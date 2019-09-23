Rudy Giuliani Discusses Biden’s Corrupt Ukraine and China Interests With Maria Bartiromo…

Oh how the controlled media don’t want people to share the message delivered by Rudy Giuliani Sunday during his interview with John Roberts. The thought police are out in full control operations today (long and familiar story), I digress. Now we share information with counter-control processes in place. Hat Tip Michael Sheridan for Video
Rudy Giuliani appeared Fox News this morning to once again discuss and outline the Joe Biden Ukraine issues with Maria Bartiromo. [Video and counter-control back-up below]
Backstory Here
Democrat Agenda Here
It is not seem accidental this Ukraine story is being hyped by interests in DC and their allies in the media at the exact time when DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz is set to release his extensive report on potential FISA surveillance abuses by the intelligence community.
Here’s the full backstory with back-up Giuliani interview below:
The government of Ukraine under both Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and now President Volodymyr Zelensky, had been trying to deliver information about Obama officials and Democrat party officials (DNC on behalf of Hillary Clinton) requesting the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.
Both Poroshenko and Zelensky administrations had tried, unsuccessfully, to get information to current U.S. officials. U.S. State Department officials in Ukraine were refusing to give visa’s to Ukrainian emissaries because they did not want the damaging information sent to the President Trump administration.
Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York.
However, after delivering the information and not hearing back from the U.S. government, the Ukrainian government, now led by President Zelensky, interpreted the silence as the Trump administration and U.S. government (writ large) being upset about the Ukraine involvement overall. Out of concern for a serious diplomatic breakdown, the Zelensky administration made a personal request to the U.S. State Department for assistance.
The U.S. State Department then reached out to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and asked him if he would meet with Zelensky’s top lawyer, Andrei Yermak.
Rudy Giuliani agreed to act as a diplomatic intermediary and met with Yermak in Spain. After the meeting, Mr. Giuliani then contacted the State Department Officials in charge of Ukraine and Europe and debriefed them on the totality of the subject matter as relayed by Andrei Yermak.
All of this activity preceded the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
President Trump and President Zelensky discussed the issues, and this phone call is the one now referenced by the concerned “whistleblower”. The “whistleblower” obviously had no knowledge of the background and why the subject matter discussed in the phone call was framed as it was.
Apparently in the phone call, President Zelensky was explaining what action the Ukranian government had already taken to try and get the information about corrupt U.S. officials, including former VP Joe Biden, to the U.S. government.
It was from this clarification of information that President Trump is reported to have told Zelensky it was OK to proceed with any internal investigation of corruption in Ukraine that might also encompass former U.S. officials. Yes, that would include Joe Biden.
From this context we can see how the “whistle-blower”, knowing only half of the information – would seek to weaponize the story with a false narrative. Additionally, there’s a possibility the “whistle-blower” may be ideologically aligned with the same government entities that were trying to block the Ukrainian government from delivering the information in the first place.
Beyond the media, pundits and democrat politicians making fools of themselves, four very significant questions/issues become obvious:
- (#1) who in the U.S. State Department Ukraine embassy was blocking the visas of Ukrainian officials, and why?
- (#2) Who was the official at the New York office of the DOJ who took custody of the records hand-delivered by the American lawyer working on behalf of Ukraine?…. and
- (#3) why were those records never turned over to Main Justice?…. Or
- (#4) if they were turned over to Main Justice, why didn’t they inform the Trump administration they had received them?
At the end of this fake news narrative parade, these will be the questions that remain.
Muh Russia – 2016 – To get impeachment, they needed obstruction. To get obstruction, they needed an investigation. To get the investigation, they needed evidence. To change the Steele dossier from oppo-research to evidence they needed a FISA. To get a FISA they needed a target. The target was Carter Page.
Muh Ukraine – 2019 – To get impeachment Schiff needs obstruction. To get obstruction, Schiff needs an investigation. To get an investigation Schiff needs evidence. To change political innuendo into evidence, Schiff needs a ‘whistle-blower’. To use a ‘whistle-blower’ they need a report… And guess where we are?
It should be emphasized the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG); the guy who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint, who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, is Michael K. Atkinson.
