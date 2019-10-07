President Trump Announces Turkish Unilateral Invasion of Northern Syria…

Things are about to get very interesting and very uncomfortable for NATO. President Trump has announced that Turkey is about to launch a unilateral invasion into Northern Syria… There is going to be a scramble amid many geopolitical interests.
First, the announcement:
[White House] – Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by telephone. Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.
The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial “Caliphate,” will no longer be in the immediate area.
The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused.
The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer. Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial “Caliphate” by the United States. (more)
Next let’s establish the foundation for the scramble:
♦There was a 2014 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) voted and approved by Senate committee permitting military action in Syria against the backdrop of chemical weapon use and terrorism – it never went anywhere. The Obama administration used the Bush-era AUMF directed at combating terrorism. With ISIS defeated by President Trump that sketchy 2002 interventionist authorization ends.
♦Also remember in October 2014 then Vice-President Biden accidentally told the truth when he told an audience that Recep Erdogan was specifically responsible for the rise of ISIS in Syria; and that Turkey had actually armed al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, ISIS, and provided assistance.
- Turkey is a member of NATO.
- Turkey has previously used its NATO membership as a shield to stop threats from Russia. Remember Turkey shooting down a Russian fighter jet?
- Turkish President Recep Erdogan is a manipulative bad actor; a hostile dictator; and sympathetic to extremes within political Islam. Erdogan has openly showcased his friendship with the Muslim Brotherhood.
- Europe draws exclusive benefits from NATO defenses. Europe would not take back the ISIS fighters captured in Syria that were EU nationals.
- The ISIS prisoners we turn over to Turkey will be regarded less as prisoners, and more likely considered heroes by Erdogan’s govt. Remember, Erdogan gave the Muslim Brotherhood’s leadership safe harbor in Turkey after they were kicked out of Qatar.
- Unfortunately, it is likely Erdogan will attack the Kurdish forces in Northern Syria.
- The Kurds are U.S. allies; and this will be the point of contention for the neocons.
- Turkey will invade NE Syria, but -depending on current strength- Turkey runs the risk of a counter-attack by the Syrian Army, and potentially Russia.
With the European nations, NATO allies, refusing to take their ISIS fighters back as prisoners, President Trump has made a deal with Erdogan to take them.
In the announcement President Trump has made it clear that any action by Turkey into Syria is unilateral; there will be no assistance by the U.S. on any aspect; including if Turkey is counter-attacked by Russia/Syria or organized Kurdish forces.
Essentially, Trump is leaving Erdogan naked to a myriad of his enemies if Erdogan does cross the border. The U.S. part of the NATO shield is removed. The Europeans will likely not evoke the NATO defense treaty without the U.S. Heck, the EU is essentially spineless without the power of the U.S. military.
President Trump is calling out the duplicity of the entire situation by calling all of their bluffs. President Trump is calling-out: NATO, weak EU ‘allies’ and Turkey.
In essence, this White House announcement is a major Gordian knot being cut.
It is unlikely President Erdogan expected to have this framework made so public. This rather loud declaration by President Trump seems strategic in that it could make duplicitous Erdogan think twice about the actual military invasion itself.
However, Erdogan is also a rabid ideologue and he wants to recreate the Ottoman empire… so he’ll likely go ahead regardless of cost.
Down the road…. instead of those ISIS prisoners being held in European jails; and considering the sympathetic Turkish handlers; those ISIS fighters will eventually make their way home without anyone knowing. However, the EU has created that issue by refusing to step-up and take ownership.
That same weak European mindset could likely be facing another challenge surrounding what to do about NATO if Turkey loses this gamble. However, again, another issue created by Europe.
FUBAR.
…But we’re out!
Not such a happy day for the Kurds.
I totally agree that that faster the US exits the better and leave the ISIS scum to the mercies of the Turks. But the Kurds?
