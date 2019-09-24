Here Comes the SSCI – Senators Burr and Warner Now Advance Whistleblower Narrative….

There has been so much we have documented about the corrupt intents of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), that it doesn’t take a deep-weeds political follower to see where this is going.
SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner now inject the Senate into the process of advancing Adam Schiff’s Ukrainian “whistleblower” narrative. In a letter today Burr and Warner write to the attorney representing the “whistleblower”:
As with the Trump-Russia investigation, Warner and Burr now insert themselves into position in order to advance the Trump-Ukraine investigation.
The SSCI is corrupt to the core. This committee is where SSCI Security Director James Wolfe was caught leaking the Carter Page FISA application; almost certainly leaked on behalf of –and with the full authorization of– the committee leadership. [Go Deep]
This is the same SSCI who derailed the nomination of John Ratcliffe for DNI. This is the same SSCI who “worked closely” with Robert Mueller.
Who was tipped-off and writes the first article about the SSCI letter?…. The same journalist who was working with Christopher Steele to advance the original narrative for the Dossier; the same journalist who received leaked information from James Clapper about the content of the dossier, Michael Isikoff.
[Michael Isikoff] Even as the House is ramping up its investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, the Senate Intelligence Committee has opened its own inquiry and is seeking a quick interview with the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint with the intelligence community’s inspector general, according to a letter obtained by Yahoo News.
A letter seeking to question the still-anonymous whistleblower was sent Tuesday to Andrew Bakaj, the lawyer who represents the official. It was signed by committee chair Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — signifying that the panel is pursuing the politically explosive issue on a bipartisan basis.
“In order to ascertain the appropriate path forward for your client while protecting your client’s privacy, we are writing to request that you make your client available for a closed bipartisan interview with Committee counsel no later than Friday, September 27, 2019, in a mutually agreeable secure location,” the letter reads. (read more)
Does anyone trust a closed door committee meeting for anyone in D.C.?
But wait, there is more.
It is truly incredible that the Republicans in the Senate do not care about your country.
My goodness the rot PDJT has exposed is somewhat unnerving.
Your second amendment has seldom looked more precious.
So what is now being stated is that an American President cannot have a private conversation with another head of State.
Yikes…
God bless PDJT
LIKE on all counts Dekester!
This, as with every other attempt to sandbag a duly elected president, is ONLY possible because we have a rotten to the core and corrupt msm.
An ethical msm would report facts, all the facts, to include the partisan (as opposed to objective) nature of every attempt to take down PT. It would also make appropriate note of the highly partisan and completely consistent ideology of the accusers.
When all the facts are reported and the citizens can evaluate both sides of the story, sleaze bag politicians and partisan bureaucrats are less likely to make outrageous accusations. In fact they tend to hunker down and avoid the spotlight lest they be called out by national news organizations.
But then, we no longer have “news” organizations in this country.
Does the whistleblower want to remain anonymous or not? We will know by the response to this letter.
If Trump has to release the call transcript, then the whistle blower has to be identified. Fair is fair.
Whistler probably already has a book deal and a $2 million advance.
And this is why the corrupt uniparty could not have an honest man like Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence.
Just saw Schumer demand full release of the complaint. Trump has already decided to release the transcripts unredacted. But Schumer says that is “insuffiecient”. So the complaint, filed by someone with no first hand knowledge is more important that the transcripts of the conversation that led to the complaint in the first place? Wow!
It apparently passed unanimously.
They sure act fast when it comes to Trump. Still waiting on these gutless, useless weasels to look into ANYTHING the corrupt Obama administration has done.
I am still waiting for someone to investigate Hillary Clinton.
Speaks volumes, no? I personally don’t wish ill will on anyone, but this crap? Oh how Karma is needed in this “Den of Iniquity!”
The conspirators probably were counting on the Mueller Report never being released to the public – thus fully exposing to impartial scrutiny the pure garbage that it actually contained, and neatly negating their attempt to offer “tantalizing press releases.”
