say Ross’s facts are not good for America and the American people. You’d have to be a democrat to think otherwise.
Once one realizes a typical democrat is Right-Brain dominate (feelings) as opposed to Left-Brain dominate (logic), It becomes apparent “feelings” rather than “facts” become a democrat’s reality. Commonsense is not an importance to a democrat as it is with those who do have commonsense.
