He Continues – Rudy Giuliani Wrecks ABC’s Narrative Engineer George Stephanopoulos…

Remember, in the deep & factional political weeds George Stephanopoulos is ‘team Cinton’. Team Obama are exposed in the Biden-Ukraine pay-to-play scandal. The aspect that exposes Team Clinton is the FBI false construct of the vast Russian conspiracy with Crowdstrike, DNC server hacking and the Ukraine dirt-digging participation for 2016.
As a result, Stephanopoulos is more concerned with defending Team Clinton (DNC hack via Crowstrike) than defending Team Obama (Joe Biden selling influence).
Giuliani knows the factional nuance; and as a result he immediately side-steps the part of the Ukraine narrative that Stephanopoulos is prepared to defend (Clinton). Instead, Giuliani goes to the part of the Ukraine narrative that surrounds Team Obama (via Biden), where Stephanopoulos is less invested. Smart move.
Rudy Giuliani, having avoided the Clinton trap, then rips the legs out from under the Biden-Ukraine defense and beats Stephanopoulos over the head with the truth hammer.
Following these interviews today, Team Biden (aka Team Obama) recognize that Rudy Giuliani has the facts to expose their corruption and begin demanding that media executives stop allowing Giuliani to tell the truth.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign made an extraordinary request to executives of top news channels on Sunday, asking them to no longer book Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on their programs.
[…] “We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation,” the letter from top aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield reads.
“We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative. (read more)
What public office does Pro Quo Joe hold?
Oh…, My heart is beating….. pounding with elation !
Demands be damne d.
~Biden, (and his gang) ~> Kindly pound sand.
Ru dy Ru dy Ru dy Ru dy Ru dy Ru dy Ru dy!
My favorite bit:
Guliani: (Quoting unnamed Ukranians) “we have shocking evidence that the collusion that they claim that happened in Russia, that didn’t happen, did happen in Ukraine and it happened with Hillary Clinton. George Soros was behind it. George Soro’s company was funding it.”
Stephanoplous: (in condescending voice) “Now, you accept now that that’s not true.”
Guliani: “I accept that it IS true. I can prove it. there are affidavits to prove that they were colluding the Ukranians.”
Joe – Please explain under oath the lies you say Giuliani told.
George looks like the little boy that get caught with his hand in the cookie jar and mommie says “What are you doing? and Georgie says “Nothin” The civil cases are going to make DJT a lot of money.
Trump never gets removed from office and he gets re elected in a landslide!
George: have you asked the Chinese authorities to investigate?
Rudy: Are you serious? They’re as corrupt and unreliable as Wray’s FBI. Besides, they’re too busy spending all that money Bill & Hil gave them in exchange for our military secrets they sold on the way out the door.
But who knows George, maybe the Chinese will cough up Hil’s missing emails in exchange for P Trump not driving a stake thru their heart, and we can clean even more corruption on behalf of the American people.
Rudy’s like a fine wine, he aged and mellowed from the earlier earlier interview w/Maria.
He named names and stayed on point. I bet Alexandria Chalupa is about to poopah her pants. I don’t know that she was entangled in the Biden play-for-pay scheme, but she’s dead center in the Manafort case, as well as filtering dirt back to the DNC, media and State Dept on both Manafort and Trump.
Alas, if only Trump had a Rudy, Joe DiGenova or Sidney Powell heading up DOJ/FBI, these people would be on trial by now and P Trump could’ve had USMCA in the rearview and a laser focused bead on China.
That’s not how he formulated it. Let’s not make Schiff! He didn’t name Wray and clearly used nuance about the timing as in “earlier contacts to the FBI” which could very well be about 2016.
Of course he didn’t name Wray outright. He wouldn’t that with any current members of Trump’s Admin.
He DID however name several Ukrainians. Maybe go back and listen…then reread my original comment.
Agree Maria hit him hard as a ‘practice’. My goodness was she out of character. God Bless her if she knew it and continued to prep Rudy. At one point he did what we prepare witnesses to do in a hostile court room. Endure getting yelled at and then sit back, in meerkat stance and listen. A man of his history and own power had the humility to ‘practice’. A.Beautiful.Thing.
IF MB was not helping and under marching orders. Disappointing. She’d been awesome until her new contract.
Maria got lost in political strategy. Rudy was talking law and order.
The new talking point from the Trump team is that justice must be applied equally or it is not justice. Very smart. That will resonate with the masses.
Its a leak investigation – Rudy said CHECK the date of his text message with KURT (it is prior to the call between ukraine and the President; 19 versus 25; hence the whistleblower was not aware Guiliani was already asked by the STATE do assist)
I don’t think it serves a journalistic purpose to be always be a lap dog.
That’s for MSM political hacks who are in the bag for the dems.