Now, in like manner, President Trump “calmly, ‘punks'” his latest set of enemies by simply disclosing the full and actual text of what was actually said. The ever-obliging but also ever-stupid MSM made a headline story out of every bit of Joe Biden & Company’s flagrant lawlessness: Trump didn’t have to even lift a finger. Now, we will soon hear quite candidly from both the President and the Ukranians – directly(!) – about their reaction to what these people did to their country.
Just as Donald Trump had the good graces to warn them in advance, “they just stepped on the rake.”
And if Nancy Pelosi was actually stupid enough to “play the Actual Impeachment Card™” in response to this, Donald Trump has just “punked” this entire matter, as well. And he never left New York …
“If voting made any difference they wouldn’t let us do it.”
― Mark Twain
It’s going to take much more than an election to rid ourselves of these corrupt politicians.
We stopped Hillary. Do not forget that.
Yes we did Daniel.
And in stopping Hilary we stopped the whole Washington DC Uniparty Swamp Deep State.
We did that and we will do it again and they know this.
President Donald J Trump knows this and that is why he gave the speech that he did at the UN today.
He is now putting the whole wide world on notice.
The globalist communist party is over.
This impeachment/whistleblower fuss is them fighting to the death and trying to inflict as much damage as possible while they go down, but it is over.
Cheers Colorado,
I agree, only God knows how it will end.
But the pretence of your two party system is over..
God bless PDJT
Praying here in Canada for President Donald J. Trump. Lord in Your Holy, Precious Name Bless PDJT.
Burr does everything his boyfriend Warner tells him. Pathetic doesn’t begin to describe that eunuch
Hard to believe that N. Carolinians keep electing that charmin!
What are their choices? That’s the problem – how often do the 2 parties grant a chance to make a real choice?
Well 2016 was the last time they’ll get that luxury.
He isn’t running again.
“Eunuch”? How about Boy Toy? 😉
Bet Burr has cocktails with Kuck Kristol.
McConnell keeps him there for a reason.
House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that the whistleblower who filed a mysterious complaint, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, would like to speak to the committee.
The whistleblower has requested guidance from acting DNI Joseph Maguire on how to do so, Schiff said.
“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted.
“We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” he added.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/24/politics/schiff-whistleblower/index.html
Represented by same bunch that assisted Christine Blasey Ford?
The whistleblower has requested guidance from acting DNI Joseph Maguire on how to do so,
Here’s how
First give your name
Then give your oath
Then use your mouth.
Their function, obviously, is to gin up support for conviction in the Senate.
Where the hell is Lindsey Graham?!
Lindsey? He’s a “Never Trumper”, why call on that pinhead?
On his knees somewhere, and he ain’t praying.
Made me chuckle. Thanks, needed it.
Unless US Aid to Ukraine was officially conditioned on firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor, how could any US politician/bureaucrat unilaterally set conditions on aid? This either was or was not sanctioned official state business, & if it was, there has to be an official paper trail.
Oh more good news:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/justice-department-ends-investigation-tony-podesta-vin-weber-without-charges-n1058306
Shocker!
/S
Seriously, isn’t it about time to head up I-81 with my pitchfork?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You and Tim McVeigh. Better to talk to your friends and neighbors.
Correction chairman Warner and his lap dog Burr will be hunting Rangely rabbit Hahaha. Looney tune butt holes
Hey you 2 Pederi Warner and Burr just know Oleg Deripaska is laughing his ass off at you.
The whistleblower is represented by National Security Defense Attorney Mark Zaid & Andrew Bakaj. Bakaj is an attorney, a former CIA intelligence officer and founder of Compass Rose Legal Group. He also works with ‘Whistleblower Aid’. Bakaj worked as a staffer for both Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Washington Examiner reporting on ‘Whistleblower Aid….’
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/ukraine-whistleblowers-lawyers-work-for-group-that-offers-to-pay-officials-who-leak-against-trump
If true, that explains a lot.
A link: https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2019/09/24/nothing-to-see-here-lawyer-representing-the-whistleblower-has-a-pretty-interesting-stuff-on-his-resume/
So we have another Balsey-Ford.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but after 2022 or 2020 if President Trump is not reelected I will never vote for a Republican again. Let the country collapse sooner rather than later. And let those scummy uniparty Republicans stop getting rich in office. They can o home and live under the one-party rule they so gleefully ushered in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ll be living under “the one-party rule they so gleefully ushered in” too, Lulu. When a freeborn citizen just gives in, that’s sad, indeed.