ICIG Atkinson’s self-interest: Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD). That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
[Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Put another way, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved, in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave but not yet left, inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law. The NSD specifically inform the court they are aware of contractors who have been using FISA 702(16)(17) database search queries to extract information on political candidates.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has looked into the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page. Additionally, U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
“Failing to get help from the U.S. State Department, the Ukranians tried a workaround, and hired a respected U.S. lawyer to hand deliver the documentary evidence directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. The contracted American lawyer hand-delivered the information to the U.S. Department of Justice in New York”
I am guessing Joe DiGenova. He fits the description.
Would he have gone to the DOJ in NY though? That’s what leads me to believe that the individual they trusted was not so trustworthy and took it to NY to bury it from Main Justice.
Classic projection…
This is really the year of the boomerang. This will come back 20 fold on Biden and his family. The real journalists out there are all over this, which means the few papers that support our President, OAN, and a gazillion researchers on social media.
The legacy media just can’t control the population’s knowledge anymore. This site alone probably gets 700K” looks” a month. Don’t know the actual figure. .
People are searching for truth. They are not believing what they are told anymore.
Agreed. Read between the lines of this New York Times story. It’s like at least one of the reporters wants to actually report on the underlying corruption of Biden, but the editors are worried about their readers exploding if they even appear evenhanded:
A thought: the whole “whistleblower” story is head-fake, a plant by Trump loyalists to trick the press into reporting the Hunter Biden story, and maybe catch a leaker at the same time. Much like the fake dates planted in the leaked document a couple years ago.
” trick the press into reporting the Hunter Biden story”
That’s a big admission right there. Acknowledging they had to be tricked into telling news they wanted to bury instead.
It has to be head spinning in the spin world when the people you’re out to get are besting you at your own game.
Rudy just told Maria in that interview that (the NYT narrative) is a total lie, that the Ukrainians said that’s exactly what Gropey Joe was trying to do: get his son Hunter out of trouble.
They’re working overtime to deflect from how serial screw up Hunter got a place on the board of a UKRAINE GAS COMPANY in the first place.
What did Obama exactly mean by “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after this election”?
That he would not lay a hand on their involvement in Syria?
That he would not interfere with the Russians taking over Crimea?
That he would not let the citizens of the USA know about Russian involvement in 2016?
Then the first thing Biden says after he makes his announcement to run for POTS is that China is not a threat to us!
I can’t wait for the “CHECK MATE” move by President Trump.
President Trump is being way to kind. They aren’t just Fake News, they are Goebbels 2.0 Media.
Some are apparently giving “Baghdad Bob” a run for his money.
In the interview when Maria asked him how they are going to get past the press to get this information out, His Honor said something to the effect ‘there will be blood’.
I do believe this short video that the President tweeted out is the start of the death by 1,000 cuts where the press eventually will have to concede there’s something there there.
The old “tangled weave.”
Will John Durham and Bill Barr be the Blade of Truth that cuts through and destroys the tangled web of deceit?
Just as much as they ever were! Trust the plan!
Good question! So, when is AG Barr going to take his bagpipes in battle where they’ve always belonged???
Well one difference this time is that Ukraine is talking and cooperating with Trump. They have docs.
It wasn’t the case with the Russia hoax
Trump and others know what the call was all about and any investigation would have that exculpatory evidence. Done!
Yeah CONgress can go on with the circus but they never ended the show anyway.
Wow are you out of touch. CNN and Fox are now reporting some Ukrainian Offical says the Bidens did not wrong….gee whiz /sarc.
….”U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.” -Sundance/article
Obama opened intel computer system to 17 agencies the night before he moved out of White House.
If “systems” includes the computer system, did it backfire on the Obamboozler?
The questions is who, if anyone, is looking for the answers to those four remaining questions. And if DOJ/FBI are not looking, what is their excuse this time! Unfortunately the answers would likely incriminate them as participants in one way or another.
So what do you do with a corrupt IG who is supposed to be rooting out corruption?
A liar needs a good memory, so not only is Biden a liar, but he’s a BAD liar. This will be his undoing, imo.
Can we get Sharyl Attkisson investigate Michael Atkinson.
Maybe a tweeter here can ask her.
CNN and Fox are flashing that is now an “anonymous” Ukrainian Official saying the Bidens did no wrong.