The Turks are not invading to get rid of Trump’s prisoners problem, they are invading to finish off what they see as a Kurdish threat. The Kurds did a lot of heavy lifting in defeating ISIS but, once again, they are being sacrificed to what? The quaint idea that Turkey is to be trusted.
Were I the Kurds I would withdraw, post-haste, to the enclave they have carved out in Iraq and curse America and Trump for their betrayal. This is ugly.
The Kurds are in the same position as Hong Kongers….
Sundance, forgive me for being thick but I simply don’t understand how we can justify leaving the Kurds out in harm’s way when they are our allies and were instrumental in our fight against ISIS. Isn’t being an ally of ours binding?
Frankly, they should never have been subsumed by Syria (who hates them) to begin with but should have been a separate nation.
Kurds will go to Germany. too.
It’s a twofer
Erdogan supported the Isis scum!
Turkey were shipping truck loads of lethal kit over the border to their Islamist buddies dressed in black.
Remember the female journalist that exposed them?
She died a few days later in a “car accident” I think.
Or was she the one that was about to board a plane out of the country but then decided to hang herself in the ladies toilets instead?
It’s hard to keep up with all the BS that goes on in politics/crime. especially in the near east.
Never trust Turkey, ever!
Erdogan threatened the whole EU with a muslim invasion if he didn’t get his way about something, he even said to Germany that he has enough muslim men in the country to take it over!!!
The man is a psychopath.
“…Remember the female journalist that exposed them?
She died a few days later in a “car accident” I think.
Or was she the one that was about to board a plane out of the country but then decided to hang herself in the ladies toilets instead?
It’s hard to keep up with all the BS that goes on in politics/crime. especially in the near east…”
Link reference please to whatever you remember.
He appears to have a Muhammad complex.
Well done Mr President, Turkey, under Erdogan, is like a rabid dog Erdogan needs taking down, ASAP. And, By the by, I’m an Aussie.
Bless the President for exposing Erdogan’s plan and for explicitly stating the USA will not participate with Turkey under any circumstances.
NATO and the EU are on their own in dealing with potentialities.
The EU will issue a harsh “stop that” and then when that doesn’t work they will issue another “stop that.” When that doesn’t work they will put together a committee to determine if harsher words should be used. That will eat up a good year.
“That same weak European mindset could likely be facing another challenge surrounding what to do about NATO if Turkey loses this gamble. However, again, another issue created by Europe.”
Yep.
AfD. Knock Knock, Anybody home? Campaign material incoming. Don’t F it up.
From 2016: 130.000 Flüchtlinge nicht mehr auffindbar (139,000 refugees can’t be located)
https://www.focus.de/politik/deutschland/mehr-als-130-000-menschen-mehr-als-jeder-zehnte-registrierte-fluechtling-ist-nicht-mehr-aufzufinden_id_5315178.html
I’ve seen more articles recently by retired German IC guys sounding the alarm. They don’t know where the terrorists are.
We’re now watching live and in color as POTUS places that proverbial straw on the camel’s back.
My first thought is 1970s Europe seeing terrorists blowing things up. But on a much larger scale.
… but, but, but I though Putin and Erdogan were friends after kissing and making up after the Russian Su24 fighter bomber was accidentally shot down in 2015. Even the S-400 sale went through.
Glad we don’t have to track and figure out all the players now. Let them stab each other.
Actions like these in those regions have me reaching for the Bible.
It won’t be understood by all yet, but this the beginning of the end of NATO. How quickly the treaty org is destroyed is now entirely dependent on the Russians and how badly they want it destroyed, and how many killed they are willing to accept. If they don’t mind killing hundreds of thousands or more, NATO can be over when the first Turk crosses the border.
Militäreinmarsch der Türkei (Military invasion By Turkey)
US-Truppen verlassen Nordsyrien (US Troops Leaving Northern Syria)
https://www.tagesschau.de (German TV Channel )
Mainstream in D already, baby. Quick scan of article looks like they got it from Sundance’s post. Chapeau Sundance.