Never give up
So true Lucille . History always repeats . The original “deplorable’s “ back in the day counted among their brethren the barbarian Germanics who according to Gibbons in “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire “ despised life when it was separated from freedom . The rest as they say is “history “.
Don’t tell us, tell all your representatives.
Yes, we know how you feel, but it might come down to having Drag Queen Story Time in your local library….or not.
The official term you seek is “Going Galt”.
This makes me more furious than Mumbles Pelosi!!! They are going to advance the faux whistle blower narrative because the phone call is a nothing burger!!! Since they have already tipped their hard that the phone call is only part of this Deep State whistle blowers lies!!!
At first I didn’t believe that Bolton would do this but now everybody is suspect!!!
I hope these corrupt bastards will get what’s coming to them one day!!!!
Question…Can the person who leaked president Trumps confidential conversation with the Ukranian president to the whistleblower be held accountable? Are these conversations considered confidential?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Short answer, yes. Criminal liability under at least 18USC§798.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But not if a reasonable prosecutor determines
they didn’t intend to or they weren’t intentionally grossly negligent.
The FBI refers to it as
“Pleading the Comey”
I assume that’s the reason that person is seeking the whistleblower status and protection.
But a simple reading of the actual whistleblower statute confirms that this does not apply. This person simply overheard two heads-of-state conversing with one another, in what is supposed to be a “top secret and therefore you-can-be-candid conversation,” and did not like what he heard … just because “He Hates President Trump.™”
And, as it now turns out, a certain departmental “IG” Hates Donald Trump Too.™
So, he makes an official report to House Committees Who Hate Donald Trump Even More.™
… who … uhhhh … now find themselves “clamoring to Impeach The President We Hate™” for the supposed crime of … uhhhh … “failing to properly protect a well-placed criminal and his equally-criminal son.”
Yes, the columnist was right: “by gawd, they have all just been ‘punked!'” 😀
Here is your pos senate reaking911
@Breaking911
·
16m
JUST IN: The Senate has voted via unanimous consent to call for the Trump administration to release the whistleblower complaint that allegedly involves Trump and Ukraine to the Senate Intel Committee –
@axios
Just ignore them. If Trump has a 53%? favorable rating, doesn’t that mean that the majority of the country are on to their ridiculous tricks? Never interrupt the enemy when he/she/her/him/them/they/theybie are in process of destroying themselves. LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Politicians don’t have to listen to the People. Look at the UK – even Conservative MPs are thwarting Brexit three years on. All the Dems need is 20 turncoat GOP senators. With those on the SSCI, they’ve already got 7. Add Romney and Sassehole and they’re getting close.
Perhaps they should invite the President of Ukraine for a speech. Or does he rate lower than a high school sophmore?
It’s time for McConnell to relieve Burr of his position on Senate Intel.
The people of Kentucky need to threaten McConnell that they will vote for the Democrat if he refuses to remove Burr.
It is also time to find younger, actual Conservative candidates to replace these corrupt, back-stabbing RINOS!!!
So we are going to lose the best and most wonderful President this country has ever had all because of a creep crooked ass like Joe Biden and his drugged up crooked son, Boy that’s rich
I hope all the Republicans who are standing with the Dems on this know that sooner or later they are all going to come up for election and look out buddies You will find out what real karma is all about.. Not going to be pretty
Please President Trump since they are saying the transcript does not matter any more then just tell them Ok fine I wont release it and please tell Romney and Chris Christy to shut the hell up
No one needs their crap today at all.. The dems do this every time and Piglosi is the biggest sham of a leader this country has ever had she is lower than the lowest of snakes and all the senators who are going along with this are just terrible.. every one knows they cant Trust the traitor Coryon that jerk is another snake
We can always count on Burr to cooperate with the coup cabal.
Dems will go all out, but they will fail with the whistleblower coup; they’ll fail just like they did in 2016 because they don’t have the heart of the people; and they will fail in 2020 because our Great Warrior President will also go all out and win one for the people.