I appreciate and recognize an honest truth seeking interviewer. She didn’t ask gotcha q’s, but did play devils advocate in that she didn’t pretend this line of questioning wasn’t the narrative on every other network, including her own.
She challenged him, which illicit a response and wrapped it up.
Willburine was great too!
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6090400908001/#sp=show-clips
Wilbur Ross: “Nobody has ever explained why any oil company in its right mind would give a totally unqualified American who doesn’t know Ukraine, who doesn’t know Ukrainian, doesn’t know diddly squat about the oil industry, why you’re giving him 50,000 a month”
Same fake media refrain, “it’s been debunked”.
Exactly. Tired old Cankles routine. Who debunked it? When? Kind of like “settled” science refrain the Left uses for climate change.
I fear that my president has opened a can of worms that can’t won’t and will never be explained to the American people at large. I want the corrupt elements of this country to be known as well as anyone. This call to the Ukraine president my be a bridge too far. I thought Trump was on a real upswing and pulling away from the Dems. I hope this doesn’t backfire.
I almost never reply directly but since you made a straight foreward observation I will. This was never about GEOTUS Trump but only about biden. We all know about biden but NO ONE else including my wife who watches news 24/7 knew anything. This brought Biden into the open and is the start to bring the Deep State down. This is so shocking to everyone that every step going forward will get easier. This had to be done to start the PAIN
I agree – it appears the public needed a pre-view (Trailer) to get them aclimated to the coming events. Reality TV techniques.
Start the pain? It sounds as if you personalize it. We all better hope Trump is supported on the back end by more than Guilliani. Sometimes it’s better to take the wind at your back than to turn into it.
Be of steel nerve man. You worry way too much not to call it pearl clutching.
Trump’s got this.
Lol. Trump is not omnipotent. These are powerful forces. The election is what matters most. You should be concerned about that.
Your words indicate you’ve no principles whatsoever. You will overlook corruption to advance political purpose.
Thank goodness Our President has principles, as does his attorney, America’s Mayor Rudy Guiliani.
Perhaps you might care to reconsider your words, your principles, and your morals.
Regards
You speculate and color me unfairly. I do believe in choosing ones battles wisely. This President must be re elected. I don’t need an apology but just think about what you accused me of.
The American people at large are much more aware of the problem than you perceive and will back Trump to the end. Unless he betrays us, in which case we’ll discard him in favor of a more suitable person, but I wouldn’t give one in a thousand odds of that.
Is Rudi the one man wrecking crew????
He was today. 😂
He was today. 😂
“Giuliani is not a public official, and holds no public office that would entitle him to opine on the nation’s airwaves.” (Biden Campaign).
Free Speech is just fine with the Commie Left if it is speech they agree with.
Biden holds no public office. Neither he, his son, nor anyone else is exempt from investigation of wrong-doing.
Biden and Rudy both formerly held public office. Neither does now.
Okay, shut down Biden if you really must.
Biden sold his office and used his son as the bagman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then cnn had on DeNero to spew “f&&ck ‘em, f&&ck Fox.”
Maybe some foreign national (Carlos Slim) — who owns a newspaper —had a report written . . .
December 2013 – Vice President Joe Biden travels to Beijing, Hunter Biden accompanied the vice president on board Air Force Two. 10 days later in a first-of-its-kind arrangement for the recently formed Shanghai Free-Trade Zone, Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca secured a $1 billion investment from the state-owned bank of China and Hunter Biden was placed on the Board of Directors of the new Chinese entity, Bohai Harvest RST
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/21/nyt-confirms-hunter-biden-bank-of-china-deal-leaves-out-key-details/
Hunter Biden, Bohai board
https://web.archive.org/web/20151116003212/http://www.bhrpe.com/_d276566053.htm
Note also fellow board members Devon Archer and James Bulger, linked in page footer
Here is the Bohai page in English
https://web.archive.org/web/20141004023709/http://en.bhrpe.com/_d276561124.htm
Stephanopoulos claims it is a debunked conspiracy theory, yet the facts say otherwise.
George Stupidiopouls is just a shill for Hillary Clinton and the Democrat party. I would guess that lots of illicit money had graced his bank account. He needs to be investigated. Patriot one
I stopped watching “This Week With David Brinkley” when it became “This is weak with george stepontopofthis”.
I haven’t missed a THING.
Wasn’t Anita Dunn the dunce who hung the Mao Zedong bauble on the White House Christmas tree?
She gets her inspiration from mass killers of an unimaginable scale. That’s why sotero hired her, I guess.
REVEALED: Deep State Intel Community and Congress Colluded – Whistleblower Documents ALSO ALTERED by CRS — Likely Illegal Act – 29 Sep 2019
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/revealed-deep-state-intel-community-and-congress-colluded-whistleblower-documents-also-altered-by-crs-to-fit-partisan-cia-accuser-of-trump/
The Deep State Intel Community and Democrats in the House of Representatives are pushing through a whistleblower complaint that likely IS NOT LEGAL under the law. They are attempting to cover up this fact with their recent actions under the guise of darkness.
