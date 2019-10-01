Pelosi’s Impeachment by Innuendo Continues – Ukraine Narrative is The Vehicle…

In the same way the 2016-2019 Trump-Russia Collusion Conspiracy was a vehicle; a tool toward the end goal of an “obstruction” impeachment; so too is the 2019 Trump-Ukraine narrative a vehicle; a means to an end: “corruption of office”, impeachment

Both Trump-Russia (obstruction) and Trump-Ukraine (corruption) have similar footprints because they both held the same end-goal purpose, impeachment. [BACKGROUND]

Trump was framed for stealing a horse; Trump was subsequently accused of trying too hard to avoid hanging for it. Mueller eventually conceded that Trump didn’t steal the horse; however, by then the focus was on his efforts to avoid hanging. Eventually Mueller testified; it surfaced there was never a horse to begin with… Impeachment was stalled.

We would be well served to avoid focusing on the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, and subsequent anonymous whistle-blower complaint narrative, to understand their objective.

The background facts are not the priority for those who are constructing the impeachment articles. Like the Russian horse, the Ukraine horse never existed. Pelosi’s political committee needs center around exploiting a manufactured corruption narrative.

We see this today in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman Engel, and the demands upon Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Last Friday afternoon, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, issued a subpoena demanding a slew of Ukraine-related documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by Oct. 4th. The committees also scheduled depositions with five State Department officials between Oct. 2 and Oct. 10.

“The subpoenas are part of a two-pronged strategy by Democrats. Get the information to help tailor the articles of impeachment, or convert a refusal to comply into an impeachment article itself.” (more)

Secretary Pompeo responds saying requested deposition dates “are not feasible;” and asserts Democrats’ request “can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly” State Dept. officials:

Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

The primary objective of Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Eliot Engel is not the material within the anonymous CIA ‘whistle-blower’ complaint. The priority is the use of the complaint as a vehicle. The complaint was fabricated to deliver an outcome in the same way the Steele Dossier was fabricated to deliver an outcome.

Back in 2018 when everything was being planned by the primary legal minds driving the impeachment effort, the Lawfare group; they did not anticipate the need for a second narrative. [Roadmap #1 and Roadmap #2] Trump-Ukraine became necessary because the Trump-Russia ‘obstruction’ construct did not generate the needed public support.

The far-left Lawfare Alliance assembles the legal approach. Pelosi’s congressional team assembles the political weaponization of the legal approach. Together both groups then map out the timing and sequencing. Then corrupt government officials aligned in common purpose (remove Trump) start constructing the illusion needed for both legal and political use. Often we call this Deep State without looking at the component parts.

In 2016 through the Mueller Report those corrupt officials included DOJ, FBI and the special counsel during Trump-Russia. For the 2019 Trump-Ukraine version, the embeds in the Intelligence Community (CIA) have literally constructed the ‘anonymous complaint’ approach.

Because the evidence needed for the Trump-Ukraine effort was hastily assembled by IC “managers”, there is a sense of urgency upon Pelosi, Schiff, Cummings and Engel to exploit its usefulness quickly; they simply cannot let another manufactured horse theft evaporate. Time is off the essence.

The House Rules that Pelosi changed in 2018 were designed to exploit the Trump-Russia impeachment via obstruction goal. Those same changed rules are now being used in the Trump-Ukraine effort. The committees need to gather impeachment evidence without the pesky interference by House republicans. This was always the purpose for changing the rules.

In 2018 we noted the significant House rule changes constructed by Nancy Pelosi for the 116th congress seemed specifically geared toward impeachment. {Go Deep} With the framework of the current effort, those rules are now being used to subvert historic processes and construct the articles of impeachment.

A formal vote to initiate an “impeachment inquiry” is not technically required; however, there has always been a full house vote until now. The reason not to have a House vote is simple: if the formal process was followed the minority (republicans) would have enforceable rights within it.

Without a vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry, the articles of impeachment can be drawn up in committee without any participation by the minority; and without any input from the executive branch. This was always the plan visible in Pelosi’s House rules.

Thankfully key Republican leadership have now realized Pelosi’s decree of an “Official Impeachment Inquiry” is a feature, not a political flaw. They are beginning to push-back, at least call-out publicly, their lack of input around the rushed committee investigations.

If republicans keep hammering their exclusion points during this two-week recess, Pelosi will not alter what is happening behind the scenes, but she will likely modify the sequencing.

Once the committees’ have assembled their evidence, assuming the public becomes aware of the partisan construct, Pelosi will likely initiate the full House vote to proceed with the assembly of articles of impeachment. However, the committees’ will have already done the investigative work without republican involvement, so the full House vote will essentially be a moot point.

You are detained and questioned extensively. You answer all the questions. At the conclusion of your inquisition you are read your rights. Your attorney shows up; questioning stops. A week later you are indicted and the material evidence against you is your statements. This is what Pelosi/Lawfare are constructing. It doesn’t matter that the trial judge will throw it out, what matters is the indictment.

This is why there is such a massive narrative push by Pelosi, committee leaders and their media allies right now… they need to assemble evidence while republicans remain locked out of the process and committee staff (hired Lawfare) construct the articles. The goal is impeachment. They achieve that goal via a majority House vote on any individual article.

The ‘Resistance‘ and ‘Deep State‘ facilitators (writ large) are all-in on this impeachment effort. Impeachment as an offense is their best defense to anything being investigated by U.S. Attorney John Durham, Attorney General Bill Barr and DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz. This entire group is also racing the clock.

Impeachment from the House gives them a ‘promises kept’ message (base happy); weakens President Trump going in to 2020 (candidates happy); and essentially stalls any Trump policy advancement (Wall Street/Globalists/China happy). The Senate outcome is less relevant, but the optics of a senate trial also benefit all resistance groups.

Additionally, they need the indictment, aka ‘impeachment‘, to construct a retaliation narrative that protects them -all of them- from any downstream consequences of Barr, Durham or, to a lesser extent, Horowitz.

The ‘whistle-blower’ complaint is only a vehicle; a president can be technically impeached by hearsay, innuendo and anonymous complaints – it is simply a House vote. However, a president cannot be removed (Senate) under that impeachment case construct.

The primary goal is only impeachment from the House.

Their secondary hope is that outcome assists the 2020 removal from office.

Democrats are keen optical strategists and narrative engineers; and as you know they coordinate all endeavors with their media allies. The narrative assembly and usefulness by media to drive a tactical national political message will hit heavily in this mid/late October time-frame. This will allow the executive suites (media) to capture/stir-up maximum public interest and make the most money therein.

There will likely be more articles other than just “obstruction of justice” (Muh Rusia) and “corruption of office” (Muh Ukraine), but those two are easily visible. Emoluments may also play a role.

The articles of impeachment will then be voted out of each committee; and after a significant dramatic pause for maximum political value, Speaker Pelosi will present days of House debate on them.

The media will construct television sets to broadcast the house impeachment debates, and the Democrat candidates will use this time to spotlight their angelic policies and anti-corruption agenda. Big Dollar Democrats will bring in their activist groups from around the nation to celebrate the impeachment of President Trump.

Then, once Pelosi is certain the maximum political benefit has been achieved, she will announce the date for the Full House Vote on Articles of Impeachment. We can be certain the date will be filled with maximum drama and made-for-tv effect complete with Speaker Pelosi bringing back the big gavel for a grand presentation and a full house vote.

What Mitch McConnell does in the senate is, for all intents and purposes, irrelevant.