Looks like we’re on, guise. Buckle up.
This announcement is to inform the the world that US involvement in NATO is winding down.
The US will no longer police the world. Good luck taking on that burden EU…
ONCE AGAIN… we let the Kurds get thrown to the wolves.
This really pisses me off… this will piss of a lot of U.S. forces who have worked with the Kurds.
Really… I can not believe we are screwing the Kurds once again, by washing our hands of it all. Turkey sure as hell is no ally of ours.
As SD said, Kurd’s are like the Hong Kongers. In no mans land yet want their own sovereignty. Unfortunately for both, greater powers rule over both of them. And it’s not USA.
I agree, Admiral. We should not abandon the Kurds.
However, if Russia is going to help the Kurds (and we stay out of it), then they should be ok.
See Mark Twain on Turkey and Russia. And what he hoped Russia would do to them. How he wanted Russia to make it so you couldn’t find Turkey without a diving rod or a diving bell.
Chemical weapon usage in 3… 2… 1…
Trump is the anti-Neocon. He enjoys speaking truth to corrupt power. And he created an exit plan for the US while flushing the ISIS war prisoners from our system. Winning before it even starts! Merkel must be so frustrated that Trump has out-maneuvered her yet again.
I wonder what the MSM s going to do with all the Wag the Dog stories they paid to have written up. You know: Trump’s in trouble at home! He’s gonna Bomb Bomb Iran! He’s gonna start WW III!
So now look what he went and done; brings the troops home. Gotta love it.
Besides the others aspects of this issue I am proud that the President has refrained from using this “international crisis” as a distraction from his domestic issues as 99% of politicians would have to change the political narrative of the press. There will be many American military lives saved because he’s tough enough to take adversity without resorting to cheap political tricks.
The players are in place. Just needs to migrate southeast. The battle in the valley of Har Megiddo is not some Biblical myth.
> including if Turkey is counter-attacked by Russia
In real terms, Turkey just got kicked out of NATO.
Wouldn’t executing the ISIS prisoners be preferable?
How they hate a Christian in Damascus! – and pretty much all over Turkeydom as well. And how they will pay for it when Russia turns her guns upon them again! It is soothing to the heart to abuse England and France for interposing to save the Ottoman Empire from the destruction it has so richly deserved for a thousand years. It hurts my vanity to see these pagans refuse to eat of food that has been cooked for us; or to eat from a dish we have eaten from; or to drink from a goatskin which we have polluted with our Christian lips, except by filtering the water through a rag which they put over the mouth of it or through a sponge! I never disliked a Chinaman as I do these degraded Turks and Arabs, and when Russia is ready to war with them again, I hope England and France will not find it good breeding nor good judgment to interfere.
– Mark Twain
Everyone should have followed Twain’s advice.
The hits just keep on coming. From Zerohedge:
German Carmakers Warn Of “Seismic, Devastating” No Deal Consequences
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/german-carmakers-warn-seismic-devastating-no-deal-consequences#comment_stream
Next Golden Oldie? I’m going to BOLO stories tying in Ukraine corruption, gas line machinations, and Nordstream2 involving all the marquee ‘playas’. iran deal? What was all that cash for?
“She was warned”.
How can genocidal Hitler 2.0 (Erdogen) remain in NATO ???
Fox News is curiously reporting ‘President Trump is giving the OK to Turkey to invade Syria.
Considering the statement by the White House – how the hell did Fox producers conclude he’s giving them the all clear to do so? Narrative engineers are working overtime.
There are doubts the Turkish military could pull off an invasion. They have not been particularly successful in the region so far. Erdogan was relying on the unspoken threat and assistance of the US. Trump called his bluff. If Erdogan goes through with the invasion, it’ll likely be a disaster for the Turks and hasten his departure from politics.
I would disagree, Turkey has a powerful military.
The US has no legal basis to even be in Syria. PDJT was right when he wanted to remove troops.