President Trump should ask the courts to step in and end it.
An individual by the handle of Matt Beebe released a series of tweets on Saturday that unveil the seediness of the Deep State coup. Of course, the recent whistleblower incident with President Trump is a sham. But it may also be illegal.
The tweets are somewhat difficult to understand so here’s a summary of what Beebe is saying:
** The Deep State changed the requirements for filling out the whistleblower form and in August allowed whistleblowers to use ‘hearsay’ when filing a complaint. At this same time the whistleblower filled out the form slandering President Trump using hearsay. (1-6)
** The Deep State Intel community only updated their online site regarding whistleblower protections four days ago to reflect the recent changes before the recent complaint was released. This was done in spite of zero legislative action on the related regulations. The term ‘urgent concern’ is now used 10 times in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) manual and was only used 2 times in the prior publication. (7- 10)
** The CRS also recently added wording for addressing disagreements between the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG). (11-12)
** The CRS cites the regulations for the ICIG chapter and verse for all but 3 paragraphs in the footnotes to the CRS manual (See section 3.A.ii) which discuss the ICIG’s authority to report directly to Congress. The CRS omits a key clause in the law related to the types of people that the ICIG can investigate. It is related to only current or former employees of the intelligence community. (13-16)
** This is the key. The law does not require that a whistleblower complaint of President Donald Trump be provided to Congress – as a matter of fact, only whistleblower complaints of current or former Intel community employees are to be reviewed by the ICIG and only these investigations have a requirement to be forwarded to Congress.
** The CRS then added an editorial note that is highly debatable but comes across as fact. It states that who makes the call on whether something is an ‘urgent concern’ is unknown. This implies that Congress can make this call but the statute indicates that this is a decision to be made within the Intel community. (17-18)
I See Haskell and Wray all over this. I hope their resume’s are being updated.
After watching this, all I can say is that Barr & Co. damn well better have this information by now…not necessarily to go after the Biden Crime Family, but to add to the context of the origins of the failed Russian collusion coup.
Bahgdad Bob told more truth then the MSM?
Sunlight is HOT today, right Joe?
You can believe John Durham is all over this. I think we are going to find out he is as relentless and savvy as Vincent Bugliosi. Just the look on his face in his pictures is enough for me to know I wouldn’t want him after me.
Ask the two FBI agents Durham put in prison in the Whitey Bolger case if they don’t think so.
God Bless You, Rudy
Note the similarity between the current talking point and the Russia hoax talking point:
Current: The whole US and international community thought that prosecutor was corrupt.
RussiaHoax: 17 Intelligence agencies say that Russia interfered in our elections.
Always pointing to the Deep State “conclusions”. Rinse and repeat.
That interview was Epic. Pray for our country and for our President.
Asking a favor here. Please follow Rudy and RT what he is putting out. If you have an Instagram account, he apparently is posting there too. Social media and person to person is how he will need to spread his message farther. And remember: If justice is not applied equally, there is no justice.
Obviously, with all the pushback from politicos, both Democrat and Republican, to the Joe Biden discussion, I believe it is reasonable to assume Joe Biden is very worried and has made it clear that he has some things on some people-other people “in the club” as Rudy puts it. Which means to me that the upcoming scenario is quickly reaching critical mass: Here’s my theory as to what will happen:
Step 1: Tom Cotton says Hunter has been evading service of process in his paternity suit. Someone will have to find him to serve that and it may be necessary to detain him.
Step 2. While detained for avoiding service for the paternity matter, Hunter Biden is indicted for whatever illegality is involved in promising that he could use his political connections to get an investigation into a company ended. What is that? Bribery, Extortion? Fraud against the Government? It’s something.
Step 3. Pre-trial detention, pending trial. A major hammer in the hands of a prosecutor, but you have to have evidence that the defendant is a flight risk. HIs avoidance of service of process in Arkansas is evidence that he is a flight risk. So are hIs passport and international connections.
Step 4. Pre-trial detention is a horrible situation; especially to someone like Hunter Biden that is probably still addicted to crack; or some legal substitute for it. Or something else. We saw what pre-trial detention made Epstein do. Hunter is still young. He’s flaky. He’ll talk. He’ll name names, it will be the ugliest thing you ever saw. Or most beautiful, which ever way you want to look at it. But first, they have to find him and bring him in. Seems like I saw PDJT visiting with Sheriffs from all across the national the other day who can help with that. Maybe they can help with that.
Poor Stephy. Once again he finds himself unarmed in a battle of wits.
Look I don’t know for certain but were I a betting man … Mr. Biden is soon to find out it’s a little to hot in kitchen for his taste and he’ll be headed down the road.