John Solomon devastates Democrats on Ukraine
By Thomas Lifson – September 24, 2019
Writing in The Hill, John Solomon demonstrates that it is Democrats who first sought to intimidate Ukraine for their own political ends and who continue to do so.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/09/john_solomon_devastates_democrats_on_ukraine.html
How about they call the Ukranian witnesses for the call and for Joe Biden’s schemes? Wouldn’t that be a hoot if Pres. Trump’s team brought them to town to speak to the SSCI.
What the best site to donate DIRECTLY to the re-election of President Trump.
I won’t give a dime to the RNC.
Time to rally around our President from the grass roots!!
I hope this will turn out to be Pelosi’s final failure, a last negative hurrah.
Romans 8:30 and 31
And those He predestined, He also called; those He called, He also justified; those He justified, He also glorified. What then shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?
I often think of this verse when the powers that be unjustly accuse PDT.
Sundance… the goal is probably to get Trump’s head of nsa in a hearing and ask him if he had any conversations with potus regarding the whistleblower claim… another obstruction case. Thus the comments from Shumer that there is more to this than the phone call. First the call… then the disclosure of the hold of funding a week before the call… then comes the obstruction when Trump asked his nsa director wtf is going on. This thing has probably been in the works for months.
The IG’s report must be imminent. This is one big “squirre!” : Meme: “So who cares what Comey, Branna, Clapper, Strzk, et all did; Trump should be impeached!”
Exactly my thought on the matter. The IG FISA report is pending—release is expected in the next month or so. No leaks forthcoming, suggests unfavorable info for Deep State/Democrat interests. Therefore the best strategy the Democrats can devise is raising as much noise as possible. My hunch is this impeachment talk will peter out in a few weeks and the IG report will hit with full force anyway.
Of course, if any of them had done even the slightest “Google search” about the actual whistleblower statutes, they would immediately see that this official does not qualify. He is simply an official who illegally disclosed a high-level diplomatic conversation with a sovereign government … thereby affirming that “if the POTUS calls you, you’d better hang up the phone lest you become a headline.”
Obviously with the agreement of the corresponding party in Ukraine, President Trump now will exercise a very simple remedy: “to release the conversation itself, without redaction.” Given that both parties are probably eager to rid themselves permanently of the corruption and extortion that people like Joe & Hunter Biden shamelessly represent, they’re probably eager to remove all mystery as to what they actually said to one another.
And Tony Podesta gets off free today. The DOJ sux.
The frustration of all this…. man!!!
The Dems seem to be laboring under the delusion that:
1. A person having announced as a candidate for high office may not be criminally investigated, and
2. An otherwise legal order given by the President is illegal if it benefits him in any way.
I appreciate that most Democrat politicians do not literally believe these things, but they usually have a large following of Lofo constituents who literally do believe them, or are dull enough to be convinced of just about anything.
The Dems seem to be laboring under the delusion that:
1. A person having announced as a candidate for high office may not be criminally investigated, and
2. An otherwise legal order given by the President is illegal if it benefits him in any way.
I appreciate that most Democrat politicians do not literally believe these things, but they usually have a large following of Lofo constituents who literally do believe them, or are dull enough to be convinced of just about anything.
Is Burr up for re-election this year? I’d yes, does he have a primary opponent?
Another question…John Solomon is reporting that “earlier this month, during a bipartisan meeting in Kiev, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) delivered a pointed message to Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.”
“Ukraine currently enjoyed bipartisan support for its U.S. aid but that could be jeopardized if the new president acquiesced to requests by President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate past corruption allegations involving Americans, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.”
Is this an impeachment offense too?
In this order…
1) Release the “whistleblower” complaint to Congress
2) Get the ”whistleblower” to testify under oath to congress
3) release the phone transcript(s) – which will exonerate the president
Warner, Burr and Mumbles Pelosi, all worked together to devise this one. This way none of those House members in Trump districts have to go on record in the House on an actual vote…they can just advance the investigation and narrative this way, keeping the chickenshit members from going on record!
I hate these people.
BRING IT !
BOMBSHELL!! Useful idiots inside the beltway and those suffering TDS.
we have a government as corrupt as any in the world…..
to deny that is just to live a lie..
