Here Comes the SSCI – Senators Burr and Warner Now Advance Whistleblower Narrative….

There has been so much we have documented about the corrupt intents of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), that it doesn’t take a deep-weeds political follower to see where this is going.

SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner now inject the Senate into the process of advancing Adam Schiff’s Ukrainian “whistleblower” narrative. In a letter today Burr and Warner write to the attorney representing the “whistleblower”:

(Document Link)

As with the Trump-Russia investigation, Warner and Burr now insert themselves into position in order to advance the Trump-Ukraine investigation.

The SSCI is corrupt to the core. This committee is where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe was caught leaking the Carter Page FISA application; almost certainly leaked on behalf of –and with the full authorization of– the committee leadership. [Go Deep]

This is the same SSCI who derailed the nomination of John Ratcliffe for DNI. This is the same SSCI who “worked closely” with Robert Mueller.

Who was tipped-off and writes the first article about the SSCI letter?…. The same journalist who was working with Christopher Steele to advance the original narrative for the Dossier; the same journalist who received leaked information from James Clapper about the content of the dossier, Michael Isikoff.

[Michael Isikoff] Even as the House is ramping up its investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, the Senate Intelligence Committee has opened its own inquiry and is seeking a quick interview with the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint with the intelligence community’s inspector general, according to a letter obtained by Yahoo News. A letter seeking to question the still-anonymous whistleblower was sent Tuesday to Andrew Bakaj, the lawyer who represents the official. It was signed by committee chair Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — signifying that the panel is pursuing the politically explosive issue on a bipartisan basis. “In order to ascertain the appropriate path forward for your client while protecting your client’s privacy, we are writing to request that you make your client available for a closed bipartisan interview with Committee counsel no later than Friday, September 27, 2019, in a mutually agreeable secure location,” the letter reads. (read more)