The script of a cheap comic C Grade spy movie.
Joe confesses and implicates Obama on tape.
Big tech removes Joe’s self indicting videos.
After Joe’s son says daddy really helped, Joe says he didn’t and sonny boy’s confession has disappeared.
Now the mysterious Ukrainian Official appears.
A “summary version” of the transcript is leaked.
the anon Ukrainian keeps popping up…Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor hired that cleared Hunter….Voila!
Now if only the Ukrainian Government would expose the prosecutor, the spinning would really get interesting.
Maybe President Zelensky already has.
Pretty sure Rudy named him in the video from yesterday.
Sundance, I don’t want to be picky, but a bit more accuracy is in order. Your illustration of the Capitol above doesn’t show anywhere near enough tentacles reaching out from its hindquarters.
Each tentacle his a thousand little tentacles that are too small to see.
Take it from a current practitioner in vine tentacle removal from trees of many sorts, the tangled webb of the vines above ground is dwarfed by the rhizomes bed of roots and new shoots of vines at ground level.
Come On Man!
Biden does not believe any actions he has taken in his years of service are actually corrupt. He saw Hillary getting rich, he watched his President and the Presidents husband getting rich, it was his turn. He has the goods on them all.
They better come to his defense.
So, when is IG Michael Atkinson going to be “troubled” about Vice President Biden’s extortion and shaking down Ukraine for millions of dollars using his son Hunter Biden then threatening to withhold $1 billion in US aid to have a prosecutor fired???? Or, how about IG Atkinson being troubled over the FBI, DOJ and CIA trying to frame the President of the United States for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened??? It seems like Michael is very selectively outraged. No?
If you had one representative, one advocate for your side, Giuliani would not be it. He’s terrible. His better days past him by some time ago. He continually raises more issues, more questions, then he answers. Disappointing that WH couldn’t get DeGenova to represent publicly POTUS’s positions and explanations. Giuliani is a mess and his explanations cause more trouble than they should. Some times you get the impression Pres. Trump enjoys the Dems and press going through this just to say once again…told you so.
I found Maria Bartiromo’s insisting that PDJT should not have directed attention to Biden’s egregious corruption very disappointing.
She should know by now that anyone attacking PDJT -especially with a big lie- will be hit back by him 10 times harder … with the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look no further than who signs her checks!
The issue has been blown out of proportion with a proxy whistleblower and she is frustrated like the rest of us. Dems started it and Trump will finish it. Just watch. And even if Biden drops out of the race Trump won’t stop “beating him like a drum.”
These people live in the bubble. They all cite Slims Times, Bezo Blog, and the Wall Steet Urinal as fact based publications. In reality they are all State propaganda.
I do believe she is on America’s side.
Bert, I completely agree. She was awful in this interview and really rude! A lot of people think she is so great, I am not one of them. She was arguing with him and tried to make him look like it was a conspiracy theory. She turned me off!
That’s not what she said or did at all. It is not about directing attention to Biden, it is about being careful not to give the Democrats more ammunition against himself. She is genuinely frustrated with self-inflicted wounds. By the way, Ukraine is a corrupt, fascist country, and let us not forget that they participated in the coup themselves. Not to be trusted. I would not be surprised if they are still doing Soros’ bidding.
Biden corruption should have been handled by Pompeo and Barr, in my opinion.
Does this latest action extend the statute of limitations as this is an ongoing conspiracy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Questions: Did Hunter Biden want his daddy to run for president? Did he think his dad had a chance of winning and he visualized the vast gobs of money he could make? If they wished to spend retirement together–they may get their wish…as cellmates.
What else would one expect from a coke-head?
Some people are claiming that the video showing Biden bragging about extorting the Ukrainian government is gone. Not so, yet.
Posted below. Start at 1:19 seconds.
I converted it to mp3 format. If any Treeper has a way to download the video and save it, please do so. It may eventually have historic value in case it is “disappeared” by Google’s YouTube.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prediction: By this Friday, Michael K. Atkinson will resign in ‘protest’ because Orange Man Bad.
wait till the crack head gets under pressure.
Reminds me of Billy Carter. Lobbying for foriegn governments.
