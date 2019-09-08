John Ratcliffe Discusses DOJ/FBI Expectations and SSCI Involvement in Blocking His DNI Nomination…

Representative John Ratcliffe was/is a key member of the House who has investigated the details of the DOJ and FBI intelligence abuse during the 2016 election. Factually, Ratcliffe is one of only a few high-clearance House members who had seen all of the unredacted and classified documents associated with the DOJ and FBI activity.

Representative Ratcliffe appears for a discussion with Maria Bartiromo and states his confidence that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will be indicted for lying to internal investigators. Additionally, and perhaps more interestingly, Ratcliffe outlines how SSCI Chairman Richard Burr working together with Majority leader Mitch McConnell, blocked his nomination to the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

There are always a few interviews and discussion per month that are more important than the general DC banter. This is one of those insightful interviews:

Long before most realized how specifically rigged and corrupt the current political system is, CTH was sharing research -very specific examples- highlighting the origin of the most consequential corruption. Thankfully the election of Donald Trump helped to open many more eyes. People now see what years of ‘Last Refuge‘ discussions were all about.

Years of research indicated the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) was always the epicenter of the DC swamp; where an over-powerful and extra-constitutional group of UniParty senate power brokers gather ‘black files‘ on politicians, lobbyists and government officials for use in leveraging votes, support and changes in behavior for various corporate interests. This intelligence exploitation is worth BILLIONS.

The potential for John Ratcliffe as ODNI to disrupt those long-constructed exploitation(s) of the intelligence apparatus [writ large] is exactly why he was kept out.

The issues are not partisan. There are NO Party alignments in the power structure. The total U.S. Senate chamber is a completely corrupt political entity. It’s not an issue of Democrats or Republicans; within the senate corrupt models there is no party split. The driving force is power… the purpose of the chamber membership is wealth accumulation.

Candidates for Senate spend tens-of-millions on campaigns to get seats that pay $300k/year. On its face it doesn’t make sense…. until you recognize the billions that are paid, earned and distributed on the backside of political construction. Six year terms, means you can sell a lot of influence…. It is a system intentionally designed to do exactly what it is doing.

The Senate then has assignments, groups of individuals that are in place specifically to protect the internal business model of scheme and graft within the Senate. The Judiciary Committee (Graham), and the Intelligence Committee (Burr), are like the law and order mechanisms that protect Senate members from external accountability. A code of Omerta exists over the entire network. Some call this network “The Deep State”.

It doesn’t matter whether the McConnell flag or the Schumer flag adorns the spire; they each protect the entirety of the membership. Every conflict is constructed as a pantomime to stop people from recognizing the UniParty. Watch the outcomes, they’re identical.

The Senate uses intelligence ‘black files’ to corrupt new additions to the network; and they carry out independent intelligence operations designed to generate senate power over all other institutions of government. The senate is far more powerful than the DOJ or FBI… this is primarily how the Senate chamber retains power.

This is why anytime you see a Senator encounter a DOJ/FBI issue; there’s rarely any time when the DOJ or FBI can win the legal confrontation. The Senate is just too powerful as an institution…. Yes, even more powerful than the office of the President.

he problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. ( more

All of our prior research into the DC U.S. Attorney’s office, specifically toward Jessie Liu, has identified her as -essentially- Rod Rosenstein in a skirt. Attorney Liu’s DC office was responsible for not prosecuting the Awan Brothers; and also Liu’s office was responsible for covering up the leaking of the classified FISA application by SSCI Director of Security James Wolfe. Yes, covering it up – there is ZERO DOUBT.

Both cases were clear law-breaking, and both highly politically charged.

When the New York Times reported on leaks from officials connected to the DC office of Ms. Liu, framing her deference of the McCabe indictment back to Main Justice, it is this power struggle between the DOJ and the Senate that looms in the shadows.

Unless a Senator does something very publicly stupid, the U.S. Senate is above the law. The modern DOJ accepts the nature of this political system as the unwritten rule in DC. If the U.S. Senate tells the DOJ or FBI to drop a legal issue, the DOJ generally complies with that dictate. It’s the way things are done there now.

Two former DC prosecutors who were involved in the McCabe decision are mentioned by name in the NYT report about U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu’s decision to defer to Main Justice: former lead prosecutor Ms. Kamil Shields, and also former prosecutor David Kent. Here’s the substance of the NYT article [emphasis and names added by me]:

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Washington appear to be in the final stages of deciding whether to indict Andrew G. McCabe, the former deputy F.B.I. director and a frequent target of President Trump, on charges of lying to federal agents, according to interviews with people familiar with recent developments in the investigation. In two meetings last week, Mr. McCabe’s lawyers met with the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who is expected to be involved in the decision about whether to prosecute, and for more than an hour with the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, according to a person familiar with the meetings. The person would not detail the discussions, but defense lawyers typically meet with top law enforcement officials to try to persuade them not to indict their client if they failed to get line prosecutors to drop the case. But prosecutors may face headwinds if a case were to go to trial. One prosecutor quit the case [Ms. Shields] and has expressed frustration with how it was being managed, according to person familiar with her departure, and a key witness [Ms. Lisa Page] provided testimony to the grand jury that could hurt the government’s case. Additionally, Washington juries are typically liberal, and prosecutors could end up with jurors sympathetic to Mr. McCabe who believe that he, not the president, is the victim of a political witch hunt. Mr. McCabe’s lawyers would probably emphasize his long history at the F.B.I. and his role protecting the country. […] Though the meetings between Mr. McCabe’s lawyers and top law enforcement officials suggest that prosecutors seem intent on moving forward with the case, they could also decide to pass on an indictment. Spokeswomen for the Justice Department, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and for Mr. McCabe all declined to comment. […] what should have been a seemingly straightforward case with a limited number of witnesses and facts has dragged out amid internal deliberations. It has been under investigation for so long that the term expired for the grand jury hearing evidence. One of the lead prosecutors, Kamil Shields, was unhappy with the lengthy decision-making process and has since left the Justice Department for private practice. Ms. Shields declined to comment. Another prosecutor, David Kent, also left the case recently. It is not clear why he departed but it would be an unusual move if prosecutors were indeed planning to charge Mr. McCabe. (read more)

CTH must point out – this scenario as described is exactly what our research identified when we posted the previously controversial outline of Jessie Liu. [SEE HERE]

The tiered justice system in/around Washington DC is based on politics, who you know, and who might possibly be collateral damage if the law was indeed enforced as written. This reality highlights the two-tiered justice system that has infuriated so many Americans as we have watched people in/around DC escape accountability. [More HERE]

As a reminder, here is the April 2018 Inspector General Report on Andrew McCabe which included a criminal referral for McCabe for lying to investigators:

Here’s the full report:

